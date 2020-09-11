(KMAland) -- Welcome back to the Football Friday pages. Trevor, Ryan and I are doing a year-long pick’em, choosing the top 15 games in the area each week.
I’ve decided my summaries will simply focus on the history of each matchup, moreso than anything the two teams have done this year. That’s what we’ve been focusing on all week, after all.
Last week, Trevor won the week with a 10-4 mark while Derek was 10-5 and Ryan 9-6. Here are the updated year-long standings:
Derek: 20-10
Trevor: 18-10 (1.0 GB)
Ryan: 17-12 (2.5 GB)
Here are this week’s picks:
Shenandoah (2-0) at Alta-Aurelia (0-2)
Shenandoah has had a wild week. First, they prepared for the Des Moines Christian spread offense, then they found out they weren’t playing and then they quickly found a game. After Buena Vista gave them the Heisman, they settled on a cool trip to Alta.
Derek’s Pick: Alta-Aurelia – If this were a neutral site, I think I might take Shenandoah. However, this is a really long trip, and it’s just not easy to get off a long bus trip like that and win in an unfamiliar setting. I’d be happy to be wrong, though.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah - What a wild week for the Mustangs. They went from likely being the hefty underdog to possibly being the favorite. They have a legitimate shot of getting to 3-0. I'm going to say they do.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah - Neither team had very much time to prepare for this one. A-A has struggled on offense so far this year, while the Mustangs have been good in close games. I will take Shenandoah to go on the road and win in a low-scoring affair.
BCMoore: Shenandoah
Glenwood (2-0) at Harlan (2-0)
In 50 logged games on BCMoore’s terrific website, Glenwood has won just three times in this series. That’s the bad news. The good news is that two of those wins have come in the last four meetings, including a classic 28-21 win over the Cyclones last season.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Trevor will have the call on the KMAX-Stream1 tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan - Harlan's offense has been off the charts this year with its production. They have struggled just a little bit to convert their attack into points, but I think they have enough firepower to win a close one here.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan – I’ve picked Harlan the last two weeks against two state-ranked opponents, and they haven’t steered me wrong just yet. I think the Cyclones have the makings of a special, special team.
BCMoore: Glenwood
Atlantic (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)
The Trojans have lost to their Class 2A District 7 foe each of the past two seasons. They also have a little history with JSPC, falling 19-17 in 2004 and winning 24-7 in 2005. The things you know.
Ryan’s Pick: Greene County - This should be a fantastically superb game to watch. Greene County's QB Bryce Stalder has struggled a little with his efficiency early on, but he looks like he is trending in the right direction. I'll take the Rams in an absolutely epic showdown.
Derek’s Pick: Atlantic – Greene County would probably be the safe pick here, but I haven’t been the champion of pick’em all of my life by being safe. The Trojans loss to Underwood is not as bad as the score looks, considering Underwood seems to be really, really good. Going out on a limb, but give me the Trojans.
Trev’s Pick: Greene County - Greene County - Atlantic did some really nice things last weekend, but Greene County's passing attack is potent, much like Underwood's was two weeks ago. I think Atlantic has learned from that game, but I'll take the Rams.
BCMoore: Atlantic
St. Albert (0-2) at Riverside (2-0)
St. Albert has owned the historical matchup, winning all eight of the matchups dating back to 2008. The closest game in that mix was a 45-27 win in 2018. Can the Bulldogs reverse this thing?
Derek’s Pick: St. Albert – The Falcons have played two very good teams in Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia, so I’m not convinced the 0-2 mark is representative of their true ability. However, I do have serious pause because I believe the Bulldogs are a really solid team.
Trev’s Pick: St. Albert - This feels like a game I'm going to get wrong no matter who I pick, so I apologize in advance to the fine folks from St. Albert. I think this district is going to be absolutely nuts and it starts tonight with St. Albert bouncing back after two losses to a pair of state-ranked teams.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside - The Bulldogs have played well in both of their games to open up the year, meanwhile St. Albert has been bit by the injury bug (playing LC and Lo-Ma in back-to-back weeks will do that). This would be a huge win for Darrell Frain & Co.
BCMoore: Riverside
Stanton-Essex (1-1) at Bedford (0-2)
The two schools have split their four 8-man matchups, including a 60-34 win by Bedford last season. Stanton took the 2017 and 2018 games, and the Bulldogs won in 2016. Also, BCMoore has results from the 1992-1995 11-man meetings that were all Bedford wins.
Trev’s Pick: Stanton-Essex - It's tough to get a great read on Bedford because they've faced two of the best teams in the state to start the year. I look for this to be a tight game, but I'll put my trust in Logan Roberts and company to squeak by.
Ryan’s Pick: Bedford - Bedford's 0-2 record is a little deceiving, because they've lost to two of the best teams in our area (CAM and Fremont-Mills). The Bulldogs are breaking in some new skill players, but they should be able to lean on the big guys in the trenches to come out on top.
