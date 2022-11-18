(KMAland) – There are 14 games on tap for the KMA Sports crew to pick today.
Yesterday, Trevor went 2-0 while Ryan and Nick each went 2-1. Derek brought up the rear with a 1-2 performance. Here’s the standings heading into Friday.
Ryan: 153-70 (.686)
Derek: 134-91 (.595)
Trevor: 124-85 (.593)
Nick: 123-86 (.588)
IOWA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Williamsburg – BCMoore Line: CLGLR by 13.55
Ryan: CLGLR -13.55
Derek: CLGLR -13.55
Trevor: Williamsburg +13.55
Nick: Williamsburg +13.55
3A: Mount Vernon vs. Harlan – BCMoore Line: Harlan by 13.59
Ryan: Harlan -13.59 -- Harlan has built all year to this moment. The Cyclones have dominated every other 3A team they have played this season. I think Mount Vernon's defense might cause a few headaches for Harlan early on, but they have too much firepower.
Derek: Harlan -13.59 -- The Cyclones have been on a mission to win another state championship, and as good as Mount Vernon is, there’s just no stopping them.
Trevor: No Pick – Trevor has the call on KMA-FM 99.1.
Nick: Harlan -13.59 -- Mount Vernon’s defense is really good, so I don’t expect Harlan to move the ball with total ease like they usually do. That said, I don’t expect Mount Vernon to move the ball at all. Give me the Cyclones to roll to their second state title in as many years.
1A: West Sioux vs. Van Meter – BCMoore Line: West Sioux by 2.47
Ryan: Van Meter +2.47
Derek: Van Meter +2.48
Trevor: West Sioux -2.47
Nick: West Sioux -2.47
5A: WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk – BCMoore Line: Southeast Polk by 17.59
Ryan: Southeast Polk -17.59
Derek: Southeast Polk -17.59
Trevor: Southeast Polk -17.59
Nick: Southeast Polk -17.59
NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
6-Player: Parkview Christian vs. Pawnee City
Ryan: Parkview Christian
Derek: Parkview Christian
Trevor: Parkview Christian
Nick: No Pick
MISSOURI 8-MAN PLAYER DISTRICT FINALS
Worth County at North Andrew
Ryan: North Andrew -- The first time these two played was a shootout, but I think this one might be a little more defensive. North Andrew is just so good at running what they want to run each down, meanwhile, Worth County is coming off a physical fight with Platte Valley. I think North Andrew wins a close one.
Derek: North Andrew -- The Cardinals are just too dang big, too dang physical and too dang talented for the rest of the state to deal with them. North Andrew is your state champion.
Trevor: Worth County – Scared money don’t make none. I’m chasing points at this point. It was a close game the first time around and Worth County had an early lead. I think their offensive versatility leads the playbook wide open, and the Tigers make just enough plays to win a classic.
Nick: No Pick
Drexel at Archie
Ryan: Archie
Derek: Drexel
Trevor: Archie
Nick: No Pick
Sweet Springs at St. Paul Lutheran
Ryan: St. Paul Lutheran
Derek: St. Paul Lutheran
Trevor: St. Paul Lutheran
Nick: No Pick
Bishop LeBlond at Orrick
Ryan: Orrick
Derek: Orrick
Trevor: Bishop LeBlond
Nick: No Pick
MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
St. Charles West at Sullivan
Ryan: St. Charles West
Derek: Sullivan
Trevor: Sullivan
Nick: No Pick
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Hannibal at West Plains
Ryan: West Plains
Derek: Hannibal
Trevor: West Plains
Nick: No Pick
MISSOURI CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Grain Valley at Fort Osage
Ryan: Fort Osage
Derek: Fort Osage
Trevor: Fort Osage
Nick: No Pick
Francis Howell at Timberland
Ryan: Francis Howell
Derek: Francis Howell
Trevor: Francis Howell
Nick: No Pick
MISSOURI CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL
Lee’s Summit North at DeSmet
Ryan: Lee’s Summit North
Derek: Lee’s Summit North
Trevor: DeSmet
Nick: No Pick