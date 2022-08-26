(KMAland) – The KMA Sports Football Friday picks are back.
This year, KMA’s Trevor Maeder, Ryan Matheny and Derek Martin welcome the newbie, Nick Stavas, to the friendly competition.
The 2022 season marks the third year of this contest. Derek rolled to a championship in 2020. In 2021, Ryan choked on championship day, allowing Derek to repeat. Here’s last year’s standings.
This year, the crew will pick the 15 games that you can also pick as part of our KMA Sports Pick Contest (you have until 6 PM tonight).
Derek and Ryan are already off to a blazing 0-1 start after picking Harlan to win last night's instant classic. Nick and I did not pick that game. Instead, we broadcasted that game on KMAland.com because some of us have to work around here.
Anywho, let's look at the 14 games on tap for tonight. We'll also share how those in the KMA Sports Picks Contest are leaning. Those numbers are as of 2 AM Friday morning.
Fremont-Mills at CAM
These two are quite familiar with one another. Fremont-Mills and CAM have met 11 times, including three times in the last two seasons and each of the past two postseasons. Fremont-Mills has a 7-4 edge in this series, but CAM has won the last two.
Derek: Fremont-Mills -- Well, I heard a rumor Lane Spieker has graduated, along with many of his other friends. I think both teams are going to be very, very good, but today I have to go with the Knights.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills -- What does the post-Lane Spieker era look like for CAM? I give F-M the advantage here because they have fewer question marks heading into the matchup. I think the Knights have the edge in the trenches, which could prove to be the difference.
Trevor: Fremont-Mills -- I’m very high on Fremont-Mills this year. I feel like Braxton Blackburn is primed for a big year, Taylor Reed has a nice bazooka and the defense is going to be salty (not sure who needs to hear this, but "salty" is a good thing, by the way). Meanwhile, CAM has some major holes to fill. I think the Cougars will ultimately be just fine, but I think the Knights avenge a pair of losses from last year and get Coach Greg Ernster the first of many career wins.
Nick: Fremont-Mills -- The Knights only suffered two losses last year, both to CAM, who won the 8-player state title. Lane Spieker is gone, though, and CAM is tasked with replacing a lot of really good players from a year ago. F-M seems geared to make another deep run on a state level in 8-player, so I'll take them to win the opener Friday.
KMA Sports Fans: Fremont-Mills -- 55.2 %
East Mills at Woodbine
East Mills has a 6-1 edge this series. Woodbine's lone win was in 2017. East Mills won last year's bout, 53-36.
Derek: East Mills -- East Mills….Woodbine….Woodbine…East Mills. How can I possibly pick one without having seen either team play this year? I can’t. This might be wrong. It’s just a guess.
Ryan: East Mills -- The Wolverines are trying to replace Ethan Meier and all of the things he did for them last year offensively. I like some of the weapons East Mills has back in Ryan Stortenbecker, Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew. This one has the potential for plenty of points and I like the Wolverines.
Trevor: East Mills -- The quarterback position is an unknown commodity for the Wolverines, but they have athletes all over the place. Athletes make plays. I think East Mills does enough of that to grab the dub.
Nick: East Mills -- The Wolverines lost their quarterback, but they return a loaded receiving corps and a few solid ball-carriers. Woodbine should be improved from last season, but I'll take East Mills here.
KMA Sports Fans: East Mills -- 61.1%
Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic
Last year's meeting was the first ever, according to BCMoore. Logan-Magnolia was a 40-14 victor in that bout.
Derek: Kuemper Catholic -- The Knights are going to be a dark horse Dome contender in Class 1A. Yeah, I said it.
Ryan: Kuemper Catholic -- This pick is solely off of a hunch. The Knights return a lot of production from a playoff team last year, while Logan-Magnolia looks to reload after losing a very productive senior class.
Trevor: Kuemper Catholic -- I don't like picking against a Matt Straight coached team, but Kuemper is a team to keep an eye on this year. I think the Knights win a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair.
Nick: Kuemper Catholic -- Cooper Pottebaum and Taye Vonnahme come back to lead a Knights squad that figures to be better than it was last season. Lo-Ma was a force in 2021, but they graduated essentially their entire offense. I'll take Kuemper to start 1-0.
