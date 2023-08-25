(KMAland) -- For the fourth consecutive year, the KMA Sports crew is picking the top games throughout the football season in a friendly, yet competitive, contest.
Ryan Matheny is the reigning champion while Derek won it all in 2020 and 2021. Trevor, meanwhile, is still looking for the elusive title.
Beginning in Week 4, the gang will pick against the BCMoore spread. For now, though, they will pick outright winners.
This year, the crew will pick the 15 games that you can also pick as part of our KMA Sports Pick Contest (you have until 6 PM tonight).
Shenandoah at Clarinda
According to BCMoore, this is the 116th showdown between these two rivals, counting Clarinda's forfeit win in 2022. Clarinda has a 58-50-7 edge and has won the last six meetings. Let's look back at five notable matchups from this storied rivalry
1897: Clarinda wins 14-6. This was the first ever Page County Super Bowl. I'm pretty sure forward passes were still illegal.
1994: Clarinda wins 29-28: These two played an overtime thriller. Looks like Clarinda went for two in overtime to snag the dub.
1997: Shenandoah wins 34-31. I would like to learn more about this game. This was another overtime thriller. This time, a field goal was the difference for the Mustangs.
2016: Shenandoah wins 50-34: This is the second-highest scoring Page County Super Bowl, behind only Clarinda's 79-6 win in 1920. The late Nick Swanson had an incredible game for the Mustangs, running for 249 yards and four scores while William Shull had 128 yards and two scores for Clarinda.
2017: Shenandoah wins 35-26. This is the Mustangs' last win in this series. Mason Silence ran wild for Shenandoah, churning for 348 yards and four touchdowns on 36 totes. As Dean Adkins cleverly said, "Silence is Golden."
Ryan: Clarinda -- I really like what I have seen and heard from the Mustangs over the offseason, but this early in the season, I think Clarinda’s offensive and defensive lines may have a pretty big advantage. I’ll take the Cardinals to win a slugfest.
Derek: Clarinda -- A classic matchup of brute vs. speed, I do think the brute power pulls away in the end, but I expect this year’s Page County Super Bowl will be one of the best in years. Just a hunch.
Trevor: No Pick -- Trevor has the call alongside the beautifully bearded beast that is TJ Young.
Red Oak at Southwest Valley
Southwest Valley has won all five meetings. The last battle was a 46-7 Southwest Valley win in 2020. Red Oak had the 46-19-5 edge on Corning and 43-16-3 advantage over Villisca.
Ryan: Southwest Valley -- The Timberwolves might look a little different without Anthony Donahoo at the helm or they may not. I think Southwest Valley has the physical edge in this one and should come out with a win.
Derek: Southwest Valley -- New era, same as the old era? The Timberwolves still have plenty coming back from last year’s successful team, and they’ve had a bit of success against Red Oak in the recent past.
Trevor: Southwest Valley -- My old PE pal Keegan Longabaugh makes his coaching debut tonight, and he has a pretty experienced club on his hands. I'll take the Timberwolves in a tight, low-scoring affair.
CAM at Audubon
These two know each other quite well. This is the 15th meeting since 1996 and ninth in the last eight years. It's a 7-7 split right now, but CAM has won the last three, including a 66-29 win in the state semifinals in 2021.
Ryan: CAM -- CAM rebounded nicely last year after losing a state champion senior class. The Cougars have a ton of pieces back that they can use in a multitude of ways. I like them to come out on top in this one
Derek -- CAM -- We’ve reached the third pick, and I’m getting a little tired of racking my brain on which team to pick. There are reasons to pick both of these teams, but I’m going to go with the one with a few more known commodities.
Trevor: CAM -- This has game of the week potential. I'm high on both quarterbacks, Aaron Olsen (Audubon) and Chase Spieker (CAM) this year. I feel like we know a little bit more about CAM right now, therefore, advantage Cougars (slightly).
Sidney at East Union
This is the first ever meeting between these two schools.
Ryan: East Union -- This is a fun early season matchup. I’m not sure what the Cowboys will look like as they return to 8-player football, but usually that jump from 11-player means some improvement. East Union returns so much that the Derek Martin formula likes them a lot. I might have a different pick if this game was played eight weeks from now, but early in the season, I’ll take East Union.
