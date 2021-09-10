(KMAland) -- The Football Friday Football showdown between the KMA Sports staff is baaaaaack for week three.
There was only one disagreement last week, so the records are going to look pretty similar. Derek took the win with a 13-2 mark, but Trevor’s need to abstain from making a pick of a game he was doing kept him a half-game back at 12-2. Ryan was 12-3. The standings through two weeks:
Derek: 22-8
Ryan: 22-8
Trev: 19-9
As always, a huge shout out to BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project for all the series history numbers. Here are the Week 3 picks:
Shenandoah (1-1) at Atlantic (0-2)
This is 56th known matchup between the two schools that once gave us Van Brownson and Ed Podolak (among many others). Atlantic has won the last four matchups to maneuver their way to a 27-26-2 advantage.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah. The Mustang faithful will not be happy with this pick. I’m 0-2 on Shenandoah games so far this season, and we call that a trend in the business. Or, maybe I have nothing to do with the result of the game? Naaaah.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah. The Mustangs have been impressive on the offensive side and Atlantic's defense is young. I feel another big game from Nolan Mount.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah. I'm 0-2 picking Shenandoah games this season and had some folks ask if I could pick against them every week. Well, I can't sacrifice my pick 'em record like that. The Mustangs impressed last week at Nodaway Valley coming from behind for a win. They will need to improve up front to have a shot in this one, but I think they can get it done.
BCMoore: Shenandoah by 8.94.
Clarinda (0-2) at Treynor (1-1)
This is the second straight season that the two teams have played, and that is the only matchup recorded in the project. Treynor won that meeting last season, 28-13.
Trev’s Pick: Treynor. This game is the definition of smashmouth. Both teams are coming off losses that I can't imagine they are too happy about. I'll take Treynor in a low-scoring affair.
Ryan’s Pick: Clarinda. Clarinda has played a rough schedule to start the season and at some point that will pay dividends. I think this one is a low-scoring affair and I like Clarinda's guys in the trenches to win this for them.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda. This is a tricky one. I still feel like we don’t know a whole lot about either team, despite each team playing two games so far this season. We might know a thing or two about a thing or two in regards to these two by the end of the night. Then again, we might not.
BCMoore: Treynor by 15.70.
Lenox (2-0, 1-0) at Bedford (2-0, 1-0)
There is an extensive history between these two schools with 88 previous matchups in the scores project. Bedford holds the 53-28-7 advantage, including a 13-game win streak from 1990 through 2016. The Tigers, though, have won the last three, including a 46-6 rout last year.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox. At the beginning of the season, I would not have pegged the Back Forty Battle to be a matchup of 2-0 teams, but credit Jeremy Nally & Co. at Bedford for getting off to a good start. For me, this game simply boils down to the line. Lenox has the best O-line in the area and they will ride those dudes all night.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox. Both teams have been impressive in the early going, but that win over East Mills for the Tigers is something I cannot get out of my head. So, so dominant and impressive.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick. Trev must abstain from making a pick lest someone come up to the broadcast booth and kick his weepy little behind. Go ahead and watch/listen to this one tonight right here on this very website.
BCMoore: Lenox by 7.42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-0, 1-0) at Woodbine (0-2, 0-1)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton holds a 7-1 record against Woodbine and won their last meeting, 28-12, in 2019.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine. Going back to the well. The Tigers’ 0-2 record is purely based on who they have played. Exira/EHK had a great escape/comeback against West Harrison last week, and they have been one of the great bounce back stories so far in the area. I will, however, take the home team.
Trev’s Pick: Woodbine. The Tigers had a rough go in the first two weeks, but the pieces are there offensively. They get over the hump tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbine. The only reason I'm making this pick is that I think Woodbine has too much talent to be 0-3. The Tigers are still figuring out a few things, while Exira/EHK has had a nice start to the year. I like Woodbine in a shootout.
BCMoore: Exira/EHK by 11.51.
Southeast Warren (1-1, 1-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (1-1, 1-0)
Martensdale-St. Marys holds a 12-8-1 edge against their Pride of Iowa Conference counterpart, and they’ve won six of the last eight. However, Southeast Warren has victories in two of their past three. The Blue Devils rolled in their first meeting in three years last year, 67-34.
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Warren. This is backtracking from my preseason prediction, but I think this district is SE Warren's to lose. We didn't know much about this team at the start of the year, but now we know that Trey Fisher is going to be a force for the next four years. I think he has another stellar game.
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Warren. The Warhawks have really tested themselves early this season, and I think their 27-point loss to Audubon will look better and better as the year goes on. I think they cruise to a win here.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Warren. This might be another bad take from KMA, but I will say that the Warhawks have the potential to be one of the most improved teams in the area as the season moves along. They have so many youngsters and inexperienced players in big spots, and they are only going to get better and better.
BCMoore: Southeast Warren by 15.89
Lamoni (1-1, 0-0) at Murray (2-0, 1-0)
It’s been a tight series with Lamoni winning 11 of the 21 matchups between the two schools. The Demons have won the last four, which snapped a six-game losing skid to the Mustangs. Last year was a great, great game with Lamoni winning late, 32-30.
