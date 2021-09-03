(KMAland) -- We’re back with week two of our Football Friday Football picks that pits three of the greatest KMAland minds against one another in a pick’em showdown.
Last week, Ryan took the W with a 10-5 record while Derek was 9-6 and Trevor was a pathetic 7-7. Sorry, Trev. You ain’t got it like we got it, bud. Anyway, it’s time for some week two picks.
As always, a huge shout out to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project for all of the series history numbers.
Shenandoah (0-1) at Nodaway Valley (1-0)
Shenandoah led in the fourth period before Missouri Valley rained on their opening night parade with three touchdowns in the final five minutes or so. Meanwhile, Nodaway Valley won a thriller thanks to a go-ahead kickoff return from Caelen DeVault. The Wolverines hold a 7-2 advantage in the series, but they haven’t played since 2005. Nodaway Valley has won six consecutive meetings with Shenandoah’s last win coming in 1995.
Derek’s Pick: Nodaway Valley – I went back and forth on this one, but I think the Nodaway Valley speed will be a detriment to Shenandoah here. And the Wolverines simply have what appears to be the better, more experienced defense at this point.
Trev’s Pick: Nodaway Valley -- Shenandoah’s offense showed they could points on the board last week, but I think Nodaway Valley’s defense is legit. Plus, the way they spread the field offensively could create problems for the Mustangs’ defense.
Ryan’s Pick: Nodaway Valley -- Nodaway Valley really impressed me with their win in week one. They have a stout defense and are full of athletes. Shenandoah will need to tighten things up in the trenches to have a shot in this one.
Underwood (1-0) at Clarinda (0-1)
The Eagles overcame a bit of a slower start to rout Tri-Center last week while Clarinda started solid enough before Creston ran off the final 18 points in an 18-6 loss for the Cardinals. The two have played twice and split those meetings with Clarinda winning the last one in 2017. Underwood won in 2016.
Trev’s Pick: Underwood -- I said it last week, don’t expect me to pick against Underwood this year, but I think Clarinda hangs around.
Ryan’s Pick: Underwood -- Underwood got behind right out of the gate early, but cruised last week. The Eagles look to be at the top of the small-class 11-man teams in our area. I like them to get passed Clarinda this week.
Derek’s Pick: Underwood – Our minds are built with a recency bias. Coming into the year, this pick MAY have been different. But Underwood won last week. Clarinda lost. So, my recency bias tells me we must pick the Eagles. Also, they’re really good.
Atlantic (0-1) at Kuemper Catholic (0-1)
Both teams played solid teams in the opening week with Atlantic falling to Glenwood, and Kuemper Catholic getting the brunt of an experience Logan-Magnolia team. The two Hawkeye Ten Conference teams have played at least 26 times, dating back to 1970. This is the fourth year in a row for the matchup with the Trojans winning each of the last two. Overall, Atlantic has a 16-9-1 advantage.
Ryan’s Pick: Kuemper Catholic -- Both teams are trying to recover from lopsided losses last week. Both teams have some youth, but I think Kuemper has the edge up front to get a close win here.
Derek’s Pick: Kuemper Catholic – Recency bias has nothing to do with this one. Both played very good teams in week one and both lost in fairly dominant fashion. So, let’s go back to the preseason. Who did we feel best about coming into the year? I think that answer is Kuemper.
Trev’s Pick: Kuemper Catholic -- Two teams coming off tough losses. I’ll give the edge to Kuemper, who appears to be a tad more experienced.
Denison-Schleswig (1-0) at Abraham Lincoln (1-0)
Denison-Schleswig opened the Kamari Cotton-Moya era with a dominant win over Carroll last Friday while Abraham Lincoln took down their city rival Thomas Jefferson in fairly dominant fashion. In the history of this matchup, Denison-Schleswig/Denison has a 13-8-4 advantage. This is the fourth straight year they’ve played with the Lynx taking last year’s overtime matchup.
Derek’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln – I was impressed with what AL was able to do last week and how they were able to do it. Same for the Monarchs, but I think the Lynx are just a bit more experienced at this point.
Trev’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln -- Eli Lusajo did a little bit of everything against a much-improved TJ team while the Monarchs got off on the right foot. I think Lusajo is just a little too much.
Ryan’s Pick: Denison-Schleswig -- Game one of the Kamari Cotton-Moya era went pretty well for the Monarchs. They found the ability to force turnovers (three fumbles and two picks), but they'll need to turn more of those into points moving forward. I like their chances this week.
Sidney (1-0) at Southwest Valley (0-1)
Sidney opened with a dominant win over Wayne, and it helped them ascend to the top position in the Class A BCMoore Rankings. Southwest Valley, meanwhile, is 0-1 for the first time in program history after a loss to Central Decatur. Sidney and Southwest Valley played last year with the Timberwolves winning 51-14. Sidney beat SWV – in an 8-Player game – in 2013, 30-26. Of course, Sidney and Villisca (7-6 Cowboys) and Sidney and Corning (4-4) also have a little history.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley -- This might seem like a strange pick, but the Timberwolves were 37 points better than Sidney last year, and both teams return a lot from that game. I think it’s much closer this time around, but I’ll give the edge to the T-Wolves by a touchdown or less.
