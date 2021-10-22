(KMAland) -- We are moving right on into week nine and the first round of the playoffs for over half of the classes we follow in Iowa.
Today, we decided to just pick every single game involving a KMAland conference school that will be playing in the playoffs – and yes, it’s against the spread! Last week, Derek took another win with a 9-6 mark while Ryan was 8-7 and Trevor was 6-8.
Derek: 83-37 (.692)
Ryan: 82-38 (.683)
Trev: 74-39 (.655)
Here are the latest picks. As always, a big thank you to Brent More for his work, his rankings for the lines and the Iowa Scores Project for the information on series history.
Baxter (7-1) at Fremont-Mills (5-3) – BCMoore Line: Fremont-Mills by 20.23
You might not be surprised to learn that this is the first meeting between the two teams.
Derek’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -20.23. If schedule strength means anything, then F-M should cover this up. Baxter has played the easiest schedule in the state, according to the BCMoore Rankings.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick. Trevor and The Viper will have the call at this very website later tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -20.23. The Knights were this close to coming up with a big win over Lenox last week. Baxter offers a lot of different challenges and will throw out a bunch of formations at the F-M defense. As long as they play assignment football, I think they come away with a comfortable win.
Stanton-Essex (6-2) at Audubon (7-1) – BCMoore Line: Audubon by 36.20
According to the Iowa Scores Project, Audubon and Stanton-Essex have never played. Not only that, Audubon and Stanton and Audubon and Essex have also never played. Crazy.
Trev’s Pick: Audubon -36.20. Look at this way, Stanton-Essex, I picked against you last week and worked out. Mad props to what the Vikings have done this year, but Gavin Smith is a problem.
Ryan’s Pick: Audubon -36.20. Stanton-Essex had a nice showing last week against East Mills, but the competition steps up another notch this week. I like the Wheelers to use their speed and put up a lot of points this week.
Derek’s Pick: Audubon -36.20. I think what the Wheelers do best might coincide with what Stanton-Essex struggles with. I also am an idiot that has missed 37 picks this year.
East Mills (4-4) at CAM, Anita (8-0) – BCMoore Line: CAM by 59.62
This is the 10th meeting between the two schools since 2007. Right now, it’s a 6-3 advantage for the Cougars, which won in a rout earlier this season.
Ryan’s Pick: CAM -59.62. That's a mighty big line to cover in a playoff matchup, but the Cougars are talented enough to do it. I'll take them to cover.
Derek’s Pick: East Mills +59.62. Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and take anybody +59.62 in the state playoffs. I know CAM covered it up earlier this year, but that’s just a really big number.
Trev’s Pick: East Mills +59.62. I think East Mills is 12 points better than their 78-7 loss earlier this season and I believe they might have been without some guys. I'll say CAM wins, but East Mills covers this massive spread.
Lamoni (4-4) at Lenox (8-0) – BCMoore Line: Lenox by 56.47
This marks the 27th meeting between the two. Lenox has won 17 of the previous matchups, but Lamoni won the last time they played in October 2019.
Derek’s Pick: Lamoni +56.47. Again, the number is very big. I think Lenox has a chance to get close to it, but I’ll take the Demons to stay within the number.
Trev’s Pick: Lamoni +56.47. First off, Lenox/Fremont-Mills was the best high school football game I've ever seen. Hopefully, there isn't a letdown for the Tigers because I think they could makd some noise in the playoffs. Honestly, I feel better about Lenox if this line was 55.47, 57 points is such a weird number. Give me the Demons to cover.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox -56.47. The Tigers have put up a ton of points this season and they seem to do it fast. That's why I feel comfortable taking them to cover that many points.
BGM, Brooklyn (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-2) – BCMoore Line: MSTM by 22.61
They’ve never faced, according to the Iowa Scores Project.
Trev’s Pick: BGM +22.61. I don't know much about the BGM Bears, but Jacob Mauer looks hard to stop. I think he does enough to at least give his team a chance.
Ryan’s Pick: BGM +22.61. BGM has a monster of a QB in Jacob Maurer, who has thrown for almost 1,500 yards and ran for almost 1,700 yards. I expect M-SM to win this game, but I think Maurer is able to keep the Bears close.
Derek’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys -22.61. I got this lead by taking favorites and believing in the BCMoore system. I just picked two underdogs, so I have to start to balance that out. Plus, I think the MSTM defense is playing well right now. They should be able to win this by at least four scores.
English Valleys (6-1) at Southeast Warren (5-3) – BCMoore Line: Southeast Warren by 7.27
Believe it or not, this matchup has happened twice before. English Valleys won those meetings in 2012 and 2013.
