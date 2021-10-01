(KMAland) -- We are moving right into week six, and it’s time for some Football Friday Football picks with the KMA Sports staff of Derek Martin (the writer), Trevor Maeder and Ryan Matheny.
Last week, Derek and Ryan were 11-4 while Trevor was a paltry 7-7. Here’s the updated standings:
Derek: 56-19
Ryan: 56-19
Trevor: 48-22
Once again, we are picking all Iowa games against the spread. These aren’t necessarily our choices to win the game, so don’t take it that way. PLEASE! A big shoutout to BCMoore for the spreads and the series history.
Clarinda (1-4, 1-1) at Shenandoah (1-4, 0-2) – BCMoore Line: Clarinda by 37.14
This may or may not be the complete BCMoore series history, but the great Craig Lundquist has been keeping track of this series. This is believed to be the 112th matchup between the two Page County schools with Clarinda leading the series 56-50-5. They’ve won the last four.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah +37.14. Too many points for me. Too many points!
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah +37.14. I think the Cardinals win, but 37 points is a lot for a team that has scored only 66 all season.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah +37.14. Both teams need to respond after taking games on the chin last week. Shenandoah is behind the eight ball when it comes to fighting for a playoff spot, while Clarinda has hopes of a district runner-up finish. I think Clarinda gets the win, but that line is too high for me.
East Mills (2-3, 1-2) at Bedford (2-3, 1-2) – BCMoore Line: East Mills by 7.49
East Mills is 3-0 in the history of this series, and they have all happened in the last three years.
Trev’s Pick: East Mills -7.49. It sounds like Bedford has been banged up a bit lately and East Mills was pretty impressive in a heart-breaking loss to F-M. Of course, a loss like that can lead to a letdown, but I'll say it doesn't.
Ryan’s Pick: East Mills -7.49. The Wolverines were impressive in their loss to F-M last week, while Bedford lost an emotional back-and-forth battle with Exira/EHK. I like East Mills' ability to spread the Bulldogs out and put up some points.
Derek’s Pick: East Mills -7.49. The Wolverines were impressive last week in nearly upsetting Fremont-Mills. I’ll take them here to use that momentum into this one, and I think they’ll get a late score to get the cover.
Woodbine (1-4, 1-3) at West Harrison (2-3, 1-3) – BCMoore Line: Woodbine by 1.56
Woodbine has run this series between the two Harrison County rivals, winning 28 of the 33 matchups. West Harrison has four wins, and they’ve tied another one. Woodbine has won the last six matchups with the last Hawkeyes win coming in 2013.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbine -1.56. Woodbine is poised to break out and win a couple of games at this point in the year before finishing up with Audubon. The Tigers' schedule has been brutal to this point and they've lost a couple of one-score games. I like them to get over the hump here.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine -1.56. West Harrison was very, very good in their win over Coon Rapids-Bayard last week. I’ll take a little jump here that Woodbine is able to keep the running game down, and Cory Bantam has a better day throwing than Tanner Oswald did last week.
Trev’s Pick: West Harrison +1.56. The Hawkeyes' win last week was eye-popping and perhaps momentum-building. They win a close one tonight.
Martensdale-St. Marys (4-1, 4-0) at Mormon Trail (3-2, 2-2) – BCMoore Line: Martensdale-St. Marys by 13.71
This is a series that went on in 1992, 1993, 1996, 2006, 2007 and 2020. The score is missing from 1992, but the Blue Devils have won four of the five games that has a score. That includes a 57-12 last year.
Derek’s Pick: Mormon Trail +13.71. I personally believe the Blue Devils will win this game, but I think it will be a bit closer than the 13.71. I wish it was 14.71, so that would give me a cover on a two-touchdown win. I’ll go ahead and take a chance here.
Trev’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys -13.71. This is the team to beat in 8-Man District 8. It stays that way tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys -13.71. The Blue Devils seem to have figured something out since their week one loss to Stanton/Essex. The Blue Devils are clicking on all cylinders and can make a statement in the district with a win here.
Stanton-Essex (3-2) at Murray (3-2) – BCMoore Line: Stanton-Essex by 11.93
This is the third straight season Stanton-Essex and Murray have played, and the Vikings have won both by a combined 101 to 32.
Trev’s Pick: Murray +11.93. The Fall of Maeder includes turning his back on the great people of Stanton. (Written by Derek since Trevor forgot to write something here.)
