(KMAland) – The KMA Sports crew is picking 25 playoff games this week.
We’re picking every KMAland Iowa game, two KMAland Nebraska games, two KMAland Missouri contests, every game in a pod that features KMAland schools and one Non-KMAland Game of the Week.
Derek led the clubhouse last week with a stellar 12-3 week while Ryan was 8-7 and Nick went 8-6. Trevor took some risks and went an abysmal 4-10.
Here’s how the standings fare.
Ryan: 94-41 (.696)
Derek: 85-50 (.600)
Trevor: 71-54 (.568)
Nick: 71-56 (.559)
8-PLAYER
Pod A
West Bend-Mallard at Remsen, St. Mary’s – BCMoore Line: Remsen, St. Mary’s by 33.38
Ryan: Remsen, St. Mary’s -33.38
Derek: Remsen, St. Mary’s -33.38
Trevor: Remsen, St. Mary’s -33.38
Nick: Remsen, St. Mary’s -33.38
GTRA at West Harrison – BCMoore Line: GTRA by -1.16
Ryan: GTRA -1.16 -- The Hawkeyes continue to find ways to win games, including a real close call with Bedford in the first round. I think they find a way again this week against a physical GTRA bunch.
Derek: West Harrison +1.16 -- I’m impressed with this matchup from the IHSAA. I think if you’re looking to find the most evenly matched remaining teams in 8-Player, then it’s these two. And I don’t even need Brent Moore’s computers to tell me that. What makes this even more fun is that both teams tend to play close games. GTRA has had a pair of two-point games and two other two-score games while West Harrison has had wins by 3, 7, 9 and 2 this year. I’m going Hawkeyes!
Trevor: GTRA -1.16 – Max Hough is a problem. I like West Harrison to hang around like they’ve done all year, but I think this game comes down to a big play from Hough to give the Titans a win.
Nick: GTRA -1.16 -- Yet another miniscule line for a West Harrison game. GTRA’s Max Hough is one of the best players in 8-man, but I’ll still take the Hawkeyes in a game that should come down to the wire.
Pod B
CAM at Lenox – Lenox by 15.79
Ryan: CAM +15.79 -- CAM has really figured some things out down the stretch this season. I'm not sure if the Cougars will win this one outright, but I think this game will be a lot tighter than 16 points.
Derek: CAM +15.79 -- A 15.79 seems like a bit much for a team like CAM that has been playing really good football late in the year. But, then again, Lenox might be that dang good. For now, I’m playing it safe with the Cougars.
Trevor: CAM +15.79 – This line against the defending state champions? I’m taking this all day. The Cougars are a sneaky team right now. I think Lenox holds on and wins, but I’ll take CAM to cover.
Nick: CAM +15.79 -- The Cougars were two plays away from being 9-0 and forcing everyone to consider another state title run. I think CAM’s experience will serve it well here. Lenox wins, but the Cougars keep it within the number.
Fremont-Mills at Southeast Warren – BCMoore Line: Fremont-Mills by 5.27
Ryan: Fremont-Mills -5.27 -- The Knights got a late push in their first round win over Moravia and maybe that was just enough of a wake-up call to get them ready to go for the dynamic Warhawk attack.
Derek: Fremont-Mills -5.27 -- The Knights have to feel pretty solid about this matchup, given the way they match up with what Southeast Warren likes to do. Warhawks head coach Shane Rowlands readily admits they have used their size to their advantage this year — and that Fremont-Mills is the first team they’ve played that is bigger than them. I’m going with the matchups and choosing the Knights.
Trevor: No Pick – I make my return to beautiful Lacona tonight alongside Mike Wood.
Nick: Southeast Warren +5.27 -- This feels like a gift, not because F-M doesn’t deserve to be favored, but because Southeast Warren shouldn’t be catching points at home. Both teams are huge up front and love to pound the rock. I’ll take the Warhawks in a close one.
CLASS A
Pod D
Southwest Valley at AHSTW – BCMoore Line: AHSTW by 27.59
Ryan: Southwest Valley +27.20 -- I know AHSTW has a 28-0 win over the Timberwolves earlier this year, but I have a feeling this game will be closer. Expect a physical battle in this one. I think AHSTW gets the win, but I'll take the points.
Derek: Southwest Valley +27.20 -- This was a 28-0 win for AHSTW all the way back in Week 3. I’m choosing to believe the Timberwolves will keep it closer than that this time. We would have loved to bring you video of this game, as we had planned to do all the way up to mid-day Wednesday, but the NFHS Network stinks.
