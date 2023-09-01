(KMAland) – The KMA Sports crew is back and ready to pick the second week of high school football games.
Ryan led the field last week, going 11-4. Derek went 10-5 while Trevor – who abstained from picking Clarinda/Shenandoah – was 10-4.
Clarinda at Red Oak
Per BCMoore, this is the 111th meeting between these two KMAland triangle squads. Clarinda has the 62-43-5 edge. Let’s look back at five memorable games from this rivalry:
1896: Clarinda wins 6-0: This was apparently the first matchup between these two schools.
1984: Red Oak wins 20-19: This was an overtime victory for the Tigers. It came one year after they were on the losing end of a 21-20 heartbreaker
1987: Clarinda wins 22-21: Clarinda’s turn for a 1-point overtime win. It was the second of what would be eight consecutive Clarinda wins in this series.
2013: Clarinda wins 33-13: I remember this game well. It started on Friday night, then storms rolled through and the game had to finish on Saturday. Clarinda’s spinner offense ran for 344 yards and five touchdowns, led by three scores from Blake Luna.
2017: Clarinda wins 11-10: Nathan Barnes was the hero with his game-winning 28-yard field goal in the final seconds. William Shull ran for 134 yards and scored Clarinda’s only touchdown.
Ryan: Clarinda -- The Cardinals really impressed with their ability to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball last week against Shenandoah. I think Clarinda goes as far as the big boys take them and that should result in a win this week.
Trevor: Clarinda – I was impressed with how the Cardinals imposed their will on Friday night. That’s a style that travels well. I think Red Oak’s got the ability for some big plays, but the Cardinals wear them down in the end.
Derek: Clarinda -- The Cardinals are very impressive up front with more offensive linemen that can ball on their roster than they allow on the field at one time. Impressive start last week, and I’ve got it continuing.
West Central Valley at Shenandoah
These two have played 11 times. Shenandoah has won eight of those. However, West Central Valley won the last meeting – a 41-21 contest in 2021.
Ryan: West Central Valley -- I think Shenandoah learned quite a bit last week and will look like a much different team the second time out. I expect this one to be close and come down to the wire, but I will take WCV to squeak out a win.
Trevor: West Central – I think this will be tight, but I feel WCV has an edge in the trenches. That’s where these games are won.
Derek: Shenandoah -- The Mustangs need a turnaround, and it helps that they won’t have to deal with the Clarinda lines again this week. Maybe they have a better shot of utilizing their speed when hulking linemen aren’t immediately in the backfield?
Lamoni at East Union
This is the 18th meeting between East Union and Lamoni. Lamoni has a 9-8 edge but East Union cruised to a 53-6 win last year
Ryan: East Union -- Both teams showed plenty of offense in week one with explosive attacks. I expect this game to have plenty of points scored, and I will take East Union to notch a late score for the win.
Trevor: East Union – Is Lamoni 47 points better than they were last year? I think the Demons are improved but that’s a lot of points to overcome. Plus, I’m kind of digging this year’s East Union team. I’ll take the Eagles by a score or two.
Derek: East Union -- The Eagles have plenty of offensive talent, and my guy Mike Cooley controlling the line of scrimmage. They’ll keep it going this wee
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
These two know each other quite well. Friday night’s showdown is the 33rd meeting. Glidden-Ralston has the 20-12 edge, but Ar-We-Va has won the last two – 45-31 in 2021 and 38-28 in 2022.
Ryan: Ar-We-Va -- Ar-We-Va was one of the more pleasant surprises to me in week one with their shootout win over Exira/EHK. The Rockets appear to have some weapons on offense as they gear up for another physical test with Glidden-Ralston.
Trevor: Glidden-Ralston – I might have struggled with this one the most. I don’t have a good read on either one of these teams. When in doubt, pick the road team.
Derek: Glidden-Ralston -- A sheer contrast of styles with the spread-out nature of Ar-We-Va against the physical present of Glidden-Ralston. Coach Kreg Lensch wants to return his team to the ground-and-pound of the past. A win over Woodbine — and at Woodbine — was a good start.
