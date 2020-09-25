(KMAland) -- It's another Football Friday, and it figures to be moving week with some outstanding matchups on the docket.
Last week, Ryan took a nice win with a 10-5 record, but Trevor (9-5) and Derek/me (9-6) were not far behind. Here's how the standings look through four weeks of picks.
Derek: 39-21
Ryan: 34-25 (4.5 GB)
Trevor: 32-24 (5.0 GB)
Here are this week's picks:
2A-9: Shenandoah (3-1, 1-0) at Clarinda (1-3, 1-1)
The two schools have a loooong history, and I’m not even sure there’s a spot on the internet that can completely capture it. I do know that Clarinda is 9-3 in the QuikStats era with Shenandoah’s lone wins coming in 2017, 2016 and 2012. According to BCMoore, those three wins are the only three of the last 18 meetings. In fact, Clarinda has won 21 of the last 25, dating back to 1989. However, Shenandoah does have another 13 wins in BCMoore’s database. The record in that database goes Clarinda 28, Shenandoah 17, Kissing Your Sister 1. Obviously, there are more meetings than that, but that’s what we have at our disposal. Here are some missing games if you can fill the holes: 1999, 1991, 1986, 1972 through 1984, 1967 through 1970, 1965, 1963, 1961, 1958-1959, 1952-1956, 1941-1949 and anything from 191-1934.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah — Some might see this as an upset pick, considering the history, but BCMoore has this game as a virtual toss-up. I think Shenandoah’s defense can keep them in the game, and if they can continue to force turnovers it could mean the difference.
Trev’s Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals are 1-3 and still don't have a bad loss to their name. The Page County Super Bowl always hypes them up and it's their first home game of the year. I'm going to say Clarinda gets the win in a Page County Super Bowl for the ages. It should be fun.
Ryan’s Pick: Clarinda - This is a tough pick on many levels for me. I think these two teams are very even, but I'll give Clarinda the edge because it's Homecoming and they are playing on their new surface for the first time.
BCMoore’s Pick: Shenandoah by 3.95.
8-7: East Union (0-3, 0-3) at Griswold (0-4, 0-4)
East Union and Griswold matched up each of the last two years with the Eagles getting wins by a 54-26 score last year and 28-12 the year before. There is one other matchup in BCMoore’s archives, and it was a 62-7 Griswold win in 1998 when they both played 11-man.
Trev’s Pick: Griswold - The Tigers are getting accustomed to Chase Wallace's system and have been able to score against some good teams, I think Coach Wallace gets his first win tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Griswold - The Tigers have shown flashes on the offensive side of things and have made a few explosive plays. They are also improving each week. I think they break through here.
Derek’s Pick: Griswold — The Tigers have played teams with a combined 14-1 record. East Union would have the same four opponents if F-M had been able to play last week. I’m simply riding with the BCMoore pick here, as well as the though that Griswold has been able to put up some points against their schedule.
BCMoore’s Pick: Griswold by 9.66.
8-7: CAM (4-0, 4-0) at Lenox (4-0, 4-0)
Two of the better 8-Man programs in the area over the last decade or so, and it’s been a tight series when they’ve played. CAM has won four of the seven meetings. While the total results have been tight, the games have not. The closest game was a 40-18 Lenox win in 2015. Outside of QuikStats, Lenox lost a 54-0 game to CAM in 1991 and beat Anita 22-6 in 1988.
Ryan’s Pick: CAM - This is the second in a stretch of three straight tough games for CAM. The key for the Cougars will be not looking ahead to a game next week with F-M. I think this one is close, but I'll take CAM.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox — This is a really difficult pick. The matchup is interesting because the Tigers will have the decided advantage in size, but CAM is probably the faster team. Who wins? Speed or brawn? Tough choice.
Trev’s Pick: CAM - I really wanted to pull the trigger on a Lenox upset because I think they've been flying under the radar, but Lane Spieker is a beast and this CAM team looks like a well-oiled machine. I'll take the Cougars in a tight one.
