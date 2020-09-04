(KMAland) -- Another Football Friday night is here, and KMA Sports is picking the best 15 games of the area again this week.
Last week, Derek led the charge with a 10-5 mark while Ryan and Trevor both went 8-6. Check out this week’s picks below:
Sidney (0-1) at Shenandoah (1-0)
The Mustangs opened the season with a 24-22 win over AHSTW last Friday night while Sidney was inches away from tying West Monona in the fourth period. They got stuffed, West Monona scored a play later and that was that. We’ve got this game on our KMAX-Stream2 tonight with Austin McNorton and Tom Moore. We promise!
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah – The Mustangs went on the road and grabbed a solid win over AHSTW last week. They get to show off their Week 1 to 2 improvements in front of their home crowd tonight.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah -- Austin and Tom have a sneaky good matchup on their hands tonight. The Mustangs were really impressive last week while Sidney was inches away from possibly winning their first 11-man game in two decades. I'm not confident in this, but I'll take the Mustangs to get to 2-0.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah -- The Mustangs picked up a close win last week using a ballhawking defense and some big plays. Meanwhile, Sidney got their first taste of 11-man football in a long time. I will take Shenandoah to win another close one here.
Treynor (1-0) at Glenwood (1-0)
Treynor played a little Saturday night football, leaning on their strong rushing attack and their terrific defensive line to beat Clarinda. Meanwhile, Glenwood didn’t miss a beat with their new quarterback – and JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week – Brock Sell leading the charge in a rout of Thomas Jefferson. Brian Bertini will have reports tonight on our Connection Show.
Trev’s Pick: Glenwood -- Brock Sell had a great debut Friday night while Treynor's defense looks mean. I look for this to be low-scoring, but close. Give me the Rams to snap the streak.
Ryan’s Pick: Glenwood -- Both teams were impressive in their own right in week one. I think Glenwood has a little too much depth in this one. The gap between 1A and 3A is a large one.
Derek’s Pick: Glenwood – The Rams were downright explosive in their opening win. I don’t expect another 57 points, but I will take them to pick up another nice win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0) at Lewis Central (1-0)
This is the third straight year the two teams have played, and Lewis Central has rolled each of the first two meetings. It worked out for both in the end, but the Titans have clearly been the superior team that last two seasons. Derek Howard will have reports tonight from Council Bluffs.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -- We know the top-end talent of the Titans is good, but I think their strength is actually how deep they are and how talented they are across the board. I will take the Titans.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central – It is with a little bit of pause that I make this pick, but I find it very hard to pick against the Titans at this stage in their program. They are fast, physical and very, very talented.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central -- SBL has had better teams than this get routed by LC. I think this one will be closer than the last two, but I like LC to win...again.
Harlan (1-0) at Pella (0-1)
The Cyclones were impressive in putting up 40 points on their way to a win over a top five team in Grinnell last week. Pella, the state preseason No. 1, lost to Dallas Center-Grimes, so they’re well-tested, too. This is a rematch from Pella’s thrilling 41-39 state semifinal win in 2017. Matt Gubbels has reports for us tonight on the Connection Show.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan – I picked the Cyclones to win last week, and I’m going to keep riding them until proven otherwise.
Trev’s Pick: Harlan -- Harlan was pretty darn impressive in their Week 1 win over Grinnell while Pella ran into Dallas Center-Grimes. We know Harlan's defense is dominant, but their offense showed something last week, too.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan -- The Cyclones got off to a great start with a win over Grinnell in week one. Teagon Kasperbauer had a coming-out party, throwing for 269 yards. They also ran for 280 yards in that game and I like that balance. If Harlan can maintain the line of scrimmage against the Little Dutch, they'll be in good shape.
Logan-Magnolia (1-0) at St. Albert (0-1)
The Panthers ran and ran and ran and shutout Missouri Valley last week in a solid opening-week win. Meanwhile, St. Albert took a 28-3 loss to Lewis Central. This marks the 11th meeting of the QuikStats era between the two teams. The Falcons are ahead 7-3 in the series, but they have split the last six meetings. We will have Joe Narmi providing reports during the Connection Show tonight.
Trev’s Pick: St. Albert -- I have zero confidence in this one, but I'll put my trust in St. Albert to bounce back and get to 1-1.
Ryan’s Pick: St. Albert -- I think St. Albert staying within 25 points of Lewis Central will prove to be more and more impressive as the season goes on. Lo-Ma has the ability to keep games close with their style, but I think St. Albert wins late.
Derek’s Pick: St. Albert – I think this is going to be another classic matchup between these two friendly rivals. I’ll take the home team to pick up the win.