Trevor: Southwest Valley +27.20 – Boy, it would be awesome if the NFHS wasn’t terrible and we could video stream this game. Oh well, give me Southwest Valley to cover this time with a healthy Evan Timmerman.
Nick: No Pick – Nick has the call of this one on the KMAX-Stream.
Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully – BCMoore Line: Lynnville-Sully by 14.24
Ryan: Lynnville-Sully -14.24 -- Lynnville-Sully has simply steamrolled teams this season. The Hawks have a running back who is averaging over 12 yards per carry and has 24 touchdowns this season. I think they get a push here, but come away with a playoff win.
Derek: Mount Ayr +14.24 -- Lynnville-Sully has played just two winning teams this year. And to their credit, they have absolutely trounced everybody they played. However, their strength of schedule is the second-easiest in Class A. Mount Ayr, meanwhile, has been playing in the Group of Death this year. I like them to cover that spread AND win.
Trevor: Mount Ayr +14.24 – Lynnville-Sully’s style isn’t easy if you aren’t used to it, so I think that will give Mount Ayr some fits. I’ll take L-S to win, but Mount Ayr to cover.
Nick: Mount Ayr +14.24 -- Man, this might be the toughest game on the slate this week. On paper, Lynnville-Sully is the better team, but I think Mount Ayr’s Jaixen Frost is one of those guys who thrives in a spot like this. I’ll take the Raiders to cover.
CLASS 1A
Pod C
Western Christian at Aplington-Parkersburg – BCMoore Line – Aplington-Parkersburg by 14.47
Ryan: Aplington-Parkersburg -14.47
Derek: Aplington-Parkersburg -14.47
Trevor: Aplington-Parkersburg -14.47
Nick: Aplington-Parkersburg -14.47
Kuemper Catholic at West Sioux – BCMoore Line: West Sioux by 3.58
Ryan: West Sioux -3.58 -- West Sioux is about as balanced as it gets offensively -- they've passed for 1,431 yards and rushed for 1,441 yards this season. That kind of diversity can be hard to scheme for, so I'll take the Falcons.
Derek: West Sioux -3.58 -- I think Kuemper is going to contend and be in this game. There are some fine people in America that might not think that, but I believe in this Knights team. I just think it’s a tall and very tough task to make that trip and win in NW Iowa. It’s a strange place up there, ya know?
Trevor: West Sioux -3.58 – I tip my cap to what the Knights have done this year, but West Sioux is a beast. And I think Kuemper is a year away from big, big things. West Sioux wins 35-20.
Nick: West Sioux -3.58 -- What Ryan Steinkamp has done with that Kuemper team this year is phenomenal. The Knights are really good, and so is their QB DJ Vonnahme. But, this is a nightmare draw for them. Beating West Sioux on the road might be just a little too much to ask.
Pod D
Pella Christian at South Hamilton – BCMoore Line: Pella Christian by 7.69
Ryan: Pella Christian -7.69
Derek: Pella Christian -7.69
Trevor: Pella Christian -7.69
Nick: South Hamilton +7.69
ACGC at Underwood – BCMoore Line: Underwood by 41.72
Ryan: ACGC +41.72 -- I have no doubt that Underwood will get a win in this game, but 41 points is a lot in a round of 16 game. That's magnified when you consider the style ACGC wants to play, running the clock and sustaining drives. I'll take Underwood to win, but ACGC to cover.
Derek: Underwood -41.72 -- There continues to be no proof that I have ever picked against Underwood in my life!
Trevor: ACGC +41.72 – Don’t take it personal, Underwood. I still the Eagles win comfortably, but I think ACGC’s ground-and-pound attack will limit possessions.
Nick: ACGC +41.72 -- Underwood will win this game comfortably, but the Eagles have a tendency to yank their starters pretty early if they get up big, which is exactly what they should do. For that reason, I like ACGC on a backdoor cover here.
CLASS 2A
Pod A
Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – BCMoore Line: CLGLR by 42.68
Ryan: Clarinda +42.68 -- This is another matchup where I think the points are just too much. CLGLR could very well cover that in this one, but I'm not predicting that. I think Clarinda can make some hay with Tadyn Brown and keep the game within striking distance.
Derek: Clarinda +42.68 -- To make this pick, I decided to check on how many wins CLGLR has by 42.60 or more. The answer: 3. And how many times has Clarinda lost by 42.60? 0. It says here those numbers stay the same.
