(KMAland) -- The time for talk and anything else people do before seasons start to come to an end. Now is the time for the pads popping, the big plays, the crazy upsets and on and on. Actually, that time comes after our Football Friday picks blog.
The Football Friday blog — again this year — will feature 15 predictions from the KMA Sports team, including Trevor Maeder, Ryan Matheny and yours truly. Last year, I was a fairly dominant champion of our season-long pick’em. Can Trevor or Ryan make a move? The answer is no, but it’ll be fun to follow. Onward!
Missouri Valley at Shenandoah
Missouri Valley was 1-7 while Shenandoah went 3-5 last year. The history of this series dates back to 1915, according to the Iowa Scores Project from BCMoore. The Big Reds hold a 13-6 advantage in this series that was played pretty much yearly from 1992 through 2009. Missouri Valley has a five-game win streak in the series.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah — The Mustangs are coming off a decent season, and they have some really talented offensive skill players. Missouri Valley likely has the size advantage, but the experience leans Shenandoah.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah -- Missouri Valley is incredibly young while Shenandoah is pretty experienced, except for at quarterback. I’ll put my faith in Nolan Mount, and a defense that forced 21 turnovers in an eight-game season last year.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah -- The Mustangs return plenty of weapons in the skill positions, but are replacing their QB. As long as the O-line can give them some time, I like Shenandoah's chances of moving the ball in this game and coming out on top.
Creston at Clarinda
Clarinda went 4-5 last season while Creston was 1-7, although they are no longer teamed up with Orient-Macksburg. Creston/O-M held a 16-2 advantage in the series while the pure Creston vs. Clarinda matchup also leads Panthers (16-10-4). The last meeting between the two schools came in 2017 when Creston/O-M won 48-0. They’re on a three-game win streak with Clarinda’s last win coming in 2014.
Trev’s Pick: Clarinda -- I usually lean larger schools in matchups like this, but Clarinda has more knowns at this moment. Gimme Tadyn Brown to have himself a night and give his head coach a win over his alma mater.
Ryan’s Pick: Clarinda -- Clarinda is loaded when it comes to returning talent, especially in the trenches. With a returner at quarterback in Wyatt Schmitt, the Cardinals are geared up for what could be a special year. As long as the defense holds up, I think they get the win.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda — Once again, I’ll ride with what we know at this point. What we know is that Clarinda has an edge in experience. That may or may not play out the way I think it will, but that’s what I’m going with right now.
Lewis Central at Harlan
Harlan went 11-1 and played for a state championship in 2020 while Lewis Central finished 8-2 with both of their losses coming to the Cyclones. That ran the series to 49-7 in favor of Harlan, which has won three straight against LC. The Titans did have a five-game run prior to that.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -- I've gone back-and-forth on this one quite a bit. What a treat to open the season with two heavyweights slugging it out and a slew of Division I talent on the field. For me, I think LC has an advantage up front, especially with their talented front seven on defense. I like for them to win a close battle.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan — The games were close enough last season that I could have easily went with the Titans. However, I’m pretty sure I was fooled twice last season on this choice. LC, I think, figures to be improved this year, but so do the Cyclones. So, this should be an awesome game is what it comes down to.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central -- Oooh boy. This is going to be a treat. I’m sure last year’s defeats to Harlan have LC licking their chops at this matchup. It came down to the big plays last year, I’ll take Braylon Kammrad and company to make more of them this time.
St. Albert at Treynor
St. Albert made their way back to the Dome in 2020, finishing with an 8-3 record. The Cardinals were seen to be in a rebuilding phase and still managed a solid 5-4 mark. I’m a little surprised this looks to be only the 10th matchup between the two schools. St. Albert holds a 7-2 advantage, although Treynor has won two of the last three (2019 and 2015).
Derek’s Pick: Treynor — I make this pick without a whole lot of certainty or assuredness. However, Treynor has fewer parts to replace it seems, and they’re the home team. Should be a really good game, though.
Trev’s Pick: Treynor -- This feels like one I’m going to get wrong either way. I’ll take Coach Jeff Casey’s bunch in a close one.
Ryan’s Pick: Treynor -- Both teams have a few question marks and have to replace some key pieces heading into this season. I like some of the backs that Treynor has coming back and their ability to dictate the tempo of this game.
Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia
Logan-Magnolia had a great season a year ago, posting an 8-2 record, and return a lot of the pieces that made that team successful. Kuemper struggled with a 2-7 record, but they were much better than that record showed. Believe it or not, this is the first meeting between the two schools, according to the Iowa Scores Project.
