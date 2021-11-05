(KMAland) -- Football Friday Football is here, and we are picking every single state quarterfinal game in Iowa and Nebraska and every relevant Missouri game. Whoof. This is going to be wild.
Last night was led by a 2-1 evening from Trevor. Ryan went 2-2 and Derek was 1-3. The latest standings:
Ryan: 107-54 (.665)
Derek: 104-57 (.646)
Trev: 96-55 (.636)
Here we go! As always, a big thank you to Brent Moore for his work, his rankings, his projections and the Iowa Scores Project for the series history.
Iowa Class A: Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Woodbury Central by 3.10
This is the seventh meeting since 2014, and they’ve split the previous six. Woodbury Central won an 18-13 battle earlier this year after Lo-Ma won by five last season.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia +3.10. I’ll take the Lo-Ma money line!
Trev’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia +3.10. Woodbury Central won the battle, but Lo-Ma is winning the war. I have no idea what that means but it sounded cool. Lo-Ma has been dominant lately. I think that continues tonight and the Panthers get back to Cedar Falls.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia +3.10. The Panthers have been workmanlike with their performances since their 18-13 loss to Woodbury Central earlier this year. Late in the playoffs, games come down to being able to run the football, play defense and eliminate small mistakes. I'll take Lo-Ma to win a game like that any day of the week.
Iowa Class A: HMS (8-2) at West Hancock (10-0) – BCMoore Line: West Hancock by 12.84
West Hancock was a 20-6 winner in this matchup earlier this year. They rolled 56-18 last year and edged HMS 19-13 back in 1997.
Trev’s Pick: West Hancock -12.84.
Ryan’s Pick: West Hancock -12.84.
Derek’s Pick: HMS +12.84.
Iowa Class A: Wapsie Valley (8-2) at East Buchanan (9-1) – BCMoore Line: East Buchanan by 2.67
This is the sixth consecutive year that the two teams have played, but the previous matchups were all in September and October. This one has a Dome spot on the line. Anyway, Wapsie Valley has pretty well dominated this series with seven straight victories. East Buchahan last won in this series in 2008 (in overtime and in the playoffs).
Ryan’s Pick: Wapsie Valley +2.67.
Derek’s Pick: Wapsie Valley +2.67.
Trev’s Pick: East Buchanan -2.67.
Iowa Class A: North Tama (8-2) at Grundy Center (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Grundy Center by 25.82
This is the 33rd matchup between these two schools, and it’s the second this year. Grundy Center rolled to a 28-0 win just a couple weeks ago. Grundy Center holds a 20-12 advantage in the series that has been recorded in the Iowa Scores Project.
Derek’s Pick: Grundy Center -25.82.
Trev’s Pick: Grundy Center -25.82.
Ryan’s Pick: Grundy Center -25.82.
Iowa Class 1A: West Sioux (9-1) at Underwood (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Underwood by 15.94
West Sioux was a winner in the only recorded matchup between the two programs back in 2019, 42-7.
Trev’s Pick: Underwood -15.94. The Eagles have not lost a game by less than 35 points this season. It could happen tonight, but I'll say the Eagles take care of business.
Ryan’s Pick: Underwood -15.94. I have a feeling this game will play out similarly to what the Eagles did last week. They finished the first quarter 0-0, but then the dam broke open. Once Underwood's offense gets rolling, they can strike from anywhere on the field and by any means necessary. I think a few big plays are the difference in this one.
Derek’s Pick: West Sioux +15.94. I like Underwood to win this thing, but I’ll take it between 10 and 14 points rather than 16 or more.
Iowa Class 1A: ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Van Meter by 23.15
Like most series that involves them, Van Meter has dominated this one. This is the fourth meeting between the two since September 25th of last year. Van Meter has won (in order) 46-12, 36-0 and 41-7 in the three previous games. They also won 42-8 in 2019 and 63-6 in 2018.
Ryan’s Pick: Van Meter -23.15.
Derek’s Pick: Van Meter -23.15.
