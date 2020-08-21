(KMAland) -- One more Football Friday preview before we actually get a Football Friday. Later tonight, Southwest Valley/Nodaway Valley opens the KMAland football season. And then one week from now, it all begins with our usual full-scale coverage all throughout the area from 6:20 until midnight on KMA Radio.
Today’s Football Friday preview isn’t a full district. Instead, it’s a look at the remaining Missouri River Conference and Bluegrass Conference teams. For our two 4A Council Bluffs public schools – Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson – they aren’t playing in a district with the changes in 4A. So, there’s no district to preview.
With these district previews, I planned to preview all districts that included Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conference schools, plus the two Council Bluffs public schools and select Bluegrass teams (Lamoni and Murray). Well, I’m done with all of that. Again, except for AL and TJ.
So, what you’re going to see below is AL, TJ, the other remaining Missouri River teams and the other remaining Bluegrass teams. I don’t know if you needed to read all of that, but I wake up every morning with the need to over-explain everything to the point where it might get confusing. I apologize. My brain is wild. If you missed any previews before, here you go:
2020 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW -- EVERYBODY ELSE
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders – Last Year: 2-7 (3A District 1)
Coach: Chad Moseman
This Year’s District: Class 3A District 1
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: The Crusaders have just one returning all-district pick in honorable mention and junior Ian Gill. He had a strong year on defense with 40.0 total tackles, 38 solos, 6.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also was the team’s kicker and punter and had 175 total yards of offense (rushing + receiving).
OTHER OFFENSE: The Luke Longval era began a year earlier than they expected with an injury to Brant Hogue keeping him out through most of the season. Longval threw for 1,069 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for another score.
Gill is the team’s top-returning rusher, but he will be joined by seniors Benton Schaefer and Ethan Gilmore as potential running threats after they had 59 and 77 yards, respectively, on the ground.
The top three receivers are gone from last year’s team, but senior Brayden Pratt – their No. 4 – is back. He had 10 receptions for 100 yards, and Schaefer added five receptions for 40 yards.
On the offensive line, there are four seniors that were listed there last year. Dom Bailey, Mason Scott, Colin Hubbell and Chase Mcinnis will all be seniors this season while juniors Luke Petty, Chris Taracena, Keyan Fulton and Luke Payer could also be impactful upfront.
OTHER DEFENSE: Their top five tacklers and 13 of their top 14 are all gone from last year’s defense. The lone exception is the aforementioned Gill. The rest of the returnees on defense figure to be unproven with Pratt, Carter Weiland, Keyontre Clark and Bailey among last year’s top 18 tacklers and all in the senior class.
FINAL WORD: There’s not a lot returning to this year’s team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but I have a hard time believing they won’t have a bounce back after a tough season a year ago. We’ll see.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx – Last Year: 3-6 overall (4A District 7)
Coach: John Wolfe
**Note: I can’t find all-district teams from last year’s 4A-7.**
OFFENSE: Senior Lennx Brown and junior Eli Lusajo were both used at quarterback at different times last year. Brown passed for 913 yards and six touchdowns while Lusajo threw for 164. Brown, of course, could also run the ball in finishing with 323 yards and five touchdowns.
The top-returning running back on the team is senior Greg Chinowth, who had a mere 17 carries for 30 yards a year ago. On the outside, though, Brown has some options. His top two receivers from last year – seniors Chase Riche and Damari Brown – are back. Riche had 29 grabs for 292 yards and two scores, and Brown finished with 16 for 136.
There are other returning receivers, too, in junior Carson Schaa, senior Lucas Spanjer and senior Jaxon Boro, who all had at least three receptions last season.
Senior offensive linemen Wes Harvey, Rivers Sigafoose, Timmy Thompson, Keelan Bailey, Nate Townsend and Chase Higgins could all be returning and could all have something to say upfront this year.
DEFENSE: The team’s top tackler is back in junior linebacker Quentin Bradley, who had 40.5 total tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. They also have two others among their top six from last season in Brown (27.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL) and Spanjer (20.5 tackles).
