(KMAland) -- We are moving right into Week 10 with our Football Friday Football picks. Last week, Ryan had the best week at 10-7 while Trevor went 8-8 and Derek pulled up the rear with an 8-9 mark.
Latest standings:
Ryan: 92-45 (.672)
Derek: 91-46 (.664)
Trevor: 82-47 (.636)
Here are the latest picks. As always, a big thank you to Brent Moore for his work, his rankings for the lines and the Iowa Scores Project for he information on series history.
WACO, Wayland (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2) – BCMoore line: WACO by 13.80
This appears to be the first meeting between the two teams.
Derek’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +13.80. I got a special tip from someone that will remain nameless and is an avid follower of KMA Sports that said I need to pick the Blue Devils. So, I’m picking the Blue Devils!
Trev’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +13.80. Both teams are coming off tight wins last week, so this game could come down to attrition. I'll take the Blue Devils' strong ground game to wear WACO down and move to the quarterfinals
Ryan’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +13.80. The Blue Devils have really been playing some good football down the stretch and passed a really big test with BGM last week. I think MSM wants to get in another shootout-type game this week and I like their firepower more than WACO's.
Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0) – BCMoore line: Audubon by 25.82
This appears to be the first meeting between the two teams.
Trev’s Pick: Montezuma +25.82. I think Audubon wins but Eddie Burgess is going to make plays. Gavin Smith vs. Burgess seems like a fun time. Audubon 60 Montezuma 50
Ryan’s Pick: Montezuma +25.82. Don't get me wrong, I'm taking Audubon to win this football game straight-up. Montezuma has been on the ropes a few times this year, while Audubon is battle-tested and has the horses to play with anyone in the state. But, that line is too much for me, because I think this game stays within a couple of scores.
Derek’s Pick: Montezuma +25.82. I have a hard time believing Montezuma is going to be able to stop Gavin Smith and company, but I do think they will be able to keep it within 25.82.
Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0) – BCMoore line: CAM by 39.57
This is not the first meeting between the two teams. Fremont-Mills holds a 7-3 mark against the Cougars, winning every matchup between 2012 and 2020 before this season when the Cougars rolled to a dominant win. The other wins for CAM came in 1996 and 1997.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills +39.57. This is another one where the line is just too much for me. CAM won by 42 earlier this year in a game where F-M turned it over three times and was still trying to figure a few things out. I think CAM probably gets the win, but expect F-M to stick around.
Derek’s Pick: CAM -39.57. This is a special, special CAM team, and I would gladly be wrong (I root for good games!). I’m probably going to ride the Cougars the rest of the way.
Trev’s Pick: No pick. Trevor will be broadcasting this game with video here at this very website.
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0) – BCMoore line: Lenox by 9.81
This appears to be the first meeting between these two teams.
Derek’s Pick: Newell-Fonda +9.81. One rule in the world of high school football in Iowa. They play some serious football up there. You know where up there is. I’ll take the Mustangs to keep this within one score.
Trev’s Pick: Newell-Fonda +9.81. I can't afford to always pick chalk and this feels like a sneaky game for the Tigers. I really hope I'm wrong, but Mason Dicks is a problem in the passing and rushing game. Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 33
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox -9.81. This week will be one of the bigger tests this year for the Lenox defense when it comes to stopping N-F QB Mason Dicks. Dicks has over 1,300 yards passing and 1,200 yards rushing. I have confidence the Tiger offense will be able to put up points. The defense needs to make a couple of stops and they should get a win.
Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1) – BCMoore line: Woodbury Central by 28.66
This appears to be the first meeting between these two teams.
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Valley +28.66. I think Woodbury Central wins, but Southwest Valley showed two weeks ago that they can put points on the board against balanced offenses. They'll certainly need it tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbury Central -28.66. The Wildcats have been a machine this season for the most part. For Southwest Valley to stay in this one, they will need to limit possessions and slow the game down, because containing WC's offense is going to be difficult.
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Valley +28.66. It’s going to take a pretty special performance to beat Southwest Valley by 28.66, and I know Woodbury Central has a pretty special team. However, I like the Timberwolves to limit the possessions and keep this thing close (if not win).
Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2) – BCMoore line: Logan-Magnolia by 15.82
Logan-Magnolia won a 2014 matchup in the Dome, 28-7, in 2014 and also won in 1992 by a 21-0 score.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -15.82. This matchup is hard for me to peg on the surface. I think Mount Ayr will be able to match the physicality of Lo-Ma for a little bit, but we know what the Panthers' goal is: wear teams down and win the fourth quarter. I like Lo-Ma to move on here.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -15.82. I went against Lo-Ma on the line last year, but I’m not going to do that again. I would like this a lot better if it was 13.82, but beggars can’t be choosers.
