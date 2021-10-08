(KMAland) -- It’s time for Week 7 of Football Friday Football picks!
Last week, Trevor Maeder finally found his way to a championship with a 13-2 record. Ryan Matheny went 11-4, and Derek Martin pulled up the rear with a dreadful 9-6 week. The latest standings:
Ryan: 67-23 (.744)
Derek: 65-25 (.722)
Trev: 61-24 (.718)
Here are the latest picks. Again, we are betting against the BCMoore spread for Iowa games. As always, big thank you to BCMoore for the lines and for the Iowa Scores Project. The picks:
Clarinda (2-4, 2-1) at Des Moines Christian (2-4, 1-2) – BCMoore Line: Clarinda by 3.31
This is the second meeting between the two programs with Clarinda winning 36-7 over the Lions last season.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda -3.31. The Cardinals are starting to come into their own, and their run-pass options right now make them a dangerous offensive threat.
Trev’s Pick: Clarinda -3.31. I really can't figure Des Moines Christian out (I'm sure I'm not alone). Clarinda, meanwhile, looked dominant last week and I think the bumps and bruises they took with a rigorous non-district schedule are starting to pay off. They secure second place in 2A-8 tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Clarinda -3.31. The Cardinals have a chance to get a home playoff game this year and this week would go a long way toward making that happen. I like the Cardinals to stick the ball on the ground and grind out a win.
Bedford (2-4, 1-3) at Stanton-Essex (4-2, 2-2) – BCMoore Line: Stanton-Essex by 16.07
The Bedford/Stanton-Essex rivalry dates back to 2019. It’s been a split. Bedford won 60-34 in 2019 while Stanton-Essex took a 28-22 win last year. Bedford/Stanton is 5-2 in favor of the Bulldogs, and Bedford/Essex is 8-2 also in favor of Bedford.
Trev’s Pick: Stanton-Essex -16.07. The Vikings picked up a big win last week without Carter Johnson. I'm not sure what his status is, but Josh Martin showed enough to convince me either way. Coach Grebin's team moves one step closer to a potential win-or-go-home game with East Mills next week.
Ryan’s Pick: Bedford +16.07. I have a hunch that Bedford is due. The Bulldogs have struggled since starting 2-0, but I think this game will be closer than the line.
Derek’s Pick: Bedford +16.07. I think Stanton-Essex is rightly favored here, and they might be completely healthy at this point. However, I think it’ll be more like 10-14 points than over 16.
Murray (3-3, 2-2) at Southeast Warren (3-3, 3-1) – BCMoore Line: Southeast Warren by 6.78
Southeast Warren has won each of the four meetings in the Iowa Scores Project. They won in 1959, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Warren -6.78. Murray has been banged up a little bit and has struggled on offense. When things are going well for SE Warren, it starts on defense. I'll take the Warhawks.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Warren -6.78. I think the Warhawks are starting to really round into form, and I like them by at least a touchdown.
Trev’s Pick: Murray +6.78. Two of Murray's last three games have been decided by 7 points or less. Some teams just have a knack for playing close games and the Mustangs seem to be one of those squads.
Lenox (6-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1) – BCMoore Line: Lenox by 37.67
Six meetings and three wins on both side. The last time they played, though, was 2007. The Tigers won in 2006 and 2007 to stop a three-game MSTM win streak.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox -37.67. This is going to catch some heat, but I’m all in on the Lenox train. They are big, physical, tough and that goes for both sides of the ball.
Trev’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +37.67. Good chance to gauge both teams. A 37+ point win would tell me Lenox is legit and being overlooked by many in the state. However, Martensdale-St. Marys is playing some darn good football right now. I think Lenox wins, but 37 is too rich for my blood.
Ryan’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +37.67. I think Lenox will win this game, but this line is too big for me to touch. The Blue Devils have shown some good things on offense and I think they'll be able to score enough to keep it within 36.
Earlham (4-2, 3-1) at Mount Ayr (4-2, 3-1) – BCMoore Line: Earlham by 6.37
Mount Ayr beat Earlham twice in 2014 and once in 2015, and those are the only meetings between the two.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr -6.37. The Raiders have found a passing game and Jaixen Frost is phenomenal. That and Darrell Matchem being out for Earlham has me picking Mount Ayr in this pivotal A-7 battle
Ryan’s Pick: Mount Ayr -6.37. Earlham will be down a key player, but their team is still very physical and can run the ball. Mount Ayr has played their fair share of close games and might have just enough to match the physicality of the Cardinals. I'll take Mount Ayr.
