(KMAland) -- It’s another Football Friday! It’s been a wild week with all kinds of moving parts, but we’re here with 15 of the top games among KMAland teams tonight.
Last week, I rolled – just ROLLED – to a victory. I was 10-5 while Ryan went 7-8 and Trevor was terrible at 5-9. C’mon, Trevor! The latest standings:
Derek: 30-15
Trevor: 23-19 (5.5 GB)
Ryan: 24-20 (5.5 GB)
2A-7: Clarinda (1-2, 1-0) at Atlantic (2-1, 1-0) at Glenwood
This has been an almost annual meeting between the two Hawkeye Ten teams over the years. Since QuikStats, Atlantic has a 6-5 advantage, including wins in three of the last four. However, Clarinda won a 34-20 game last season. BCMoore has some of the matchups between these two dating back to 1933, and the Trojans hold a 29-14 advantage in 43 recorded games. One thing they’ve never done is play in Glenwood. Until tonight.
Derek’s Pick: Atlantic – I stared at this one for a long while. The Trojans have some serious love on BCMoore with wins over perennially successful teams like Kuemper and Greene County. I don’t know if we know enough just yet to say that they are one of the top three teams in 2A, but I do think they are pretty good.
Trev’s Pick: Atlantic - I think this game will be a close one. Clarinda finally got over the hump last week and looked very impressive, while Atlantic has won a couple of close games this year. I think the experience of winning close games is the difference in this one for the Trojans.
Ryan’s Pick: Atlantic - Atlantic has flown under the radar this season. They started off with a blowout loss to Underwood, but everybody that has played Underwood has lost in blowout fashion. The Trojans might be the favorite to win this district. I think they show it tonight against a gritty Clarinda squad.
BCMoore’s Pick: Atlantic by 42.66
8-7: CAM, Anita (3-0, 3-0) at East Mills (1-2, 1-2)
Since 2007, the two squads have met a total of seven times with the Cougars holding a 4-3 edge. The last time they played, though, was three years ago in 2017. That was an incredible 57-56 win for East Mills. CAM’s wins have come by 6, 10, 2 and 16. In 2006, Malvern lost to CAM by 8 while Nishna Valley rolled to a 32-point win. There’s also a 33-14 win for Nishna Valley over Anita in 1985, plus two wins for CAM over Nishna Valley in 19945 and 1995.
Trev’s Pick: CAM - East Mills has had an up and down year so far. I think they keep it close, but I like CAM.
Ryan’s Pick: CAM - CAM has been downright impressive to start the year. The Cougars have shown the ability to score on every play this year and I think that offense will be enough to get a win here.
Derek’s Pick: CAM – The Cougars have the No. 4 scoring offense and defense in the state, and I think that’s about where their true talent lies. That’s another way of saying, I believe they are one of the best teams in the state. I think they show it again tonight.
BCMoore’s Pick: CAM by 16.81
8-8: Ar-We-Va (0-3, 0-3) at Glidden-Ralston (1-2, 1-2)
These two have met a total of 11 times since 2007 with Glidden-Ralston holding a 7-4 advantage. The Wildcats won every meeting from 2009 to 2014, but the Rockets have won the last two – in 2016 and 2017. According to the Iowa Scores Project on BCMoore, there are nine other meetings, and Glidden-Ralston has won seven of those.
Ryan’s Pick: Ar-We-Va - We knew Ar-We-Va would have some bumps this year with their youth. The Rockets have shown the ability to score points this season and I like them to pull out a win here.
Derek’s Pick: Ar-We-Va – I’m still holding that performance against Coon Rapids-Bayard in the back of my head, and they really weren’t too bad against Woodbine. The Rockets have played arguably the top three teams in the district, so I’m not holding the record against them. This should be a solid game.
Trev’s Pick: Ar-We-Va - The Rockets' 0-3 record is a tad deceptive. Those losses have come to Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon and Woodbine, all of whom are 3-0. They've been able to score points on those teams quite easily, so I'll take them to get in the win column tonight.
BCMoore’s Pick: Ar-We-Va by 10.03
8-6: Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0, 3-0) at Southeast Warren (3-0, 3-0)
These two have never met in an 8-man game, but they’ve played plenty of 11-man football. Southeast Warren won the last two meetings in 2016 and 2017, but MSTM had a five-game win streak from 2011 through 2015. Since QuikStats became a thing, the Blue Devils are 5-4. In the 18 recorded BCMoore meetings, MSTM has an 11-7 edge.
Derek’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys – I’m all kinds of fired up for this matchup. Neither team has been stopped this with the No. 2 (MSTM) and No. 7 (SEW) scoring offenses in 8-Man. The Warhawks have had more stops, but I’m going to ride this Blue Devils wave for now.
Trev’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - This one will be fun. I expect lots of points and passing. It will likely come down to whoever gets the ball last, I'm saying it's the Blue Devils.
Ryan’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - The Blue Devils' foray into 8-man has gone very well. Jack Franey has been able to sling it around the gridiron, while SE Warren has put up a lot of points. I'll take MSTM in a shootout.