Junior defensive tackle Gabe Daniels (14.0 tackles), Brown (12.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL), junior Mikaele Hayes (8.0 tackles), senior TJ Hayes, Bailey, Thompson, Riche and Chinowth were all among last year’s top 21 tacklers.
FINAL WORD: Trevor Maeder loves what AL has coming back, and he likes their schedule, too. He sees a pretty good season ahead for the Lynx, and who the heck am I to disagree with him? He’s right.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets – Last Year: 3-6 overall (4A District 7)
Coach: Brant Anderson
**Note: I cannot find 4A-7 all-district choices from last season.**
OFFENSE: The Jackets will be happy to return their starting quarterback in junior Austin Schubert, who threw for 966 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He also had 44 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.
Schubert did lose his top receiver, but junior JJ Johanns is back following 12 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. Senior Hunter Jones also had a solid year with 10 grabs for 228 and three scores.
TJ is well known over the last several years for their prolific running game. While they did open it up a bit more last year, Johanns rushed 46 times for 298 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and scored once. Dylan Carmen – a senior – also had 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Seniors listed along the offensive line for TJ, according to QuikStats, are Thomas Lucas, Austin Renshaw, Angel Silva, Connor Flaherty, Robby Brecht, Ben Poole and Tavias Dwyer.
DEFENSE: Six of the top eight tacklers for the Yellow Jackets have graduated. The only returning two among that top eight are senior Douglas Carpenter (34.5 tackles, 10.0 TFL) and Jones (34.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL). Sophomore Devon Bovee (17.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Schubert (15.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL) and Johanns (11.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL) make for others that were in the top 11 tacklers last season.
Some others in the top 20 last year were Lane Toman, Konnor Stanfill, Reese Schlotfeld, Silva, Carmen, Poole, Blayke Binau and Renshaw.
FINAL WORD: The Jackets had a pretty young team last year, too, leaning on a sophomore at quarterback and a number of other underclassmen across their defense. It’ll be interesting to see if they can take an expected step forward this fall. Stay tuned.
LeMars Bulldogs – Last Year: 5-4 overall (3A District 1)
Coach: Gabe Tardive
This Year’s District: Class 3A District 1
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: They have three pretty talented all-district returnees in seniors Colton Hoag, Carter Arens and Braiden Hurd. Hoag had 25 receptions for 403 yards and six touchdowns last season on offense while adding 33.5 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks on defense.
Arens was an outstanding defender in his junior year, too, finishing the season with 60.0 total tackles, 42 solos, 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack and one each of a fumble recovery and interception. He also did a bit of everything on offense with 63 yards passing, 13 yards rushing, 108 yards receiving and a touchdown of each.
Hurd, who was an honorable mention choice, had 34.5 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 23 solo tackles during his junior year.
OTHER OFFENSE: They lose their outstanding quarterback Tate Westhoff and his top receiver Aisea Toki. That’s going to be difficult to replace, but they probably feel pretty good about Arens, who likely takes over at QB.
Hoag is their top-returning rusher (82 yards), but there are other options like junior Cal Eckstaine. Hoag is also the top-returning receiver and will be counted on in a big way there. Arens is the next returning receiver, but he might actually be passing it around. Juniors Derek Allen and Reece Spieler and senior Briley Pollema also contributed in the receiving game last season.
The Bulldogs have a host of seniors listed on the line or wearing line numbers. My best guesses say that we could see some production from Ben Ferris, Michael Fafita, Kade Calhoun and Andrew Murra.
OTHER DEFENSE: Nine of LeMars’ top 14 tacklers are returning. That includes three of their top four – Arens, Hurd and Hoag. Fafita had 29.5 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss while senior defensive end Carter Alcorn had 19.0 tackles and 1.5 TFL.
Junior Drayden Deboer had a nice contribution with 18.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL, senior Brandon Kass put up 16.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL and Spieler finished with 15.5 tackles and 3.0 TFL. Pollema also had 10.0 total tackles last season.
FINAL WORD: I think the defense will be strong and a bit ahead of the offense early on, but the offense can come around as they start to work their new faces in. The Westhoff/Toki connection is a tough one to replace, but we’ll see what’s what soon enough. I’d expect the Bulldogs will contend in this league.