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr -6.37. The Raiders match up pretty well with what Earlham likes to do. They can get down and dirty and battle within the trenches, and the Cardinals are going to be doing it without their star quarterback.
Southwest Valley (5-1, 4-0) at Riverside (5-1, 3-1) – BCMoore Line: Southwest Valley by 2.95
This is the sixth straight year these two programs have played with Riverside taking the last three without the Timberwolves scoring a single point along the way. Southwest Valley rolled in the first two. Might we get a close, tight, good game this time?
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside +2.95. Both of these teams have one head-scratching loss on their schedule for me. In the end, I think Riverside has a little more explosiveness and I like them at home.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside +2.95. Do the Bulldogs just sort of have Southwest Valley’s number? I don’t know if I would say that, but Coach Anthony Donahoo is paying me big bucks under the table to pick against his team. So, here it is.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick. Trevor is calling this game for KMA Sports!
Treynor (4-2, 2-1) at Kuemper Catholic (4-2, 3-0) – BCMoore Line: Treynor by 3.82
It’s never happened! It happens tonight.
Derek’s Pick: Treynor -3.82. This is going to be really tight, and I do give a little pause with that .82 number on top of the three. I could definitely see a Tom Schwartz three-pointer to win, and then that would mean I lose. But I’ll take the Cardinals.
Trev’s Pick: Treynor -3.82. First one to 20 wins? I think so. Treynor loves to grind opponents down on offense and then make just enough stops on defense. I say they do it again in a game that finishes like 22-14 or something.
Ryan’s Pick: Treynor -3.82. I think this game will boil down to Treynor being able to possess the ball and limit mistakes. If they play a clean game, I think they will bounce back with a win here.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-0, 2-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, 2-0) – BCMoore Line: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by 24.64
This is the 12th meeting between the two programs, and it’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton with the 7-4 edge and on a six-game win streak.
Trev’s Pick: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley -24.64. Oooh this one should be a doozy. This seems like a lot of points. I have a hunch it's a lot closer, and maybe SBL notches a big win.
Ryan’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton +24.64. BHRV is really good if they are favored by that much over SBL. I think the Warriors are too good of a football team to lose by that big of a margin.
Derek’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton +24.64. Big ol’ tip of the cap to BH/RV if they win this by 25 points or more. I’m more than happy to take SBL +24.64.
Harlan (6-0, 2-0) at ADM (5-1, 2-0) – BCMoore Line: Harlan by 16.94
Harlan has won 11 of 12 meetings between the two, including five in a row. The last time and only time ADM was in 2014.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan -16.94. It's been a while since the Cyclones have broken a sweat on a Friday night, but that should change this week. I expect plenty of points in this one, but ADM can't match the firepower of Harlan.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan -16.94. No chance am I picking against Harlan this year. No chance.
Trev’s Pick: Harlan -16.94. ADM was impressive in a win over Creston last week, but Harlan should also be well-rested after making quick work of Atlantic. The Cyclones have breezed through the regular season (except for against LC). I think they have to work for this one, but pull away late like they did against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Denison-Schleswig (3-3, 1-1) at LeMars (3-3, 1-1) – BCMoore Line: LeMars by 2.80
LeMars has an 8-5 edge over Denison-Schleswig in this series. However, the first meeting – in 2001 – was a thrilling 19-15 win for the Monarchs, which included a 20ish play drive to win it in the playoffs. Just wanted to remind people about that one.
Derek’s Pick: LeMars -2.80. This line surprised me a little bit so I might be off, but I’ve got the Bulldogs.
Trev’s Pick: Denison-Schleswig +2.80. Two very balanced offenses going at tonight with Tyler Iverson/Elijah Dougherty for LeMars and Luke Wiebers/Jaxson Hildebrand. I'm a big fan of what Kamari Cotton-Moya has done with the Monarchs. Give me Hildebrand to have a big night and the Monarchs to get to 4-3.
Ryan’s Pick: Denison-Schleswig +2.80. The Monarchs have shown the ability to move it through the air at times this year and will need plenty of that this week. If they can force a few takeaways, I like their chances.