Derek: East Union -- Another that I went back and forth on, but I think East Union is a bit more experienced in some very important areas, including the line where Mike Cooley is a dog.
Trevor: East Union -- This could go either way. Sidney's move back down to 8-player will certainly help them, but I feel like East Union has just a little more experience.
Bedford at Moravia
According to BCMoore, this is the first meeting between Bedford and Moravia.
Ryan: Bedford -- When you talk about returners, look no farther than Bedford. The Bulldogs have so much returning on their team, plus a ton of experience – 29 juniors and seniors. I played on an 11-man team once that didn’t have 29 TOTAL players. I’ll take Bedford to get a win.
Derek: Bedford -- The Bulldogs have 19 juniors and 10 seniors, and I think that is all the makings of a very nice season.
Trevor: Bedford -- The Bulldogs are deep, and that's big at the 8-player level. I think that allows them to wear Moravia down in the end. Bedford 36, Moravia 32.
Treynor at St. Albert
This is the 12th meeting and fifth in the last six years. St. Albert has the 7-4 advantage, but Treynor has won the last three, including a 21-17 thriller last year.
Ryan: Treynor -- Buckle up for this one. We know how Treynor wants to play: tough and physical at the point of attack. Meanwhile, St. Albert enters a new era with Donnie Woods at the helm. I expect this one to come down to the wire, and I’ll take the Cardinals to go on the road and snag a nice win.
Derek: Treynor -- The Donnie Woods era begins for St. Albert, and I think he’s going to have this team ready to go and ready to grow as the season moves along. However, I’m going with the Cardinals to snag the road win.
Trevor: Treynor -- I'm incredibly intrigued by both of these teams. Treynor is going into year two in a new offense, and St. Albert opens the Donnie Woods era. I could see this one going either way, but I'm riding with the Cardinals to prevail.
Van Meter at Underwood
These two have played twice, and Van Meter has won both. The last meeting came in a 2020 state quarterfinals. I broadcasted that game from the end zone in Van Meter. It was not my idea of a good time.
Ryan: Van Meter -- Make no mistake, both of these teams are going to have great seasons. Both teams do have to fill a role under center and that doesn’t really concern me. Right now, I think Van Meter might be just slightly ahead of the Eagles in terms of reloading, so I’ll take them to win a really fun game.
Derek: Underwood -- My loyal readers know that I’ve never picked against Underwood.
Trevor: Underwood -- Gotta risk it for the biscuit. I know who Van Meter is, but this Underwood group has shown they can compete at a high level. Van Meter is undoubtedly going to have dudes, but I'm taking the Eagles to notch an impressive win at home.
Sioux City East at Glenwood
These two played last year. It was a 50-33 Sioux City East win.
Ryan: Sioux City East -- The Raiders lost a lot from last year’s playoff squad, but they are trending towards a plug-and-play program. Their ability to stretch the field vertically is the difference in this one to me. I expect Glenwood to hang around, but SC East has just a little too much.
Derek: Glenwood -- The Black Raiders must replace a huge senior class, and it sounds like they’ve got the people to do it. For now, though, I think the Rams are best prepared for the opening week with their returning ‘fellas’ up front.
Trevor: Glenwood -- I've gone back and forth on this game because I know Sioux City East is going to have talent, even if we don't know who they are yet. I'll take Glenwood's experience -- and beef in the trenches -- to avenge last year's loss.
Winterset at Creston
Creston has controlled this series, leading 30-7-1. These two met last year, and Creston won 31-14.
Ryan: Creston -- I don’t know if there’s another school that I feel so optimistic about going into the season as I do with Creston. The Panthers return several key pieces from last year’s team. They will get tested with their schedule, but this is a team I would not want to see in the playoffs. I think they take care of business in week one.
Derek: Creston -- The Panthers are primed for a big year, although the KMA Sports Formula has already created some unneeded bulletin board material for the Harlan Cyclones.
Trevor: Creston -- I'm big on the Panthers this year. I think they'll show why tonight behind a big night from Brennan Hayes.
Harlan at Lewis Central
Harlan has won 50 of the 59 matchups. These two have played some classics lately, none of which can top last year's classic -- a 30-27 comeback win for LC.