KMA Sports Fans: Kuemper Catholic -- 56.7%
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley
This series has gone the way of Central Decatur in four of the five previous meetings, including a 28-0 win last year.
Derek: Southwest Valley -- Southwest Valley loses their quarterback of 18 years, Brendan Knapp, but the program remains in good hands. The hands of the beautifully (almost) bald Anthony Donahoo.
Ryan: Central Decatur -- Both teams will be breaking in a new signal-caller in week one. I really think this game is a toss-up, but I think SW Valley has to find a little more production. If this game was being played five weeks from now, I might have a different pick.
Trevor: No Pick -- You can watch this one with me on the KMA Video Stream.
Nick: Southwest Valley -- The Timberwolves had one of the best defenses in KMALand last year and I expect something similar in 2022. I like this to be a very low-scoring game that SWV finds a way to win in the end.
KMA Sports Fans: Southwest Valley -- 62.8%
Riverside at Red Oak
This is the fifth meeting between these two. It also serves as the rubber match. Red Oak won the meetings in 2014 and 2015, and Riverside won in 2020 and 2021.
Derek: Red Oak -- Coach Michael Nordeen told me Red Oak is among the fastest teams in all of Class 2A. He wouldn’t lie to me. Let’s go with speed over Riverside’s brawn, which figures to be significant given their returnees along the line.
Ryan: Red Oak -- I expect the Tigers to keep the ball on the ground and control the clock in this one. Riverside is trying to replace Austin Kremkoski, who was a beast at quarterback, so they could have a few growing pains early on.
Trevor: Riverside -- I went back and forth on this one. I really like the job both coaches -- Michael Nordeen (Red Oak) and Darrell Frain (Riverside) -- have done to turn these programs around. Riverside has to replace Austin Kremkoski, which won't be easy. However, I'm giving the slight edge to Riverside.
Nick: Red Oak -- Last year's 3-6 record definitely wasn't what Red Oak was hoping for, but the Tigers bring back quite literally everyone on offense, including a senior class loaded with playmakers. Riverside has big shoes to fill with the absence of Kremkoski. Give me Red Oak at home.
KMA Sports Fans: Red Oak -- 55.6%
Underwood at Tri-Center
Underwood and Tri-Center are separated by eight miles. They've been going at it since 1964. Tri-Center has a 27-21-3 edge in this series, but haven't won since 2014 when the great John Tiarks coached the Trojans to a 19-8 win. Not only has Underwood won the last five, but they've done so by 56, 34, 16, 33 and 36 points.
Derek: Underwood -- Underwood was very, very impressive, even in the loss to Lewis Central. They’re loaded with dudes on the perimeter, in the backfield and under center, but the real secret to success are the dawgs up front. This could be an underrated battle along those lines
Ryan: Underwood -- We got a look at Underwood last week in a loss to Class 4A defending champion Lewis Central and boy did they look solid. Alex Ravlin does a lot for the Eagles and they look physical up front. I'll take the Eagles in this one.
Trevor: Underwood -- I came away from last week's Underwood/Lewis Central game with more of an opinion of Underwood than I did Lewis Central. What I mean is: the Eagles looked really dang impressive. They're a top 1A team. I think Tri-Center will surprise people this year, but I can't pull the trigger on picking against Underwood.
Nick: Underwood -- I'd be surprised if the Eagles aren't making a trip to Cedar Falls come November. Last week, they hung with the top-ranked team in 4A for 60 minutes and if it weren't for a few red zone hiccups, Underwood was live to pull the upset. Alex Ravlin is arguably the best quarterback in Class 1A and I expect him to light it up this week. Give me the Eagles big.
KMA Sports Fans: Underwood -- 94.4%
Clarinda at Creston
Collin Bevins goes toe-to-toe with his alma mater tonight. Clarinda and Creston know each other quite well with Creston owning a 37-18-3 advantage. Clarinda's last win? A 36-27 win over in 2014. That came against a Creston team that eventually made the UNI Dome.
Derek: Clarinda -- I have big hopes for Clarinda this season, even if they must replace some of their big fellas up front. I’ll take the Cardinals in what figures to be a low-scoring battle of wills.