Trev’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -- This is a sneaky good game, but Lo-Ma has the best player on the field (Gavin Maguire). They have dome dreams and want to get off on the right foot. I think they will do so tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -- Another great week one matchup with some intriguing variables. Kuemper had an uncharacteristic year with some struggles, so how do they bounce back? I think Logan-Magnolia is also folding in some wrinkles on the offensive side of the ball this year that could trip the Knights up. I'll take Lo-Ma to win this one.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia — I think Kuemper is bound for a bounce back season, but they are facing one of the top teams in the area and in Class A.
Sidney at Wayne
The two teams went through it last year, ending with a combined 0-13 record. Sidney, of course, was new to 11-player while Wayne hasn’t been playing this game all that long either. This also looks to be the first meeting between the two schools.
Ryan’s Pick: Sidney -- It was a rough first year for the Cowboys coming back to 11-man action and they struggled a little to find an identity on the offensive side of the ball. They return a lot of their production and it sounds like they've gone back to the basics. I like the Cowboys to hit the road and get a close win.
Derek’s Pick: Sidney — You may have found a theme in my picks. I keep picking those that have more experience, and the Cowboys will be out there with 8-9 seniors on both sides of the ball.
Trev’s Pick: Sidney -- Someone is starting the season with more wins than they had all of last year. I’m going to say it’s Sidney and their senior-laden squad.
CAM at Fremont-Mills
The Knights went 8-2 and played for a state championship in 2020 while CAM was also terrific with a 9-1 record. That only loss was to F-M in a state quarterfinal classic that came down to the final play. The two schools have played seven times since 2012, and Fremont-Mills has won every time. CAM did win a matchup in 1996, though.
Derek’s Pick: CAM — I’m sticking the experience factor. The Cougars bring back pretty much their entire roster while Fremont-Mills will have to replace arguably their two best players. I think both will have great seasons, but for now, the pick is CAM.
Trev’s Pick: You can hear and watch Trevor and Mike Wood on the call of this one tonight on our KMA Sports YouTube channel. Find the link at kmaland.com.
Ryan’s Pick: CAM -- Did I mention there are a lot of tasty opening-week matchups? This is right up there with two top 10 teams in the state knocking heads. For me, this game boils down to two things: CAM returns more from last year and they have the most dynamic player on the field in Lane Spieker. If F-M can figure out how to bottle him up, they win, but I think Barry Bower has a plan to get him free in space and do some damage.
Woodbine at East Mills
Another matchup of two winning teams from last year. Woodbine went 6-2 and East Mills was 5-4. There have been six prior meetings between the two schools with the Wolverines taking five of those. Woodbine, though, holds the latest bragging rights with a win in 2017.
Trev’s Pick: Woodbine -- I almost went with East Mills, but it sounds like they are still working some things out offensively. I’ll lean Woodbine behind a big night from Cory Bantam.
Ryan’s Pick: East Mills -- East Mills has a couple of guys who could take snaps at quarterback and a really talented group of receivers. They also have a glut of linebackers and are going to get creative to get them on the field. What I see is that they have a large number of athletes and I think that bodes well for the Wolverines.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine — Very difficult pick here. I’m going with the Tigers based largely on senior quarterback Cory Bantam and senior havoc wreaker and pile mover Dylan Hoefer.
Martensdale-St. Marys at Stanton-Essex
The Blue Devils were this close to a state quarterfinal last year, finishing their first 8-player season at 8-1. Stanton-Essex was neutral at 4-4. This looks to be the first meeting between the two teams.
Ryan’s Pick: Stanton-Essex -- The Vikings return their quarterback and some talented skill guys around him. Meanwhile, M-SM has a lot of question marks after losing a strong senior group from last year. I'll take the known commodity early on.
Derek’s Pick: Stanton-Essex — Cue the “another terrible take from KMA” tripe out of Martensdale-St. Marys. Stanton-Essex, though, brings in eight highly-experienced seniors. I could easily be wrong with this one, but I am the reigning champion, ya know?
Trev's Pick: Stanton-Essex -- Is this another bad take from KMA Sports? TBD. Stanton is more of a known commodity this season. And I’ve been told a time or two that I’m biased towards the Vikings, so I have to pick them.
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
AHSTW had a tough year last season. It wasn’t that they were bad or anything. It’s just that they only got to play five games and went 2-3. IKM-Manning was, again, peaking at the end of the season and finished 3-6 with a postseason win. The matchups between these two iterations — AHSTW and IKM-Manning — have favored the Vikings, 3-1. They’re on a three-game win streak, too, but they haven’t played since 2017.
Derek’s Pick: IKM-Manning — I was thinking about putting “I don’t know,” but then I would have definitely got it wrong. AHSTW has had kind of a wild week, and it’s tough to ignore those kind of distractions at times. But really, I don’t know.
Trev’s Pick: IKM-Manning -- This matchup could be fun. I like AHSTW’s skill players, but the QB spot is unknown. I think Amos Rasmussen comes back and helps send the Wolves to a 1-0 start.