Ryan’s Pick: Murray. A commitment to the running game has paid off for the Mustangs this year. They've been able to run wild through two weeks. This game should feature plenty of running the ball and I think Murray has the horses to get a win.
Derek’s Pick: Lamoni. This is yet another game that I had a lot of trouble picking, and I might also be going against the others here. The Javin Stevenson vs. Zack Belden matchup was so good last year that I’m really looking forward to seeing how this one turns out.
Trev’s Pick: Murray. I've gone back and forth on this one. Lamoni was my district championship pick at the start of the year, but Murray's defense is nasty and this was a close game last year. Zack Belden vs. Javin Stevenson is must-watch football.
BCMoore: Murray by 7.33.
Fremont-Mills (1-1, 1-0) at Audubon (2-0, 1-0)
Two of the best 8-Player schools in the area over the last decade duke it out for a third time in the last four seasons. Fremont-Mills won 39-21 in 2018 while Audubon won 23-0 two years ago. Rubber match?
Derek’s Pick: Audubon. It’s tough to pick against Gavin Smith at this point in his career. The dude has seen anything and everything, and he is taking his game to a whole new level this year.
Trev’s Pick: Audubon. It was a nice bounce back for F-M last week and they are definitely much better than they were at the start of the year, but Gavin Smith is not fun to tackle.
Ryan’s Pick: Audubon. Things have been pretty workmanlike for the Wheelers through the first two weeks of the season and Gavin Smith is doing good things. I think they get a real push this week and squeak one out against the Knights.
BCMoore: Audubon by 23.89.
Southwest Valley (1-1, 1-0) at AHSTW (1-1, 0-1)
This is the fourth straight season the two schools have met. Southwest Valley won a 28-14 battle last season while AHSTW took wins in 2018 and 2019.
Trev’s Pick: AHSTW. This is a sneaky good game. It's also a game that I feel I'm going to get wrong regardless of who I pick. Kyle Sternberg is coming along nicely and he has pieces around him. The Vikings bounce back.
Ryan’s Pick: AHSTW. I feel like this district is going to provide us with some fun matchups each week. AHSTW stubbed their toe last week against a strong rushing attack from Earlham, so they'll need to adjust and get ready to slow down another strong ground game. I think the Vikings have enough offense to win it.
Derek’s Pick: AHSTW. These are just some really hard picks this week, huh? Southwest Valley has been without their head coach during the week, and while I am a big believe in the ‘hay is in the barn’ mentality, I do think that can play a role in any game. I think it’s even matchup, too, so I will go with the home team.
BCMoore: Southwest Valley by 8.12.
Mount Ayr (1-1, 0-0) at Riverside (2-0, 1-0)
This is a rare matchup between the two KMAland schools. The last time they faced off was in 1999 when Mount Ayr won by a 23-7 count. The year before it was Riverside rolling to a 46-17 victory.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside. The Bulldogs have found some things on offense, including a two-headed monster with Austin Kremkoski and Rhett Bentley carrying the rock. As long as the Bulldogs continue making strides up front, I like their chances each week.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside. Coach Darrell Frain told me he is concerned a bit about the Raiders dogs up front, so you know that’s been hammered home throughout the week. Mount Ayr has the best defense the Bulldogs have seen, but Austin Kremkoski, Rhett Bentley and company have seen everything in their careers. This is an explosive offense that should score enough to win.
Trev’s Pick: Riverside. The Bulldogs had 616(!) yards of offense last week. I think that number will be lower tonight, but Austin Kremkoski/Rhett Bentley might be the most dangerous QB/RB combo in KMAland.
BCMoore: Riverside by 5.58.
Tri-Center (1-1, 0-0) at Missouri Valley (1-1, 0-1)
This is the 28th recorded meeting between the two Western Iowa Conference schools. Missouri Valley has a 16-9-2 record against the Trojans, but they haven’t played in four whole years. The Big Reds won the last two meetings, but Tri-Center has wins in four of the last six, dating back to 2007.
Derek’s Pick: Tri-Center. I have to go with the Trojans one week after a really impressive shutout win over Treynor. Have you seen the numbers Brecken Freeberg has been putting up on the defensive side? Whoof. He’s going to get plenty of chances here with Alexis Manzo being one of the biggest breakout players in the area.
Trev’s Pick: Tri-Center. The Trojans had, in my opinon, the most surprising win of Week 2. But I also think their shutout of Treynor shows how darn good Underwood is. I think the Trojans get to 2-1 heading into a salty matchup with Logan-Magnolia next week.
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center. Tri-Center surprised me last week with their performance -- especially on defense -- against Treynor. Holding a system offense like Treynor to 0 points says something and the Trojans are in for another ground attack in Missouri Valley. I think their defense holds up, while the offense continues to come along and find an identity.
