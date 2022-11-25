KMAland Football

(KMAland) – It’s down to the state semifinals and finals in Missouri, with 13 games for the KMA Sports crew to pick.

Ryan, Derek and Trevor each went 2-1 in Nebraska title games on Tuesday. Here’s the standings.

Ryan: 175-85 (.673)

Trevor: 149-96 (.608)

Derek: 156-106 (.595)

Nick: 130-93 (.582)

MISSOURI STATE PLAYOFFS

CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SEMIFINALS

Archie at North Andrew

Ryan: North Andrew – Ryan was too busy eating turkey to explain his pick, I guess.

Trevor: No Pick – If Twitter still exists tonight, I will have reports from this game @TrevMaeder96

Derek: North Andrew -- The Cardinals won the thriller over Worth County last week in what many believe will be their toughest test in the postseason. They’ll have to prove that true in the next two games, and I think they will here.

Bishop LeBlond at Sweet Springs

Ryan: Sweet Springs

Trevor: Bishop LeBlond

Derek:

CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS

Duchesne at East Buchanan

Ryan: East Buchanan

Trevor: East Buchanan

Derek: Duchesne

Monroe City at Adrian

Ryan: Monroe City 

Trevor: Monroe City

Derek: Monroe City 

CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS

Blair Oaks at Bowling Green

Ryan: Blair Oaks

Trevor: Blair Oaks

Derek: Blair Oaks 

Seneca at Lamar

Ryan: Lamar

Trevor: Lamar

Derek: Lamar

CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS

Cardinal Ritter at Pleasant Hill

Ryan: Cardinal Ritter

Trevor: Cardinal Ritter

Derek: Cardinal Ritter

Sullivan at Reeds Spring

Ryan: Reeds Spring 

Trevor: Reeds Spring

Derek: Reeds Spring 

CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALS

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Smithville

Ryan: Smithville

Trevor: Smithville

Derek: St. Mary's 

West Plains at St. Dominic

Ryan: West Plains

Trevor: West Plains

Derek: West Plains 

CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALS

Fort Osage at Central (Cape Girardeau)

Ryan: Fort Osage 

Trevor: Fort Osage

Derek: Central

Francis Howell at Carthage

Ryan: Francis Howell

Trevor: Carthage

Derek: Francis Howell

CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Christian Brothers College vs. Lee’s Summit North at Columbia 

Ryan: Christian Brothers College

Trevor: Christian Brothers College

Derek: Christian Brothers College

