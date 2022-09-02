(KMAland) -- We're back with week two of KMA Sports experts Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas making their weekly picks public record.
Nick led the way last week with a 9-4 outing while Trevor was 8-5 and Derek and Ryan each went 8-7. Those two fools got to pick two more games than Nick and Trev, and still couldn't beat them. Sad.
Audubon at Boyer Valley
Audubon is a perfect 10-0 against Boyer Valley all-time. Four of those wins were shutouts, including an 80-0 win in 2020. The closest Boyer Valley has ever come was a 26-14 loss in 1994 -- their first meeting.
Nick: Audubon -- I want it on the record that I was the only one who had Boyer Valley in my KMALand 8-player power rankings this week after they trounced River Valley 42-6 last week. That said, I just can’t imagine a world in which a Sean Birks-coached team starts the season 0-3. I like Audubon to use versatility and speed to pick up its first win of the season on the road here.
Trevor: Audubon -- Audubon is the best 0-2 team in America right now. Or at least in Iowa. They're not 0-2 after tonight, though.
Derek: Audubon -- Old habits die hard. Audubon’s habit is winning football games, and it’s been too many weeks since they did that. Now might very well be the time they return to that habit.
Ryan: Audubon -- Don't let the record fool you, this Audubon squad has played a tough schedule to start the year and that will start to pay dividends at some point. I think Audubon's ability to run the ball in this one is the difference.
KMA Sports Fans: Audubon -- 60.6%
Lenox at East Mills
Lenox has the 5-3 advantage in this matchup. The Tigers were a 76-30 victor in last year's battle. However, two of East Mills' three wins have come in the postseason -- a 58-34 win in 2015 and a 41-16 defeat in 2020. These two teams also staged a classic season opener in 2020.
Nick: East Mills -- This is the toughest game for me to pick because both teams looked so, so good in week one. Lenox made its money off big plays against Seymour in the opener, but I think East Mills has the athletes on defense to negate some of those. The balanced Wolverine attack with QB Zach Thornburg and RB Ryan Stortenbecker will be tough for the Tigers to stop. Give me East Mills in a really close, fun game.
Trevor: No Pick -- I get to call this doozy of a matchup tonight, or dare I say....salty matchup.
Derek: Lenox -- I think this could be fun, and I wish I was broadcasting this game, if only because I don’t want to have to make a pick. But you’ve now seen my pick. It’s Lenox. I’ve decided to pick Lenox.
Ryan: Lenox -- Both teams really impressed in their first week. East Mills showed some explosiveness on offense, but that will need to be turned up a few notches this week. The difference for me in this one is in the trenches, where I think Lenox has the advantage.
KMA Sports Fans: Lenox -- 78.1%
Nodaway Valley at Shenandoah
This is meeting No. 11 between these teams. Nodaway Valley has the 7-3 edge, but Shenandoah won the most recent game -- a 28-26 thriller last year. Five games in this series have been decided by one score or less.
Nick: Shenandoah -- The Mustangs offense went nuclear on the stat sheet last week, even if the scoreboard didn’t really show it. Sophomore QB Cole Scamman threw for 281 yards and 2 scores on just 8 completions, while his fellow sophomore and backfield counterpart Jayden Dickerson rushed for 96 yards and a TD on only 12 carries. Good stuff. I’ll take Shenandoah to start the season 2-0.
Trevor: Shenandoah -- Derek could have saved himself some Saturday morning grief if he would have just listened to me and picked the Mustangs last week. I'm rolling with Shenandoah again.
Derek: Shenandoah -- I caught all kinds of heck on Saturday morning for my Missouri Valley pick last week. Some even told me that I have to pick Nodaway Valley this week. They see me as some sort of jinx, I guess. In the immortal words of Michelle Elizabeth Tanner, how rude.
Ryan: Shenandoah -- The Mustangs got off to a really fast start last week at Missouri Valley and kept pulling away to get the win. Their offense has some nice wrinkles to it this year and it looks like their defense is up to the task. I'll take them to go to 2-0.
KMA Sports Fans: Shenandoah -- 96.9%
Southwest Valley at Sidney
Southwest Valley and Sidney have met three times. Southwest Valley won the last two years by a combined 80-14 (51-14 in 2020, 29-0 in 2021). Sidney's lone win was a 30-26 classic in 2013.