BCMoore’s Pick: Southeast Warren by 6.23.
8-6: Murray (2-1, 2-1) at Lamoni (2-1, 2-1)
Murray has won five of the last nine meetings, but Lamoni does have a three-game win streak built on dominance. The Demons have won 64-6, 52-16 and 50-14 in those games. Before the streak, Lamoni had not won since 2008. That said, the last 20 meetings – according to BCMoore – has been a split.
Trev’s Pick: Murray - I'm going against BCMoore here. The Mustangs have three running backs to lean on and more depth.
Ryan’s Pick: Lamoni - I think this Lamoni team may have needed a few weeks to gain its identity post-Patrick Savage. They want to rely on their defense and I think they do that en route to a win here.
Derek’s Pick: Lamoni – Murray is much improved under first-year head coach Shawn Oaks, but Lamoni is a team that is going to get better by the week. They’ll get Zander Reed back this week, and that should make things even tougher on the Mustangs.
BCMoore’s Pick: Lamoni by 10.77.
A-9: Riverside (2-1, 0-1) at Tri-Center (2-1, 1-0)
This has been a series owned by Tri-Center over the last 10 games. The Trojans have won nine of those 10 matchups, including the last two by an average of 12.5 points. Riverside last won in 2017 (32-25). Looking at BCMoore, Tri-Center won 12 of the 18 meetings with Riverside. They also split four meetings with Oakland between 1979 and 1991 and won two meetings with Carson-Macedonia in 1964 and 1970.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center - There could be some points put up in this one. Both teams like to spread things out and are pretty dynamic on the offensive side of the ball. One thing to keep an eye here is turnovers. If T-C can take care of the ball, I think they stand a good chance of getting a win.
Derek’s Pick: Tri-Center – I think both teams are winning teams, but I do think the Trojans are slightly ahead right now. Riverside is on the come, and Coach Darrell Frain has done a great job building the program up from where it was when he got there. However, I’m going with the Trojans here.
Trev’s Pick: Tri-Center - This feels like one I'm probably going to get wrong regardless of who I pick, but I think T-C learned a lot from their blowout defeat to Underwood two weeks ago. Jaxon Johnson looked much crisper last weekend, plus T-C is at home. I'll take them in a one-possession game.
BCMoore’s Pick: Tri-Center by 5.79.
A-9: Southwest Valley (4-0, 1-0) at St. Albert (1-2, 1-0)
Southwest Valley’s only win over St. Albert in school history is one that people in Corning and Villisca will remember forever. Maybe everybody at St. Albert, too. The Timberwolves won in 2017 by scoring late in the game, going for two and winning 8-7. The Flacons have won 50-13 and 28-7 since then. Corning, however, does own wins in 1956 and 1975 over the Falcons, which do have seven previous wins over Corning. It doesn’t appear Villisca and St. Albert ever matched up.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley – I’m taking a swing. The Timberwolves proved me wrong last week, and rather than double down on that, I’m going to pick them to pull it off.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear Trevor and Joe Narmi on the call tonight on our KMAX-Stream 1.
Ryan’s Pick: Southwest Valley - I've been back and forth on this one a lot this week. Southwest Valley has a decided advantage in size in the trenches. I think they'll lean on the Falcons and get a late score to win on the road.
BCMoore’s Pick: St. Albert by 11.71
1A-9: Underwood (3-0, 1-0) at Treynor (2-1, 1-0)
This series has been really, really even. Treynor has won the last two games by a total of six points. Underwood, though, won the previous five meetings, which as preceded by a four-game win streak for Treynor. On BCMoore, Treynor currently has a 13-12 series lead, but I’m sure they’ve played even more than that.
Trev’s Pick: Underwood - The Cardinals' have had Underwood's number the last few years, but I think it's safe to say Treynor was the favorite. That title now belongs to Underwood, who has looked scary good through three weeks. Can Treynor's defense stifle them? Maybe, but I'm taking the Eagles.
Ryan’s Pick: Underwood - Underwood hasn't been pushed much this year. Their defense has forced 10 turnovers in three games and their offense is averaging almost 44 points per game. I'll take the Eagles.
Derek’s Pick: Underwood – This pick is two-fold: 1) I think Underwood is really, really, really good. 2) If I’m wrong, I won’t have any clean-up work to do on my Twitter timeline from fake/burner accounts.
BCMoore’s Pick: Underwood by 12.46.
1A-8: Kuemper Catholic (1-2, 1-0) at ACGC (1-2, 0-1)
This is the first matchup between Kuemper and ACGC. It’s also, according to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project, the first meeting between Kuemper and any iteration of Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center. Pretty crazy, huh?
Ryan’s Pick: ACGC - This district has zero weeks off in it. The Chargers are 1-2 but own two good losses to Earlham and Woodward-Granger. I'll take them in a tight one at home
Derek’s Pick: ACGC – Kuemper Catholic is pretty highly rated in BCMoore, but BCMoore also has the Atlantic/Kuemper result incorrect. I think quite a bit of this ACGC team, and I’ll roll with the home team.