Trev’s Pick: Van Meter -23.15.
Iowa Class 1A: Sigourney-Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Dike-New Hartford by 13.43
The only recorded meetings between the two were in 1998 and 2001 with the teams splitting those games. Dike-New Hartford won by a touchdown in 1998 while Sigourney-Keota won by 13 in 2001.
Derek’s Pick: Sigourney-Keota +13.43.
Trev’s Pick: Sigourney-Keota +13.43.
Ryan’s Pick: Sigourney-Keota +13.43.
Iowa Class 1A: MFL MarMac (8-2) at Beckman Catholic (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Beckman Cahtolic by 11.94
Beckman Catholic has won 13 of the 14 matchups between the two programs, including a 41-7 rout in October. That, however, was the first time they had played in 10 years. The last and only time MFL has won in this series was 2004.
Trev’s Pick: Beckman Catholic -11.94.
Ryan’s Pick: Beckman Catholic -11.94.
Derek’s Pick: Beckman Catholic -11.94.
Iowa Class 2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon (8-2) – BCMoore Line: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock by 8.07
Let’s see, have these two teams ever played? The answer is yes. West Lyon won a 21-14 doozy in September to stop a little two-game win streak for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Since 2006, they’ve played 14 times, and they have split those games. Crazy close series, although if you take it back to 1990 West Lyon leads it 22-13.
Ryan’s Pick: West Lyon +8.07.
Derek’s Pick: West Lyon +8.07.
Trev’s Pick: West Lyon +8.07.
Iowa Class 2A: OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Southeast Valley by 7.60
Another rematch from September. Southeast Valley won that one 44-22, and they won the other matchup in 2018 by a 58-42 score.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Valley -7.60.
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Valley -7.60.
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Valley -7.60.
Iowa Class 2A: Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall (9-1) – BCMoore Line: West Marshall by 4.12
Williamsburg has a 3-1 advantage in this series, dating back to 2000. West Marshall’s lone win in the series came in August of 2018.
Trev’s Pick: West Marshall -4.12.
Ryan’s Pick: West Marshall -4.12.
Derek’s Pick: West Marshall -4.12.
Iowa Class 2A: North Fayette Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Waukon by 21.13
The North Fayette Valley/Waukon has happened eight straight years, and this is the second time in those eight years where they’ve played twice in the same season. Waukon has won the last five, including a 48-21 victory in September.
Ryan’s Pick: Waukon -21.13.
Derek’s Pick: Waukon -21.13.
Trev’s Pick: Waukon -21.13.
Iowa Class 3A: Nevada (9-1) at Harlan (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Harlan by 14.91
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan -14.91. I told y’all, I’m taking Harlan on any line until proven otherwise.
Trev’s Pick: Harlan -14.91. The Cubs have the pieces (because this Cubs team isn't owned by the Ricketts Family) to hang around, but I'm not picking against Harlan. I know better.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan -14.91. Teagon Kasperbauer has passed the ball 191 times this year and has been sacked....once. That's coming from an offensive line that Head Coach Todd Bladt said was "starting to come together." It's scary what this Harlan offense has done all year, but couple that with a defense that has pitched three consecutive shutouts? This team is scary.
Iowa Class 3A: Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1) – BCMoore Line: West Delaware by 19.16
These two split four meetings between 2013 and 2017. Solon won the last one in 2017 after West Delaware won in 2014 and 2015. Solon won in 2013.
Trev’s Pick: Solon +19.16.
Ryan’s Pick: West Delaware -19.16.
Derek’s Pick: Solon +19.16.
Iowa Class 3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by 22.60
Dating back to 2011, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has dominated this series with wins in six of the eight contests. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, though, turned that on its head with a 35-10 win just barely under a month ago.
Ryan’s Pick: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley -22.60. SB-L played BHRV to a 35-10 loss earlier this year, which is the second-closest game the Nighthawks have had this year (they beat Western Christian 34-13). Given their track record, I think BHRV pulls away and covers this spread, but I fully expect the Warriors to hang around.