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Warren -7.27. Southeast Warren is playing some really good football over the last three weeks. They will need to find a way to slow up the EV rushing game, but I like them to advance.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Warren -7.27. The Warhawks have been playing well of late, and I think they’ll be a bit too much for English Valleys in this one. Who am I kidding? I know nothing about EV.
Trev’s Pick: English Valleys +7.27. I'm calling the "upset" here. I'll take Beau Flander to have another stout game and at least cover, if not win.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-3) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0) – BCMoore Line: St. Mary’s, Remsen by 52.29
These two iterations have not met. However, St. Mary’s, Remsen did beat Elk Horn-Kimballton six times between 2002 and 2007.
Derek’s Pick: St. Mary’s, Remsen -52.29. The No. 1 defense in the state is from Remsen, and they’re beating teams by an average of 46.38. Can they make it another touchdown?
Trev’s Pick: Exira/EHK +52.29. I applaud Exira-EHK for what they've done this year and 52 is a lot. I'll give them the backdoor cover.
Ryan’s Pick: Exira/EHK +52.29. That line is a little too rich for my blood. St. Mary's is in the upper echelon of 8-player teams, but I have some faith that the Spartans can keep it closer than that.
Tri-Center (5-3) at HMS (6-2) – BCMoore Line: HMS by 3.53
This is the first matchup between the two schools.
Trev’s Pick: Tri-Center +3.53. Man, tough draw for the fine folks from Hartley, Melvin and Sanborn. I would not want to play Tri-Center right now. You'll see why tonight when they oust HMS.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center +3.53. T-C is playing about as good as anyone in KMAland right now. The Trojans will have to slow down a traditionally strong running game from HMS, but I think they could outscore the Hawks.
Derek’s Pick: Tri-Center +3.53. Nobody wanted to see Tri-Center in their bracket. The fact that they just made a long trip a couple weeks ago and came out with a win over Woodbury Central helps. Give me the Trojans!
AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1) – BCMoore Line: Woodbury Central by 31.93
This is the first meeting between these two programs as they stand today. Woodbury Central and AHST did play in 2007. It was a 48-8 win for the Vikings.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbury Central -31.93. A tip of the cap to Coach Harris and the Vikings for never giving up and earning their way into the playoffs. However, Woodbury Central ups the physicality from what the Vikings have seen as of late.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbury Central -31.93. The Wildcats are tooooough as nails. They’ve got an explosive offense that AHSTW might have trouble keeping up with. I do hope I’m wrong.
Trev’s Pick: AHSTW +31.93. I'll take Woodbury Central to claim the dub but I think AHSTW can keep it respectable against the Wildcats' spread offense. The Vikings have athletes and I'm sure wouldn't mind a track meet.
Gehlen Catholic (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1) – BCMoore Line: Logan-Magnolia by 25.21
This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Derek’s Pick: Gehlen Catholic +25.21. I’m curious if Gehlen can score enough to hang within 25 of Logan-Magnolia, but the Panthers might just go on and win this thing 21-0 or something like that. Gehlen hasn’t lost a game by 25.21 all year.
Trev’s Pick: Gehlen Catholic +25.21. Let me open this by saying I think Lo-Ma wins comfortably, but 25 is at least three, probably four touchdowns. Lo-Ma wins 30-6.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -25.21. I'm guessing we will see a steady diet of Gavin Maguire and see the Panthers offense click. I'll take Lo-Ma to roll.
IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2) – BCMoore Line: IKM-Manning by 1.68
IKM-Manning won a 28-17 game with South O’Brien back in late October 2012. That is the only matchup between the two.
Trev’s Pick: IKM-Manning -1.68. I went back and forth on this matchup, but I lean to the KMAland team. That means all four teams from A District 8 advance. Yeah, it was good. IKM-Manning 30 South O'Brien 20.
Ryan’s Pick: IKM-Manning -1.68. There's something about this IKM-Manning team where they find a way to be in games and they keep getting better each week. I think they go on the road and get a nice postseason win.
Derek’s Pick: IKM-Manning -1.68. The Wolves are playing very well of late, and they are just running the heck out of the ball. I think that continues.
Ogden (4-4) at Southwest Valley (6-2) – BCMoore Line: Southwest Valley by 12.82
Nope, never has happened.
Ryan’s Pick: Southwest Valley -12.82. The Timberwolves will need to bounce back from an emotional loss last week in a big way. Ogden hasn't won a game since Sept. 17th, though, so I think they'll be fine.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley -12.82. Ogden struggled to slow down IKM-Manning’s rushing attack last week. Bad news for them. The Timberwolves like to run the ball, too.
Trev’s Pick: Ogden +12.82. The Timberwolves have *checks notes* played four games decided by one possession, including their last three. Ogden is coming in with four straight losses, but two of them were by three points or less. Southwest Valley 26 Ogden 14
Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2) – BCMoore Line: Mount Ayr by 28.91
No previous matchups here!