BCMoore’s Pick: CAM by 10.01.
8-8: Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0, 4-0) at Woodbine (4-0, 3-0)
In the QuikStats era, Coon Rapids-Bayard has won four of the five meetings with Woodbine nabbing a 42-35 victory over the Crusaders in 2018. Last year, it was a 62-49 shootout, and that was proven to be the biggest deficit in any of the five games. It was five in 2013 and 2012 and six in 2011. Prior to 2011, CRB beat Woodbine 58-27 in 2010 while Woodbine had 54-13 and 49-6 victories in 2001 and 2000, respectively.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine — For the third time in four picks, I’m going against BCMoore’s pick. That’s generally not a winning strategy. Here’s what I believe: It’s going to come down to how the Tigers handle business at the line of scrimmage. I definitely think they have the horses to hang, but can they do it for four quarters? I’m putting my reputation on the line here saying that they will.
Trev’s Pick: Woodbine - CRB has some massive dudes on the line and could bully their way to a dub, but Woodbine has the best player on the field. His name is Layne Pryor, and he's a beast. Could we see a Nate Meier vs. East Mills in 2011-type performance from Pryor? I wouldn't put it past him.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbine - Woodbine's new look is balanced and let Lane Pryor touch the ball as much as possible. That sounds like a winning formula to me. I think the Tigers take the air out of the ball once they have a lead and salt this one away.
BCMoore’s Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 6.33.
A-10: Woodbury Central (4-0, 1-0) at Logan-Magnolia (3-1, 1-0)
Since 2014, the two teams have squared off four times. Logan-Magnolia won the first two and Woodbury Central won the last two. The last two came the last two years and were 27-0 and 30-13 wins. Those are the only four meetings I can find.
Trev’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The Panthers had a weird week last week and are reeling from a blowout loss, I think they learned some things from that loss to Oakland-Craig and take care of business tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The Panthers took their lumps against the top team in Nebraska's Class C-2 last week on short prep. If they get healthy, I think that game may end up doing more good than harm. I'll take Lo-Ma to put themselves in the driver's seat of the district in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia — I don’t and shouldn’t hear injury news during the course of the week, but my thought and hope is that Gavin Maguire was held out last week for precautionary measures. If he’s good to go, I see Lo-Ma keeping this one on the ground, keeping the clock moving and picking up a(nother) huge win.
BCMoore’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia by 15.37.
A-9: Southwest Valley (4-1, 1-1) at Tri-Center (2-2, 1-1)
Since Southwest Valley was formed, this is the first matchup between these two schools. Corning does have a little history with Tri-Center, as the Trojans won five of the seven matchups between 1994 and 2003. But that’s it.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center - This is a gutcheck game for both of these teams coming off of losses. In a "normal" year, this game would have huge potential playoff/wild card implications, but this year, it's just for pride. I like T-C to respond at home.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley — Both teams are coming off tough defeats last week and both should be desperate to bounce back. I’m going with the road team because of that Timberwolves’ opportunistic defense, and Tri-Center’s turnover issues through the first four. We’ll see if it manifests itself tonight.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley - Both teams are reeling after crushing losses last week. Turnovers plagued SW Valley last week, so I imagine that has been on their mind all week. I look for Coach Donahoo's team to bounce back behind a defense that will likely have it's ears pinned back after being on the wrong side of a blowout loss to St. Albert last week.
BCMoore’s Pick: Tri-Center by 10.29.
1A-7: Pella Christian (2-2, 2-0) at Mount Ayr (3-1, 1-1)
Pella Christian and Mount Ayr have actually played quite often during the QuikStats era. Pella Christian won the last two matchups in 2016 and 2017, but Mount Ayr won the previous three in 2009, 2012 and 2013. And the Raiders also won two of three between 2006 and 2008. As it turns out, those are the only games the two teams have played in their history.