Ryan’s Pick: Stanton-Essex -11.93. This game will, unfortunately, come down to injuries. Both teams are really banged up and it's had an effect on their seasons so far. I'm going purely off speculation when it comes to who is and isn't playing, so I'll take the Vikings.
Derek’s Pick: Stanton-Essex -11.93. It sounds like the Vikings should be good to go and healthy this week. Their one non-district game was an impressive win over Martensdale-St. Marys. I’ll take a shot that they can do it again.
Ar-We-Va (3-2) at Boyer Valley (3-2) – BCMoore Line: Boyer Valley by 34.48
This is at least the 15th matchup between the two schools. It’s also the 12th straight year they’ve played, and it’s been a pretty even series with the two programs rotating wins since 2016. The Bulldogs have a 6-5 advantage during this latest stretch, but Ar-We-Va won 50-38 last year.
Ryan’s Pick: Ar-We-Va +34.48. This line seems really big for this matchup. Boyer Valley has put up some impressive numbers on offense and I think they have a pretty good shot at winning the game. But, that number is too rich for me.
Derek’s Pick: Ar-We-Va +34.48. I would be very, very surprised if Boyer Valley wins this by 35 points.
Trev’s Pick: Ar-We-Va +34.48. I think Boyer Valley wins it, but I'll say Ar-We-Va does enough to cover in this non-district tilt.
Southwest Valley (4-1, 3-0) at Earlham (4-1, 3-0) – BCMoore Line: Earlham by 36.72
This is the fifth overall meeting between the two schools, and it’s the fifth time in the last six seasons they’ve played. They skipped the matchup last year. Earlham won in 2016, 2018 and 2019 while Southwest Valley nabbed a win in 2017.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley +36.72. Too many points!
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley +36.72. 36 points means Earlham is going to score on at least five possessions. They are certainly capable of doing that, but possessions will be at a premium given these team's styles.
Ryan’s Pick: Southwest Valley +36.72. This is another game where I'm fairly confident in picking the winner. Earlham has been downright dominant in the district and that should continue here. However, I'm rolling with the Timberwolves to cover the spread. I think SW Valley will slow this game way down and try to limit possessions. If you limit possessions, you could limit the other team's scoring.
Logan-Magnolia (4-1, 3-1) at IKM-Manning (3-2, 3-1) – BCMoore Line: Logan-Magnolia by 18.52
The two Western Iowa Conference schools meet for the third time less than a year. They played twice last season, and it was a combined 62-12 score in two wins for Lo-Ma. That was the first time they played since 2017, when IKM-Manning won a 36-32 thriller. Lo-Ma also won in 2016 while IKM-Manning took wins in 2012 and 2013.
Trev’s Pick: IKM-Manning +18.52. This game screams 28-12 or something. I like Lo-Ma's to do just enough, but again, possessions will be valuable.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -18.52. Anyone know if I can invest in ice bags in the Logan and Manning area? This game should have plenty of hard-hitting. I think the Panthers ride Gavin Maguire to another win.
Derek’s Pick: IKM-Manning +18.52. There just won’t be enough possessions for Logan-Magnolia to win by this many points. That’s my opinion anyway. Fast-moving, physical, fun game.
Underwood (5-0, 2-0) at Treynor (4-1, 2-0) – BCMoore Line: Underwood by 34.22
Oh yeah, these two schools have played a little football. In 33 meetings in the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, Underwood has a 16-4-3 advantage, and they’ve won six of the last eight. That included a 42-0 win last season to break a little two-game stretch for Treynor.
Ryan’s Pick: Underwood -34.22. This is a big line to cover, but if anyone can do it, it's Underwood. The Eagles have seemingly put up points at will and I think that will continue on Friday. Treynor may be able to slow the game down with their rushing attack and hang around, but I like Underwood to dictate the pace.
Derek’s Pick: Treynor +34.22. I actually went a little bit back and forth on this one. Once again, though, I’m going to say it: Too many points!
Trev’s Pick: Treynor +34.22. 35 points is a lot. Especially against Treynor's defense. Underwood's offense is pretty good, but 35 points is a lot.