Trevor: Clarinda +42.68 – Man, tough draw for the Cardinals. They get the state championship favorite and have to drive to basically Minnesota. I think CLGLR wins, but Clarinda stays within this margin.
Nick: Clarinda +42.68 -- Clarinda has been playing really good football for the past month now. Unfortunately, the state matched them up with the clear-cut No. 1 team in Class 2A in CLGLR. I think the Cardinals can cover this massive spread, though.
West Lyon at Greene County – BCMoore Line: West Lyon by 0.60
Ryan: West Lyon -0.60
Derek: West Lyon -0.60
Trevor: West Lyon -0.60
Nick: Greene County +0.60
CLASS 3A
Pod A
MOC-Floyd Valley at Harlan – BCMoore Line: Harlan by 36.54
Ryan: Harlan -36.77 -- Generally, I would shy away from a line this big, but the Cyclones are on another level compared to most teams in the state. I expect Harlan to put up points early and often and roll to a quarterfinal round matchup.
Derek: Harlan -36.54: Six of Harlan’s eight wins have been by more than 36.77. My guess is that they make it seven of nine.
Trevor: Harlan -36.54 – You’d have to be crazy to pick against Harlan. I’m not crazy.
Nick: Harlan -36.54 -- When will BCMoore learn that Harlan beats everyone by a million points?
Nevada at Sioux Center – BCMoore Line: Nevada by 9.20
Ryan: Nevada -9.20
Derek: Nevada -9.20
Trevor: Nevada -9.20
Nick: Nevada -9.20
Pod D
Grinnell at ADM – BCMoore Line: ADM by 39.40
Ryan: ADM -39.40
Derek: Grinnell +39.40
Trevor: Grinnell +39.40
Nick: Grinnell +39.40
Creston at North Polk – BCMoore Line: North Polk by 19.21
Ryan: Creston +19.21 -- Creston will need to refocus and find a way to respond following a week 9 loss to Atlantic. North Polk presents some good balance on offense. The Comets have also played a meat grinder of a schedule.
Derek: Creston +19.21 -- I’m putting the ultimate faith in Brian Morrison, his staff and his players that they got a wake-up call last week with their loss to Atlantic. Time for an inspired road performance against a very strong North Polk team.
Trevor: Creston +19.21 – It’s been a less than ideal stretch for Creston. I’m not saying they’ll win tonight, but I think the Panthers keep it within this spread against a North Polk team that came out of a wild district.
Nick: Creston +19.21 -- The Panthers have had a rough go of it down the stretch, but I like them to cover here. Defense and running game travels. Creston does both of those really well.
CLASS 4A
Pod C
LeMars at Lewis Central – BCMoore Line: Lewis Central by 32.40
Ryan: Lewis Central -32.40 -- The Titans seem to have things clicking on offense right now and that's dangerous. If they get off to a fast start, this one could be over quick.
Derek: LeMars +32.40 -- Not many teams have been able to slow down the Lewis Central offense. Can LeMars score enough to keep it within 32.35? I’m thinking the answer is yes. Something like 49-21.
Trevor: Lewis Central -32.40 – I fear a backdoor cover might get me, but Lewis Central is too darn good. I think their mission to repeat as state champs starts in dominant fashion tonight.
Nick: Lewis Central -32.40 -- I don’t really have anything to say about this one. Titans roll.
Glenwood at Spencer – BCMoore Line: Spencer by 7.16
Ryan: Glenwood +7.16 -- This is a battle of truly contrasting styles. The Rams have shown the ability to put the ball in the air and score points. Meanwhile, Spencer is all ground and pound. I have a sneaky feeling that Glenwood will be able to score enough to keep it close and maybe pull out a win late.
Derek: Glenwood +7.16 -- This Glenwood teams has been a bit undervalued all season long. What a coaching job by Cory Faust and his staff this year, overcoming a bundle of injuries and constantly adjusting what they can do on a given Friday. This one comes down to the final snap.
Trevor: Glenwood +7.16 – It’s a long bus ride, but this is a must better matchup for the Rams than getting tossed to Central Iowa. Not only do the Rams cover, but I think they win.
Nick: Glenwood +7.16 -- This is a dream matchup for the Rams as far as first round road matchups. Spencer’s rushing attack is good, but Kayden Anderson & Co. should be able to put up a lot of points. Give me the Rams in a close one.