East Mills (0-1) at Stanton-Essex (1-0)
Both teams were impressive in the opening week, but only one of them came away with a win. Stanton-Essex rolled to a win over a depleted East Union squad while East Mills lost to Lenox on the final play from scrimmage. Stanton has won 7 of the last 10 meetings, but Easts Mills won a shootout last year, 69-46. Jay Soderberg has the reports tonight on KMA.
Ryan’s Pick: Stanton-Essex -- I actually went and found a quarter and flipped it for this one. Stanton-Essex surprised me in week one, while East Mills held their own with Lenox. I like the explosive ability of Stanton-Essex and the quarter told me to pick them.
Derek’s Pick: East Mills – Sometimes I don’t learn my lesson. I picked against Stanton-Essex last week, and I looked like a fool. They may make me look like a fool again, but I do expect this game will be pretty tight.
Trev’s Pick: Stanton-Essex -- The Vikings are fresh off a dominant start to the year while East Mills is looking for a bounceback after a heartbreaker. This one should be fun. Logan Roberts was a beast last week and East Mills struggled with the run against Lenox last week.
Underwood (1-0) at Tri-Center (1-0)
Whew. When we picked this as our Game of the Week, we did it without knowing the results of Week 1. Let’s just say, we’re glad we picked it. Underwood rolled to a 39-0 win over Atlantic while Tri-Center routed IKM-Manning (at Manning) by a 42-7 count. Underwood has won the last three matchups, including a 49-33 shootout last year. You can hear this on our KMAX-Stream1 tonight with Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks.
Derek’s Pick: Tri-Center – Boy, this is a really tough pick. I think the Trojans played the tougher opponent last week, and the way that they handled IKM-Manning was very impressive. I would hardly be surprised if I am wrong, but I do expect a great, great battle.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick -- Trevor will call this game tonight on the KMAX-Stream1.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center -- Both teams were very impressive to open the year. Jaxon Johnson looks like he has command of Tri-Center's dynamic attack, while Underwood's defense pitched a shutout and their special teams shined. I'll roll with the home team.
AHSTW (0-1) at Missouri Valley (0-1)
Both teams are looking for a bounce back after losing last week. The Vikings played much better later in the game in a two-point defeat while Missouri Valley couldn’t get their offense going in a 39-0 loss to Lo-Ma. These two last played in 2017 – a Missouri Valley win. We will have Jan Harris in Missouri Valley tonight, providing reports on the Connection Show.
Trev’s Pick: AHSTW -- The Vikings got off to a slow start Friday night whie Missouri Valley tried to put in a new offense against Lo-Ma. It sometimes takes a few weeks to get the feel of an offense, so I think AHSTW comes out on top.
Ryan’s Pick: AHSTW -- AHSTW probably feels like they let one get away in the first week. I think we'll see a very different team on the field for the Vikings this week.
Derek’s Pick: AHSTW – Blake Holst, Denver Pauley and Raydden Grobe are a really dynamic trio that are going to be very difficult to stop this year. I think they get together for a big output this evening.
Riverside (1-0) at West Monona (1-0)
These two teams have actually played seven times since 2008, but it’s the first meeting since 2017. The Spartans won in 2016 and 2017 while Riverside picked up wins in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Both teams will be looking for a 2-0 start, which hasn’t happened for the ‘Dawgs since 2004 when they opened with a 3-0 mark. We will have Quin Mann in Onawa tonight with the Connection Show reports.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside -- We knew that Darrell Frain would find a way to get the Bulldog program back on track and they looked very impressive last week. Austin Kremkoski has a good feel for the offense and Rhett Bentley ran wild. Oh yeah, both of those guys are only juniors.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside – I’ll go ahead and take the Bulldogs after a mighty impressive performance against Red Oak last week.
Trev’s Pick: Riverside -- I think Riverside might be the best team nobody is talking about. The Austin Kremkoski to Brogan Allensworth connection will be one we hear quite a bit this year. I think it happens early and often tonight.
Lenox (1-0) at East Union (0-1)
For the ninth consecutive year, these two Pride of Iowa Conference rivals will meet. Lenox has won every one of those meetings, except for a 44-34 win by the Eagles in 2016. The Tigers were winners on a nearly last-second play last week against East Mills while East Union struggled to a loss against Stanton-Essex. Jesse Cox will have reports tonight from Afton.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox – Hard to pick against the Tigers, which showed a newfound passing game last week.
