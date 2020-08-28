(KMAland) -- The time for talk and conjecture and anything else people do before seasons start to end. Now is the time for the pad-popping, the big plays, the crazy upsets and all that jazz. Well, actually…that time comes after today’s Football Friday blog.
The Football Friday blog this year will feature 15 predictions from the KMA Sports team, including Trevor Maeder, Ryan Matheny and yours truly. Yes, the KMAland-wide pick’em contest is no longer, but we will have a pick’em contest right here on these KMA Sports pages.
As the reigning champion of the summer-long baseball/softball pick’em, I am excited to get things rolling. Trevor is joining me in providing a little commentary on our picks while Ryan is too busy running the news department this week to bother. Here we go:
Shenandoah at AHSTW
AHSTW went 5-4 last season, Shenandoah went 2-7 and the Vikings claimed a 35-27 win over the Mustangs. You can hear this one tonight on KMAX-Stream 2 with Austin McNorton and Tom Moore.
Derek’s Pick: AHSTW – I think this is going to be another really good game, and I also think Shenandoah is improved. Let’s call this a safe pick for now, but I’m not exactly putting all the confidence points in on this one. (Note: We don’t use confidence points.)
Trev’s Pick: AHSTW -- I think Shenandoah is going to be much improved, but so will AHSTW. The trio of Blake Holst, Denver Pauley and Raydenn Grobbe is too much to overlook.
Ryan’s Pick: AHSTW
Clarinda at Treynor
Clarinda and Treynor both posted winning seasons last year, although Coach Jeff Casey’s team was the only one that went to the playoffs. You can hear this one on FM 99.1 with Ryan Matheny and John Tiarks tomorrow night at 7:00.
Trev’s Pick: Treynor -- I keep going back and forth on this one. Treynor ultimately has had more time to get settled in and they've got some playmakers and dudes up front. I'll take the Cardinals in a tight one.
Ryan’s Pick: No Pick -- Ryan is calling this game, and it's illegal to pick games that you are calling.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda – Clarinda has had a whirlwind last eight days or so, and it might seem crazy to pick a team that has gone through the adversity they’ve gone through. That said, I am in on the wait-and-see mode with Treynor and how they replace their great senior class from last year.
Red Oak at Riverside
The Tigers search for their first win since September 28th, 2018, while Riverside won two of their final four games last season to post another strong finish. Matt Hays has reports tonight on our Connection Show.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside
Derek’s Pick: Riverside – The Bulldogs are in year three of the Darrell Frain era, and they’ve taken steps each offseason to prepare themselves for a solid year. I like the experience of Riverside here, especially at quarterback with Austin Kremkoski.
Trev’s Pick: Riverside -- I'm intrigued by this matchup. I think Red Oak is going to scratch, fight and perhaps surprise this year, but Austin Kremkoski is really good. He shows that tonight.
Grinnell at Harlan
A battle of state-ranked foes, Harlan and Grinnell were both three-loss teams last year with the Cyclones advancing to the playoffs. We’ve got Adam Kiesel stationed at Merrill Field tonight for reports on the Connection Show.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan – The Cyclones defense is some kind of special this year, and they haven’t even played a snap yet. They don’t have to. They’re loaded.
Trev’s Pick: Grinnell -- A battle of Top 5 teams? Yes, please. I think I'd take Harlan if this game was like three weeks later, but Grinnell returns 18 of their 22 starters, so they have the edge in the experience department. Give me the Tigers in a low-scoring battle.
Ryan’s Pick: Grinnell
St. Albert at Lewis Central
The first matchup between these two teams since St. Albert won 35-28 over the Titans in 2013. The Falcons have actually won three of the last four meetings, but Lewis Central is a different program now than they were in those. Joe Narmi has reports from LC tonight on our Connection Show.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central -- St. Albert is going to be really good, but the Titans just have way too much talent to overlook.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central – The Titans lost a lot of seniors, but they’re still plenty loaded in a lot of different places. Plus, they figure to be much deeper. St. Albert is still going to have a good year, but I’m taking LC in this one.
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
The Monarchs rolled in this matchup in each of the past two seasons, but they’ve lost the quarterback and running back and many of the other pieces that pushed them to those wins. D-S has had back-to-back winning seasons while it’s been 10 years since the Lynx had a winning mark. Derek Howard has reports from this on the Connection Show.
Ryan’s Pick: Denison-Schleswig
Derek’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln – The alma mater actually is going to be better than many expect them to be, considering some of the big names they lost. However, AL and Lennx Brown might be a little more experienced and ready for an opening week game in that regard.
Trev’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln -- I'm all aboard the Lennx Brown and AL train, I think they show me tonight by starting 1-0.
East Mills at Lenox
Two winning 8-man programs in the area that have matched up four times since 2010. Lenox won three of those matchups, but they haven’t played since 2015. The two programs have combined to win 29 games in the last two seasons. Hear this game on KMAX-Stream 1 tonight with Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox – The Tigers are huge across the front line, and that wins a lot of football games.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick -- Trevor is calling the game, and it's illegal to pick a game you are calling.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
Another pair of 8-Man teams that are perennially successful, although Fremont-Mills is the standard bearer in this area with playoff trips in the last 10 seasons. They’ve won at least seven games since dropping to 8-Man in 2010. Two of their wins came in each of the past two seasons against Bedford, but the Bulldogs gave them a run for their money last year in a 58-42 Knights win. Mike Wood has reports tonight from Bedford on the Connection Show.
