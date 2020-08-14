(KMAland) -- Football Friday is back with another area district preview. Today, we move to Class 1A and look at District 8, where the Kuemper Catholic has moved down from Class 2A.
PREVIOUS FALL SPORTS PREVIEW LINKS
Western Iowa Conference Boys Cross Country Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Girls Cross Country Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Cross Country Preview
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Cross Country Preview
Corner Conference Volleyball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball Preview
Class 8-Man District 6 Football Preview
Class A District 8 Football Preview
Class 1A District 7 Football Preview
Class A District 10 Football Preview
Class 8-Man District 8 Football Preview
Class 3A District 9 Football Preview
Class 2A District 9 Football Preview
Class 1A District 9 Football Preview
Class A District 9 Football Preview
Class 8-Man District 7 Football Preview
2020 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
ACGC Chargers — Last Year: 6-3 overall (1A District 8)
Coach: Cody Matthewson
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: It all starts with their first-team all-district choice at running back, junior Gavin Cornelison. He rushed for 1,1103 yards and had 19 touchdowns on the ground. He was also a standout on defense in his sophomore year, finishing with 43.5 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
On the second team last year was current senior receiver/end Lucas Marsh and junior offensive lineman Gage Butler. They didn’t throw much, but Marsh led them with six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown while also setting the edge for the ACGC offense. He added 14.0 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while also jumping on a team-high three fumbles on defense. Butler was all about the offensive line last year, leading one of the state’s best offensive rushing attacks.
Juniors Cael Honig, Victor Gonzalez and Cayden Jensen were also honorable mention all-district picks. Jensen had 128 yards rushing and 56 receiving on offense while adding 25.5 tackles and two picks on defense. Honig is a 6-foot-1, 315-pound guard that busted open plenty of holes all year long. And the 5-foot-11, 232-pound Gonzalez was in the same vein along the Chargers OL.
MORE OFFENSE: Obviously, they don’t throw it a bunch, but the QB position is pretty vital in commanding and directing the rushing attack. Bryce Littler has graduated, and it appears senior Seth Danker may be the heir apparent. Danker attempted one pass and rushed for 28 yards last year. Sophomore Brock Littler is also listed at QB and rushed for 44 yards a year ago. Senior Clayton Wardyn is yet another listed at the QB spot.
There will be some extra carries to go around this year. Despite the return of Cornelison, senior Gunnar Larsen could see a growth in his 19-carry, 226-yard season. Junior back Charlie Crawford also had 29 carries for 208 yards and two scores. Juniors Reid Rumelhart and Griffen Ayers and sophomores Seth Reno and Ben Marsh are others that had at least two carries last season.
Marsh, Cornelison, Jensen and Larsen were the only players to catch a pass last season, and they are all back. So, whomever is the QB will have a healthy host of folks that can catch it. You know, if they ever need to pass.
They have to feel really good about the dudes in front of those dudes, too. We’ve mentioned Butler, Honig and Gonzalez, and there were just three other OL that were seniors a year ago. So, they’ve got a bunch of backs and a bunch of linemen. That sounds pretty good.
MORE DEFENSE: Seven of the top 10 tacklers from last year are back with Cornelison leading the charge. Senior linebacker Nolan Wheatley added 26.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss a season ago while Danker had 25.0 total tackles. Crawford, a cornerback, pitched in 17.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Also on defense, seniors Larsen, Christian Nolte and Wardyn; juniors Rumelhart, Gonzalez, Honig, Preston Zimmerline, Griffen Ayers, Dallas Jacobe and Dawson Muller and sophomores Marsh, Littler and Reno all got into a boxscore last year.
FINAL WORD: Coach Matthewson has been building this for a few years, and they may have been one year ahead of schedule last year. They were a legit playoff team, but they just found themselves in a really tough district. This year, they will definitely be in the playoffs, obviously, but I see it as a pretty high seed.
Kuemper Catholic Knights — Last Year: 3-6 overall (2A District 9)
Coach: Ryan Steinkamp
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: A trio of seniors that were all all-district choices return for the Knights. Simon Wagner was honored as one of the top kickers in the league last year, finishing 2/2 on field goals and 18/22 on PATs.