Ryan: Lewis Central -- I skipped this one and did everything else before coming back to pick this game. I really don’t know. Both teams have to replace plenty. Both teams also have plenty of athletes to fill those holes. In the end, I think Lewis Central might be a touch deeper, so I’ll take them to win.
Derek: Lewis Central -- Speaking of! The Titans have an outstanding defensive group returning from a team that edged past Harlan last year. I do know this figures to be downright awesome — again! Regardless, the loser of this game cannot complain about their ranking in next year’s KMA Sports Top 50 countdown.
Trevor: Lewis Central -- More bulletin board material for the "underdog" Cyclones. Both teams have to replace stud quarterbacks but also return stud receivers. However, I'm giving the edge to the team I feel returns a little more defensively. That would be Lewis Central.
East Atchison at King City
According to MSHSAA's not great record keeping, this is the first meeting.
Ryan: East Atchison -- The Wolves lost their top two offensive threats from last year, but they return a lot of guys in the trenches. They also have some skill guys primed and ready to step up. King City is also looking to replace a lot of production off last year’s squad. I think EA wins the battle in the trenches and walks away with a win.
Derek: East Atchison -- The Wolves should have a stellar defense returning, and if they can find just enough offense, they will be all right.
Trevor: East Atchison -- I remember the days when the Wolves slung it all over the yard. Times have changed. East Atchison's physical defense is the difference tonight.
Platte Valley at Worth County
These two met in the postseason last year: a 46-28 Worth County win.
Ryan: Worth County -- I might be able to hear the pads popping in Grant City from my perch at KMA Radio on Friday in Shenandoah. That’s how physical this game will be. Both teams play a physical brand of football. I’ll lean Worth County with their experience to get a win.
Derek: Worth County -- The No. 1 Worth County Tigers are the pick here. With Tyler New doing his two-way thing and Elias Alarcon leading the way up front, Worth County is the team to beat in Missouri 8P this year.
Trevor: Worth County -- Games like this keep chiropractors in business. This is going to be a slobber knocker of epic proportions. I'll roll with the Tigers in a close one.
Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock nearly hung a hundred last year in a 95-44 win.
Ryan: Sacred Heart -- Elmwood-Murdock has to replace basically all of their production from last season, meanwhile Sacred Heart is looking to rebound from an uncharacteristic year last year. I’ll have a much better handle on these two teams after week one, but early on I’ll take FCSH to get a win.
Derek: Sacred Heart -- Last year, Elmwood-Murdock relied on Cade Hosier in a dominant win against the Irish. Hosier is gone, but they do have plenty still coming back. However, I’m going to take an Irish team that should have a bit more experience than they did at this time a year ago.
Trevor: Sacred Heart -- It isn't easy replacing Cade Hosier. Plus, I imagine Doug Goltz has been thinking about this one for a year.
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Palmyra was a 51-34 victor in last year's meeting.
Ryan: Palmyra -- Both teams return quite a bit from last year and Weeping Water is getting some love in the preseason coaches poll. I just have a gut feeling here that the Panthers will have enough firepower to win a shootout.
Derek: Palmyra -- Drew Erhart is back calling the signals, and that’s about all I need to know when it comes to deciding on who will win this one.
Trevor: Palmyra -- Drew Erhart is fast and the Panthers have quite a bit of talent returning. I'll take the Palmyra to start the year with a dub.
Southeast Polk at WDM Valley
Southeast Polk has the 11-8 edge. These two played twice last year and Southeast Polk won both, including a 49-14 thrashing in the 5A title game.
Ryan: WDM Valley -- SE Polk absolutely rolled Valley in the Class 5A title game last year. I’m guessing that hasn’t sat well in the Tigers’ locker room all offseason. I think Valley gets a key win to start out the season.
Derek: WDM Valley -- My mama always told me when you don’t know who is going to win just pick the home team.
Trevor: Southeast Polk -- Looks like I'm the only one rolling with the defending champs. OK then. I know Abu Sama and Kadyn Proctor are huge voids to fill, but the Rams had plenty of talent aside from those two. Southeast Polk wins 28-17.