ADM (4-1, 1-0) at Creston (4-1, 1-0) – BCMoore Line: ADM by 4.13
This is the first matchup ever between the football programs known as ADM and Creston. Now, Creston/Orient-Macksburg had a 7-5 record against ADM, and they played every year between 2012 and 2019 with additional meetings in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009.
Derek’s Pick: ADM -4.13. The Tigers can really score. I think Creston will do well to keep it on the ground, shorten the game and see if they can out-physical ADM. I do think it’s going to be a tight game, but I’ll take ADM by a touchdown.
Trev’s Pick: ADM -4.13. One of the more even matchups of the week. I'll put my faith in ADM's balanced offense to win by 7 to 10 points.
Ryan’s Pick: ADM -4.13. Both teams have a loss to Winterset in very different fashions. ADM seems comfortable getting in a track meet, while Creston wants to lean on its defense a little more. In the end, ADM's ability to run the ball is the difference for me.
Glenwood (3-2, 1-0) at Winterset (4-1, 1-0) – BCMoore Line: Winterset by 13.09
Glenwood has won six of the 10 meetings between the two programs, according to the Iowa Scores Project. They last played in 2019, and it was the Rams coming out on top with a 35-28 win. Winterset won in 2018, but Glenwood won all of the matchups from 2015 through 2017. All of the 10 games have come since 2008.
Trev’s Pick: Winterset -13.09. I really want to pick Glenwood, but +13 is a weird number. I'm gonna say Winterset by 14.
Ryan’s Pick: Winterset -13.09. The Huskies are a juggernaut on both sides of the ball. Glenwood will need a herculean effort upfront to keep the Winterset offense in check. I'll take the Huskies to cover.
Derek’s Pick: Glenwood +13.09. I just have a feeling things are going to be pretty tight here. Just a hunch.
Orrick (4-0) at Worth County (5-0)
Worth County won each of the last two meetings between the clubs with a 56-40 victory last season and a 28-6 triumph in 2019.
Ryan’s Pick: Worth County. Not all undefeated records are created equal. Worth County really impressed last week against King City and they average over 11 yards every time they run the ball. That's really good.
Derek’s Pick: Worth County. It’s a difficult ask for the Tigers to beat King City and Orrick in back-to-back weeks, but I’m all in on Jon Adwell and company.
Trev’s Pick: Worth County. Blake Buchanan is a beast, but the Tigers are no strangers to athletic playmakers. I think Buchanan has a solid night, but Worth County grinds out a win.
Fairbury (1-4, 0-1) at Nebraska City (3-2, 0-1)
This was a tight, tight game last year with Fairbury coming out on top with a 34-29 in front of their home crowd.
Derek’s Pick: Nebraska City. Bounce back for the Pioneers and a little revenge from last season.
Trev’s Pick: Nebraska City. The Pioneers bounce back this week.
Ryan’s Pick: Nebraska City. Things have maybe come into focus a little more for the Pioneers after an incredible 3-0 start. I like them to bounce back in a big way here and put up a lot of points in a win.
Weeping Water (5-0, 2-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (3-2, 1-0)
Weeping Water put up a big number last season on their way to a 60-26 victory over the Knights.
Trev’s Pick: Weeping Water. If you like points, this might be the game for you. I'll take the undefeated team to stay undefeated.
Ryan’s Pick: Weeping Water. Weeping Water will get more of a push in this one after back-to-back weeks of blowout wins. The 1-2 punch of Hunter Mortimer and Keegan McDonald would not be fun to gameplan for. I'll take the Indians.
Derek’s Pick: Weeping Water. The Indians keep it rolling and move to 6-0.
Palmyra (4-1, 1-1) at Johnson County Central (2-3, 1-0)
Both teams have doubled their win totals from last season already. And they didn’t play one another last year. The game was canceled. Not this one. At least not that I know of.
Ryan’s Pick: Palmyra. I think JCC has a chance to hang around in this one if they slow the game down and keep it out of the hands of Palmyra's potent offense. In the end, the Panthers have too much firepower.
Derek’s Pick: Palmyra. Impressive win last week for the Panthers, and I think they will keep it rolling with their fifth win in six tries this year.
Trev’s Pick: Palmyra. JCC is going to try to milk the clock and Palmyra wants to throw the ball all over the yard. I feel a little more confident in Palmyra's approach winning out, but I could be wrong.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or derision to dmartin@kmamail.com, tmaeder@kmamail.com and/or rmatheny@kmamail.com.