Derek’s Pick: Bedford – The Bulldogs played CAM and Fremont-Mills in their first two games, and so we don’t really know for sure what they’re about just yet. We are about to find out. I’ll take them to pick up their first win tonight.
BCMoore: Stanton-Essex
AHSTW (1-1) at Southwest Valley (3-0)
The AHSTW/Southwest Valley history is short, as the two teams played each of the past two seasons. The Vikings won both – 25-12 in 2019 and 32-13 in 2018. AHST also played Corning eight times between 1994 and 2011 – all AHST wins. BCMoore doesn’t have every bit of history all the time, but it’s certainly possible a SWV would equal the first for a Corning-based school over an Avoca-based school.
Ryan’s Pick: Southwest Valley - This has the makings of a possession-oriented, low-scoring matchup. I will take SW Valley at home.
Derek’s Pick: AHSTW – The Vikings corrected a lot of issues last week, and I still think they have the makings of a team that could play some really sterling football this fall. Southwest Valley has been impressive in their three wins, and they’re at home. However, I’ve got the road team here.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley - There's that pesky Class A District 9 again. AHSTW's offense was "dialed in" last week while Southwest Valley's defense has been dialed in all year. Tonight's projected weather conditions play right into what the T-Wolves want to do, which is put their opponents in a phone booth. They get to 4-0.
BCMoore: AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia (2-0) at Westwood (2-0)
These two have played six times since 2012 with each team picking up three wins each. Westwood has won the last two meetings by a combined 11 points. There have also been differences of 7, 16 and 2 in their previous three meetings. Lo-Ma also beat Westwood in 2000 by 7 points and in 2001 by 6 in overtime. So, it’s been a close series.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia – The Panthers were mighty impressive in a dominant road win over St. Albert last week while Westwood took down a solid Akron-Westfield squad. But….Lo-Ma has just been a bit more impressive in their first two.
Trev’s Pick: Westwood - Whoever wins this game puts themselves in a great spot for a district title. I don't feel confident in this pick, but I'm taking Westwood in a game that might get done before 8:30 given the fact these two teams rarely pass the ball.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I will set the over/under for time of game in this one at 1 hour, 15 minutes. These teams have combined to throw 10 passes this season, so expect three yards and a cloud of dust all night. I think the Panthers own the most impressive win between the two teams, so let's go with Lo-Ma.
BCMoore: Logan-Magnolia
Woodbury Central (1-1) at IKM-Manning (0-2)
The only history I can find on these two schools dates back to 2006 when IKM beat Woodbury Central 49-14 in what appeared to be a playoff game. Otherwise, these two are pretty new to one another.
Trev’s Pick: IKM-Manning - The Wolves have had some tough luck to open the season with injuries and tough opponents. They get off the schneid tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbury Central - IKM-Manning is a dangerous team that just hasn't quite lived up to the preseason hype yet. I think that will come to fruition at some point this season, but until then, I will take WC to win.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbury Central – Both teams opened with their standard tough schedules. The Wolves lost big to Tri-Center and then battled hard on the road against a solid Southeast Valley squad. Woodbury Central, meanwhile, beat Lawton-Bronson and lost to Unity Christian. Tough pick here.
BCMoore: Woodbury Central
Mount Ayr (2-0) at Pleasantville (2-0)
The former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals are now in the same district. The Trojans won in 2016 and 2017, but Mount Ayr took the previous six meetings between the two. BCMoore’s all-time series shows a slight edge for the Raiders (10-8).
Ryan’s Pick: Pleasantville - This is a pick that I could regret a lot on Friday around 9 p.m. I'm just not sure what Mount Ayr's status is with all of their players going into this one, so I can't pull the trigger on them.
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr – There have been some COVID issues running wild through the Mount Ayr school system, so this is a pick that gives me pause. They were able to deal with life without QB Jaixen Frost last week, but if the issues extend further than that this week it might be difficult to deal with a talented P’ville squad. Still, I’m taking Coach Lambet’s boys.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr - I'm not sure if Jaixen Frost or Peyton Weehler will play QB for the Raiders, but I'm not sure it matters. They are both really good and Mount Ayr looks scary right now.
BCMoore: Mount Ayr
Madrid (0-2) at Nodaway Valley (1-2)
The history is zilch here. I can’t find a matchup between the two teams on BCMoore or in QuikStats. Is this the first time Nodaway Valley and Madrid have ever played? It’s quite possible.
Derek’s Pick: Nodaway Valley – Madrid has struggled mightily over the last several years. I do think they’re going to be better this season, but we just didn’t see it in the first two weeks because they played really tough opponents in Woodward-Granger and South Hamilton. That said, I’ll take the home team to nab a district win here.
Trev’s Pick: Nodaway Valley - What a contrast in styles tonight. The historically run-heavy Madrid offense against a balanced Nodaway Valley squad. I think the Wolverines find a way, whether it be by air or ground.
