(KMAland) -- It’s Football Friday, and there are still some districts to take a deep dive into. Today, we go to 8-Man District 6, where there are five Bluegrass schools, two from the Pride of Iowa and one team playing varsity football for the first time in a bit.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Grand View Christian Thunder — Last Year: N/A
Coach: John Safford
This is my easiest preview of the Football Friday series. The Thunder did not have a varsity team last cycle, so I can’t really say too much here. I guess we can call them a major, major wild card.
Lamoni Demons — Last Year: 8-2 overall (8-Man District 6 — State Qualifier)
Coach: Bryan Nowlin
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: The defending champions of this very district (although with a few different teams) brings back a slew of all-district choices. Junior defensive back Javin Evans was picked to the first team after 38.0 total tackles, 28 solos and a team-high seven interceptions. He’s also likely to see a bigger role on offense this year after 65 yards rushing, 88 yards receiving and three total touchdowns. That’s in addition to his work as a key return man.
Speaking of return men, junior Harrison Sellars was a first-team returner choice and a second-team pick at defensive back. He had a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns last year while also posting 29.0 total tackles, 26 solos, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack. On offense, he had one reception for 23 yards and a touchdown. You could see him more active in that role, too, this year.
Senior running back Zander Reed had a second-team all-district nod, rushing for 478 yards, receiving for 93 more and combining for nine total offensive touchdowns. On defense, he had 19.0 total tackles and two interceptions and also returned a kick for a touchdown.
Evans, Sellars and Reed will have experienced linemen in front of them, too, with the return of second-team all-district choices Anthony Cray and Dakota Boswell. Both are seniors and paved the way for an explosive offense last season. Cray had 20.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks on defense, and Boswell — an all-district honoree on both sides of the ball — had 34.0 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Seniors Logan Jones and Cael Ogeir were honorable mention picks last season and provided plenty of production all the way around. Jones had 30.5 tackles and 20 solos on defense and finished with 91 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving. Ogier was plenty active in the backfield with 323 yards rushing, 105 receiving and six offensive touchdowns (all rushing). He also had 15.0 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
OTHER OFFENSE: Certainly everybody is going to look to the quarterback position and who will replace all that Patrick Savage did. The most obvious choice is Evans, who has all kinds of talents himself and is also listed at quarterback.
Evans is just one of many offensive threats for the Demons, which also have Reed, Ogier and junior running back Kade Nowlin (303 yards rushing) that rushed for over 300 yards last season.
There aren’t a lot of returning receivers that they turned to last season, but among all those listed in this category, Jones and Sellars, there’s no doubt those guys are going to get plenty of balls thrown their way.
Boswell and Cray will lead the way on offense, but Shoalie Niebauer does figure to be a tough hole to fill. Will they fill it with another Niebauer? Jesse Niebauer was just a sophomore last season, listed at 6-foot-0, 200 pounds and at offensive guard. We’ll see.
OTHER DEFENSE: Eight of Lamoni’s top 12 tacklers from last year are returning to the fold, and I’ve mentioned many of them already. Nowlin is also in this mix while senior Hayden Stewart and Jesse Niebauer all contributed to last year’s defense — and probably will again.
FINAL WORD: They lost some dudes, including THE dude that has sailed the ship over the last couple seasons. Still, Lamoni is loaded with talent in several upper classes, and anything less than another district title is probably not going to be something they would be willing to accept.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — Last Year: 5-4 overall (A District 8)
Coach: Derek Wharton
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: One of two other teams in this district that can possibly contend with Lamoni’s returning production is this team. Quarterback Jack Franey, running back Brooks Trom and wide receivers Carson Elbert and Troy Holt are all seniors and all returning all-district picks. Now, they get to work with three fewer players trying to defend them.
Franey had 1,128 yards passing, 111 yards rushing and 17 total offensive touchdowns while Elbert led the team with 21 receptions for 393 yards and five touchdowns. Holt was right there with him with 27 receptions for 431 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Trom had 647 yards rushing and eight touchdowns and pulled in 16 receptions for 276 yards and four more scores.
That’s all great, but what’s even greater is they also have a returning all-district kicker that also plays quarterback in junior William Amfahr. Amfahr made one field goal attempt and 24 extra points last year at kicker while also throwing for 767 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 51.
Further, junior receiver Hogan Franey was an honorable mention all-district pick last season, finishing the year with 21 grabs for 268 yards and a score.
OTHER OFFENSE: You’ve got the two-headed monster at quarterback, the returning running back and a whole host of accolades for the returning receivers. Anything else? Sophomore Grayson Phillips and senior James Keagle could see some more touches this year, but what about the offensive line?