Ryan’s Pick: IKM-Manning -- It was really hard for me to get a gauge on AHSTW last season and now they are looking to replace a quarterback and have some strong younger classes. IKM-Manning, meanwhile, is replacing legendary coach Tom Casey -- even if he's still around the program. I like the pieces the Wolves have back and think they will be able to squeak one out.
Tri-Center at Underwood
Underwood was outstanding all season with a 9-2 record and their only losses coming to the two state finalists. Tri-Center, meanwhile, struggled a bit through a 2-5 year. Have these two teams ever played? Yes, yes they have. This is the 36th meeting, according to the Iowa Scores Project, and Tri-Center holds a slight 19-16 advantage. Underwood, however, is on a four-game win streak dating back to 2015.
Trev’s Pick: Underwood -- Not sure I’m going to pick against the Eagles all season. Alex Ravlin is a year more experienced and Scott Pearson is back. Plus, they’ve had T-C’s number lately.
Ryan’s Pick: Underwood -- This Underwood group has their sights set on a trip to Cedar Falls this year. The Eagles are loaded with talent up and down the roster and could be in for a special year. I like their overall athleticism to win out in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Underwood — The Eagles are going to be real, real good this year. I also think Tri-Center has a nice bounce back season. This one, though, is going to be pretty tough.
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
Southwest Valley put together another strong 6-3 season last year while Central Decatur struggled in a 2-6 season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in this series with wins in three of the last four, including in their most recent meeting (2019).
Ryan’s Pick: Central Decatur -- This has the makings of a low-scoring, knockdown drag-out game. That's the type of matchup that the Timberwolves are comfortable in, but I like Central Decatur's athletes to win out.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley — Things are going to start to crystallize after this week, but this is another one that proved pretty difficult for me. Both have senior quarterbacks, but Brendan Knapp seems to be making his 100th career start tonight. I’ll go with that guy, even on the road.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley -- Brendan Knapp vs. Matthew Boothe should be fun. I think Southwest Valley’s methodical, three yards and a cloud of smoke offense does just enough for a close win.
North Andrew at King City
North Andrew played for the state championship last season and finished at 13-1 and the state runner-up. King City had some success of their own, finishing 6-7. Both teams are ranked in the top six of the Missouri 8-Player poll, but it’s King City that is No. 2 and North Andrew at 6.
Derek’s Pick: North Andrew — A lot of people might think this comes down to slowing down Parker Muff. But….North Andrew didn’t do that last year and still rolled. There’s a lot of ground for King City to make up (it was 50-26 in 2020), so I’m going with the perennial power.
Trev’s Pick: King City -- It feels weird picking a 5-6 team from a year ago over last year’s runner-up, but the WildKats hung with North Andrew last year. And Parker Muff isn’t easy to tackle.
Ryan’s Pick: King City -- This is a battle featuring two of the best running backs in Missouri 8-man. Hayden Ecker for North Andrew vs. Parker Muff for King City should mean we see plenty of fireworks and some points. The difference in this one could be depth. North Andrew will only suit up 14 guys in the game and when you're talking a shootout, you need bodies. I'll take the Wildkats.
Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn
Both teams made it to state quarterfinals last year after meeting in the opening game of the season. That game went to Ashland-Greenwood, 21-20.
Trev’s Pick: Auburn -- I have no idea whether or not Cale Jacobsen is a go for A-G, so I’m taking the Bulldogs to win behind a big night from Ryan Dixon.
Ryan’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood -- Both teams have pieces to replace from last year, but the cupboard isn't bare for either camp. Cale Jacobsen and Nick Carroll give the Bluejays options on offense, while Auburn will have to figure out what Ryan Dixon's exact role is. I will take A-G to win a tight one.
Derek’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood — Whoof. This should be another classic, and Ashland-Greenwood sure did lose a lot of people from last year. They do likely have their QB back in Cale Jacobsen, though, and he’s pretty dang good.
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart
Two more teams coming off great seasons with both picking up at least one win in the postseason and returning strong groups. Lourdes lost this game 56-30 last year before winning six of their next seven. Both teams are ranked in the OWH’s state rankings to open the year.
Ryan’s Pick: Sacred Heart -- Jakob Jordan is back under center for the Irish, who also return two beasts up front in Brogan Nachtigal and Derek Schawang. They do have to replace the likes of Del Casteel in the backfield, but they have proven they can do that before. I'll take Sacred Heart.
Derek’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic — Upset? Maybe. However, the Knights are so, so, so talented and so experienced. Blake Miller leads them to a late score and a big road win.
Trev’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic -- Sacred Heart has the pedigree but Lourdes has more production returning (barely, I think). It will be interesting to see which one prevails. I flipped a coin and decided on the Knights.