Ryan’s Pick: Southwest Valley -- I don't really know what to do in this game. Sidney looked mighty good in their first 11-man win in a long time, while Southwest Valley struggled in a loss to Central Decatur. I think the Timberwolves have the advantage in the trenches and should be able to control the clock in this one. I like them by one score.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley – It’s one thing to win, it’s another to be dominant while doing it. Sidney did that last week, so I give them major props, and I think this game will be a battle for four quarters. However, I’m going with the T’wolves to even up the record.
East Mills (1-0) at Lenox (1-0)
Both teams handled the business last week with East Mills probably getting a little more of an impressive win against a solid Woodbine squad. No doubt that Lenox was impressive, too, as they had no trouble rolling through Seymour. This is the third time the two teams have played since last August, and they split the first two of those. Lenox won 34-29 in the regular season, but the Wolverines took the playoff win, 41-16. Lenox does hold the slight 4-3 edge in the series history.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox -- This is another really tough one to pick. We didn't learn a ton about Lenox in their opening blowout win, while East Mills had to fight their way to a victory. The theme for me this week has been the dudes up front and Lenox has some DUDES. Give me the Tigers to win.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox – Hardest pick of the day. East Mills fans are all like, “Yeah, keep picking against us, Derek.” And probably some other choice words that can’t be repeated here. I am going with the home team here because I have deep belief that games are won up front, and the Tigers might just have the best offensive line in the area.
Trev’s Pick: Lenox -- I had a hunch this one would be on the list and I’ve been going back and forth on it. The Tigers have some mean and experienced hosses on the line that I’m pretty sure Ryan, Derek and I could run behind. I’ll take them to bully their way to a tight win.
Fremont-Mills (0-1) at Stanton-Essex (1-0)
One went one way, the other went the other last week. Fremont-Mills ran into the buzzsaw that is Lane Spieker and CAM while Stanton-Essex was a big winner over Martensdale-St. Marys. The history is extensive between the communities. Fremont-Mills and Stanton were an even 16-16-1, Fremont-Mills and Stanton-Essex is 1-0 in favor of the Knights and Essex actually holds a 26-23 edge over F-M. The only meeting for F-M/S-E was in 2019 when the Knights won 44-6.
Derek’s Pick: Fremont-Mills – The Knights lost to CAM. Big whoop. A lot of teams are going to lose to CAM. They’re still a winning program with winning people leading the way. I think Stanton-Essex is going to be very good this year, too, and I think it’s going to be a great game. I’m just going to go with F-M at the moment.
Trev’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -- F-M has not started a season 0-2 since 2007. Coincidentally, that loss was to Stanton. I don’t see another 0-2 start. Don’t fall for last week’s result. CAM will probably do that to a lot of teams. The Knights will be just fine. This one should be fun, but I’m taking F-M to bounce back.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -- The Knights really have a gauntlet to open up this season. Can they bounce back from a loss to one of the best 8-man teams in the state last week? I feel like F-M has enough talent on defense to contain the speed of Stanton-Essex.
Riverside (1-0) at St. Albert (0-1)
Riverside got a little push from Red Oak before pulling away for a three-touchdown win while St. Albert gave up the final 35 points of a 35-2 loss to Treynor last week. St. Albert leads the series 16-2 with the Bulldogs last win coming in 2001. It is a current 15-game win streak for the Falcons.
Trev’s Pick: Abstain. Trevor is calling this game on our KMA Sports YouTube Channel. You should watch/listen.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside -- It took Riverside a little while to get going last week as they break in a new offensive line. St. Albert, meanwhile, struggled quite a bit at Treynor. I like Riverside's athletes and think they will be able to get loose a few times.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside – The Bulldogs are working in some new linemen, and it may have took a little time to get it churning correctly last week. Week two is always a big week for improvement, and the Falcons seem to need to go further than the Bulldogs at this point.
Central Decatur (1-0) at Mount Ayr (0-1)
Both teams had Pride of Iowa Conference battles last week with Central Decatur shutting out Southwest Valley to become the answer to the trivia question: Who is the first team to beat Southwest Valley in an opening week game? Mount Ayr, meanwhile, suffered a tough rivalry loss in the Battle for the Rock game with Nodaway Valley. This is the one spot I can go even further outside the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project because Daniel Showalter’s email from earlier this week tells me that this is the 77th(!) meeting between the two programs. The Raiders lead the series 50-23-3, and they’ve won the last three meetings. Central Decatur’s last win over their POI rival came in 2017.
Ryan’s Pick: Mount Ayr -- Despite a loss last week to Nodaway Valley, I still really like this Raider team. The more they play together, the better they will get. I like them to right the ship this week.
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr – I’m going to the well again. The Raiders need a bounce back, and they will be looking for a big, emotional win in front of a fired up home crowd. Ryan Victor gets win No. 1 as the Raiders coach.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr -- Bouncing back is a common theme for me this week. These two always seem to play close games and Mount Ayr has won the majority of them. I think Jaixen Frost comes through and the Raiders win another tight one.