Trev’s Pick: ACGC - There's no secret what the Chargers are going to do and they do it well -- run the ball. That also means they can control the clock and play to their strengths.
BCMoore’s Pick: Kuemper by 27.60
3A-9: Lewis Central (3-0, 1-0) at Carroll (2-1, 1-0)
The Titans and Tigers have played six times in the QuikStats era with Lewis Central winning four of them. However, they’ve only once since 2012. Carroll’s two wins came in 2006 and 2011. Since 2000, LC has won six of the 10 matchups.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central – Hey, I’m not picking against LC. Not now, maybe not at all.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central - I'm going to go ahead and say this now....I think this is the best Lewis Central team I've seen in my five years covering KMAland. They have a nasty defense, an athletic quarterback and one of the nation's best pass-catchers. That's a good recipe.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central - LC has been nearly flawless through the first three weeks. Jonah Pomrenke has taken the reins of the offense and has run with it. The Titans defense will need to be focused to take down Carroll's Ryan Johnston. The 6'2, 230-pound running back can be a load to bring down, but if they bottle him up, they should coast.
BCMoore’s Pick: Lewis Central by 18.74.
275: North-West Nodaway (1-2) at Rock Port (2-1)
Rock Port has won nine of the last 10 matchups between the two schools, including a string of blowouts in the last four matchups with an average score of 52.5 to 3. North-West Nodaway’s lone victory came at a good time in the 2014 playoffs.
Trev’s Pick: Rock Port - The Blue Jays bounced back last weekend after a tight loss to Platte Valley, who North-West Nodaway beat. I'll take the home team.
Ryan’s Pick: Rock Port - The Blue Jays got off to a slow start last week, but they eventually stepped on the gas and got things rolling. Joey Herron has led them on the ground with a few nice pieces around him. I'll take Rock Port to win this one.
Derek’s Pick: Rock Port – Alan Calfee has made an immediate difference for the Muskets, but I am going to stick with the Jays here. That 46-point spread from last year is a tough one to make up.
MO: Mound City (3-0) at Southwest Livingston (3-0)
This is the third meeting between the two teams in the last 14 games, and they split the first two. Southwest Livingston won 58-34 in the regular season last year, but Mound City answered by winning the state championship game by an 82-46 count. In the six total times they played, Mound City has won four of them.
Ryan’s Pick: Mound City - Mound City has leaned on its defense this year to lead the way. The Panthers didn't give up a point until last week. The challenge ticks up a notch this week as Wes Hughes has thrown for almost 1,000 yards through the first three weeks. If Mound City can hold onto the ball and milk some clock, I like their chances.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Livingston – Upset? Yes, I’m going to go out on a limb because I feel like we might have had a bunch of groupthink leading up to this pick.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Livingston - I imagine the Wildcats have been waiting for this game since Mound City ran wild on them in the state title game. Stopping Chase Neptune is not easy. I'll take SW Livingston.
MEC: Maryville (2-1, 1-0) at St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0)
Since 2010, there have been 15 matchups between these two squads. Care to take a guess at how many Maryville has won? Try all 15. The closest margin has been 20.
Derek’s Pick: Maryville – A pick against the Hounds is a pick against history. They may be pretty close to or completely “healthy,” and that’s a pretty scary deal for anybody that runs up against it.
Trev’s Pick: Maryville - It's been a wild year for the Spoofhounds, but they are still 2-1. I think they get to 3-1.
Ryan’s Pick: Maryville - I just have a feeling that this Maryville team is locked in. They lost in week one when they were extremely short-handed, had a huge comeback in week two and then rolled in week three. When Matt Webb gets the train going, you don't want to be on the tracks. I'll take the 'Hounds.
NEB: Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) at Wayne (3-0)
A rematch from the state playoffs last year when Wayne was a 28-13 winner in a quarterfinal.
Trev’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood - Salty matchup here. I can't tell you much about Wayne because they don't have any stats posted on MaxPreps, so I'll gamble on Ashland-Greenwood.
Ryan’s Pick: Wayne - What a tantalizing matchup in Nebraska. The rankings have this one pegged as No. 1 vs. No. 3. I'll take Wayne to win at home.
Derek’s Pick: Wayne – Wayne brought back plenty from a really good team last year, while the Wildcats did have plenty to replace from a year ago. It’s gone well so far, but this is a really tough road test tonight.
NEB: Louisville (2-1) at Falls City (2-1)
Since 2010, Falls City has won three of their four matchups. The Lions, though, were 38-28 victors in the last meeting back in 2017.
Ryan’s Pick: Falls City - Louisville had a golden opportunity last week to start the year 3-0, but they fell flat against Syracuse. I think that loss sticks with them into this one, so I'll take Falls City.
Derek’s Pick: Falls City – Pretty tough pick. Louisville has an outstanding win over Nebraska City in week two, but they followed that last week with a loss to Syracuse. I’ll take the Tigers at the homestead.
Trev’s Pick: Falls City - The Tigers bounced back last week and are looking for more balance this week. I say they find it.