Moravia Mohawks – Last Year: 3-6 overall (8-Man District 6)
Coach: Denny Whitlow
This Year’s District: 8-Man District 4
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: Moravia has a stud first-team all-district choice on BOTH sides of the ball returning this season. And it’s the same dude. Senior Tanner Cormeny was a first-team pick at both running back and linebacker last season. He rushed for 1,002 yards, had 202 yards receiving and had 16 offensive touchdowns. On defense, he led with 106.5 total tackles, 70 solos, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He was also the team’s lead kick returner and their punter.
Senior Logan Johnson was named to last year’s second-team all-district team at kicker He was 1/3 on field goals and 15/20 on PATs. He also had five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown on offense and seven tackles on defense.
Finally, another senior in Brett Cormeny was named an honorable mention in the district. He had 182 yards rushing, 46 receiving and three total touchdowns. On defense, he added 28.5 total tackles, 13 solos and 1.5 tackles for loss.
OTHER OFFENSE: Junior quarterback Kaleb Templeton shared some time last year with then-senior Wil Martin. This could very well be his time to lead the team at the position after he had 235 yards passing and four touchdowns last year. Sophomore Gage Hanes could also see some time there after a few snaps under center in 2019.
While the Cormenys hold most of the rushing opportunities, Templeton also went for 32 yards a year ago. Junior running back Dalton Ervin could be another to watch after receiving six carries last season.
The Cormenys and Johnson were the top three receivers last season while senior tight end Warren McLeod had four receptions for 90 yards. Senior Kaden Whitlow added a touchdown reception.
Also on offense, senior Ethan Martin is listed at offensive guard, but he received carries and had a couple receptions a year ago. Senior Ronnie Cormeny is another guard that could see some time on the line while junior Marshall Albertson is listed at center and sophomores Adam Dueker and Peyton Robinson are listed at center and guard, respectively.
OTHER DEFENSE: Tanner Cormeny was the team’s top tackler, flying all over the field, last season. He’s one of four of the top seven returning tacklers from last season. Martin added 37.5 tackles and a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss, and Templeton finished with 19.5 total tackles.
Senior Ryan Rigdon, another that could be used on the offensive line, had 10.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss during his junior season last year. Whitlow, sophomore Riley Hawkins, McLeod, Dueker, Albertson, Hanes Ervin and sophomore Connor Golston are others that contributed at some point on the varsity defense last year.
FINAL WORD: The Mohawks were able to pick up three wins on last year’s schedule, and I think they can be an improved team with what they have returning. The tough thing is gauging the rest of the district without previewing the whole thing. New London, Montezuma and Lone Tree all had winning records last year, so those are three they will likely have to overcome to do so themselves.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors – Last Year: 10-2 overall (3A District 1 – State Semifinalist)
Coach: Justin Smith
This Year’s District: Class 3A District 1
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: As you may or may not have heard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has been pretty good over the years. They were really good again last season and had eight all-district picks. Seven of them are gone.
The lone exception there is Division I recruit and junior Jacob Imming. Imming was a stud on both sides of the ball with 46.0 total tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss on defense and 47 receptions for 542 yards and seven touchdowns on offense.
They also bring back two honorable mention all-district choices in seniors Zach Morrison and Mikey Selig. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Morrison was a key member of the Warriors’ offensive line a year ago and figures to be so again. Selig, who was also listed at guard, also played solid on defense with 13.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
OTHER OFFENSE: The loss of Daniel Wright, who is walking on to Wisconsin, is obviously a big one. Senior Hayden Sweum looks to be the heir apparent after throwing the ball eight times for 36 yards last season. Sophomore Tyler Smith also played a bit under center.
While they lose Jorma Schwedler out of the backfield to graduation, they have a nice returnee in senior Kaden Helt, who rushed for 458 yards and six touchdowns in his junior season. You may remember one of his biggest games last year came in the playoffs. Junior Noah Parmelee could also be an option there.
Imming, of course, is the team’s top-returning receiver, but four of the other top five from last year are gone. Senior receiver Ashton VerDoorn had a solid season of his own with 11 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jacob Spreng and junior Tyler Schenkelberg are two others that had at least two receptions last year.