From what I can tell there are a couple seniors that could land up there. Dylan Morgan and Alan Allsup were both listed as o-linemen last season while juniors Matt Hughes, Jake Parkhurst and Kendall Turner are other linemen from last year’s team that could be back and help out this year.
DEFENSE: I spent a lot of time crowning the offense, but they will have to replace their top two tacklers and four of their top six from 2019. The exceptions in that six are cornerbacks Trom (50.0 tackles, 42 solos, 2 INT) and Amfahr (47.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL). Holt (38.0 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Parkhurst (34.0 tackles), Hogan Franey (30.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Jack Franey (25.5 tackles, 3 INT) are also key defensive returnees.
A few other names to watch for this season include seniors Allsup, Morgan, Elbert and Keagle; juniors Hughes and Turner and sophomores Phillips and Julian Huston.
FINAL WORD: It’s pretty clear that this team is loaded with a lot of talent and experience, and they are going to fit in really nicely with the 8-man game. They didn’t have enough depth for the 11-man game, so it’s a perfect transition. Plus, they’re fast, they’re physical and they’re athletic. This is a serious threat in the district and maybe even the state.
Melcher-Dallas Saints — Last Year: 2-7 overall (8-Man District 5)
Coach: Pat Ferguson
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: Melcher-Dallas has four returning players that picked up all-district mentions last season. Seniors Ryan Krpan, Steven Krpan and Evan Putz and junior Cole Metz are those four.
Ryan Krpan was an all-district choice at receiver, finishing the year with 37 receptions for 635 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 30.0 total tackles and 22 solos for the Saints while nabbing five interceptions and falling on two fumbles. In between, he was the team’s primary kick returner and punt returner and did a little punting, too.
Metz nabbed a second-team all-district pick at linebacker, leading the way for the defense with 49.0 total tackles and 32 solos. He also rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns and had six receptions for 84 yards and a score.
Steven Krpan was plenty active all over the field, too, throwing for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for 243 and eight more scores on the year. On defense, he had 15.0 total tackles and 12 solos and grabbed two picks. He also did the kicking and punting most of the year.
Putz was the team’s center and a standout on defense, too, finishing his junior season with 19.0 total tackles, 10 solos, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.
OTHER OFFENSE: When the Krpans weren’t throwing the ball to one another or running around with it, Noe Von Trzebiatowski was getting a bunch of carries. He’s gone, so that should open up more chances for Metz, the Krpans and potentially sophomore backs Max Enfield (51 yards rushing) and Logan Godfrey (34 yards, TD). Senior Gabe Enfield also had 147 yards and three touchdowns receiving while junior receiver Anthony Schneider could also figure into the mix this year.
Putz was the team’s top lineman last season, and he will likely be that again this year. He’s joined by fellow senior Owen Mann, who was listed at guard. Juniors Scott Johnson and Garrett Cantrell are also a year older and also could be linemen again this year. Throw in sophomores Clinton Goff and Lucas Harrington for good measure, and they have some pretty good depth here.
OTHER DEFENSE: Nine of their top 11 tacklers are back from last season. Metz was the top guy while Ryan Krpan, senior Gabe Enfield (23.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Mann (21.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Putz, Steven Krpan, Johnson (11.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Schneider (10.0 tackles) and Harrington (8.5 tackles) were also in that top 11.
Max Enfield, Cantrell, Goff, senior Caleb Roland and Godfrey also contributed at some point on defense throughout the year for Melcher-Dallas.
FINAL WORD: I think this is going to be one of the more improved teams in this district. They struggled their way to just two wins in 2019, but there’s just too much coming back for them not to see a bit of a jump.
Mormon Trail Saints — Last Year: 1-7 overall (8-Man District 6)
Coach: Travis Johnson
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: This was a very young Mormon Trail team last year, and so they will bring back three very young all-district picks. Sophomore defensive back Ty Hysell was a second-teamer a year ago, finishing the season with 18.0 total tackles, 14 solos, 1.5 TFL and a team-high three interceptions. Hysell also helped on offense (135 yards passing and 120 yards receiving) and on special teams (5 KRs, 15 punts)
Juniors Remington Newton and Gabe Stripe were honorable mention choices as sophomores. Newton had 253 yards passing, 45 rushing, 23 receiving and six total offensive touchdowns. He was, of course, also key on defense with 30.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and one each of a fumble recovery and an interception.
Stripe ranked second on the team in rushing with 294 yards and scored one time on the ground while also grabbing eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 22.0 total tackles, 14 solos, 1.0 TFL and 0.5 sack. Both Newton and Stripe were key members of their special teams.