Derek’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton +22.60. I think the Warriors are playing better now than they were in the first meeting, and I think they can keep this within three touchdowns. Or even closer.
Trev’s Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton +22.60. The Warriors got me the backdoor cover the last time at +26. Maybe they can help me out again. Oh, and I think it will be closer.
Iowa Class 3A: Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Humboldt by 20.60
The only recorded meeting between the two came all the way back in 1946! Humboldt won that game 26-7.
Derek’s Pick: Independence +20.60.
Trev’s Pick: Humboldt -20.60.
Ryan’s Pick: Independence +20.60.
Iowa Class 4A: Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Lewis Central by 1.50
Indianola won a thriller, 14-9, back in September. They also won 21-20 in September 2013. The only Lewis Central win in the series was back in 2012 when they rolled to a 28-7 win.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick. Listen to Trevor’s call tonight at kmaland.com.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -1.50. Despite losing to Indianola this year, LC has the distinction of being one of the few defenses in the state that has slowed down the Indians' offense. That came in a game where Justin Kammrad said his team was physically dominated, which has been uncharacteristic for them. If the defense plays like they did the first battle, I think the offense puts up more than nine points to send the Titans to the Dome.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central -1.50. The Titans are much improved since the last time they played Indianola, and that performance against Spencer last week was scary.
Iowa Class 4A: Webster City (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Cedar Rapids Xavier by 3.51
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs.
Ryan’s Pick: Cedar Rapids Xavier -3.51.
Derek’s Pick: Cedar Rapids Xavier -3.51.
Trev’s Pick: Webster City +3.51.
Iowa Class 4A: Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Waverly-Shell Rock by 13.21
This also appears to be the first meeting between these two programs.
Derek’s Pick: Waverly-Shell Rock -13.21.
Trev’s Pick: Waverly-Shell Rock -13.21.
Ryan’s Pick: Bondurant-Farrar +13.21.
Iowa Class 4A: Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2) – BCMoore Line: Winterset by 8.67
It should come as no surprise that is also appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Trev’s Pick: Winterset -8.67.
Ryan’s Pick: Winterset -8.67.
Derek’s Pick: Winterset -8.67.
Iowa Class 5A: Ankeny (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2) – BCMoore Line: Ankeny by 7.32
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Ryan’s Pick: Ankeny -7.32.
Derek’s Pick: Ankeny -7.32.
Trev’s Pick: Ankeny -7.32.
Iowa Class 5A: Pleasant Valley (8-2) at WDM Valley (8-2) – BCMoore Line: Pleasant Valley by 1.55
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Derek’s Pick: WDM Valley +1.55.
Trev’s Pick: WDM Valley +1.55.
Ryan’s Pick: WDM Valley +1.55.
Iowa Class 5A: Dowling Catholic (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1) – BCMoore Line: Southeast Polk by 8.73.
Southeast Polk won this matchup by a mere 13-7 score in August of this year. That was the first Southeast Polk win over Dowling since 2012, stopping a three-game streak for the Maroons.
Trev’s Pick: Dowling Catholic +8.73.
Ryan’s Pick: Dowling Catholic +8.73.
Derek’s Pick: Dowling Catholic +8.73.
Iowa Class 5A: Iowa City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Iowa City High 9.01
This is the first time these two have played since 2013. Seems kind of crazy. Kennedy won the 2012 and 2013 meetings while Iowa City High won all five matchups between 2008 and 2011. The series history is extensive with Iowa City High holding a 28-16 advantage dating back to 1967.
Ryan’s Pick: Cedar Rapids Kennedy +9.01.
Derek’s Pick: Iowa City High -9.01.
Trev’s Pick: Iowa City High -9.01.
Missouri 8P District 4: Mound City (5-5) at Worth County (9-0)
Derek’s Pick: Worth County. The Tigers are scary, scary good, and the only evidence I need for that is their 76-16 win over Stanberry.
Trev’s Pick: Worth County. The Tigers look mean right now. They are the championship favorite until proven otherwise and I don't think tonight is that night.