Could the OL be the group that leads the way this year? I mentioned their two all-district honorable mentions from last season, but there are several other seniors listed as offensive linemen. Those are Dane Maier, Nikko Karras, Steven Ford, Brody Williams, Cale Clausen, Calvin Bruntz and Malik Cook.
OTHER DEFENSE: Seven of their top eight tacklers have graduated. Imming, again, is the lone exception. The only other tackler among their top 11 last season that is back is Helt, who played safety and had 21.5 total tackles.
Senior Justin Holder (13.5 tackles), Selig, senior linebacker Jack Gaukel (10.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL) and Karras (8.0 tackles) are the only others returning that were in the team’s top 20 tacklers last season.
FINAL WORD: Sure, the Warriors lost a lot. There were 20 seniors on last year’s team, and it seemed like nearly all of them contributed in some way. That said, like volleyball, I tend to think the SBL talent well is not running dry. They might have some growing pains here or there, but they will be minimal. I figure they will be a district and state contender until further notice.
Sioux City East – Last Year: 6-3 overall (4A District 1)
Coach: Brian Webb
**Note: I cannot find Class 4A-1 all-district teams from last year.**
OFFENSE: Sioux City East’s top two quarterbacks have graduated, but it’s likely they have another senior waiting in the wings in Carter Siebersma, who did play a bit under center last season.
At running back, their top-returning rusher is senior Kyler Peterson. He had 466 yards rushing and averaged 6.3 yards per carry while scoring six touchdowns. Junior Taejon Jones also had a strong year with 382 yards and four touchdowns. Look for more from junior DaVante Simmons, too, as he had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Their top three receivers are gone, leaving Easton Voigt’s seven receptions for 78 yards as the top returning numbers. Seniors Bennet Vanderloo, Zach Pepinski and Ethan Breyfogle and juniors Jones and Ethan Sneider also had at least two receptions last year.
East has a number of returning seniors that were listed on the line last year, including Kai Barner, Tamerson Pius, Romain Ebey, Kaden Fisher and Ryan Crawford.
DEFENSE: Top tackler Breyfogle had 56.0 total tackles, 47 solos and 10.5 tackles for loss last season in his junior year. Jones was also very good with 27.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL. Vanderloo (24.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL), senior Cass Camarigg (24.0 tackles), sophomore Blake Hogancamp (17.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL), junior Ke’Shawn Canady (13.0 tackles) and Peterson (10.5 tackles) were all among the top 14 tacklers last season.
FINAL WORD: The defense figures to be the strength of this team, at least early on. While they have a new quarterback, they do have some returning pieces in place that could lead to a solid unit, too.
Sioux City North Stars – Last Year: 1-8 overall (4A District 1)
Coach: Mitch Mohr
**Note: I cannot find Class 4A-1 all-district teams from last year.**
OFFENSE: The Stars bring back senior quarterback Gavin Hauge, who finished last fall with 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns while junior Landon Lovrien is also back. He had 310 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Brady Wavrunek was outstanding in his freshman year with 851 yards and six touchdowns. On the outside, senior receiver Dante Hansen was also very good with 779 yards on 37 receptions while grabbing nine total touchdowns. Senior Evan Helvig added 16 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown, and senior Austin McClain had 9 for 90.
There’s only one returning senior that is listed on the OL last year in Ty-Kell Blair, but there are plenty of juniors, including Callan Grant-Morris, Grant Nieuwendorp, Tyler Fry, Elmer Baires Hernandez, Deontay Collins and Wyatt Elgert.
DEFENSE: North did lose four of their top five tacklers. The only returnee among that top five is Hansen, who had 23.5 tackles and 3.5 TFL. Senior Josiah Lyman had 17.0 tackles, junior Izaiah Truitt added 15.5 tackles and 6.0 TFL and sophomore Jacob Kyle finished with 14.5 tackles, including 2.0 TFL. Grant-Morris (12.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL) is the only other returnee in the top 11 tacklers from last year.
Brayden Allan, Brody Martin, McClain, Wavrunek, Jayston Paulson, Helvig, Elgert and Ashton Blair were others in the top 21 tacklers from last season’s team.
FINAL WORD: North struggled to win last year, but a big part of those struggles had to be their youth. They had a bunch of important players likely playing their first bit of varsity action, and I tend to think they will be much improved this year.
Sioux City West Wolverines – Last Year: 0-9 overall (4A District 2)
Coach: Brandon Holmes
**Note: I cannot find Class 4A-2 all-district teams from last year.**
OFFENSE: There were five different players that threw at least eight passes last season for Sioux City West, and they will have four of those back. The only one that was actually listed at quarterback is junior Devin Frye, who had 167 yards passing. Seniors Kaleb French, Koby Pearson and Landin Barker also had some time throwing the ball around.
Top receiver and sophomore Keavian Hayes had a big year with 13 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown, and senior Michael Duax went for 10 for 114 and another score. Tight ends Kaleb Johnson and Tyrell Lafferty and receivers Nick Puente and Rolando Retano also had at least two receptions last year.
Sophomore running back DeVionne West led the team with 61 carries for 143 yards. Mabior Akuien and Frye both had at least 17 carries last year during their sophomore seasons.
As for the line guessing game, they have seniors Tony Reynolds, Santos Valdez, Aidan Guitierrez and Travis Rivera that could help push people around upfront this year.
DEFENSE: The top three tacklers are gone, but they do have 11 returning tacklers among their top 15 from last season. The top-returning guy is Pearson, who had 25.5 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. Guitierrez had a big year, too, with 23.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Briar Bottjen (18.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL), Valdez (16.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL), West (16.0 tackles), Jaxon Howe (14.5 tackles), Devin Foy (14.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL), Logan Mannion (13.0 tackles), Hayes (8.5 tackles) and Rivera (7.0 tackles) were also in that top 15.
FINAL WORD: Only one way to go but up after a tough season last year. The Wolverines used a ton of young guys last year, and if they are all back, they can definitely compete to pick up a win or two or three or more….
Twin Cedars Sabers – Last Year: 1-9 overall (8-Man District 5)
Coach: Cameron Parker
This Year’s District: 8-Man District 4
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: Senior Kade Dunkin was an all-district defensive choice at defensive back a year ago. He had 90.5 tackles, 77 solos, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was also a key member of their offense, finishing with 51 receptions for 536 yards and five touchdowns.
OTHER OFFENSE: The Sabers return their junior quarterback Dallas Clark, who had a strong sophomore season with 963 yards passing and six touchdowns. Senior Brayden DenBurger also threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
On the ground, DenBurger rushed for 363 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Levi Messamaker made a mess of opposing defenses with a team-high six rushing touchdowns while adding 290 yards on the ground. Clark also had 85 yards and two touchdowns.
DenBurger did some passing, he did some rushing and he also had a strong year of receiving with 24 grabs for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Messamaker added 10 grabs for 133 yards.
On the offensive line, Twin Cedars will have seniors Tanner Kreimeyer, Logan Collins and Rylie Russell as potential impact players upfront. Sophomores Nathan Newman and Lane Jones were also listed on the line last year as freshmen.
OTHER DEFENSE: The defense will tout 11 of their top 15 tacklers from last season, including their top two – Dunkin and Messamaker (55.5 tackles, 5.0 TFL). Clark also had a huge year with 46.5 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. DenBurger chipped in 30.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 2.0 sacks.
Sophomore linebacker Landyn Roland had a nice debut season with 22.0 total tackles, Russell put down 14.5 tackles and 3.5 TFL and senior Mason Kreider also had 9.0 tackles and 3.0 TFL. Throw in other returnees Collins, sophomore Kasey Clark, Jones and Newman, and there’s a lot of returning contributors here.
FINAL WORD: They had just the one win last season, and they are in a district that had three teams with winning records, two with 4-5 marks and another with a 3-6 record. So, it’s going to be tough to climb way up, but I do think they’ll definitely be improved with a year of experience under their belt.
OK, now we can start the season. Go ahead, folks.
Send any questions, comments and/or corrections to dmartin@kmaland.com.