(KMAland) -- It's time for the Week 5 Football Friday Football Picks!
Last week, Derek had the winning week at 13-2, edging Ryan's 12-3 and Trevor's 12-2. That leaves all three with 15 missed picks on the year.
Derek 13-2/45-15 overall
Ryan 12-3/45-15 overall
Trevor 12-2/41-15 overall
Things have changed this week. We are going to spice it up and pick Iowa games by the BCMoore spread. Please understand that choosing a team to cover is not necessarily the same as choosing a team to win. PLEASE!!! As always, the series history notes are from the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project. Great guy, great site.
Shenandoah (1-3, 0-1) at Clarke (3-1, 0-1) – BCMoore Line: Clarke by 27.10
This is just the third known meeting between the two football programs. The two played in 2010 and 2011 with Clarke winning 29-16 in 2010 and Shenandoah taking a 19-14 win in 2011.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah +27.10. No chance this is bigger than 27.10, win or lose for Shenandoah. This will be a tight game despite Nolan Mount having to sit this one out.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah +27.10. Not only do I think the Mustangs cover, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them win this thing. Especially if they limit the turnovers, which have been their Achilles heel this season.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah +27.10. The Mustangs will be without their starting QB this week, so I’m not sure what the offense will look like. I’m banking that Shenandoah will try to limit possession, which may make the like hard for Clarke to cover.
Greene County (3-1, 1-0) at Clarinda (1-3, 1-0) – BCMoore Line: Greene County by 6.78
This is the third meeting between the two teams since October 2nd of last year. It’s also the fifth overall, according to the Iowa Scores Project. Greene County has won them all, including an overtime game last year. Three of the four games were decided by seven points or less.
Trev’s Pick: Greene County -6.78. I think Clarinda hangs around, but I'll say Greene County by just over the 6.78 spread.
Ryan’s Pick: Greene County -6.78. This game could decide the district championship and I expect a close one. I’m leaning towards a Greene County win by 7.
Derek’s Pick: Greene County -6.78. I’m high on the Rams, and I think they have the team to make a very deep run this season. If Clarinda can cover this line AND win the game, I would be pretty impressed and tip the cap.
Des Moines Christian (1-3, 0-1) at Red Oak (2-2, 1-0) – BCMooreLine: Des Moines Christian by 5.99
This is the second straight time they’ve played in Red Oak. Last year, I remember it pretty vividly, I was sitting in my basement in quarantine while the Tigers scored a couple early on the Lions before DSM Christian won 22-13. According to the Iowa Scores Project, that was the only meeting between the two.
Ryan’s Pick: Red Oak +5.99. The Tigers have some things clicking for them, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If they can limit what DMC wants to do passing, I like them to win outright.
Derek’s Pick: Des Moines Christian -5.99. I do think it will be somewhere around this line, but I’ll take the Lions since I think they’re much better than their record shows. They’ve been getting beat up by Pella Christian, ACGC and Greene County – teams that are a combined 10-1. And the only loss among them was Greene County to ACGC.
Trev’s Pick: Red Oak +5.99. The Tigers have been so up and down this year. I think they take advantage of Des Moines Christian's long bus ride and win outright.
Tri-Center (2-2, 1-1) at IKM-Manning (2-2, 2-1) – BCMoore Line: Tri-Center by 17.27
This is the fifth meeting between the two teams since 2012. Tri-Center rolled in the last one last year in the opening week of the season. IKM-Manning won the other four in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017.
Derek’s Pick: IKM-Manning +17.27. This doesn’t mean I think IKM-Manning will win the game. I actually don’t have an opinion on that. I just have an opinion that it will be closer than 17.27 points.
Trev’s Pick: Tri-Center -17.27. The Trojans defense is playing well as shown last week against Logan-Magnolia. I'll take them by 18+
Ryan’s Pick: Tri-Center -17.27. I was really impressed with T-C’s performance again Lo-Ma last week. I expect this game to be physical and it will probably be closer than the spread, but I’ll go out on a limb and say the Trojans get a late score to cover.
Griswold (0-4, 0-2) at East Union (0-4, 0-2) – BCMoore Line: Griswold by 0.65.
This marks matchup No. 6 between the two teams, including the fourth straight season. Griswold lost all three of those games, although last year was an 18-12 score. The Tigers were winners in an 11-player pair of matchups in 1998 and 1999. It should be mentioned that the 1999 game was actually not played, and Griswold presumably won by forfeit.