Ryan: Clarinda -- This Clarinda squad returns a lot of production at the skill positions, but the big question mark will be how do they block for them after losing some dudes up front? Creston is usually a physical bunch, so this one could be a dogfight. I'll look for Clarinda's skill guys to make a few big plays.
Trevor: Clarinda -- Buy stock in the Cardinals this year. It feels like quarterback Wyatt Schmitt has been at Clarinda as long as Jordan Bohannon was at Iowa, Tadyn Brown is really fast and Isaac Jones is an athletic freak. I think that's the difference tonight.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick calls the Collin Bevins Bowl tonight on the KMA Video Stream.
KMA Sports Fans: Creston -- 65.7%
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley has a 14-7 edge. The Big Reds won last year's meeting. Shenandoah and Missouri Valley were common opponents for quite some time, meeting 15 times from 1992 to 2009. Our very own Ryan Matheny recorded two tackles in the 2009 meeting, But tackle stats are rarely accurate, so it was actually probably zero.
Derek: Missouri Valley -- Alexis Manzo is a fast human being, and he probably plays with a little extra fervor against his former town/school.
Ryan: Missouri Valley -- The Big Reds bring back a lot of production from last year, including Alexis Manzo, who put up some monster numbers -- even if the wins didn't follow with it. Shenandoah has a few question marks to work around and a new quarterback running the show. I'll take Missouri Valley in a close one.
Trevor: Shenandoah -- I don't have a good feel for this game. Alexis Manzo is a beast, but I have a hunch about Shenandoah. They have some uncertainties, but Blake Herold is a baller. I think he makes a big play or two that proves to be the difference in Shenandoah's first win over Missouri Valley since 2004. Oh, and Ryan Matheny will record zero tackles in this game.
Nick: Missouri Valley -- Alexis Manzo is one of those players who can make or break a game. Usually he makes it. I like the Big Reds to get the win on the road in week one, but I'm not terribly confident in it. Shenandoah will make it close.
KMA Sports Fans: Missouri Valley -- 51.4%
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
These two rivals have met 67 times. AL has won 42 of the bouts, TJ has won 20 and five ended a tie. Who can forget their riveting 6-6 ties in 1929 and 1939? TJ's last win came in 2018.
Derek: Abraham Lincoln -- The Battle of Council Bluffs has a little extra juice to it with the return of Kevin Culjat to the sidelines. I think he has TJ going in the right direction, but I am going to go with the Lynx this time.
Ryan: AL -- This is another story where one team -- TJ -- already has a game under their belt, but I think the advantage still rests with AL. I'm a big fan of what John Wolfe is building at AL and their depth could be the difference in this battle. I'll take the Lynx in a close one.
Trevor: AL -- We know more about TJ, but I think AL has more depth. These games are always battles and I think this is the case tonight. I'll take AL in a tight one.
Nick: AL -- I think TJ will get much better as the season goes on, but I watched them get gashed by Sioux City West's Keavian Hayes last week, which could be tough to bounce back from. Victor Atupra will keep it close for TJ, but AL is the better team on paper.
KMA Sports Fans: AL -- 83.3%
South Holt at Worth County
I can only find history on this matchup dating back to 2010, but MSHSAA tells me Worth County has won 10 of the 12 matchups. They've split the last two, though.
Derek: Worth County -- RIP to my guy Richard Baker — a frequent Friday night listener, texter and reporter from Worth County. This one is for you, my guy.
Ryan: Worth County -- The Tigers will have to replace two beasts in Aydan Gladstone and Alex Rinehart on the offensive side. But, we've seen Worth County reload every year like clockwork, so I have no doubt they'll do so again this year.
Trevor: Worth County -- Flip a coin. That's what I did. The Tigers are in life without Aydan Gladstone and Alex Rinehart, but great teams reload. I think Worth County does that this year and it shows tonight.
Nick: South Holt -- The Knights only have 14 players on the roster this year, but Josh Petersen knows how to get his teams ready and I think they're live for an upset here. I'll be a contrarian and take South Holt to shock the world.