Jake Hugeback and Caden Wittrock were also nominated as all-district performers in their junior seasons. Hugeback, an honorable mention, had 11 receptions for 140 yards on offense and was the team’s primary kick returner. Wittrock, a second-team choice, had a solid year on defense with 34.5 total tackles and one big scoop-and-score.
MORE OFFENSE: The loss of Cole Collison at quarterback is a big one. They could turn to senior Luck Hicks to run the position this year after he threw eight passes a year ago. Junior Jared Hausman is the only other player listed as a QB on QuikStats.
Each of their top two rushers are gone from last season, and now senior Chad Martin is the top-returning rusher with his 88 yards on 18 carries. Wittrock and senior Dawson Edwards also had four carries apiece.
Hugeback is the team’s top-returning receiver while Edwards had six grabs for 97 yards and Hicks pulled in two receptions for 15 yards. Senior John Mayhall and junior Nate Overmohle also had one reception each last season.
Based on my unscientific look at the roster, there appear to be a couple seniors that could impact on the offensive line in Evan Bakke and Riley Healy.
MORE DEFENSE: Only four of the Knights top 11 tacklers from last year are back. They lost their top three tacklers, and then Wittrock and Mayhall (27 total tackles, 21 solos) are returning. Others in that top 11 are Healy (16.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks) and Martin (16.0 tackles).
There are several others that contributed for the Kuemper D last year, too, including junior defensive tackle Cal Wanninger (13.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sacks), senior cornerback Jack Tiefenthaler (10.0 tackles), Hicks (9.0 tackles), Edwards, Hugeback, Isaac Evans, Bakke, Brayden Riesberg, Garrett Christensen and Keagan Wiskus.
FINAL WORD: There are a lot of holes to fill for Kuemper this season, and it’ll be interesting to see what it looks like — if anything changes scheme-wise — with Coach Steinkamp taking over. Given his history with the program, I wouldn’t think so, but you never know. We’ll find out soon enough.
Panorama Panthers — Last Year: 8-2 overall (1A District 8 — State Qualifier)
Coach: Michael Kauzlarich
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: There are 12(!) all-district picks coming back for this really good Panorama team. On the first team was junior offensive lineman Jared Wasson, linebackers Drew Taylor and Evan Taylor and senior defensive back Preston Walker.
Drew Taylor — a senior — had 55.5 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks a year ago while also pulling in 12 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Evan Taylor — a junior — picked up 37.5 tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions. He also had 10 grabs for 242 yards and three touchdowns. And Walker finished last year with 37.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.
There were five second-team picks last year with seniors Lucas Leiferman (WR/TE), Trent Hambleton (OL), Wyatt Appleseth (LB) and Zach Rizzuti (DB) joined by junior defensive lineman Cooper Andersen.
Leiferman had 13 receptions for 102 yards and two scores on offense while adding 9.0 tackles and two interception on defense. Hambleton, while honored for his work on the offensive line, was also a huge piece on the defense with 48.0 total tackles, 2.0 TFL and a team-high four interceptions.
Andersen finished up with 32.0 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, and Appleseth had a huge defensive year with 41.5 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He also had three fumble recoveries and an interception. Finally, Rizzuti amassed 17.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
And then there are three more that picked up honorable mention honors last season in seniors Kaden Arganbright, Jared Henderson and Domonic Walker. Arganbright was another member of their terrific defense, finishing with 30.5 tackles and 3.0 TFL. Henderson was one of the top OL on the team, and Walker had a great year at QB with 1,313 yards passing and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 334 yards and eight touchdowns and was a key defensive player that finished with 25.0 total tackles.
MORE OFFENSE: Walker was outstanding and despite losing his top three receivers will have a good group in Leiferman, both Taylors and senior Jack Weinkoetz (12 receptions for 139 yards). Rizzuti, sophomore Jedd Weinkoetz, senior Wyatt Clark and juniors Kyle McClatchey and Josh VanWinkle all had at least one reception last year.
In the backfield, Walker was the team’s leading rusher last year. Their top rushing running back — Luke South — has graduated. Junior Austin Block, who rushed 20 time for 100 yards, could be this year’s top rusher. Clark, Rizzuti, Jack Weinkoetz, senior Ryan Fees and sophomore Dane Kemble all carried at least once last year, too.