Trev’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -- There's some question marks for Bedford, while F-M has arguably the best player in 8-Man, which they will use in any way they possibly can.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills
Derek’s Pick: Fremont-Mills – The Knights have one of the state’s best 8-man players in Seth Malcom, and they have a linchpin on the line in Cooper Langfelt. They may be young almost everywhere else, but I’ll take F-M for the win.
East Union at Stanton-Essex
East Union comes into the nearest area district and will look to build off last year’s 5-4 season, which was their fifth consecutive winning year. Stanton’s four-year streak of winning seasons came to an end last year when they went 4-5. The Vikings have beat the Eagles in each of their two previous matchups. Ryan Hart has reports from this one tonight on our Connection Show.
Ryan’s Pick: East Union
Derek’s Pick: East Union – The Eagles have a lot of experience returning to the field this year, and Stanton-Essex lost a pretty successful senior class. Coach Jeff Grebin seems to be pretty optimistic about the Vikings, but since this is game one and all I know are the returnees, I’m going to take East Union.
Trev’s Pick: East Union -- East Union returns almost everything while Stanton has some serious holes to fill. This could be a shootout. I'll take East Union in a fun one.
West Monona at Sidney
Sidney makes the move up to 11-man after a tough 2-7 season, but they do return plenty of experience and offensive production, per Trevor Maeder. West Monona went 2-7 last season, too, but they’ve been playing 11-man for as long as they’ve lived (I think). Hear reports from Kent Larsen tonight during the Connection Show.
Derek’s Pick: West Monona – Sidney is new to this 11-man thing. West Monona is not, and they usually have a pretty salty running game. This is a shot in the dark, as there’s no real way to pick this.
Trev’s Pick: Sidney -- I personally think Sidney's transition to 11-man came at a pretty opportune time for the Cowboys. They return their quarterback and leading rusher. They just need to rely on the guys upfront, which I think will be fine.
Ryan’s Pick: West Monona
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center and IKM-Manning came together and will put up what has to be considered one of the finest games in the area tonight. Both teams advanced to the state playoffs last season with the Wolves probably returning just a bit more of their production from last year. Hear reports from Jay Soderberg tonight on the Connection Show.
Trev’s Pick: IKM-Manning -- IKM-Manning could be the best team that we aren't talking about enough. The Wolves have plenty of weapons, even without Amos Rasmussen.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center
Derek’s Pick: IKM-Manning – Not an easy pick by any means, but if it comes down to a coin-flip type situation then I’m going to take the home team, usually.
Cardinal (1-0) at Southwest Valley (1-0)
Both teams won Week 0 games with Cardinal rolling to a win over Columbus, and Southwest Valley using a little bit of late-game heroics to beat Nodaway Valley. Both teams have a pretty experienced junior quarterback that they lean on offensively. Hear reports from Jesse Schraft tonight on our Connection Show.
Ryan’s Pick: Cardinal
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley – It’s hard to gauge too much on Cardinal’s rout of Columbus since they did the same thing last year. I think they’re going to be a winning team, but I think the same of the T-Wolves. Give me the KMAland team.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley -- Two teams that are coming off victories, but in two different fashions. It's a long drive for Cardinal (2 hours 39-minutes) and Southwest Valley's defense is nasty. I'll take the T-Wolves to win ugly, which is what they like to do.
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni
This could end up stealing the show as the top 8-man game in the area with an experience and talented MSTM bunch moving down to 8-man to meet last year’s District 6 champion, Lamoni. We will hear from Todd Jacobson on this one tonight on the Connection Show.
Derek’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys – I’m a Blue Devils truther, and I’ve been singing their praises all summer. MSTM has an advantage that Lamoni doesn’t in that they don’t really know for sure what they’re going to look like in 8-Man. I’m taking the chance that might be enough.
Trev’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys -- I'm prepared to eat crow on this one, but Lamoni has some voids to fill, Martensdale-St. Marys does not. Martensdale-St. Marys has 8-man film on their opponent, Lamoni does not
Ryan’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
These two teams have played each of the last four seasons, and they’ve split those four games. Glidden-Ralston won the last two by a combined 106 to 32 while Boyer Valley won the previous two by a combined 82 to 34.
Trev’s Pick: Boyer Valley -- Boyer Valley returns the fifth-most offensive production from 8-Man KMAland teams. G-R ranks 18th. That might not mean jack, but I feel confident that it means more Week 1 than it will any other time.
Ryan’s Pick: Boyer Valley
Derek’s Pick: Boyer Valley – Wow, really tough pick here. I am going to ride with the Bulldogs since there are a few more known entities, including senior quarterback Gavin Reineke.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Worth County
These are two of the top four teams in the preseason 8-Man Media Poll. Worth County brings back a ton of maulers from last year’s successful season while SHNH has Drew Quinlin at QB and a number of other talented players around him. Can they shock the state?
Ryan’s Pick: Worth County
Derek’s Pick: Worth County – I voted WOCO No. 1 in the first state poll of the year. I can’t jump off the bandwagon before they even play a game.
Trev’s Pick: Worth County --
Those are the picks. Check out the full schedule and all kinds of other information linked here.