Trev’s Pick: Griswold -0.65. Someone is getting in the win column. I think it's the Tigers in a tight one.
Ryan’s Pick: East Union +0.65. The Eagles have shown some flashes and the ability to score with big plays. They’ll need to find a way to sustain some drives to win this one.
Derek’s Pick: Griswold -0.65. I’ll take the Tigers without much more knowledge other than the fact that Griswold’s game with Stanton-Essex was a shade closer than East Union’s. Maybe – probably – not the smartest decision of all-time, but that’s the way I’m going.
East Mills (2-2, 1-1) at Fremont-Mills (2-2, 2-0) – BCMoore Line: Fremont-Mills by 21.17
Let’s see, have these two played? Yes, yes they have. Fremont-Mills has owned the series since 2007, winning 11 of the 12 matchups. It was 2007 that East Mills won, so the Knights are on an 11-game win streak in the series.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -21.17. I think the Knights are rounding into form after taking a few lumps with their brutal schedule early on. I look for those early games to keep bearing fruit for F-M in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -21.17. Tough call on this one, but I will go with the Knights to defend well enough to make sure their 30-35 points stands up as enough to win by 21.17.
Trev’s Pick: Fremont-Mills -21.17. F-M bounced back last week with a thrashing of Bedford. I think they keep the good times rolling with another win over their Corner Conference foe.
Stanton-Essex (3-1, 2-1) at Lenox (4-0, 3-0) – BCMoore Line: Lenox by 22.28
As it is situated at the moment, Stanton-Essex and Lenox have never played. The last time Lenox played a Stanton team was 2017, and Stanton won that game 56-30. The last time Lenox played Essex it was a 52-14 win for the Tigers (also in 2017).
Derek’s Pick: Lenox -22.28. For the second straight pick, I’m taking the big favorite with a little bit of trepidation. The truth is that I just don’t know. I do think that Lenox has a big advantage up front, and that’s true about almost every matchup they are going to have this year. And I think it’s a big one. I’ll take the Tigers to keep it rolling.
Trev’s Pick: Lenox -22.28.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox -22.28. We’ve detailed how dominant the Lenox line has been this season, but to me the more impressive thing is how fast this team starts. Every week, it seems like they have the game put away in the first quarter. They will get more of a push this week, but their ability to put up points in bunches means I think they’ll cover.
Bedford (2-2) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-2) – BCMoore Line: Bedford by 8.00
This is the seventh time Bedford and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton have played. And they played twice in 2011 and 2016. Bedford won in 2010 and once each in 2011 and 2016. Exira/EHK also won in 2011 and 2016 and then took the last time they played in 2017.
Trev’s Pick: Bedford -8.00. The Bulldogs have been the victim of some experienced squads lately. They get off the schneid tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Exira/EHK +8.00. Things have dialed back in a little for the Spartans after a great start to the year. I think EEHK will have the speed advantage in this one to get a win.
Derek’s Pick: Exira/EHK +8.00. I think this is an evenly matched game that could end up between 7 and 10 points. I’ll take the chance that it’s a one score game either way.
CAM (4-0, 1-0) at Audubon (4-0, 2-0) – BCMoore Line: CAM by 2.97
Audubon has won seven times in 11 games since 1996. Their most recent stuff – from 2016 on – has seen the Wheelers win four times in the five games. This is the first time they’ve played since 2019, and they placed twice (both Audubon wins).
Ryan’s Pick: CAM -2.97. Oh baby will this game be fun or what? All eyes in the state are on this one. In the end, I believe CAM has the most talented player on the field in Lane Spieker. With the ball in his hands, I’ll take the Cougars by one score.
Derek’s Pick: Audubon +2.97. I’ll take this chance. I think Ryan and Trevor are going to go the other way, and I’m OK with being the odd ball. I wish the line was something like 3.05 so a field goal would help me cover. Alas, I’ll say it’s a two-point conversion late that decides it either way.
Trev’s Pick: CAM -2.97. Man, I've gone back and forth on this one. Lane Spieker vs. Gavin Smith will be worth the price of admission. I want to pick Audubon, but CAM was my preseason pick. Gotta stick with them.