The offensive line is also in good hands. Hambleton, Wasson Arganbright and Henderson were all terrific last year along the front line, and that can only mean good things for this season.
MORE DEFENSE: Each of their top seven tacklers from last season’s team are back. Drew Taylor, Hambleton, Appleseth, Preston Walker, Evan Taylor, Andersen and Arganbright are that seven — listed in order.
Domonic Walker, junior Brice Taylor and Rizutti also ranked within the top 11. Yes, that’s 10 of their top 11 tacklers from a really strong defense returning this season. Further, there’s plenty of other depth. Namely, Leiferman, senior Ryan Klinge, Clark, James Hein, McClatchey, Jacob Walker, Jack Weinkoetz, Clay Draper and Evan Neuharth.
FINAL WORD: I’m trying to figure out what is most impressive. Is it their offensive line, their skill players, their overall defense or the complete and utter depth of this team? Regardless, this is a Panthers team that figures to be ranked very highly this preseason and will be very tough to beat.
Van Meter Bulldogs — Last Year: 12-1 overall (1A District 8 — State Runner-up)
Coach: Eric Trudo
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: Van Meter lost some dudes, but they will bring back two first-team all-district offensive linemen in senior Max Gilliland and junior Lincoln Olsen. Olsen was also outstanding on defense with 32.0 tackles, 12 solos and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Along the second-team was returning senior linebacker Calvin Sieck, who ended his junior season with 42.0 total tackles, 26 solos and 5.0 TFL. Junior Korbin Barck also nabbed an honorable mention spot. He had 45.5 tackles, 21 solos and 2.0 tackles for loss during a big sophomore season.
OTHER OFFENSE: On any other team, losing a player like Anthony Potthoff would be detrimental to their success. Potthoff was so, so good. However, Van Meter probably has some really talented players returning and waiting in the wings. This year’s QB is likely to be junior Ganon Archer, who threw for 80 yards and a couple touchdowns and ran for 130 yards and another score as teh backup last season.
Folks will also remember senior Ian Abrahamson, but the interesting note is that their most-used rusher was junior Dalten Van Pelt, who churned for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries last year. Sophomore running back Carter Durflinger had 171 yards and three scores, and seniors Allen Van Pelt and Isaac Roeder combined for 25 carries.
Their top five receivers graduated, but junior Chris Schreck had a nice year of his own with 10 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Van Pelt added five grabs for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryan Fisher, Creighton Netten, Kobe Richards, Roeder and Durflinger all had one reception apiece.
While the Bulldogs did lose plenty of skill talent, the return of Gilliland Olsen is huge. They also have seniors in Ethan Fisher and Gabe Kuehler that could impact the front line.
OTHER DEFENSE: Barck and Sieck — both linebackers — are the two returning tacklers from last year’s team. Olsen is the third-highest returning tackler. That trio are the only three among the top 13 tacklers from last season’s team that are back.
Junior defensive end Casey Trudo did have a nice season, too, though with 18.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. There are plenty of others that were down-the-roster depth players that are back, too. Some of those names include Ryder Koons, Jack Pettit, Richards, the Van Pelts, Schreck and Alex Jones.
FINAL WORD: Van Meter lost some elite level talent and even some depth, too, but let’s be real. Van Meter is still going to be among the top teams in the entire state. They’re going to be tough to beat every Friday night, and that’s just the way it’s going to be.
West Central Valley Wildcats — Last Year: 0-9 overall (1A District 8)
Coach: Jim Lindsay
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: Senior kicker Cael Carl was a second-team all-district choice while fellow senior Kiefer Wallace was picked as an honorable mention last season. Carl was a solid kicker, but he was also very good defensively for WCV, finishing with 59.0 total tackles. Wallace also had a strong year of defense with 48.0 tackles and two interceptions. He also had six receptions for 51 yards on offense.
OTHER OFFENSE: The ‘Cats rolled with a freshman quarterback most of the year last season. Braiden Beane should be all the better for it after throwing for 236 yards. They also used junior Hunter Keller and senior Michael Reynolds under center at times.
They did lose their top rusher in Kade Kunkle, but sophomore Blaise Beane rushed for 120 yards. Braiden Beane — the aforementioned QB — added 113 yards on the ground. Senior Drew Belden and Keller added 49 and 54 yards, respectively.