OTHER OFFENSE: For a guy that was originally listed as an offensive guard, Newton got the chance to throw the ball 61 times. Hysell should also figure into the quarterback situation after throwing it 57 times. Stripe will get plenty of action on the ground, as will Newton, and look for sophomores Jose Adkins, Logan Evans and Gavin Dixon to potentially get a few more carries than last season.
Dixon was one of the top receivers a year ago, pulling in nine balls for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Hysell, Stripe, Newton and Adkins all had at least three receptions for the year.
As for the line, there are three seniors that could be in the mix — Colby Porterfield, Jon Brauers and Sean Poole. Juniors Domanic Bear and Jacob Greenlee and sophomore Dalton Warner might also be on the OL.
OTHER DEFENSE: Their leading tackler last season was the freshman Adkins, who finished up with 45.0 total tackles, 27 solos, 1.5 TFL and 0.5 sacks. Newton, Dixon (24 tackles, 2.0 TFL), Stripe and Evans (21.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks) were also key on defense and in the top six in tackles.
Hysell, junior defensive tackle Wrigley Shanks (13.0 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and Bear (12.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL) were other major contributors on the defense. A few others of note include seniors Porterfield, Lucas Eiler and Poole and Greenlee — a junior.
FINAL WORD: Mormon Trail tried a lot of different things with their young team last year, moving people all around to see if something would stick. Now, if they can eliminate the bad stuff they tried and focus on the good, they can probably take a step forward this season.
Murray Mustangs — Last Year: 3-6 overall (8-Man District 6)
Coach: Shawn Oaks
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: A first-teamer, a second-teamer and an honorable mention come back for this year’s Mustangs. Senior Cole Lecy was honored on the first team as an offensive lineman and was also quite brilliant on defense, where he had 45.0 total tackles, 26 solos, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
Senior Chance Lecy was picked as second-team choice at linebacker, ending up with 58.0 total tackles, 41 solos, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and three fumble recoveries. He also had a major impact on the offense with 481 yards rushing and three touchdowns and was the team’s top kick returner.
Finally, sophomore Zack Belden had a great debut season with an honorable mention to his name. He had 26.5 tackles, 20 solos and 2.5 tackles for loss to go with four interceptions on the defensive end. Meanwhile, he took the reins at quarterback and passed for 525 yards and rushed for another 191.
OTHER OFFENSE: While Belden took most of the snaps, senior Colton Siefkas also got some run under center with 119 yards and a touchdown. He could be a part of the offense in that capacity again this season. Junior Wyatt Gannon is among a number of others that had some time carrying the ball last season.
On the outside, senior Jace Rodecker had a fine year with nine receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Siefkas also pulled in four balls for 56 yards.
Up front, Cole Lecy, Logan Werner and Chase Werner are all seniors that could make an impact there for the offense. Junior center Brycen Wookey is joined in the class by some others that are listed on the line, including Tyson Nall, Daniel Aschan and Avery Flaherty.
OTHER DEFENSE: The Lecy boys were two of the top three tacklers last year, combining for the aforementioned 103.0 total tackles and 12.5 for loss. Siefkas was also outstanding with 37.0 total tackles, 30 solos and 2.0 TFL. Belden, Rodecker (18.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL) and Gannon (15.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL) were also among the top nine tacklers last year.
Both Werners in the senior class are joined by juniors Nall, Christian Nevarez and Flaherty and sophomores Jared Frederick, Gauge Mongar, Andrew Roe and Dallas Heaberlin as others that had some form of contribution on defense last year.
FINAL WORD: The Mustangs are under new leadership, so it will be interesting to see how this young team develops in the face of a coaching change combined with a pandemic. They certainly have some guys that can go, and we’ll just have to see how it all plays out.
Seymour Warriors — Last Year: 0-10 overall (8-Man District 6)
Coach: Trevor Banks
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: Sophomore Brody Tuttle was handed the keys to the offense during his freshman season, and he performed admirably with 1,000 yards passing, 127 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns for the Warriors on his way to earning second-team all-district. He also had a really nice defensive year with 66.0 total tackles, 52 solos, three interceptions and 1.0 TFL.
Junior Mason Sulser and senior Jaden Enright are also back after taking honorable mention all-district selections. Sulser was the team’s top rusher with 258 yards and three touchdowns and grabbed five receptions for 43 yards. He was the team’s top tackler on defense, too, with 79.5 total and 66 solos.
Enright had 139 yards rushing and four touchdowns and was key on defense with 70.5 total tackles, 59 solos and two fumble recoveries.