CLASS 5A
Pod C
Sioux City East at Ankeny – BCMoore Line: Ankeny by 12.97
Ryan: Ankeny -12.97 -- Sioux City East gets to a take a shot at slowing down Iowa State commit JJ Kohl in this one. In the end, I think Ankeny's tough schedule pays dividends in this one.
Derek: Sioux City East +12.97 -- Sioux City East was able to stick right with the two Central Iowa standout opponents they saw this year. I’ve got them doing it again.
Trevor: Ankeny -12.97 – I really, really want to pick Sioux City East, but I think Ankeny has just too many weapons. Ankeny 42, Sioux City East 28.
Nick: Ankeny -12.97 -- This is probably the best QB matchup in the state this week. SC East’s Cole Ritchie put up gaudy numbers this year and Ankeny’s JJ Kohl has already committed to play for Matt Campbell next season. Quarterbacks aside, though, Ankeny is the better team.
Iowa City, City at Johnston – BCMoore Line: Johnston by 1.59
Ryan: Johnston -1.59
Derek: Johnston -1.59
Trevor: Iowa City, City +1.59
Nick: Johnson -1.26
KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS
D1: Hi-Line at Elmwood-Murdock
Ryan: Elmwood-Murdock: This game will come down to a battle of two talented running backs in E-M's Cade Hosier & Hi-Line's Ryker Evans. The Knights have shown just a little more ability to move the ball and capitalize, so I think they come out on top.
Derek: Elmwood-Murdock: Elmwood-Murdock’s physicality is tough to deal with, and I think we’ll see that again this week.
Trevor: Elmwood-Murdock: A home game in the playoffs when the other team has to trek across the state is a huge advantage. The Knights have that advantage. Oh, and they also have Cade Hosier. That’s the difference tonight.
Nick: Elmwood-Murdock: Cade Hosier is a stud and I think the Knights ride him to a win here.
D2: Johnson-Brock at Dundy County Stratton
Ryan: Johnson-Brock -- The Eagles take their powerful group to Colorado....I mean Benkelman, Nebraska for what should be a fun one. Corbin Horner is a strong dual-threat option for the Tigers. If J-B can figure out a way to slow him down, I'm confident in their offense to put them in front. Give me the Eagles.
Derek: Dundy County Stratton -- The drive is long, and this Dundy County Stratton team is going to be ready to attack the moment the Eagles get off the bus.
Trevor: Dundy County Stratton – As I said with Hi-Line/Elmwood-Murdock, the home team has the upper hand when it’s playoff time in the great state of Nebraska. I’ll take the boys in Benkelman to edge Johnson-Brock by less than seven.
Nick: Johnson-Brock -- I’m not picking against Mitch Roberts in the playoffs. Won’t do it! Give me the Eagles.
KMALAND MISSOURI PLAYOFFS
8-Player: Nodaway Valley at Stanberry
Ryan: Nodaway Valley -- I'm going with a hunch in this one. Nodaway Valley played a really nice game last week and didn't come out on top, meanwhile, Stanberry got beat up pretty well against Worth County. I will take the Thunder to move on.
Derek: Stanberry -- Stanberry will welcome the opportunity to play someone other than a state-championship contending team for the first time in over a month.
Trevor: Stanberry – Tucker Schieber is tough to stop and Stanberry is probably foaming at the mouth after losses to three of the top six or seven teams in the state to end the year.
Nick: Stanberry -- Tucker Schieber is really good. Stanberry rolls.
8-Player: Mound City at South Holt
Ryan: South Holt -- I'm going with a hunch in this one. Nodaway Valley played a really nice game last week and didn't come out on top, meanwhile, Stanberry got beat up pretty well against Worth County. I will take the Thunder to move on.
Derek: South Holt -- Some have said it’s not easy to beat a team twice. Josh Petersen may disagree after Friday night.
Trevor: South Holt – I think it’s much closer than their 40-14 meeting earlier this year. Mound City has certainly improved, but have they improved by 26 points? I can’t say for sure, so I’ll take the Knights.
Nick: South Holt -- The Knights have already beaten Mound City this year… by a lot. I’ll take them to move on.
NON-KMALAND POD GAME OF THE WEEK
Class 5A: Waukee Northwest at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy – BCMoore Line: Waukee Northwest by 0.64
Ryan: Waukee Northwest -0.64
Derek: Waukee Northwest -0.64
Trevor: Waukee Northwest -0.64
Nick: CR Kennedy +0.64