Boyer Valley (3-1, 2-1) at Woodbine (1-3, 1-2) – BCMoore Line: Boyer Valley by 14.30
The unofficial 25th meeting between the two programs since 1993. I know for sure it’s the 12th consecutive year the two schools have played. In those 11 previous matchups, Boyer Valley has won seven of them. The most recent meeting was last season when Woodbine won 50-28.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine +14.30. The Tigers will keep this within a couple touchdowns, I think. I actually believe it to be a one score game when it’s all said and done.
Trev’s Pick: Woodbine +14.30. The Bulldogs have been downright impressive the past few weeks while Woodbine is a sneaky 1-3. I'll take Boyer Valley to win but Woodbine to cover, which is what great teams do.
Ryan’s Pick: Woodbine +14.30. I think Boyer Valley wins this game, but not by enough to cover. I like what Woodbine has been doing offensively and think they have what it takes to keep this close.
Murray (3-1, 2-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1, 3-0) – BCMoore Line: Murray by 3.15
This was a great game last year with Martensdale-St. Marys winning a 42-34 shootout. Murray won the previous meeting in 2007 by a lot. MSTM, though, has won the four other known scores. There was a 1992 game, too, but BCMoore’s Iowa Scores Project does not know who won that game.
Trev’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +3.15.
Ryan’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +3.15. The Blue Devils seem to have found a new gear through the last few weeks. They will have a tall task in shutting down the Murray running game and I expect some points on the board in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys +3.15. Hard to pick against the Blue Devils at this point. I think they’ll cover this spread and should have a good chance to make it four in a row.
Lamoni (1-3, 0-2) at Mormon Trail (3-1, 2-1) – BCMoore Line: Mormon Trail by 27.06
Lamoni is 24-3 in 27 previous matchups that dates back to 1961. The Demons are on a four-game win streak and have lost just once (2015) since 2004. The two have played every year – except for 2017 since 1994.
Ryan’s Pick: Lamoni +27.06. I firmly believe Mormon Trail will win this game, but when you look at style, it’s tough to pull away from Lamoni. The Demons do a good job of controlling the clock and striking when the opportunity is there. I think they keep this close.
Derek’s Pick: Lamoni +27.06. Listen, I have a lot of respect for Coach Travis Johnson and Mormon Trail. I also have a lot of respect for Bryan Nowlin and Lamoni. It’s not going to be a 27.06-point game either way. No chance.
Trev’s Pick: Lamoni +27.06. I like Mormon Trail to get the win, but Mormon Trail has shown a knack for close games. I sense another one tonight.
East Atchison (4-0) at Rock Port (4-0)
Since 2012, Rock Port is 7-3 against either East Atchison or Tarkio. The Wolves, though, have won the last three games.
Derek’s Pick: East Atchison. Tough to pick against East Atchison at this point. They’ve been dominant, and they have some dudes all over the field.
Trev’s Pick: Abstain. Trevor Maeder is not allowed to pick this game because Trevor Maeder is calling this game. Watch it at this very website.
Ryan’s Pick: East Atchison. Emotions should run pretty high Friday night with an undefeated battle. I simply think EA has a few more weapons in this one. This will be a nice test for them, but one I think they pass.
Worth County (4-0) at King City (3-1)
A top five matchup that is also a rematch from last year’s 50-44 King City win last year. Worth County won the previous four meetings between the teams and none of them were particularly close.
Trev’s Pick: King City. Parker Muff vs. Alex Rinehart? Yes, please. I'm fully prepared to be wrong, but I'll take KC in a one-possession game.
Ryan’s Pick: King City. If you like smash mouth football, this will be the game for you. I’ll take King City to rush their way to a win.
Derek’s Pick: Worth County. Hey, why not? Let’s take a shot that the Tigers are 100% for real and can move the ball up and down the field with their physical, powerful run game with efficient passing from Aydan Gladstone.
Palmyra (3-1, 0-1) at Freeman (3-1, 0-1)
It was a tight 30-22 win for Freeman last season on their way to a 5-2 season. The Panthers showed they could compete with the Falcons, and that might be one of the drivers behind the solid start to this year.
Ryan’s Pick: Palmyra. The difference for me in this game is Palmyra QB Drew Erhart’s ability to sling it. I think this game will come down to the wire, but I’ll take the Panthers.
Derek’s Pick: Freeman. The home team is always a good tiebreaker for me, and that’s what I’m going to with here.
Trev’s Pick: Freeman. Contrasting styles with Palmyra's potent passing attack and Freeman's balanced approach. I think this game favors the latter.