OTHER OFFENSE: While the quarterback and top rusher are back, they do lose their top two receivers. The top-returning guy there is sophomore Dylan Brennecke, who probably has caught a few passes from Tuttle in his life. Another sophomore — Carter Houser — had three receptions last season. Junior Wyatt Tait had 18 carries of the rock last season, too, and could see more this season.
Positions aren’t listed on the Seymour QuikStats page, but those that are wearing lineman numbers include senior Hunter Hansen, juniors Matthew Clark, Colton Webb, John Lenny and Floyd Shafer and sophomores Colton Black, Peyton Christine and Logan McDanel.
OTHER DEFENSE: The defense is topped by Sulser, Enright and Tuttle, who all had at least 66.0 total tackles last season. Houser (31.5 tackles) was also very good during his freshman season while juniors Webb (17.0 tackles) and Clark (14.0 tackles) were among the top eight.
Brennecke, Lenny, Jeremiah Brown, Hansen, D.J. McDonald, Tait, Kennan Hinners, Black and McDanel were also involved in some fashion last year.
FINAL WORD: They didn’t win any games last year, but they also used a bunch of kids that were just out of junior high. And they used them in some pretty big spots. They did lose more seniors than they are likely to have in that class this year, but I’d say they will be improved.
Southeast Warren Warhawks — Last Year: 7-3 overall (8-Man District 6)
Coach: Shane Rowlands
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES: It’s one thing to tout a bunch of all-district returnees, but how about a total of four first-team all-district picks? That’s what Southeast Warren has in seniors Justin McCaulley, Tanner Dierking and Mason Merfeld and junior Cade Nelson.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound center McCaulley was a key piece for the Warhawks up front last season. He also helped on defense with 6.0 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Dierking was terrific all the way around, taking over at QB and finishing with 1,091 yards passing, 636 yards rushing and 33 total offensive touchdowns. He also had 32.5 total tackles, 19 solos and 5.0 tackles for loss.
Merfeld was one of the team’s top receivers with 20 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He finished with 45.5 total tackles, 30 solos and a team-high EIGHT interceptions on defense. And then there’s Nelson, who was a first-team all-district placekicker and a second-team pick at end on offense. He had team-highs with 29 receptions, 451 yards and nine touchdowns receiving. He did play a bit on defense, too, with 7.5 total tackles.
The Warhawks had one other all-district pick in honorable mention Bradley Metz. The senior’s biggest contributions came on defense with 32.0 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He also rushed for 132 yards and had five receptions for 33 yards on offense.
OTHER OFFENSE: Dierking is going to control things, rushing the ball and throwing the ball, but he’s going to have a lot of options to work with, even with some graduation from last year. Nelson and Merfeld should make for a great 1-2 punch on the outside while Metz, Blaine Birmingham, Jeffrey Oakley and Dominic Wadle also had at least one grab last year.
On the ground, Metz and Oakley (127 yards rushing) both had over 100 yards rushing while Nelson, Jarrett Davison, Ben Wickett, Wadle and Landon Harvey were others that had at least two carries last year.
McCaulley is a huge piece up front for SEW, but he’s hardly alone when it comes to his class and those listed on the line. Gabe Neer, Luke Prater and Luke Wickett make for a deep senior class on the line. I’ll throw a couple big dogs out there in the sophomore class, too. How about 6-foot-5, 205-pound Jack Williams and 6-foot-1, 260-pound Braeden Wilden? If nothing else, they’re big.
OTHER DEFENSE: They have some really, really good players gone from this defense, including their top three tacklers. The next three, though — Merfeld, Dierking and Metz — are back. And then the next three after that are gone.
Luke Wickett (17.5 tackles, 1.0 TFL) and sophomore Logan Montgomery (11.0 tackles) were others in double digit tackles. Nelson, Birmingham, McCaulley, junior Luke Lane, Prater, Neer, junior Brock Manser, Davison, Oakley, Ben Wickett and sophomore Logan Mace also contributed in some form last year on the varsity defense.
FINAL WORD: Southeast Warren lost back-to-back great senior classes, but the fact of the matter is that they are still very talented and still very deep. They have great numbers, great talent and — by all accounts — great coaching. I’d look for them to be among the district favorites again this season.
CONCLUSION: If you read every word of this, it should be pretty clear this thing should come down to a three-horse race between Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren. I just have a really tough time picking between the three. The only edge I could possibly come up with is that Lamoni and Southeast Warren did lose really, really great seniors, and MSTM didn’t really lose a whole lot at all. Then again, this is their first crack at 8-man. And yeah, that could very well be a positive more than a negative.
All of that said, I guess I’ll give a slight edge to the Blue Devils over district champ Lamoni and district runner-up Southeast Warren.
