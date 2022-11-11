KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- It’s another fun day in the football postseason with 21 games on tap for the KMA Sports crew to pick this week.

Ryan, Nick and Derek were 3-1 yesterday while Trevor was 1-2.

Here’s how the standings look

Ryan: 136-61 (.690)

Derek: 118-80 (.595)

Trevor: 106-78 (.576)

Nick: 106-80 (.569)

IOWA STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

West Branch vs. Van Meter – BCMoore Line: Van Meter by 9.10

Ryan: Van Meter -9.10

Derek: Van Meter -9.10

Trevor: Van Meter -9.10

Nick: Van Meter -9.10

Underwood vs. West Sioux – BCMoore Line: West Sioux by 0.73

Ryan: Underwood +0.73 -- Underwood has proved that they can score on just about anyone in the state. I think the Eagles win a shootout and get to a state title matchup

Derek: Underwood +0.73 -- Underwood +0.73. I hate to say it again, but I’ve never picked against the Underwood Eagles in my life. Let’s keep this bit going. It’s a fun one, and it works!

Trevor: No Pick – Trevor has the call of this one on KMA-FM 99.1 at 1 PM sharp.

Nick: Underwood +0.73 -- The Eagles finally got the Dome monkey off their back with a dominant win over Pella Christian last week. That takes a lot of pressure off and I expect them to play loose because of it. Alex Ravlin has been the best QB in 1A over the past two months. I think he leads Underwood to its first title game ever.

CLASS 5A

WDM Valley vs. Dowling Catholic – BCMoore Line: Dowling by 23.27

Ryan: Dowling Catholic -23.27

Derek: Valley +23.27

Trevor: Dowling -23.27

Nick: Valley +23.27

Johnston vs. Southeast Polk – BCMoore Line: SE Polk by 17.99

Ryan: Southeast Polk -17.99

Derek: Southeast Polk -17.99

Trevor: Johnston +17.99

Nick: Southeast Polk -17.99

NEBRASKA STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS A

Grand Island at Omaha, Westside

Ryan: Westside

Derek: Westside

Trevor: Westside

Nick: Westside

Creighton Prep at Gretna

Ryan: Gretna

Derek: Gretna

Trevor: Gretna

Nick: Gretna

CLASS B

Waverly at Bennington

Ryan: Bennington

Derek: Bennington

Trevor: Bennington

Nick: Bennington

Scottsbluff at Gross Catholic

Ryan: Gross Catholic

Derek: Scottsbluff

Trevor: Scottsbluff

Nick: Gross Catholic

CLASS C1

Boone Central at Aurora

Ryan: Aurora

Derek: Aurora

Trevor: Aurora

Nick: Aurora

Adams Central at Pierce

Ryan: Pierce

Derek: Pierce

Trevor: Pierce

Nick: Pierce

CLASS C2

Cedar Catholic at Battle Creek

Ryan: Battle Creek

Derek: Battle Creek

Trevor: Cedar Catholic

Nick: Battle Creek

Ord at Norfolk Catholic

Ryan: Ord

Derek: Norfolk Catholic

Trevor: Norfolk Catholic

Nick: Norfolk Catholic

CLASS D1

North Platte, St. Patrick’s at Neligh-Oakdale

Ryan: North Platte, St. Patrick’s

Derek: North Platte, St. Patrick’s

Trevor: North Platte, St. Patrick’s

Nick: Neligh-Oakdale

Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton

Ryan: Clarkson/Leigh

Derek: Stanton

Trevor: Clarkson/Leigh

Nick: Stanton

CLASS D2

Central Valley at Howells-Dodge

Ryan: Howell-Dodge

Derek: Howells-Dodge

Trevor: Howells-Dodge

Nick: Howells-Dodge

Bloomfield at Hitchcock County

Ryan: Hitchcock County

Derek: Hitchcock County

Trevor: Hitchcock County

Nick: Hitchcock County

6-MAN

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Parkview Christian

Ryan: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Derek: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Trevor: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Nick: No Pick

Pawnee City at Arthur County

Ryan: Arthur County

Derek: Arthur County

Trevor: Arthur County

Nick: Arthur County

KMALAND MISSOURI

8-PLAYER

East Atchison at North Andrew

Ryan: North Andrew -- North Andrew has bullied teams at the line of scrimmage all season long. I expect EA to hold their own in the trenches to keep this one close, but in the end, I like North Andrew to advance.

Derek: North Andrew -- The Cardinals are the No. 1 team in the land, and they have been in that spot for a long while for a reason.

Trevor: North Andrew – I’ve been wrong on the last two East Atchison picks, so you’re welcome, East Atchison. All joking aside, I think East Atchison’s style bodes well in this matchup, but beating North Andrew in Rosendale in November is easier said than done. Cardinals by a score.

Nick: North Andrew -- It’d be really fun to see the East Atchison Cinderella run continue, but I just don’t think it happens here. Cardinals are just too good on paper.

Worth County at Platte Valley

Ryan: No Pick – Ryan has reports on this. Please give him follow on Twitter @ryanmatheny16 if you want updates on this game. Come for the updates and stay for his controversial political tweets.

Derek: Worth County -- This will end up as the game of the week. Worth County wins it on a late trick play/screen pass.

Trevor: Platte Valley – This one should be a dandy. In Johnnie Silkett I trust. Platte Valley wins 36-30.

Nick: Platte Valley -- I’ll stick with the formula here: Coin flip games go to home teams. Carter Luke and Jaxon McCrary are a two-headed rushing monster I wouldn’t want to see on a sub-30 degree night. Give me PV.

CLASS 3

Savannah at Maryville

Ryan: Maryville -- I'm not picking against Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds at home in the postseason. I do expect this to be a tight battle -- tighter than their regular season matchup -- but Maryville is playing some really good football right now.

Derek: Maryville -- The Hound Pound will not see a loss this playoff season.

Trevor: Maryville – I’m not a man of consistency by any means, but I will consistently pick Maryville to win in the Hound Pound. Especially in November.

Nick: No Pick – Follow Nick for updates on Twitter @nickstavas