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
This is the 16th meeting and fourth in the last three years. Fremont-Mills has the 8-6-1 edge, but Lenox has won the last three. The Tigers outscored F-M 60-10 last year and beat them in the state quarterfinals.
Ryan: Lenox -- Buckle up for this one. Both teams like to play some smashmouth football and have talented athletes all over the field. The x-factor in this one for me is Lenox QB Gabe Funk. If he gets loose, there’s no stopping this Lenox offense. I’ll take the Tigers to win a close battle.
Trevor: No Pick – Trevor & Jesse Cox have the call of this one on the KMA Video Stream.
Derek: Lenox -- Goodness. This is a tough pick. The Tigers debuted their new-look team last week and had some good and some bad, according to co-head coach Cole Bonde. F-M faced the tougher task in the opening game, and once they get those early-season mistakes out of the way, they are going to be a good team. I almost went with the Knights, but the home team gets the nod here.
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
Woodbine has the 15-11 advantage in the previous 26 meetings.
Ryan: Boyer Valley -- The Bulldogs gave up the first and last scores last Friday night, but they put up 56 points in between those. The longer this season goes, the more BV stock I’m buying. I like them to pick up win number two this week.
Trevor: Woodbine – Another toss-up. I’ll roll with the home team again. I think Woodbine’s offense has just enough big plays to hold off Boyer Valley in a sneaky fun matchup.
Derek: Woodbine -- The Tigers were maybe a bit surprised with what Glidden-Ralston looked like in the opening week. I think they should be able to utilize their supreme skill-position talent to guide them in Week 2.
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic
Four meetings between those two, including a 28-20 Underwood win last year.
Ryan: Underwood -- This Underwood schedule is brutal in back-to-back weeks to start the year. The Eagles let one slip away last week, while Kuemper lost a tough battle. I’ll take Underwood to rebound with a methodical win.
Trevor: Underwood – The Eagles were really impressive in what they did against Van Meter last week. However, Kuemper also did some nice things against Bishop Heelan. I’ll take the Eagle to hold on in a 35-30 doozy.
Derek: Underwood -- Regardless of the win or the loss, Underwood was impressive against Van Meter. Both teams should be desperate for a win, so I’m thinking this will be an outstanding game. Of course, I never pick against Underwood. Ever.
Treynor at Tri-Center
Treynor has won 27 of the 38 matchups. They held the Trojans off in a 34-22 contest last year.
Ryan: Treynor -- I picked Treynor to beat St. Albert last week, but I didn’t expect it to be as one-sided as it was. The Cardinals defense set up shop in the St. Albert backfield and didn’t let up. The defensive line will get tested this week with a run-heavy Tri-Center offense. I think Treynor has enough to get the job done.
Trevor: Treynor – Treynor’s dominance surprised me last week. I think Tri-Center gives them a challenge, but I’ll take Treynor by two scores.
Derek: Treynor -- The Cardinals jumped all over St. Albert while Tri-Center struggled to slow down the AHSTW run and return game. I think the Trojans will bounce back this week, but maybe not enough to get a win.
Glenwood at Atlantic
Atlantic has the 50-21-2 advantage, but Glenwood has controlled this series lately, winning the last five.
Ryan: Glenwood -- Glenwood’s defense did enough to hold the team in the game long enough for the offense to start clicking. If they can figure out a way to get off to a faster start, I think the Rams get a key road win early in the year.
Trevor: Glenwood – Make it six in a row for the Rams in this rivalry. I like what the Rams have this year with athletes and size. Don’t sleep on them in Class 4A.
Derek: Glenwood -- Kayden Anderson, Trent Patton, Payton Longmeyer and the list goes on and on. The Rams offense is outstanding, and they’ve got the dogs up front to guide it.
Creston at Lewis Central
This will be the 43rd meeting. Lewis Central has won 29 of the previous 42.
Ryan: Lewis Central -- The Titans won another classic battle with Harlan last week, while Creston rebounded from a slow start for a win. I expect Lewis Central to use its physicality to grind out another win over a game Creston squad in this one.
Trevor: Lewis Central – I really wanted to get crazy and pick Creston, but that would make Matt Argotsinger angry. Just kidding, I don’t care what Matt thinks. Just checking to see if he reads this. Anywho, I think Creston hangs around, but the Titans hold on and eventually pull away.
Derek: Lewis Central -- Measuring stick for Creston, which rebounded from a slow start last week. They can’t afford that this week on the road against one of 4A’s most powerful programs.
Albany at East Atchison
East Atchison was a 28-20 winner when these two squared off in the playoffs last year.
Ryan: East Atchison -- East Atchison has plenty of new faces at the skill positions and it didn’t really matter in week one. The Wolves have some really good players up front that look like they’re opening up some big holes. The difficult takes a step up this week with an always-tough Albany team. I think the lines are the key in this one again. I’ll take EA to get to 2-0.
Trevor: East Atchison – This result will tell us a lot about both teams. I think East Atchison’s defense does just enough to win. Wolves 30, Warriors 24
Derek: East Atchison -- Kemper Cline is gone, but Albany is still putting up big point totals. East Atchison’s defense will have a tough task on their hands, but I think they will pass it.
Pattonsburg at South Holt
These two programs have not played since Pattonsburg won 54-28 in 2014.
Ryan: South Holt -- The Knights had just enough firepower on offense last week and they’ll need it again this week. Pattonsburg still throws it all over the yard to the tune of nearly 400 yards last week against Rock Port. If South Holt can control the ball a little, I like them to get a win.
Trevor: South Holt. This game has the makings of a track meet. I’ll take the Knights to win said track meet. Thoughts & prayers to the back judge and scoreboard operator.
Derek: South Holt -- Do you like points? Trevor Maeder can’t live without points. He spontaneously combusts when teams play defense (editor’s note: not true, but points are fun). He will love this game. South Holt wins it, 99-98.
Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock was a 56-22 winner in this matchup last year.
Ryan: Weeping Water -- Weeping Water really impressed last week with their methodical takedown of Palmyra. The Indians have leaned heavily on their rushing attack. I expect to see more of that in what should be a close battle.
Trevor: Johnson-Brock – I lied about Ar-We-Va/Glidden-Ralston. This is the hardest matchup of the week to pick. Both teams looked good in the first week. I have no idea how this will play out, so guess what? Give me the home team!
Derek: Johnson-Brock -- Whoof. Tough choice here, too. The Eagles, though, have a bit more depth across their roster, and I think they will utilize it on a way to a big win.
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood blanked Wahoo, 20-0 in this meeting last year.
Ryan: Ashland-Greenwood -- Both teams had very nice wins to open the season. A-G continues to find ways to get the ball to multiple guys and has just enough wrinkles to keep defenses guessing. I expect this to be a one possession game, and I’ll take the Blue Jays to get a win.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood – I don’t think I’ve ever picked against Ryan Thompson. Breaking news: I’m not doing it this week.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood -- Another outstanding game in Nebraska, matching up two state-ranked squads. I like Coach Ryan Thompson’s team to keep things rolling, although they will have to avoid the turnovers that cost defending state champ Pierce in their loss to Wahoo.
Dowling Catholic at WDM Valley
Perhaps the top rivalry in Iowa. These two have met 71 times. Dowling has won 41 of those. Their last meeting was a thrilling 22-21 win for Valley in the state semifinals.
Ryan: Dowling Catholic -- I took Valley last week to beat SE Polk and that did not pan out. Meanwhile, Dowling went to Cedar Rapids and physically dominated a good Kennedy squad. I like the Maroons to get the rivalry win.
Trevor: Dowling Catholic – Oooh boy. I watched the Dowling/Valley thriller last year at the UNI-Dome, and I can only imagine Dowling has been thinking about the loss since. I’ll take the Maroons to win comfortably.
Derek: Dowling Catholic -- Tom. Wilson. Enough said, I think.