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr -28.91. The Raiders are riding high right now, and I think this will be a good chance to make a it a quick night.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr -28.91. Mount Ayr -- this team is starting to look kinda scary. All due respect to Madrid, but this isn't your grandpa's Madrid team and Mount Ayr is peaking. I'll say the Raiders cover the -29.
Ryan’s Pick: Mount Ayr -28.91. The Raiders are a team that's peaking at the right time after a few stumbles to start the year. They are starting to click at the right time and are not a team I'd want to see in the postseason.
Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5) – BCMoore Line: Western Christian by 17.00
These two have not played before. Ever! (Although I do think I covered a state basketball matchup between the two schools.)
Trev’s Pick: Western Christian -17.00. I want to pick Kuemper, but Western Christian has just been so battle-tested. I could see them making a run, and it begins at the expense of Kuemper.
Ryan’s Pick: Western Christian -17.00. Western Christian has played a brutal schedule to this point, and I'm guessing they're excited to see someone not from NW Iowa. The Wolfpack are dynamic on offense and are always athletic. I'll take them to cover.
Derek’s Pick: Kuemper Catholic +17.00. Might be a crazy pick here, but Underwood coach Nate Mechaelsen has said the Knights get better and better every week. I think they’re playing well enough to keep this game tight.
Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg (4-4) at Underwood (8-0) – BCMoore Line: Underwood by 63.18
There has also never been a previous football meeting between these two clubs.
Ryan’s Pick: Nodaway Valley/O-M +63.18. That's a very large line for someone to cover and I think with the playoffs, Underwood may call off the dogs a little earlier than usual.
Derek’s Pick: Nodaway Valley/O-M +63.18. C’mon. I’m not going to pick a team to lose by over 63.18. I just can’t do that.
Trev’s Pick: Nodaway Valley/O-M +63.18. This spread is just a bit too rich for me. I think Underwood starts fast and wins comfortably, but by less than nine touchdowns.
Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2) – BCMoore Line: Treynor by 3.86
These two have also never played! I should mention, though, Treynor did play Schaller-Crestland in 2003, and it was a 37-0 win for the Cardinals.
Derek’s Pick: Treynor -3.86. I like the way Treynor’s defense and offense work together and are great complements for one another. I also like that they’re at home.
Trev’s Pick: Ridge View +3.86. The Raptors' spread offense is fun to watch. Especially against a smash-mouth defense like Treynor's. The only offense Treynor has seen like Ridge View's is Underwood. While it's not fair to compare Ridge View to Underwood, I do think they make enough plays to at least keep this tight. I'll say a late Thomas Schwartz field goal gives Treynor a 31-28 win.
Ryan’s Pick: Treynor -3.86. This is a tough first round matchup for the Cardinals. The Raptors sport a dual-threat QB in Cade Harriman and have played some stiff competition. I think this game will be close and I'll take Treynor to have just enough.
PCM (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4) – BCMoore Line: Clarinda by 2.53
This is the sixth meeting between the two schools since 2000. They last played in 2011 when PCM extended their win streak to four against the Cardinals.
Trev’s Pick: PCM +2.53. This game is going to be fun and maybe quick. I have a hunch that PCM's big-game experience is the difference maker.
Ryan’s Pick: PCM +2.53. PCM is another team that has some really good losses on their resume. The Mustangs aren't quite as dynamic as their state championship team of 2018, but they still pack plenty of punch. I think they get a win on the road.
Derek’s Pick: PCM +2.53. PCM has the No. 9 ranked defense in the state, and they’ve played a very difficult schedule all year. This is just a hunch pick, and I’m not that smart when I do hunch picks so don’t worry.
Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1) – BCMoore Line: 46.12
The two programs are well familiar with one another, having played six times between 2008 and 2019. Red Oak did win in 2013 and 2018, but OABCIG has been dominant in the others.
Ryan’s Pick: OABCIG -46.12. Someone named DeJean is playing quarterback for OABCIG. Ok, it's not Cooper, but Beckett has shown his plenty capable running the air raid for the Falcons. Red Oak will need to try to keep the ball away from the OABCIG and milk some clock, but I think there's too much firepower to overcome.
Derek’s Pick: OABCIG -46.12. The Falcons aren’t nearly as explosive as last year, but they are still very, very explosive.
Trev’s Pick: OABCIG -46.12. I have a ton of appreciation for what Michael Nordeen did this year, but OABCIG is a different beast. Sure they don't have Cooper DeJean, AKA: the guy who should be playing quarterback at Iowa. But Beckett DeJean is still pretty darn good.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.