BCMoore: Tri-Center by 17.43.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-0) at Harlan (2-0)
The two programs have split their previous four meetings with SBL winning in 2018 and 2019 and Harlan coming out on top in 2010 and 2017.
Trev’s Pick: Harlan. Man, Ethan Hewett has a doozy on his hands tonight. Tyler Smith vs. Teagon Kasperbauer? Jacob Imming vs. Will McLaughlin? Sign me up. I'll take the Cyclones in a high-scoring and entertaining affair.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan. Harlan has so many weapons on offense to spread the ball around and a talented guy in Teagon Kasperbaeur to get it there. This game feels like there will be some points on the board and that means advantage Cyclones.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan. I’ll take the Cyclones, but I would watch this one very closely. The Warriors are absolutely loaded with talent, and quarterback Tyler Smith might take this game as a personal challenge given the success of Teagon Kasperbauer the last two years.
BCMoore: Harlan by 15.30.
Creston (1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (1-1)
Denison-Schleswig and Creston/Orient-Macksburg played 14 times between 1993 and 2020 with each team winning seven times. The Monarchs won the last two (2017, 2020). However, this is Denison-Schleswig vs. Creston, and it’s never happened. I also find it interesting that there isn’t a recorded Denison vs. Creston game (Note: Denison lost to COM in 1992.)
Ryan’s Pick: Creston. The Panthers have been a pleasant surprise with how they've played this season. They've done some damage on the ground this year and have some young guys who are stepping into big roles. I'll take Creston to grind one out here.
Derek’s Pick: Creston. I’ve been impressed with the Panthers in the first two weeks. They were very, very good against Clarinda, and they were right with a very strong Winterset team. I hate to bet against the alma mater again this week, but Coach Brian Morrison’s team has raised my eyebrows in the first two weeks.
Trev’s Pick: Denison-Schleswig. The Monarchs appear to be a little more balanced and average 32 points per game. They move to 2-1 tonight.
BCMoore: Denison-Schleswig by 11.71.
Stanberry (2-0) at King City (2-0)
No. 1 vs. No. 2. Stanberry has won five of the six meetings since 2016, including last year’s 44-20 final. King City did win in September 2019, marking their only win against the Bulldogs.
Derek’s Pick: Stanberry. The Bulldogs have a chance to show what the tiers look like in the world of Missouri 8-Player, and I think they will. Their hogmilies up front are just that dang good.
Trev’s Pick: Stanberry. Tackling Parker Muff is not fun, but good news for Stanberry: Tucker Schieber is a beast, too. Not to mention the Bulldogs have found a passing game. The No. 1 teams stays at the top.
Ryan’s Pick: Stanberry. If you like running the ball, then this game will be for you. Stanberry has folded in a few more passes this year than in years past, but make no mistake, they want to run the ball. Meanwhile, King City features the top back in the state in Parker Muff. My X-factor in this game is Austin Colvin. The 6'3, 230 pound monster in the middle for the Bulldogs clogs things up and has nice athleticism. This game will have some points, but I think Stanberry has more overall talent and depth.
Platteview (2-0) at Auburn (1-1)
Dating back to 2003, Platteview and Auburn have only met three times in the regular season. The only win for Auburn in those matchups came last year when they were 27-0 victors. Platteview won in 2010 and 2011 by a combined 72 points.
Trev’s Pick: Auburn. Don't let the Bulldogs' 1-1 record fool you. They are capable of some big things this year, thanks to Ryan Dixon. I think he goes bananas tonight and moves the Bulldogs to 2-1.
Ryan’s Pick: Auburn. The Bulldogs bounced back nicely last week with a win over Fort Calhoun. I like what Ryan Dixon has been able to do moving the ball this year. The Bulldogs should be able to dictate the tempo of this game and come out on top.
Derek’s Pick: Auburn. It’s been a nice start to the season for the Trojans of Platteview, but Auburn has the mojo running rampant through their school that you love to see. They just have a bunch of winners, and I think Ryan Dixon and company will get another one of those Ws. Enough clichés there?
Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0) at Johnson-Brock (2-0)
Lourdes Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock have played 10 times in the regular season since 2003, and the Knights have won nine of those. The last time Johnson-Brock beat their Pioneer Conference counterparts was 2005. Lourdes is on an eight-game win streak, including a 44-14 triumph last year.
Ryan’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. This one should be fun and I think it will feature plenty of points. In the end, I think the Knights have a little more firepower and ability to put the ball in the endzone. Give me them in a close one.
Derek’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. If Johnson-Brock pulls off a the two-step of beating BDS and Lourdes in back-to-back weeks, I will give them a huge tip o’ the ol’ cap. If Lourdes finishes a three-step with wins over Sacred Heart, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock? Well, that would also lead me to tip the cap.
Trev’s Pick: Lourdes Central Catholic. Oooh. This game is tasty. Give me the Knights in a classic.
Hey, at least there were three different picks this week where we disagreed, but the groupthink continues to be very strong!
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or hate mail to dmartin@kmamail.com, tmaeder@kmamail.com or rmatheny@kmamail.com.