Ryan’s Pick: Worth County.
Missouri 8P District 4: Stanberry (5-3) at South Holt (7-2)
Trev’s Pick: Stanberry. Two teams coming in on different sides of the coin. Momentum favors the Knights, but the postseason poise belongs to the Bulldogs. Stanberry 32-26.
Ryan’s Pick: South Holt.
Derek’s Pick: Stanberry. The three-game losing streak comes to an end for the Bulldogs, which are – in my opinion – one of the top 3 teams in the state.
Missouri 8P District 4: North Andrew (6-4) at Platte Valley (7-2)
Ryan’s Pick: Platte Valley.
Derek’s Pick: North Andrew. Upset! Platte Valley has won six in a row, but North Andrew has been going up against some of the top teams in the state all year long.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew. This might be my favorite matchup of the week. I have a mad amount of respect for the job Johnnie Silkett has done, but playoff time is North Andrew time and they are not a fun matchup for anyone. The Cardinals win 26-20 in a game that takes less than 90 minutes and features fewer than 10 combined passes.
Missouri 8P District 4: Rock Port (6-3) at East Atchison (8-1)
Derek’s Pick: East Atchison. Closer than last time, but it’s hard to pick against East Atchison here.
Trev’s Pick: East Atchison. I had the privilege of doing their first matchup and East Atchison won 48-0. The gap might have closed, but Rock Port is also getting an East Atchison team that is probably ticked off after a tough loss to Platte Valley.
Ryan’s Pick: East Atchison.
Missouri Class 2 District 7: Trenton (5-5) at Maryville (5-4)
Trev’s Pick: Maryville. I'm a huge fan of what Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds have done this year. I can't pick against them. Like I said, I know better.
Ryan’s Pick: Maryville.
Derek’s Pick: Maryville. Playoff time is Maryville time!
Nebraska Class A: Omaha North (5-5) at North Platte (7-3)
Ryan’s Pick: North Platte
Derek’s Pick: Omaha North
Trev’s Pick: North Platte
Nebraska Class A: Gretna (9-1) at Elkhorn South (9-1)
Derek’s Pick: Elkhorn South
Trev’s Pick: Elkhorn South
Ryan’s Pick: Elkhorn South
Nebraska Class A: Grand Island (7-3) at Bellevue West (9-1)
Trev’s Pick: Bellevue West
Ryan’s Pick: Bellevue West
Derek’s Pick: Bellevue West
Nebraska Class A: Omaha Burke (8-2) at Westside (10-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Westside
Derek’s Pick: Westside
Trev’s Pick: Westside
Nebraska Class B: Waverly (7-3) at Bennington (10-0)
Derek’s Pick: Bennington
Trev’s Pick: Bennington
Ryan’s Pick: Bennington
Nebraska Class B: Seward (8-2) at Elkhorn (9-1)
Trev’s Pick: Elkhorn
Ryan’s Pick: Elkhorn
Derek’s Pick: Elkhorn
Nebraska Class B: Skutt Catholic (7-3) at Plattsmouth (10-0)
Ryan’s Pick: No pick. Hear Ryan tonight on the call at kmaland.com.
Derek’s Pick: Skutt Catholic. Tough pick to make, but without a 100% Christian Meneses it’s going to be very, very difficult.
Trev’s Pick: Skutt Catholic. I might feel different if we knew the status of Christian Meneses, but I think Skutt makes just enough plays for a close win. Skutt 25-20.
Nebraska Class B: Scottsbluff (8-2) at Aurora (8-2)
Derek’s Pick: Aurora
Trev’s Pick: Aurora
Ryan’s Pick: Scottsbluff
Nebraska Class C1: Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2)
Trev’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood. Tough test for the top-ranked team to go on the road against the defending runners-up, but I trust them to get the job done.
Ryan’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood.
Derek’s Pick: Ashland-Greenwood. We aren’t sending Matt Hays to Pierce to watch the Bluejays lose!
