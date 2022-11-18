FootballFriday1.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) – There are 14 games on tap for the KMA Sports crew to pick today.

Yesterday, Trevor went 2-0 while Ryan and Nick each went 2-1. Derek brought up the rear with a 1-2 performance. Here’s the standings heading into Friday.

Ryan: 153-70 (.686)

Derek: 134-91 (.595)

Trevor: 124-85 (.593)

Nick: 123-86 (.588)

IOWA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Williamsburg – BCMoore Line: CLGLR by 13.55

Ryan: CLGLR -13.55

Derek: CLGLR -13.55

Trevor: Williamsburg +13.55

Nick: Williamsburg +13.55

3A: Mount Vernon vs. Harlan – BCMoore Line: Harlan by 13.59

Ryan: Harlan -13.59 --  Harlan has built all year to this moment. The Cyclones have dominated every other 3A team they have played this season. I think Mount Vernon's defense might cause a few headaches for Harlan early on, but they have too much firepower.

Derek: Harlan -13.59 -- The Cyclones have been on a mission to win another state championship, and as good as Mount Vernon is, there’s just no stopping them.

Trevor: No Pick – Trevor has the call on KMA-FM 99.1.

Nick: Harlan -13.59 -- Mount Vernon’s defense is really good, so I don’t expect Harlan to move the ball with total ease like they usually do. That said, I don’t expect Mount Vernon to move the ball at all. Give me the Cyclones to roll to their second state title in as many years.

1A: West Sioux vs. Van Meter – BCMoore Line: West Sioux by 2.47

Ryan: Van Meter +2.47

Derek: Van Meter +2.48

Trevor: West Sioux -2.47

Nick: West Sioux -2.47

5A: WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk – BCMoore Line: Southeast Polk by 17.59

Ryan: Southeast Polk -17.59

Derek: Southeast Polk -17.59

Trevor: Southeast Polk -17.59

Nick: Southeast Polk -17.59

NEBRASKA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

6-Player: Parkview Christian vs. Pawnee City

Ryan: Parkview Christian

Derek: Parkview Christian 

Trevor: Parkview Christian 

Nick: No Pick

MISSOURI 8-MAN PLAYER DISTRICT FINALS

Worth County at North Andrew

Ryan: North Andrew -- The first time these two played was a shootout, but I think this one might be a little more defensive. North Andrew is just so good at running what they want to run each down, meanwhile, Worth County is coming off a physical fight with Platte Valley. I think North Andrew wins a close one.

Derek:  North Andrew -- The Cardinals are just too dang big, too dang physical and too dang talented for the rest of the state to deal with them. North Andrew is your state champion.

Trevor: Worth County – Scared money don’t make none. I’m chasing points at this point. It was a close game the first time around and Worth County had an early lead. I think their offensive versatility leads the playbook wide open, and the Tigers make just enough plays to win a classic.

Nick: No Pick

Drexel at Archie

Ryan: Archie

Derek: Drexel

Trevor: Archie

Nick: No Pick

Sweet Springs at St. Paul Lutheran

Ryan: St. Paul Lutheran

Derek: St. Paul Lutheran

Trevor: St. Paul Lutheran

Nick: No Pick

Bishop LeBlond at Orrick

Ryan: Orrick

Derek: Orrick

Trevor: Bishop LeBlond

Nick: No Pick

MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS

St. Charles West at Sullivan

Ryan: St. Charles West

Derek: Sullivan

Trevor: Sullivan

Nick: No Pick

MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Hannibal at West Plains

Ryan: West Plains

Derek: Hannibal

Trevor: West Plains

Nick: No Pick

MISSOURI CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Grain Valley at Fort Osage

Ryan: Fort Osage

Derek: Fort Osage

Trevor: Fort Osage

Nick: No Pick

Francis Howell at Timberland

Ryan: Francis Howell

Derek: Francis Howell

Trevor: Francis Howell

Nick: No Pick

MISSOURI CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL

Lee’s Summit North at DeSmet

Ryan: Lee’s Summit North

Derek: Lee’s Summit North

Trevor: DeSmet

Nick: No Pick

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.