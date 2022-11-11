(KMAland) -- It’s another fun day in the football postseason with 21 games on tap for the KMA Sports crew to pick this week.
Ryan, Nick and Derek were 3-1 yesterday while Trevor was 1-2.
Here’s how the standings look
Ryan: 136-61 (.690)
Derek: 118-80 (.595)
Trevor: 106-78 (.576)
Nick: 106-80 (.569)
IOWA STATE SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A
West Branch vs. Van Meter – BCMoore Line: Van Meter by 9.10
Ryan: Van Meter -9.10
Derek: Van Meter -9.10
Trevor: Van Meter -9.10
Nick: Van Meter -9.10
Underwood vs. West Sioux – BCMoore Line: West Sioux by 0.73
Ryan: Underwood +0.73 -- Underwood has proved that they can score on just about anyone in the state. I think the Eagles win a shootout and get to a state title matchup
Derek: Underwood +0.73 -- Underwood +0.73. I hate to say it again, but I’ve never picked against the Underwood Eagles in my life. Let’s keep this bit going. It’s a fun one, and it works!
Trevor: No Pick – Trevor has the call of this one on KMA-FM 99.1 at 1 PM sharp.
Nick: Underwood +0.73 -- The Eagles finally got the Dome monkey off their back with a dominant win over Pella Christian last week. That takes a lot of pressure off and I expect them to play loose because of it. Alex Ravlin has been the best QB in 1A over the past two months. I think he leads Underwood to its first title game ever.
CLASS 5A
WDM Valley vs. Dowling Catholic – BCMoore Line: Dowling by 23.27
Ryan: Dowling Catholic -23.27
Derek: Valley +23.27
Trevor: Dowling -23.27
Nick: Valley +23.27
Johnston vs. Southeast Polk – BCMoore Line: SE Polk by 17.99
Ryan: Southeast Polk -17.99
Derek: Southeast Polk -17.99
Trevor: Johnston +17.99
Nick: Southeast Polk -17.99
NEBRASKA STATE SEMIFINALS
CLASS A
Grand Island at Omaha, Westside
Ryan: Westside
Derek: Westside
Trevor: Westside
Nick: Westside
Creighton Prep at Gretna
Ryan: Gretna
Derek: Gretna
Trevor: Gretna
Nick: Gretna
CLASS B
Waverly at Bennington
Ryan: Bennington
Derek: Bennington
Trevor: Bennington
Nick: Bennington
Scottsbluff at Gross Catholic
Ryan: Gross Catholic
Derek: Scottsbluff
Trevor: Scottsbluff
Nick: Gross Catholic
CLASS C1
Boone Central at Aurora
Ryan: Aurora
Derek: Aurora
Trevor: Aurora
Nick: Aurora
Adams Central at Pierce
Ryan: Pierce
Derek: Pierce
Trevor: Pierce
Nick: Pierce
CLASS C2
Cedar Catholic at Battle Creek
Ryan: Battle Creek
Derek: Battle Creek
Trevor: Cedar Catholic
Nick: Battle Creek
Ord at Norfolk Catholic
Ryan: Ord
Derek: Norfolk Catholic
Trevor: Norfolk Catholic
Nick: Norfolk Catholic
CLASS D1
North Platte, St. Patrick’s at Neligh-Oakdale
Ryan: North Platte, St. Patrick’s
Derek: North Platte, St. Patrick’s
Trevor: North Platte, St. Patrick’s
Nick: Neligh-Oakdale
Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton
Ryan: Clarkson/Leigh
Derek: Stanton
Trevor: Clarkson/Leigh
Nick: Stanton
CLASS D2
Central Valley at Howells-Dodge
Ryan: Howell-Dodge
Derek: Howells-Dodge
Trevor: Howells-Dodge
Nick: Howells-Dodge
Bloomfield at Hitchcock County
Ryan: Hitchcock County
Derek: Hitchcock County
Trevor: Hitchcock County
Nick: Hitchcock County
6-MAN
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Parkview Christian
Ryan: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Derek: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Trevor: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Nick: No Pick
Pawnee City at Arthur County
Ryan: Arthur County
Derek: Arthur County
Trevor: Arthur County
Nick: Arthur County
KMALAND MISSOURI
8-PLAYER
East Atchison at North Andrew
Ryan: North Andrew -- North Andrew has bullied teams at the line of scrimmage all season long. I expect EA to hold their own in the trenches to keep this one close, but in the end, I like North Andrew to advance.
Derek: North Andrew -- The Cardinals are the No. 1 team in the land, and they have been in that spot for a long while for a reason.
Trevor: North Andrew – I’ve been wrong on the last two East Atchison picks, so you’re welcome, East Atchison. All joking aside, I think East Atchison’s style bodes well in this matchup, but beating North Andrew in Rosendale in November is easier said than done. Cardinals by a score.
Nick: North Andrew -- It’d be really fun to see the East Atchison Cinderella run continue, but I just don’t think it happens here. Cardinals are just too good on paper.
Worth County at Platte Valley
Ryan: No Pick – Ryan has reports on this. Please give him follow on Twitter @ryanmatheny16 if you want updates on this game. Come for the updates and stay for his controversial political tweets.
Derek: Worth County -- This will end up as the game of the week. Worth County wins it on a late trick play/screen pass.
Trevor: Platte Valley – This one should be a dandy. In Johnnie Silkett I trust. Platte Valley wins 36-30.
Nick: Platte Valley -- I’ll stick with the formula here: Coin flip games go to home teams. Carter Luke and Jaxon McCrary are a two-headed rushing monster I wouldn’t want to see on a sub-30 degree night. Give me PV.
CLASS 3
Savannah at Maryville
Ryan: Maryville -- I'm not picking against Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds at home in the postseason. I do expect this to be a tight battle -- tighter than their regular season matchup -- but Maryville is playing some really good football right now.
Derek: Maryville -- The Hound Pound will not see a loss this playoff season.
Trevor: Maryville – I’m not a man of consistency by any means, but I will consistently pick Maryville to win in the Hound Pound. Especially in November.
Nick: No Pick – Follow Nick for updates on Twitter @nickstavas