Trev’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -15.82. Lo-Ma's "put you in a phone booth" style works so well come postseason time. I think Mount Ayr hangs around, but the Panthers gets the backdoor cover: Lo-Ma 30 Mount Ayr 14
Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0) – BCMoore line: Underwood by 31.61
This appears to be the first meeting between these two teams.
Derek’s Pick: Underwood -31.61. Yes, I’m all in on the Eagles train, and it doesn’t seem like Western Christian is playing their best football right now. Kick me in the shins if that changes this week.
Trev’s Pick: Underwood -31.61. All due respect to Western Christian (and I do mean all due respect) but Underwood hasn't won by less than 35 all year. The argument can be made that Western Christian is the best team they've played. I don't care. The Eagles are that good.
Ryan’s Pick: Underwood -31.61. Don't let the 4-5 mark fool you for Western Christian, this is a good football team. However, Underwood is just so explosive on offense and opportunistic on defense. I think the Eagles get a little bit of a push early on but pull away for a comfortable win.
Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2) – BCMoore line: Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 13.19
Two previous meetings have both gone to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which won in 2016 (34-20) and 2017 (36-7).
Trev’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton -13.19. Algona enters the playoffs on a three-game skid while SBL could be the third best team in 3A for all we know because their two losses are to the teams I feel are No. 1 (Harlan) and No. 2 (BHRV). I'll take the Warriors to win comfortably.
Ryan’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton -13.19. When looking at these two teams, I can't figure out why the line is this close. But, maybe the computers know something I don't (likely). I think SB-L wins this one going away.
Derek’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton -13.19. I think this will end up a 35-21 game. Give me the Warriors to cover it up.
Ballard (5-4) at Harlan (9-0) – BCMoore line: Harlan by 32.83
This appears to be the first meeting between these two teams.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan -32.83. When Harlan wins, Harlan wins big. The Cyclones have an absolute beast of an offense and their defense has pitched back-to-back shutouts to close the year. Ballard is a little banged up right now, but they have a few tricks up their sleeve. I have confidence in Harlan to roll into the quarterfinals.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan -32.83. I’m not picking against Harlan until they prove me wrong. These guys are on another level.
Trev’s Pick: Harlan -32.83. Ballard is playing well coming into the postseason. Good for them, but Harlan is a different beast. I wouldn't be surprised to see them post a third consecutive shutout.
Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2) – BCMoore line: Lewis Central by 14.29
Spencer won the only meeting in the Iowa Scores Project back in 2013, 35-25.
Derek’s Pick: Spencer +14.29. If Lewis Central can cover that line then they will have done something Spirit Lake and Webster City could not do earlier this year. Spencer has a terrific running game that can help limit possessions and keep this thing closer than 14.29. To be clear, I like the Titans to win.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central -14.29. I think Spencer's style can keep it close, but LC is so dang loaded. Fun fact: Spencer has a Michael Jordan on their roster. But I don't think that changes the outcome. Lewis Central 35 Spencer 14
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -14.29. I have to give the Spencer coaching staff a lot of props for making their system work in large-class 11-man football each and every year. The Tigers commit to running the ball and spreading the wealth around and have success with it. In the end, I think LC has too much athleticism for the Tigers' system to make a ton of hay.
Mound City (4-5) at Albany (4-5)
This was a 40-32 Albany win earlier this year, and it was first win for them over Mound City since 2015. That 2015 win was in the playoffs, too.
Trev’s Pick: Mound City. The Panthers are 4-5 but have three losses by one possession. One of those was to Albany. They flip the script tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Mound City. These two teams staged a pretty fun battle back on September 10th, and I expect another nip-and-tuck game tonight. I have a hunch the Panthers have grown quite a bit since the last meeting and think they have what it takes to come out on top.
Derek’s Pick: Mound City. Boy, this is a difficult pick, but it’s hard to beat a team twice in one season. I heard that somewhere. Let’s go with the Panthers to get a win back.
Nodaway Valley (2-7) at North Andrew (5-4)
I don’t know if this is just Nodaway Valley vs. North Andrew or if it’s any combination of West Nodaway and someone else, but there is no matchup history here.
Ryan’s Pick: North Andrew. This North Andrew team is extremely young and that means they grow each time they step on the field. The Cardinals are starting to play some pretty good football. I think this one will be close, as Nodaway Valley has shown the propensity to hang with good teams.
Derek’s Pick: North Andrew. Nodaway Valley has been playing much better late in the season, but I’ll play it safe and pick North Andrew to advance on.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew. North Andrew might be the team to beat in 2022 because they are young. They also win tonight to set up a sneaky No. 2 vs. No. 7 district tilt with Platte Valley.
Gross Catholic (4-5) at Plattsmouth (9-0)
Derek’s Pick: Plattsmouth. Gross has seen the best of the best in Class B so they won’t be too scared. There might be some hairy moments, but I can’t pick against this tough, versatile Blue Devils team.