Derek’s Pick: Pella Christian — While keeping in mind that Mount Ayr’s only loss came without their starting quarterback, I think Pella Christian has really played a fine schedule that should help them in a tough matchup like this. It doesn’t get any easier for them, by the way, as they have undefeated Pleasantville next week.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr - Woah nelly, this one is going to be fun. Mount Ayr has been searching for some balance offensively this season. Jaixen Frost is back in the lineup and I think he finds it tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Pella Christian - I'm not very confident in making this pick. This game pits two teams who are moving in different directions. While it's entirely possible that Mount Ayr rights the ship, I'll roll with the hot hand in PC.
BCMoore’s Pick: Mount Ayr by 8.85.
3A-9: Lewis Central (4-0, 2-0) at Glenwood (3-1, 1-1)
Lewis Central has won seven of the 10 matchups since 2006, including five of the last six. Last year, the Titans won an incredible 21-14 game after a 42-14 win in 2019. Glenwood was a winner in 2013, 2009 and 2007 while LC won from 2010-12 and in 2008 and 2006. There is considerably more history between these schools with 20 other meetings in the BCMoore database, dating back to 1971. Aside from five losses in seven games from 1988 to 1994, LC has had the upper-hand with a 21-9 record in those 30.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trevor and Brian Bertini tonight on KMAX-Stream1 right here at this very website.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central - A big game in a great facility with as good of an atmosphere as we can get in this environment. Glenwood has struggled offensively without Brock Sell running the ship. If he's still dinged up, they may struggle to move the ball against the beast that is the LC defense.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central — Glenwood has had a number of injuries impact their offense. They could get a big one healthy this week, but I am going to stick with the Titans because I already said last week I’m just going to keep picking them until someone proves me wrong.
BCMoore’s Pick: Lewis Central by 27.07.
3A-9: Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-3, 0-2) at Denison-Schleswig (0-4, 0-2)
It’s amazing and a bit of a joke (from the IHSAA district assignments perspective) that these two have only played TWICE during the QuikStats era. The Monarchs won the 2017 matchup by a 34-14 final while the Panthers rolled in 2016, 42-7. The history prior to QuikStats is much larger. As Creston/O-M, the Panthers own a 7-5 advantage over Denison-Schleswig, but the last time they played before 2016 was the 2005 season. Denison-Schleswig also beat Creston in 1993, and there was a Denison/Creston meeting in 1992 that was won by the Panthers.
Ryan’s Pick: Creston/Orient-Macksburg - Both teams have had brutal schedules so far this year. I think Creston/OM has had a few better showings including last week against Glenwood. I like them to get a close win here.
Derek’s Pick: Creston/Orient-Macksburg — The Panthers were impressive last week in nearly upsetting Glenwood during the Rams’ sandwich game. The Monarchs have played a challenging slate, but they haven’t been in a game since week one. That can weigh on a team sometimes.
Trev’s Pick: Creston/Orient-Macksburg - I know they were two losses, but Creston has done some good things lately against Lewis Central and Glenwood. You could probably make a case they should have beat Glenwood last week. They get their first district win tonight.
BCMoore’s Pick: Creston/O-M by 15.72.
4A: Sioux City North (2-2) at Abraham Lincoln (3-1)
These two have played 11 times since QuikStats because a thing, and they’ve split the last eight games. The Lynx, though, have won three of the last four, including last year’s 29-18 victory. The BCMoore database has another 10 meetings listed, and it has been really tight with AL winning 11 of those 21. The average score: 25.0 to 22.8.
Derek’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln — I think this is a much tougher choice than BCMoore’s spread makes it out to be. I think it’ll be close, and I think AL will need to rely on their dynamic rushing attack to keep it out of North’s hands. I also think the defense can have a shot at a turnover or two to sway the game. Give me the Lynx.
Trev’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln - I've been all aboard the AL train all year, that's not about to change. I'll take Lennx Brown, TJ Hayes and company to find a way.
Ryan’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln - The track meet could be on in this one. AL has shown some good things on offense this year and SCN has made no secret about how they want to win. I think AL has a little more on defense and that's the difference in this one.
BCMoore’s Pick: AL by 20.99.