Their top receiver has also graduated while Wallace’s 6 for 51 are both the top-returning numbers for receivers. Belden and Blaise Beane had five grabs each while Reynolds had three receptions. Junior Dalton Harwood pulled in two, and juniors Wyatt Clemetson, Jackson Doyle and Keller all had one catch each.
OTHER DEFENSE: West Central Valley was very young on defense last year, and they are bringing back 8 of their top 11 tacklers. Carl is the top-returning tackler while Keller had 55.0 total tackles and Blaise Beane added 50.5 tackles.
Wallace, Belden (47.5 tackles), Braiden Beane (40.5 tackels, 4.5 TFL), Clemetson (33.5 tackles) and Harwood (33.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL) were also among that top 11 last season. Junior Ryan Mullin also had a nice year with 19.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL while sophomore Ayden Phippen pitched in 16.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
There are several others that contributed to the WCV defense last year, too, with seniors Bodhi Mains (12.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL), Tristin Koch, Reynolds, Carson Powell and Nathan Kalbach leading the way.
FINAL WORD: Former Clarinda coach Jim Lindsay takes over a program that was just very, very young last year. The sad thing is about programs that are trying to build is that there are never any guarantees that all of those names in bold will decide to come back out. It takes all of them coming back out, though, to build something. To be honest, this is a really tough district to make a move in. We’ll see what happens.
Woodward-Granger Hawks — Last Year: 6-3 overall (1A District 7)
Coach: George Ashman
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: First-team defensive line choice Kade Polich had a big year for the Hawks, finishing with 29.5 tackles, 19 solos, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Polich, who was also the team’s kicker, added 754 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in his junior year.
On the second-team were a pair of defensive standouts, Jon McKeever and Trevor Simmons. McKeever — a senior defensive lineman — had 34.5 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss while senior linebacker Simmons had 48.0 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
A pair of offensive linemen earned honorable mention nods last year for the Hawks with junior Alex Evans and senior Hunter Heard being joined by senior defensive back Jared Manning. Manning had 29.0 total tackles and 19 solos during his junior season.
OTHER OFFENSE: The quarterback spot is open with the graduation of Reese Jamison. That will likely leave it in the hands of Simmons, who threw for 87 yards and did a little bit of everything else on offense, too.
Polich is the team’s top-returning rusher while Simmons had 30 yards and McKeever rushed for 20. You could see junior Dylan Bird pop up with more carries after five totes a year ago.
They’re not a huge passing team, but when they did pass last year they went to the graduated Bryce Achenbach. Polich’s 6 for 47 are now the top-returning receiving numbers. Simmons is the only other player back that had a single reception a year ago.
Along with Evans and Heard on the offensive line, seniors Jordan Moller, Kris Kammerer and Trey Lettow could all have some sort of impact upfront.
OTHER DEFENSE: Woodward-Granger has plenty of experience on defense with 9 of the top 13 tacklers coming back. Simmons is the top-returning tackler while McKeever is next and Polich follows.
Manning, senior Garrett Burkhart (22.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL), senior Worth Henry (20.0 tackles), Kammerer (16.5 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and juniors Jack Muesberger (7.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sacks) and Dustin Harney (7.0 tackles) were also in that top 13 last year.
Several others provided depth, including Bird, Collin Nardini, Kaden Seeman, Evans, Dylan Rodgers, Dane Polich and Eddy Phillips.
FINAL WORD: They’ve got some really nice pieces in some important spots, and they will definitely be a competitive team week to week. The best news about the new playoffs is that it’s not limited to just one or just two from each district. Woodward-Granger can make some noise out of their district and in the playoffs regardless of where they finish.
CONCLUSION: Hey, I’m not nuts enough to say that Van Meter is not the favorite in this league, but if there were ever a year for someone other than the Bulldogs to win it, this might be it. They are going to be really, really good still, but Panorama is just completely loaded with stars.
Heck, ACGC and Woodward-Granger are also really good teams coming off winning seasons of their own. It’s going to be fun to watch things play out among those four teams while Kuemper tries to find their way with a new staff and plenty of new personnel and WCV looks to take a step forward in their first year with Coach Lindsay.
Send any corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.