Trev’s Pick: Plattsmouth. The Blue Devils constantly found ways in the regular season. They do so again tonight behind another big night from Christian Meneses.
Ryan’s Pick: Plattsmouth. As a whole, Class B looks like it will feature some blowouts in the first round of the playoffs, but buckle up for the next couple of rounds. I wholly expect Plattsmouth to be involved in the shuffle over the next few weeks and it starts with a win tonight.
Adams Central (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
Trev’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood. A-G has no shortage of weapons and I'm sure they are as motivated as can be. They would love to start a championship run by beating the team that ended their season last year.
Ryan’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood. Boy, am I glad we aren't picking against the spread in Nebraska. This is a sneaky tough matchup for Ashland-Greenwood. Adams Central features plenty of weapons from last year's squad and should give the Bluejays a push. I'll take A-G in a tight one.
Derek’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood. Revenge! Ashland-Greenwood lost to Adams Central last season in the playoffs. Not this time.
Wahoo (6-3) at Auburn (7-2)
Ryan’s Pick: Auburn. Another great first round matchup in Nebraska. Auburn will need to play near-flawless football on the offensive side of things to move the ball against Wahoo. I like Auburn to win by a PAT or something tight like that.
Derek’s Pick: Wahoo. Sorry to do this one, but Wahoo is battle-tested and have a lot of postseason success, including winning the 2019 championship.
Trev’s Pick: Auburn. This is a coin flip. Both team's results against common opponents (Ashland-Greenwood and Milford) were similar, so that doesn't help me any. My coin landed on Ryan Dixon and the Bulldogs. Auburn 22 Wahoo 20.
Cross County (8-1) at Weeping Water (9-0)
Derek’s Pick: Weeping Water. Hunter Mortimer and company keep things rolling and move to 9-0.
Trev’s Pick: Weeping Water. Hunter Mortimer is a dude. He shows that tonight with another monster night to put the Indians into the state quarterfinals for a second consecutive season.
Ryan’s Pick: Cross County. Seeing a funky scheme is a hard proposition to stop with only one week of preparation and no familiarity with an opponent. Cross County runs an 8-man single wing offense that can give defense fits. I think they come on the road and nip WW.
Sutherland (6-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (9-0)
Trev’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. Blake Miller is also a dude. I think Lourdes' weapons creates problems for Sutherland and sends the Knights into the next round.
Ryan’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. The numbers for Blake Miller this year have been really fun to follow. He's so dynamic and will keep the Knights in any game they play this year. I expect plenty of Miller this week and an LCC win.
Derek’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. The Knights are on a mission, and that mission does not come to an end today.
Johnson-Brock (7-2) at Riverside (8-1)
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside. Johnson-Brock had a nice win to open up the postseason last week, but the competition takes a step up this week. The Broncos feature a shifty QB in Trent Carraher. The lefty can throw it and can run, plus the rest of the Broncos are fast. I expect plenty of points in this one, but I'll take Riverside to outscore J-B.
Derek’s Pick: Johnson-Brock. I don’t have a great feel for this, but I can’t pick against a Roberts brother with a senior Fossenbarger at quarterback.
Trev’s Pick: Johnson-Brock. The Eagles have been balanced all year and think that balance leads them to a win in Cedar Rapids tonight. Johnson Brock 38 Riverside 26.
Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at Kenesaw (9-0)
Derek’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart. Whoof. This is a state semifinal or even state championship level matchup in a 7/10 game in round two of the D2 playoffs. NUTS! Let’s go with my guy Doug Goltz.
Trev’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart. This should be a semifinal matchup and we get it in the second round. I thought this was the NSAA not the IHSAA. Tough draw for Kenesaw because the postseason is when the Irish shine. Doug Goltz's crew always seems to find a way in late October/early November. They do so again at the expense of the top-ranked team in D-2.
Ryan’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart. It's really hard for me to pick against Sacred Heart and Doug Goltz in a playoff game, so I won't. Kenesaw is the top-ranked team in D2 for a reason and they're offense is legit, but there's something about the Irish in the postseason. If the defense shows up, I think FCSH can grind out a win.
Spalding Academy (8-1) at Sterling (9-0)
Trev’s Pick: Sterling. Love me some 6-man football. This game feels like it could be a shootout. I'll say Sterling does just enough to win 52-46.
Ryan’s Pick: Sterling. The Sterling defense will get its stiffest test of the season this week with the Shamrocks. Spalding has a nice 1-2 punch running the ball and have put up over 45 points per game. I think Sterling will control the line of scrimmage in this one and that matters no matter how many guys are on the field. I'll take the Jets in their closest game of the year.
Derek’s Pick: Sterling. The Jets zip right on past Spalding Academy for a dominant win here.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.