Nick: Southwest Valley -- The Timberwolves stuck to the formula that they’ve hung their hat on for the past few years: dominant defense. Southwest Valley held Central Decatur to just 101 total yards and forced two turnovers last week. I expect a lot of the same here. I’ll take the Timberwolves in a really low-scoring affair.
Trevor: Southwest Valley -- I say this with the utmost kindness towards my alma mater, but the Timberwolves aren't the easiest on the eyes sometimes. Trust me, I saw that last week. They don't care, though. I'm picking them to grind another win again. Maybe, they'll do it like 2-0 or 5-0 this week. That would be neat.
Derek: Southwest Valley -- 17-11 is a Southwest Valley/Anthony Donahoo score if I’ve ever seen one. I wouldn’t mind if they just set out to set new scorigamis every week.
Ryan: Southwest Valley -- Give credit to both of these teams for winning close battles to start the year. This game has the feel of being another low-scoring, hard-hitting battle. If Southwest Valley cleans a few things up, I like their chances here.
KMA Sports Fans: Southwest Valley -- 84.3%
Tri-Center at Treynor
Treynor has the 23-10 lifetime advantage, but these two Western Iowa Conference foes have traded barbs recently. Tri-Center won last year, Treynor won in 2017 and Tri-Center won in 2016. Their 56-38 shootoug in 1976 must have something.
Nick: Tri-Center -- The Trojans ran into a buzzsaw last week in Underwood, who is undoubtedly the best 1A team in KMALand and arguably in the entire state. Meanwhile, Treynor won a thriller over St. Albert by driving the length of the field and scoring a TD with just five seconds remaining. This game should be close and competitive from start to finish, but I’ll take Tri-Center to get back on track and pick up a road dub here.
Trevor: Tri-Center -- This is a major test for Treynor's new pass-happy approach. I think this game is tight with a nice amount of points, but I think Tri-Center has the best football player on the field -- Michael Turner. That might be the difference.
Derek: Tri-Center -- Boy, this was a hard choice, and I’m suspecting maybe most of the peeps out in KMAland will go with the 1-0 team over the 0-1 team. So, maybe I can gain a game on all the geniuses that whipped my tail last week. Or maybe the opposite happens.
Ryan: Treynor -- Treynor is breaking in a lot of new players up and down their lineup, but they got a big performance from an experienced QB in week one to get the win. I'm interested to see the jump they make from week one to week two, and I think they get a win here.
KMA Sports Fans: Treynor -- 78.8%
Clarinda at Underwood
Underwood has won two of the three games, including a 47-7 rout last year. Clarinda's lone win was a 27-14 victory in 2017.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick gets the pleasure of calling this battle tonight on the KMA Video Stream.
Trevor: Underwood -- I am dumb, but I'm not dumb enough to pick against the Eagles. Derek Martin did that one time and there were like 148 burner accounts because of it.
Derek: Underwood -- I have never picked against Underwood. You can’t prove that I have. Even if you can, I will deny it.
Ryan: Underwood -- Underwood's 35-20 loss in week zero might look better and better every week. The Eagles bounced back nicely last week and rolled to a win. Right now, they look like the top small-class team in our area.
KMA Sports Fans: Underwood -- 90.6%
Exira-EHK at West Harrison
Exira-EHK has won eight of the nine meetings. West Harrison's lone triumph was a 56-42 shootout in 2020.
Nick: West Harrison -- Both teams had great outings in week one, but West Harrison’s offensive dominance leads me to give them the nod here. QB Mason McIntosh and RB Walker Rife were incredibly efficient last week and I expect them to continue that trend for the Hawkeyes. Exira-EHK definitely has the ability to put up a lot of points too. I’ll take West Harrison in a shootout here.
Trevor: Exira-EHK -- I've flipped a coin on this one at least 294 times. I don't like picking against my dude Sage Evans, but I think Trey Petersen might be the best 8-player quarterback in KMAland. Exira-EHK wins it 52-46 in a classic tonight.
Derek: West Harrison -- Goodness. Trevor Maeder made these tough this week. I need one more week to be able to make an educated guess on this matchup. Instead, I have to make a choice now, and I’m going to go with the home team to pull the…upset?
