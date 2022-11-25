(KMAland) – It’s down to the state semifinals and finals in Missouri, with 13 games for the KMA Sports crew to pick.
Ryan, Derek and Trevor each went 2-1 in Nebraska title games on Tuesday. Here’s the standings.
Ryan: 175-85 (.673)
Trevor: 149-96 (.608)
Derek: 156-106 (.595)
Nick: 130-93 (.582)
MISSOURI STATE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SEMIFINALS
Archie at North Andrew
Ryan: North Andrew – Ryan was too busy eating turkey to explain his pick, I guess.
Trevor: No Pick – If Twitter still exists tonight, I will have reports from this game @TrevMaeder96
Derek: North Andrew -- The Cardinals won the thriller over Worth County last week in what many believe will be their toughest test in the postseason. They’ll have to prove that true in the next two games, and I think they will here.
Bishop LeBlond at Sweet Springs
Ryan: Sweet Springs
Trevor: Bishop LeBlond
CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Duchesne at East Buchanan
Ryan: East Buchanan
Trevor: East Buchanan
Derek: Duchesne
Monroe City at Adrian
Ryan: Monroe City
Trevor: Monroe City
Derek: Monroe City
CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Blair Oaks at Bowling Green
Ryan: Blair Oaks
Trevor: Blair Oaks
Derek: Blair Oaks
Seneca at Lamar
Ryan: Lamar
Trevor: Lamar
Derek: Lamar
CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS
Cardinal Ritter at Pleasant Hill
Ryan: Cardinal Ritter
Trevor: Cardinal Ritter
Derek: Cardinal Ritter
Sullivan at Reeds Spring
Ryan: Reeds Spring
Trevor: Reeds Spring
Derek: Reeds Spring
CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALS
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Smithville
Ryan: Smithville
Trevor: Smithville
Derek: St. Mary's
West Plains at St. Dominic
Ryan: West Plains
Trevor: West Plains
Derek: West Plains
CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALS
Fort Osage at Central (Cape Girardeau)
Ryan: Fort Osage
Trevor: Fort Osage
Derek: Central
Francis Howell at Carthage
Ryan: Francis Howell
Trevor: Carthage
Derek: Francis Howell
CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Christian Brothers College vs. Lee’s Summit North at Columbia
Ryan: Christian Brothers College
Trevor: Christian Brothers College
Derek: Christian Brothers College