Trev’s Pick: Lenox -- This is a balanced Lenox offense, one of the more balanced I've seen from them in a while. That could be scary.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox -- East Union stumbled out of the gates, while Lenox got a last-second win in the opener. Keegan Christensen is a real nice weapon for the run-heavy Tigers to turn to when they need to throw it.
Mount Ayr (1-0) at Nodaway Valley (1-1)
The Battle for The Rock has belonged to Mount Ayr for the last nine seasons, and for the most part, they’ve been pretty well dominant. All of their last eight wins were by 22 or more. The Wolverines last won this matchup back in 2010. We will have Bret Ruggles in Greenfield providing the reports tonight.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr -- My favorite rivalry game name in high school football. I really want to pick Nodaway Valley to take the rock back to Greenfield, but Mount Ayr was dominant last week against Albia. That can't be overlooked.
Ryan’s Pick: Mount Ayr -- Mount Ayr had nine(!!!) different guys carry it in their week one win over Albia. The Raiders are very good and I think they will just keep getting better as the year goes on.
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr – I’m calling it. This will be the closest game between the two teams since Mount Ayr won 28-20 back in 2011. However, I will take the Raiders to prevail and keep The Rock home.
Boyer Valley (1-0) at Woodbine (1-0)
Woodbine rolled to a 64-20 win over West Harrison last week, leaning on a power running game. What else can you call it when it’s spear-headed by a 6-foot-4, 230-pound manbeast? Meanwhile, Boyer Valley passed it, ran it and did whatever they wanted in a rout of Glidden-Ralston. The Bulldogs have won six of the nine meetings in the QuikStats era, including a 46-31 win last year. Matt Hays has reports tonight from Woodbine.
Ryan’s Pick: Boyer Valley -- I didn't know what to think of Boyer Valley coming into the year and...wow. They are dynamic on offense. Woodbine's new-found run game and their giant running back might be able to slow things down and keep it close, but I'll take the Bulldogs.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine – I really like how Coach Crook has adjusted things to his team’s talent. Who wants to tackle Layne Pryor anyway? I think we might see a lot of points in this one, but I’ll take the home team on a gut feeling.
Trev’s Pick: Woodbine -- The Tigers have the best player on the field (Layne Pryor) and will get him the ball by any means necessary. I think we should gear up for a massive year from the South Dakota commit.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (1-0) at Southwest Livingston (1-0)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt was mighty impressive in a beat-down of Worth County last week. Southwest Livingston, meanwhile, pulled away from a solidly tight halftime lead over East Atchison for a rout of their own. Southwest Livingston won a wild one, 66-62, last year.
Derek’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – Pretty hard to pick against what SHNH pulled off last week. If that win is more about them than about Worth County, this is going to be a special, special season for the Spartans.
Trev’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt -- The Spartans are coming in a little more rested, plus Drew Quinlin might be the best 8-Man quarterback in the state. This could be a special year for SHNH.
Ryan’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt -- SHNH had the most impressive performance of any KMAland team in week one. They were lights out in a takedown of Worth County. Meanwhile, Southwest Livingston is on a short week after playing on Sunday.
Louisville (1-0) at Nebraska City (1-0)
Louisville equaled their win total last week with a big second half performance in a win over Douglas County West while Nebraska City rolled to a win over Schuyler. Kenny Larabee is in Nebraska City for KMA tonight.
Trev’s Pick: Nebraska City -- Louisville was impressive last week, but so was Nebraska City. Plus, I think they are a little more balanced.
Ryan’s Pick: Nebraska City -- The Pioneers brought the aerial attack in the first week, scoring four times via the pass. The competition stiffens a bit this week, but I'll take Nebraska City at home in a close one.
Derek’s Pick: Nebraska City – The Pioneers are a program on the rise, and I think they’ll prove that again this week.
Tri County (1-0) at Weeping Water (1-0)
Weeping Water has taken some big strides over the last several years after struggling to win a single game not too long ago. They now have a solid opportunity to move to 2-0 for the first time since the 2012 season. Caelan Debban has reports tonight from this one.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri County -- Tri County has a very versatile quarterback in Cole Siems. He completed four passes for two touchdowns and ran four times with one score in their week one win over Johnson County Central. I think he presents too much of a matchup problem this week for Weeping Water.
Derek’s Pick: Weeping Water – Kind of a shot in the dark here. Both teams were dominant last week, so I’ll take the home team.
Trev’s Pick: Tri County -- Weeping Water Coach Joel Haveman himself said this would be a great challenge. Cole Siems is a versatile quarterback and poses a major threat for the Indians. I think this is a high-scoring, fun affair, but I'm taking T-C.