275: Rock Port (3-1) at East Atchison (1-1)
East Atchison has rolled in the last two meetings, but Rock Port owned the series previously with lots of success against EA and/or Tarkio. They won the seven previous meetings, and there weren’t many close games during that stretch of dominance.
Trev’s Pick: Rock Port - East Atchison has not played a game in three weeks and I'm not sure how much they've been able to practice. That bodes well for the Bluejays.
Ryan’s Pick: East Atchison - EA has a tough game here to shake the rust off after two weeks of no games. Look for this one to stay close early, but I think the Wolves should pull away.
Derek’s Pick: East Atchison — How do the Wolves respond after missing their last two games? My prediction is that they will be frothing at the mouth to get a chance to play, and that kind of thirst should lead them to a nice win.
MO: North Shelby (4-0) at North Andrew (4-0)
The two 8-Man Missouri schools — ranked in the top four — have played just once. That was North Shelby’s 46-36 win over the Cardinals last year.
Ryan’s Pick: North Andrew - Buckle up your chin straps for this one. Both of these teams want to run the ball and they do it well. North Shelby is averaging 9.4 yards every carry, while North Andrew is at 8.5. North Andrew has been challenged a little more this year, so I think that bodes well for them.
Derek’s Pick: North Shelby — North Shelby has been beating up on some lesser schools in their area while North Andrew is the more tested team. That said, I think North Shelby matches up a bit better with North Andrew than Pattonsburg (the previous test for the Cardinals). They rely on a terrific defensive line, and they might force North Andrew into some situations they don’t want to be in. I’ll take North Shelby, but I’m not putting it in pen.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew - The Cardinals have the recipe for stymying an explosive offense, that was evident in their win over Pattonsburg a few weeks ago. They do it again.
MO: Pattonsburg (3-1) at Stanberry (3-0)
The history between these two schools goes back to 2016, and they’ve played five times. Stanberry rolled in the first three, but Pattonsburg won each of their matchups last year. The Panthers rolled in both games, including a 74-20 win that ended the Bulldogs season.
Derek’s Pick: Pattonsburg — Can Stanberry make up 54 points in one year? A lot has changed at Pattonsburg, but the Bulldogs are still a pretty young team. I’ll go with P’burg to get the road win.
Trev’s Pick: Pattonsburg - Zane Reed knows how to football and he has a bevy of weapons at his disposal. This is a talented, but young Stanberry squad. I think the Panthers do just enough.
Ryan’s Pick: Pattonsburg - A little bit of stylistic opposites in this one. I will take Pattonsburg's explosiveness to be the difference.
NE: Lincoln Christian (4-0) at Auburn (3-1)
Without an easy way to track historical matchups in Nebraska, I’m done putting way too much time and effort into finding it. So….
Trev’s Pick: Auburn - Their defense has been playing with bad intentions the last few weeks. They get a real test tonight with a tough flexbone offense, but I'll put my trust in the Bulldogs to find a way.
Ryan’s Pick: Auburn - The Bulldogs are one point away from being undefeated. Brody Darnell is a true dual threat QB with over 1,000 total yards of offense. Lincoln Christian runs a smashmouth style of football that Auburn will need to find a way to stop, but I will take the Bulldogs in a nail-biter.
Derek’s Pick: Auburn — Both teams beat Fort Calhoun by about the same score, but I continue to be impressed with Auburn’s 21-20 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, which could have been a win with a converted two-pointer at the end.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) at Raymond Central (4-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood - Ashland-Greenwood is undefeated and that's impressive. What's more impressive is that they've won their last two games with their backup quarterback Nick Carroll calling the shots. The regular starter and future DI basketball star Cale Jacobsen is rumored to be back this week and that makes the Bluejays scary.
Derek’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood — Both teams are 4-0, but Ashland-Greenwood has victories over Auburn and Wayne notched into their belt. The Jays are a legitimate state championship contender, and they should show that tonight.
Trev’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood - Put me on the A-G train. They had an impressive win last week without their starting QB. They've got some dudes on the line that can bully teams and impose their will late.