Lewis Central (4-2, 2-0) at Glenwood (3-3, 1-1) – BCMoore Line: Lewis Central by 28.28
The Titans have a 27-10 edge in the history of this one. Glenwood last beat the Titans in 2013, and Lewis Central is on a three-game win streak.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central -28.28. I'd feel a little more comfortable if their line was below 28, because that's right where I think this one will be. Glenwood has enough to hang around, but LC's depth is just too much for the Rams.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -28.28. The Titans have been business-like lately while Glenwood is coming off a shaky showing against Winterset. And it sounds like they will be without some contributors. I could see this being closer, but I think that loss to Indianola might have rattled LC's cage.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central -28.28. I think the Titans are about to take off in a big way. I could be wrong, and Glenwood might be ready to roll here. But again, I just think Lewis Central is going to take it to a new level.
Logan-Magnolia (5-1, 4-1) at AHSTW (3-3, 2-3) – BCMoore Line: Logan-Magnolia by 15.02
These two programs played in 2016 and 2017, and they split the two games. Lo-Ma won 28-6 in 2016 while AHSTW rolled 46-14 the next year.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -15.02. This may not shock anyone, but I think AHSTW will struggle to stop Lo-Ma's rushing attack just like almost everyone else that plays the Panthers. I like Lo-Ma by three scores.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia -15.02. I sure seem to be taking too many favorites, but I learned my lesson last week. Or something. I don’t know.
Trev’s Pick: AHSTW +15.02. Gotta risk it for the biscuit. AHSTW has been a different team lately. I think Lo-Ma wins, but AHSTW hangs around, which Lo-Ma's methodical style yields to if you can find the endzone when you have the ball. I'll say Lo-Ma 32-20.
South Holt (4-2) at Mound City (3-3)
Well, it’s South Holt against Mound City, and I’m not sure this has happened in a bit. Last year, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt beat Mound City by a 69-24 score.
Derek’s Pick: South Holt. Flip of the coin. This one might turn out to be pretty dang good. I wish we had previewed this one this week. My bad.
Trev’s Pick: South Holt. Mound City has made strides, but South Holt is quiet 4-2 on a three-game win streak. I don't think we've talked about them enough. Their two losses? Worth County and East Atchison. Arguably two of the best three teams in the state. They post another win tonight, and put the rest of us on notice.
Ryan’s Pick: South Holt. The Knights have rattled off three straight wins to this point and are playing their best football of the year. This one will mean a lot when it comes to postseason seeding. I like South Holt close.
North Shelby (5-0) at Stanberry (5-0)
Stanberry holds a 4-1 advantage in this series that started in 2016. North Shelby won a tight one in 2019, and Stanberry won an even tighter one last year.
Trev’s Pick: Stanberry. Stanberry's upcoming schedule is tougher than trying to sit through one of Ryan Matheny's long and boring meetings. I think they start it off on the right foot behind a big night from Tucker Schieber and another stout night in the passing department.
Ryan’s Pick: Stanberry. Kudos to both of these programs for keeping this game on the schedule year-in and year-out. It usually produces a nice matchup and I think this year will be the same. Stanberry can't afford to look ahead to some big games looming, but I like them to take care of business this week.
Derek’s Pick: Stanberry. Let’s hope for another classic game. I’ve got the Bulldogs as I think they’re on a different level.
Waverly (4-2, 1-0) at Plattsmouth (6-0, 2-0)
Plattsmouth took one on the chin last year against Waverly, which won 36-0. The Blue Devils got the last laugh in advancing deeper than the Vikings in the playoffs.
Ryan’s Pick: Waverly. Don't let Waverly's two losses fool you. The Vikings lost by one to No. 2 Elkhorn and in overtime to No. 6 Skutt. Waverly also has the only blueprint around for how to slow Christian Meneses down. The Blue Devils will need to find a second weapon or they will be in trouble.
Derek’s Pick: Waverly. Waverly was very, very impressive in their win over Beatrice last week. Plattsmouth had to battle to the final possession in order to escape a solid Norris club. I’ll take red hot Waverly to get a key win.
Trev’s Pick: Waverly. Bob Dzuris said it best "They (Waverly) are probably three plays away from being 6-0." The Vikings were 36 points better than the Blue Devils last year. I think it's a lot closer, but I'll take Waverly in a nail-biter. Oh, and I think these two teams might meet again.