Ryan: West Harrison -- I've gone back and forth on this one several times because I think this might be the tightest game of the week. Both teams rolled in their opener, so it's hard to get a gauge on where things sit. I'll roll with West Harrison because of the athletes that they have on the field.
KMA Sports Fans: Exira-EHK -- 63.6%
Creston at Winterset
These two know each other quite well. It's the 51st meeting between Winterset/Creston or Winterset/Creston-OM. Creston has the 38-11-1 advantage. Winterset, however, has won the last five.
Nick: Creston – After last week’s game vs. Clarinda, I can confidently say that Creston was criminally underrated coming into this season. While the defense was busy dominating, RB Brennan Hayes ran absolutely wild (228 yards on 19 carries!), QB Kyle Strider ran the read option to perfection and even found some success through the air to speedster WR Brandon Briley. It’s pretty rare to see a team clicking like that on both sides of the ball in week one. I like the Panthers to win big here and make a statement to the rest of Class 3A.
Trevor: Winterset -- Creston was extremely impressive against Clarinda while Winterset has had a pair of tough matchups to start the year. This is a big test for both teams. I think Winterset wins by one score, 24-21.
Derek: Creston -- Cripes, Maeder. I don’t know.
Ryan: Winterset -- This Creston squad showed well with a season-opening win over Clarinda, but the competition really ratchets up this week. Winterset held their own with a very good Carlisle team last week after a week zero loss to Ballard. The Huskies may need to get back to running the ball a little more to have success this week.
KMA Sports Fans: Creston -- 60.6%
Earlham at AHSTW
Earlham is 5-3 against the fine folks from Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tenant and/or Walnut. They rolled to a 48-7 win last year.
Nick: AHSTW -- Earlham had to play perennial powerhouse Van Meter in week one, which is never fun. AHSTW looked like it was in midseason form already thanks to Sternberg Brothers, Inc. The Vikings’ offensive attack is very balanced and while the Cardinals figure to be a lot better than what they showed last week, I’m going to ride with AHSTW here.
Trevor: AHSTW -- It's tough to get a read on Earlham, but I'm all aboard the AHSTW hype train. I think they move to 2-0, setting up a battle of undefeated teams with Southwest Valley next week.
Derek: AHSTW -- Goodness gracious. I need another week of games!
Ryan: AHSTW -- It is hard to get a read on Earlham from their week one loss to Van Meter, but we do know they will bring a good run game to Avoca on Friday. The Vikings were one of the teams that were a surprise to me with how well they played in week one. I'll take them to win a close one here.
KMA Sports Fans: AHSTW -- 78.8%
Red Oak at West Central Valley
Red Oak has won five of the seven battles. They've shut out West Central Valley three times, including last year's 6-0 shootout.
Nick: Red Oak -- Coming in, we all kind of expected the Tigers to be better than they were last year. They proved us right and then some with a 41-0 victory over Riverside last week. RB Riley Fouts is a stud and I expect him to have another huge night on the ground this week. WCV has athletes, don’t get me wrong, but I like Red Oak to start 2-0 in 2022.
Trevor: Red Oak -- Red Oak was impressive last week. The Tigers have athletes and Michael Nordeen is a pretty good coach. That's the recipe for the Tigers' first 2-0 start since 2008.
Derek: Red Oak -- I’m telling you. These picks…I’m completely unsure on many of them. This could be a horrible week for me.
Ryan: Red Oak -- The Tigers showed the ability to make some big plays and run the football last week. I think Michael Nordeen has really started to develop something there and I like their chances to get a road win this week.
KMA Sports Fans: Red Oak -- 75.8%
North Andrew at Bishop LeBlond
MSHSAA's record-keeping isn't on par with BCMoore's, but it's OK. These two met four times in the last three seasons. LeBlond's only win in that run was the most recent contest -- a 34-14 win a year ago.
Nick: Bishop LeBlond -- Big one here in Missouri 8-player with two top ten teams squaring off. Bishop LeBlond QB Landon Garnder had 257 yards rushing last week against Pattonsburg. That’s a lot of yards. Give me the Eagles.
Trevor: North Andrew -- Yeah. I'm probably not picking against North Andrew until at least the postseason.