Nebraska Class C1: Scotus Catholic (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3)
Ryan’s Pick: Scotus Catholic
Derek’s Pick: Scotus Catholic
Trev’s Pick: Scotus Catholic
Nebraska Class C1: Boone Central (9-1) at Columbus Lakeview (8-2)
Derek’s Pick: Columbus Lakeview
Trev’s Pick: Boone Central
Ryan’s Pick: Columbus Lakeview
Nebraska Class C1: Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3)
Trev’s Pick: Kearney Catholic
Ryan’s Pick: Wahoo
Derek’s Pick: Kearney Catholic
Nebraska Class C2: Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2)
Ryan’s Pick: Norfolk Catholic
Derek’s Pick: Norfolk Catholic
Trev’s Pick: Norfolk Catholic
Nebraska Class C2: Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4)
Derek’s Pick: Hastings St. Cecilia
Trev’s Pick: Hastings St. Cecilia
Ryan’s Pick: Hastings St. Cecilia
Nebraska Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at Ord (9-1)
Trev’s Pick: Ord
Ryan’s Pick: Ord
Derek’s Pick: Lincoln Lutheran
Nebraska Class C2: Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Archbishop Bergan
Derek’s Pick: Archbishop Bergan
Trev’s Pick: Archbishop Bergan
Nebraska Class D1: Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at Burwell (10-0)
Derek’s Pick: Burwell
Trev’s Pick: Burwell
Ryan’s Pick: Burwell
Nebraska Class D1: Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Dundy County Stratton (9-1)
Trev’s Pick: Dundy County Stratton
Ryan’s Pick: Dundy County Stratton
Derek’s Pick: Dundy County Stratton
Nebraska Class D1: Hitchcock County (9-1) at Perkins County (8-2)
Ryan’s Pick: Hitchcock County
Derek’s Pick: Hitchcock County
Trev’s Pick: Hitchcock County
Nebraska Class D1: Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at Cross County (9-1)
Derek’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. Cross County sure was impressive last week, but Blake Miller makes life hard on all kinds of people.
Trev’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. This one will be fun. I don't know what prepping for the single-wing on a week's notice is like, but I imagine it's similar to studying for a final in a class you didn't attend 50% of the time. And I know that feeling. However, I think the Knights get the big plays Jon Borer says they desperately need for a 44-34 win.
Ryan’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic.
Nebraska Class D2: Osceola (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0)
Trev’s Pick: Sandhills/Thedford
Ryan’s Pick: Sandhills/Thedford
Derek’s Pick: Sandhills/Thedford
Nebraska Class D2: Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2)
Ryan’s Pick: Johnson-Brock.
Derek’s Pick: Johnson-Brock. So, Johnson-Brock routed Riverside last week and Riverside routed EP/PJ earlier this year. So…
Trev’s Pick: Johnson-Brock. I don't think we've given Johnson-Brock enough credit this year. I say their balanced offense leads the Eagles to another victory.
Nebraska Class D2: BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2)
Derek’s Pick: BDS
Trev’s Pick: BDS
Ryan’s Pick: BDS
Nebraska Class D2: Kenesaw (10-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (10-0)
Trev’s Pick: Humphrey St. Francis
Ryan’s Pick: Kenesaw
Derek’s Pick: Humphrey St. Francis
Nebraska Class 6P: Parkview Christian (7-2) at Potter-Dix (9-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Potter-Dix
Derek’s Pick: Potter-Dix
Trev’s Pick: Potter-Dix
Nebraska Class 6P: Spalding Academy (8-1) at McCool Junction (8-1)
Derek’s Pick: Spalding Academy
Trev’s Pick: McCool Junction
Ryan’s Pick: McCool Junction
Nebraska Class 6P: Wallace (8-1) at Pawnee City (6-3)
Trev’s Pick: Wallace
Ryan’s Pick: Wallace
Derek’s Pick: Wallace
Nebraska Class 6P: Arthur County (7-2) at Cody-Kilgore (9-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore
Derek’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore
Trev’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore