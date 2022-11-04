(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports crew is picking 28 postseason games today.
Last night, Nick went 3-1 in the 8-player quarterfinals while Derek was 2-2, Trevor went 1-2 and Ryan was 1-3.
Here’s how the standings fare now.
Ryan: 110-54 (.670)
Derek: 103-61 (.628)
Trevor: 87-65 (.572)
Nick: 85-68 (.555)
CLASS A
North Linn at West Hancock -- BCMoore Line: West Hancock by 16.64
Ryan: West Hancock -16.64
Derek: North Linn +16.64
Trevor: West Hancock -16.64
Nick: North Linn +16.64
East Buchanan at Grundy Center -- BCMoore Line: Grundy Center by 8.44
Ryan: Grundy Center -8.44
Derek: Grundy Center -8.44
Trevor: Grundy Center -8.44
Nick: Grundy Center -8.44
AHSTW at Lynnville-Sully -- BCMoore Line: Lynnville-Sully by 4.86
Ryan: AHSTW +4.86 -- AHSTW will be the hardest matchup Lynnville-Sully has seen all year. The Vikings depth up front is the difference in this one for me. I like AHSTW to pull away late for a win.
Derek: AHSTW +4.86 -- The Vikings are going to go on the road and come home with a win and a trip to Cedar Falls. You heard it here first.
Trevor: No Pick – I have the call of this game on the KMAX-Stream.
Nick: AHSTW +4.86 -- The Vikings got the shaft from the IHSAA having to go on the road for this here. I mean, we have an entire RPI system and we still decide quarterfinal home teams alphabetically? What are we doing here? But, I digress. AHSTW is a deep and complete team with a really freaking good quarterback. I think they win this one against a one-dimensional Lynnville-Sully squad.
HMS at Woodbury Central -- BCMoore Line: Woodbury Central by 9.03
Ryan: Woodbury Central -9.03
Derek: HMS +9.03
Trevor: HMS +9.03
Nick: Woodbury Central -9.03
CLASS 1A
MFL, MarMac at West Branch -- BCMoore Line: West Branch by 6.41
Ryan: MFL, MarMac +6.41
Derek: West Branch -6.41
Trevor: West Branch -6.41
Nick: West Branch -6.41
Sigourney-Keota at Van Meter -- BCMoore Line: Van Meter by 24.13
Ryan: Van Meter -24.13
Derek: Sigourney-Keota +24.13
Trevor: Van Meter -24.13
Nick: Van Meter -24.13
Pella Christian at Underwood -- BCMoore Line: Underwood by 13.68
Ryan: Underwood -13.68 -- When the Underwood offense gets rolling, I'm not sure there is anyone in the state that can stop them. Pella Christian can put some points up, but I don't think they can stop Underwood.
Derek: Underwood -13.68 -- Underwood -13.68. You think I’m picking against Underwood now? It’s never happened
Trevor: Underwood -13.68 -- This is the year for the Eagles. After back-to-back heartbreakers in the quarterfinals, I think it’s time for a trip to Cedar Falls. They get that tonight after a two-touchdown win.
Nick: No Pick – Nick is calling this one on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
Western Christian at West Sioux -- BCMoore Line: West Sioux by 15.35
Ryan: West Sioux +15.35
Derek: Western Christian +15.35
Trevor: West Sioux -15.35
Nick: Western Christian +15.35
CLASS 2A
Centerville at Williamsburg -- BCMoore Line: Williamsburg 36.24
Ryan: Williamsburg -36.24
Derek: Williamsburg -36.24
Trevor: Centerville +36.24
Nick: Williamsburg -36.24
OABCIG at Spirit Lake -- BCMoore Line: Spirit Lake by 14.38
Ryan: OABCIG +14.38
Derek: OABCIG +14.38
Trevor: OABCIG +14.38
Nick: OABCIG +14.38
Crestwood, Cresco at Dubuque Wahlert -- BCMoore Line: Wahlert by 7.51
Ryan: Wahlert -7.51
Derek: Wahlert -7.51
Trevor: Wahlert -7.51
Nick: Crestwood +7.51
West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock -- BCMoore Line: CLGLR by 28.04
Ryan: CLGLR -28.04
Derek: West Lyon +28.04
Trevor: West Lyon +28.04
Nick: CLGLR -28.04
CLASS 3A
Solon at Mount Vernon -- BCMoore Line: Mount Vernon by 13.94
Ryan: Solon +13.94
Derek: Solon +13.94
Trevor: Solon +13.94
Nick: Solon +13.94
Independence at Humboldt -- BCMoore Line: Humboldt by 18.53
Ryan: Independence +18.53
Derek: Independence +18.53
Trevor: Independence +18.53
Nick: Independence +18.53
Nevada at Harlan -- BCMoore Line: Harlan by 35.58
Ryan: Harlan -35.58 – Ryan is too good for an explanation on this game, I guess.
Derek: Harlan -35.58 -- The .58 might scare me a bit, but I still feel this will be a Harlan kind of night.
Trevor: Harlan -35.58 – I was just about to say this line is big for a quarterfinal, but then I remembered two things – 1. Harlan is really, really good. 2. They beat this team 38-0 last year.
Nick: Harlan -35.58 -- Every Harlan spread should be a minimum of 50 points. I mean, seriously. No one in 3A can hang with the Cyclones. I think they roll to the dome with another blowout victory here.
North Polk at ADM -- BCMoore Line: ADM by 5.80
Ryan: ADM -5.80
Derek: ADM -5.80
Trevor: ADM -5.80
Nick: ADM -5.80
CLASS 4A
North Scott at Waverly-Shell Rock -- BCMoore Line: WSR by 12.77
Ryan: North Scott +12.77
Derek: North Scott +12.77
Trevor: Waverly-Shell Rock -12.77
Nick: Waverly Shell-Rock -12.77
Carlisle at Iowa City Liberty -- BCMoore Line: Carlisle by 1.95
Ryan: Iowa City Liberty +1.95
Derek: Iowa City Liberty +1.95
Trevor: Carlisle -1.95
Nick: Carlisle -1.95
Indianola at Cedar Rapids, Xavier -- BCMoore Line: CR Xavier by 22.38
Ryan: Indianola +22.38
Derek: CR Xavier -22.38
Trevor: Indianola +22.38
Nick: CR Xavier -22.38
Glenwood at Lewis Central -- BCMoore Line: Lewis Central by 29.98
Ryan: No Pick – Ryan is (gasp) calling a football game!
Derek: Lewis Central -29.98 -- The Titans are playing a new level of football. You saw it on Friday against LeMars, and you may see it again this week.
Trevor: Glenwood +29.98 – I’ve gone back and forth in this one. Lewis Central ended their last meeting in dominant fashion but they stumbled early. I think 29.98 is just a tad too large. LC wins, but the Rams cover.
Nick: Lewis Central -29.98 -- We all nailed that Glenwood pick last week, eh? Great win by the Rams after a long drive up to Spencer. I’m really tempted to pick them to cover this spread, but Lewis Central just appears to be on a mission right now. What it did to LeMars last week was quite impressive. The Titans are full steam ahead to Cedar Falls to defend their title.
CLASS 5A
Waukee Northwest at Dowling Catholic – BCMoore Line: Dowling by 22.79
Ryan: Dowling Catholic -22.79
Derek: Waukee Northwest +22.79
Trevor: Dowling Catholic -22.79
Nick: Dowling Catholic -22.79
Cedar Rapids, Prairie at Southeast Polk – BCMoore Line: Southeast Polk by 30.38
Ryan: Southeast Polk -30.38
Derek: CR Prairie +30.38
Trevor: CR Prairie +30.38
Nick: Southeast Polk -30.38
West Des Moines Valley at Cedar Falls – BCMoore Line: Valley by 6.87
Ryan: Valley -6.87
Derek: Cedar Falls +6.87
Trevor: Cedar Falls +6.87
Nick: Cedar Falls +6.87
Johnston at Ankeny – BCMoore Line: Ankeny by 17.20
Ryan: Johnston +17.20
Derek: Ankeny -17.20
Trevor: Ankeny -17.20
Nick: Ankeny -17.20
KMALAND MISSOURI
St. Pius X at Maryville
Ryan: Maryville -- I have a feeling the Spoofhounds will be out for some revenge in this matchup. Maryville has really played better football down the stretch and I like their chances after a week off to get healthy.
Derek: Maryville -- Tough first postseason matchup for the Spoofhounds, but this is probably exactly who they wanted. Time to avenge their earlier loss.
Trevor: Maryville – Maryville is 88-4 at the Hound Pound in the last decade. I know St. Pius X beat them earlier this year. But that was on the road. The Spoofhounds are 89-4 after tonight.
Nick: Maryville -- Spoohounds are rolling. I think they keep rolling here.
Albany at East Atchison
Ryan: Albany -- This game seems way too good for a district quarterfinal, but that just shows you how loaded this district really is. Albany seems to play to their level of competition -- they play big in big games and can lay an egg against lesser opponents. I think the Warriors will be ready to go in this one and I think they clip EA.
Derek: Albany -- Albany is absolutely loaded with talent and have wins over some of the best teams in the state. This should be a good one.
Trevor: Albany – I want to be wrong on this pick, but I think Kemper Cline is a problem. That will be the case for East Atchison tonight. I think Albany holds on for a 34-26 win. Feel free to prove me wrong, Wolves.
Nick: East Atchison -- This game shouldn’t be a district quarterfinal, but that’s just how it goes. Missouri 8-man is so deep. I’ll go with the home team in a game that I believe to be a toss up.
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Clarkson/Leigh at Weeping Water
Ryan: Weeping Water -- Weeping Water had the upset of the week in Nebraska last week, so I think the Indians keep things rolling. WW has some nice weapons to utilize on offense. The Patriots want to play a low-scoring, hard-knocking affair, so I think Weeping Water will need to turn the game into a track meet.
Derek: Weeping Water -- Weeping Water knocked off No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge last week, and now they get a chance to host a playoff game. Give me the Indians to keep it rolling.
Trevor: Weeping Water – Is Mitchell Shepherd working some sort of voodoo magic that’s allowing the Indians to beat all of these undefeated teams? Maybe. Or maybe Weeping Water was much better than their record showed and now they’ve shown their capabilities. Weeping Water is playing with house money right now. I think the magical run continues.
Nick: Clarkson/Leigh -- Weeping Water is 6-1 in its last seven games following an 0-3 start to the season. Those boys have been through the ringer this year. Unfortunately, I think it ends here.
Boone Central at Ashland-Greenwood
Ryan: Boone Central -- These two teams have a combined three losses this season and all three of those are to the top two seeds in C1. I expect this one to be low-scoring and come down to the wire. I will take the Cardinals to score late and win.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood -- The Bluejays are undoubtedly one of the top three teams in Class C1. They’ll get their second shot at Aurora.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood – Very good argument to be had that these are the third and fourth best teams in Class C1. I keep going back forth on this one. When in doubt, take the home team and/or the KMAland team. Ashland-Greenwood is both in this instance.
Nick: Ashland-Greenwood -- If we were actually betting on these games (we’re not because that’s illegal!), the Bluejays would’ve made me some good coin this year. I gotta keep riding them.