KMA Sports Fans: Worth County -- 71.4%
Mound City at Platte Valley
Platte Valley was a 32-22 winner last year after being beat by a combined score 262-12 in the previous five meetings.
Derek: Platte Valley -- Platte Valley is all loaded up for what figures to be a deep postseason run again this year. How could I possibly pick against a team I voted as my preseason No. 3 in all of the state?
Ryan: Platte Valley -- All signs point to this being a real special season for Platte Valley after an 8-3 season last year and a bunch of production returning. Carter Luke averaged 8.5 yards every time he touched the ball last year and I think he's the difference here.
Trevor: Platte Valley -- I'm a big fan of Johnnie Silkett. Platte Valley was the feel-good story of last year and they have a lot of pieces returning. There's a good chance they're playing in Columbia on a Thursday night in December. They start that journey with a win tonight.
Nick: Platte Valley -- What they said. Give me Platte Valley.
KMA Sports Fans: Platte Valley -- 65.7%
Elmwood-Murdock at Sacred Heart
Doesn't appear to be much history between these two programs, both of whom are coming off nice seasons a year ago.
Derek: Falls City Sacred Heart -- You had me at hello, Doug Goltz. You had me at hello.
Ryan: Sacred Heart -- FCSH continues to put on a clinic when it comes to program-building and reloading each year. Without having much info on either squad, I'll let tradition ride and take the Irish in this one.
Trevor: Sacred Heart -- Doug Goltz is a coaching wizard. Enough said. Both teams have question marks around them, so this game is a tossup, but FCSH has the track record of reloading.
Nick: Elmwood-Murdock -- In a game that's a coin flip, I typically like to disagree with Trevor Maeder, so give me the Knights.
KMA Sports Fans: Sacred Heart -- 62.9%
Syracuse at Louisville
Louisville and Syracuse split the last two meetings. Syracuse was a 14-6 winner in 2020 and Louisville won 41-7 in 2021.
Derek: Louisville -- Some of you might be saying in your head, “Louisville,” like the city in Kentucky. Don’t do that. It’s pronounced “Lewis-ville.” And as a big fan of Carl Lewis for many, many years, that is why I am taking them.
Ryan: Louisville -- Both squads had down years last and both have plenty of holes to fill coming into this season. For me, the difference in this one is the Louisville defense and their ability to force turnovers.
Trevor: Syracuse -- Last year was a tough year for the Rockets, but they were really young. Meanwhile, the Lions have a new coach and lost a lot of key contributors from 2021. I think Syracuse gets the win in a tight one.
Nick: Syracuse -- A classic ACC matchup here, as the Cardinals take on the Orange... wait, wrong sport. Jokes aside. Syracuse has more returners and won't need to undergo many changes from last season. Louisville is the complete opposite. Give me the Rockets.
KMA Sports Fans: Louisville -- 71.4%
Non-KMAland Game of the Week: Easton Valley at Don Bosco
This is the fifth meeting between the two. Don Bosco has the 3-1 edge, but Easton Valley won the most recent meeting -- a 60-14 thumping on August 27th.
Derek: Easton Valley -- Easton Valley lost some very important players from last year’s team. They also returned some very important players. What can I say? I’m a real “takes” artist.
Ryan: Don Bosco -- Both teams will be playing with new quarterbacks after the graduation of Conor Gruver at Easton Valley and Cael Frost at Don Bosco. The Dons always have guys waiting in the wings, including some familiar names like Carson and Cade Tenold. Meanwhile, the River Hawks has to find a way to make up the 3,255 yards Gruver put up through the air.
Trevor: Easton Valley -- Both teams lost a lot of firepower. However, the Riverhawks have more known talent returning. I had a chance to watch Charlie Simpson, Hayden Felkey and Carson Fuegen play in last year's state title. They're phenomenal. Bound has Fuegen listed as QB, so that will be interesting. I'll take the Riverhawks in a shootout.
Nick: Easton Valley -- Aside from losing a playmaking QB, the Riverhawks bring back like... everyone. Don Bosco's name brand probably makes them a popular pick here, but I'm taking Easton Valley and the over.
KMA Sports Fans: Don Bosco -- 55.6%