Ryan’s Pick: Nodaway Valley - It's very strange to see a Madrid team struggling, especially two seasons in a row. It's even more strange to see Madrid have 30 pass attempts through two weeks. Am I in the Twilight Zone? I'll take Nodaway Valley to win.
BCMoore: Nodaway Valley
Sioux City North (1-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-1)
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson holds a 5-2 edge in the QuikStats era, including wins in each of the last three meetings. That includes the 99-81 shootout win in 2018. Prior to 2008, Sioux City North owned the series in winning six of the eight meetings between 2000 and 2007.
Trev’s Pick: Thomas Jefferson - I don't know if byes are a good thing or a bad thing for high school football teams, but I imagine the Yellow Jackets are eager to play football and have a sour taste in their mouth after losing to Glenwood in Week 1. Maybe, just maybe, this will be another 99-81 classic between these two like we saw in 2018.
Ryan’s Pick: Sioux City North - The score may not have shown it, but TJ was close to hanging with Glenwood in their opener. They just struggled to make a few plays. Having a bye week in week two is not ideal, but the difference for me is that SCN has tasted victory once already this year. I think they take that confidence and get a win.
Derek’s Pick: Sioux City North – TJ has shown the ability to run the ball really, really well against North. I have no doubt they will have success here, too, but I do think the Stars have one of the best passing offenses on this side of the state. It could be another shootout.
BCMoore: Thomas Jefferson
Stewartsville (1-1) at Rock Port (1-1)
This was a wild high-scoring affair last season with the Jays picking up their fourth victory in four tries against Stewartsville. Each of the last two meetings have actually been shootouts with Rock Port winning 74-50 last year and 54-32 two years ago. They also put up 70 and 64 in the other two games.
Ryan’s Pick: Rock Port - I feel like this Rock Port team is a play or two away from really breaking out and hitting its stride. Joey Herron has done a nice job shouldering the load so far this year.
Derek’s Pick: Rock Port – One thing Rock Port has proven to do is score some points and rack up some yards this year. I think they will keep their history going with Stewartsville with another win.
Trev’s Pick: Rock Port - The Blue Jays dropped a tight one last week, I imagine they've been thinking about that all week.
North Andrew (2-0) at Pattonsburg (2-0)
Another history of lots of points in this matchup. Pattonsburg won 68-62 last year and 76-52 the year before. The Cardinals won the previous four meetings with 60, 72, 76 and 76 the winning totals.
Derek’s Pick: North Andrew – If North Andrew can maintain possession, play some ball control and lean on their superior rushing attack, I think they can steal a victory from the highly-ranked Pattonsburg offense.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew - This might seem bold, but hear me out -- Coach Dwyane Williams emphasized to me this week that shortening the game was going to be key. The Cardinals want to keep the clock running and the potent Pattonsburg Panther passing attack on the sidelines. Plus, the weather plays into the Cardinals hand. I'm calling the upset.
Ryan’s Pick: Pattonsburg - Steven Wilhite is gone, but Pattonsburg's sling-it-all-over-the-world offense is here to stay. Zane Reed has stepped in nicely and has shown a propensity to scramble, which is a nightmare for defensive coordinators.
Johnson-Brock (1-1) at Lourdes Central Catholic (0-2)
This is a series that has been dominated by Lourdes Central Catholic, although they haven’t played since 2017. Since 2003, they have played nine times, and the Knights have won every single game. There have been a couple close games, but it’s mostly been domination from the Knights.
Trev’s Pick: Johnson-Brock - The Eagles took one on the chin to BDS last weekend, they bounce back tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Johnson-Brock - Johnson-Brock is definitely not as potent as the past couple of seasons, but Caleb Fossenbarger is directing the offense, while Nic Parriott is a nice go-to option on the outside. I'll take the Eagles to go on the road and pick up a close win.
Derek’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic – Johnson-Brock has had the overall state success the last couple years, so they will look to turn back Lourdes for the first time in at least 18 years. I’m going to stick with the streak.
BDS (2-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0)
Two of the best 8-man teams in Nebraska state history will meet for the fifth time since 2016. BDS won each of the regular season meetings in 2016 and 2017 while also winning a state semifinal in 2017. Falls City Sacred Heart’s lone win came in the 2016 semifinals.
Ryan’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart - Doug Goltz always has weapons at his disposal and this year is no different. Jakob Jordan is a year wiser and more experienced running the offense, while the lines are coming along on both sides of the ball. I'll take the Irish.
Derek’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart – The Irish haven’t won a regular season game against BDS (that I can find, anyway). Tonight, with their highly-talented and experienced group, I think they change that.
Trev’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart - Coach Goltz made it clear to me this week that this is the toughest challenge they've faced to date, but he seems to know a thing or two about winning tough games. This one should be fun.