West Harrison (1-0) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimabllton (1-0)
West Harrison and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton both opened with dominant wins last week over Siouxland Christian and Griswold, respectively. This marks the 10th meeting between the two programs, and the Hawkeyes were 56-42 winners last year for their only win in the previous nine.
Derek’s Pick: West Harrison – I believe the Hawkeyes have a little something going this year. They were much improved last year, and now some of their stars a year older and wiser. I think this has a chance to be a really, really good game.
Trev’s Pick: West Harrison -- Walker Rife and Gabe Gilgen are a salty combo in the backfield while Mason McIntosh isn’t afraid to spin the pill. This game screams high-scoring.
Ryan’s Pick: West Harrison -- Both teams have some young guys that are still trying to get comfortable with varsity football. West Harrison's combo of Gabe Gilgen and Walker Rife can cause problems if they get outside on defenses. I expect a lot of points in this one and like the Hawkeyes to win.
Mormon Trail (1-0) at Southeast Warren (0-1)
Mormon Trail handled their business last week in a big way with a dominant victory over Melcher-Dallas. Meanwhile, Southeast Warren got down big early to Audubon, and it kind of stayed that way through the whole night. This is the sixth matchup between the two programs, and the Warhawks have won the five previous, including one all the way back in 1964. This is the fourth straight year they’ve played with Southeast Warren winning 61-0, 60-7 and 62-14 in the previous three.
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Warren -- Mormon Trail looked mighty impressive last week while Southeast Warren fell victim to Audubon (a lot of teams will this year). I think the Warhawks will recover.
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Warren -- I was actually really impressed with Southeast Warren's fight against Audubon. The Warhawks struggled to move the ball, but still found a way to get it in the endzone three times. I think they get things back on track this week with a close win.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Warren – Forty-eight points is a lot to make up in one year. I know Southeast Warren has some new faces in new places, and Mormon Trail has the experience edge. However, I actually think SEW did about as well as they possibly could for an opening week game against a beast like Audubon.
East Union (0-1) at Lamoni (0-1)
Neither team found the win column last week, and the way Lamoni’s game with Bedford went was a little bit surprising. East Union dropped a 40-8 score to a solid Murray team. This is the 16th matchup since 1998 between the two schools, and Lamoni has won the last two and five of the last seven. The Eagles last victory over their Demon counterparts was in 2017.
Ryan’s Pick: Lamoni -- I did not see Lamoni's loss to Bedford on Friday coming. The Demons were never really in the game and have to come up with an answer this week to keep things on track. In the end, I think Lamoni wins the athlete battle here.
Derek’s Pick: Lamoni – Once again, we have to go back to what we thought of these teams in the preseason. The Demons were one of the favorites in their district, and maybe Bedford is just pretty good?
Trev’s Pick: Lamoni -- I feel like I’m getting this one wrong regardless of who I pick. Sorry, Lamoni, but I picked you. Their loss to Bedford might look better as the season progresses. And they will have the best player on the field: Javin Stevenson.
Platte Valley (1-0) at Rock Port (1-0)
Who had 1-0 Platte Valley at 1-0 Rock Port before the season? Platte Valley took down Mound City in week one while Rock Port handled DeKalb.
Derek’s Pick: Rock Port – Big ups to Platte Valley for the Mound City win, but I think the Jays are going to be a little too physical for them in this one.
Trev’s Pick: Rock Port -- The Blue Jays didn’t have much trouble running the ball last week. I think the ground game leads them to 2-0.
Ryan’s Pick: Rock Port -- The Bluejays only threw two passes in their opener, but they didn't need more. Rock Port's ground game was rolling and I think that's key to them picking up a second-straight win.
Albany (1-0) at Stanberry (1-0)
That’s No. 1 Stanberry welcoming in their pals just 12.8 miles to the east. The Bulldogs rolled over Appleton City while Albany made quick work of Osceola last week.
Trev’s Pick: Stanberry -- I nearly picked the upset, but I’ll take Tucker Schieber to go wild.
Ryan’s Pick: Stanberry -- Stanberry is another team that almost exclusively kept in on the ground in week one. The Bulldogs have some size up front and have a bunch of good backs to spread the wealth around. I think they take control and win this one.
Derek’s Pick: Stanberry – The Bulldogs line is strong and experience, and that’s dangerous when you have a weapon like Tucker Schieber.
Nebraska City (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)
Nebraska City, probably predictably, handled Schuyler by a 47-0 count last week while Louisville took an L at the hands of Douglas County West, 20-7.
Ryan’s Pick: Nebraska City -- The Pioneers were impressive in a blowout win to open up the year, while Louisville really struggled to move the ball offensively. Nebraska City might need to diversify a little bit more on offense in this one, but I think they have enough horsepower to get a win.
Derek’s Pick: Nebraska City – The Pioneers have some talented kids out there, and they put them on display last week. Here’s another good chance to do just that.
Trev’s Pick: Nebraska City -- The Pioneers used the run to set up the pass with success against Schuyler, won the turnover battle and scored some defensive touchdowns. That builds confidence. I don’t think this one comes as easy, but I think Coach Kaleb Walker gets his team to 2-0.