Derek: North Andrew -- I have a nephew named Andrew. And I live north of him. Boom. Easy pick.
Ryan: North Andrew -- The Cardinals are primed for a big year and they found a way to open with a win last week. The way North Andrew plays makes them really hard to beat. They possess the ball, they play defense, and they don't beat themselves. That will play most weeks.
KMA Sports Fans: North Andrew -- 54.5%
Rock Port at Platte Valley
Most people probably forget this, but Rock Port rolled to a 60-12 win last year. However, I believe Platte Valley was without several starters in that game.
Nick: Platte Valley -- The mascotless Platte Valley team appears to be one of the best teams in Missouri 8-player this year. Rock Port is definitely capable of keeping this one close, but Platte Valley just seems to have too much firepower.
Trevor: Platte Valley -- I might be president of the Johnnie Silkett Fan Club. His smashmouth style and Platte Valley's recent group of athletes is a recipe for success. Rock Port is no slouch, though. This game is going to be a good ol' fashion donnybrook. Platte Valley wins it 56-36.
Derek: Platte Valley -- Platte Valley seems pretty, pretty, prettaaaaay nice this year.
Ryan: Platte Valley -- Platte Valley is another team that I think is going to have a big year. They used a big run game and kept Mound City at arm's length all night. I will take that to continue this week.
KMA Sports Fans: Platte Valley -- 75.8%
Palmyra at Lourdes Central Catholic
Lourdes won a 63-26 shootout last year that featured 697 yards of offense.
Nick: Palmyra -- The Panthers picked up a win in their season opener 51-34 over Weeping Water. With no stats available it’s hard to tell exactly how they did it, but Lourdes Central Catholic graduated a lot of players from last year’s team, so I like Palmyra to get the win on the road and remain undefeated.
Trevor: Palmyra -- Life without Andrew Waltke opened with a win for Palmyra while Lourdes wasn't so lucky to start life without Blake Miller. Give me Palmyra in this one.
Derek: Palmyra -- Lourdes Central Catholic is down a lot of seniors this year. I’m sure they will find a way to make me look silly here, though. Or, maybe you'll all bow to my greatness.
Ryan: Palmyra -- Anytime you beat Weeping Water on the road, you are doing something right. I will take Palmyra to move to 2-0 on the year.
KMA Sports Fans: Lourdes Central Catholic -- 51.6%
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Ashland-Greenwood won last year's showdown, 21-12.
Nick: Ashland-Greenwood -- It stands to reason that Ashland-Greenwood is one of the best Nebraska teams in KMALand and I think they will make it known again this week. The Warriors struggled to get anything going against Pierce in week one, so I’ll take the Bluejays big here.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood: I'm contractually obligated to pick a team the week after they beat the defending state champions.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood: I never pick against Ashland-Greenwood.
Ryan: Ashland-Greenwood: Ashland-Greenwood picked right back up where they left off last year with a very nice win against Lakeview last week. The Bluejays have multiple weapons they can turn to and they will need it again this week with a strong Wahoo squad.
KMA Sports Fans: Ashland-Greenwood -- 72.8%
Williamsburg at Van Meter
The only meeting in the history books is last year's 20-0 Van Meter win.
Nick: Van Meter -- It appears Van Meter is right back to where they typically are: really freakin’ good. I have my fingers crossed that at some point this season we get to see Van Meter take on Underwood, but that wouldn’t be until the postseason rolls around (Editor's note: if that happens in Van Meter, I'll let Nick enjoy Van Meter's "fantastic" broadcast setup). If this game was in Williamsburg, I might lean toward the Raiders, but very few teams can walk into Van Meter and leave with a win. I’m taking the Bulldogs to keep rolling here.
Trevor: Van Meter: The Bulldogs just reload year after year. That's the case this year. Give me Waukee We....I mean Van Meter to grab their 62nd consecutive regular-season win.
Derek: Van Meter -- This is fun, but let me tell you, nobody should ever consider picking against Van Meter in any sport. Even when you might think they’re down, they’re not. They’re always up.
Ryan: Van Meter -- Van Meter continues to churn things along even with graduation. The Bulldogs have a lot of size and a lot of weapons at their disposal. I think they win a tight battle in this one.
KMA Sports Fan: Van Meter: 84.8%