(KMAland) -- Week three of the high school football season is here as the KMA Sports crew makes their picks.
Derek & Ryan had big weeks with 13-2 records last week while Trevor and Nick each mustered 10-4 records.
Here's how the standings look through two weeks.
Derek: 21-9 (.700)
Ryan: 21-9 (.700)
Nick: 19-8 (.679)
Trevor: 18-9 (.667)
Reminder you can see how you stack up against the KMA Sports crew by submitting your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM tonight.
Rerhaps you've noticed this, but I've been keeping tabs on how those in the KMA Sports Pickem Contest pick these games (I'm a nerd who sometimes thinks sleep is overrated). Anywho, here are the biggest "upsets" from the first two weeks of the season. And by upsets, I mean the games that stumped KMA Sports fans the most.
Week 1: Syracuse over Louisville -- Approximately 71.4% of guessers picked Louisville, but Syracuse rolled to a 35-0 win.
Week 2: Williamsburg over Van Meter -- I don't blame 84.8% of the people picking Van Meter over Williamsburg. Van Meter had won 61 consecutive regular season games before last week. Heck, I was one of them that trusted Van Meter to make it 62. The biggest "surprise" in KMAland was West Harrison's win over Exira-EHK, as 63.6% of the picks were on Exira-EHK. I was wrong on that one, too.
Treynor at Clarinda
This is just the third meeting between these two. One of those was the rare occurrence of Ryan Matheny calling a football game. The other was a 20-13 dandy last year.
Derek: Treynor -- Gosh, this is not an easy choice. Some might look at the 2-0 and 0-2 records and think it’s that simple. Nothing in life is that simple. Nothing! Remember that! Also, I’m tired of picking against Treynor.
Ryan: Clarinda -- Clarinda has played a tough schedule to begin the year, but their coach was impressed with how they played in the second half against Underwood. If the Clarinda secondary can hang with the Treynor receivers, I like their chances.
Nick: Clarinda -- Clarinda has played two really good teams, so I’m taking their 0-2 record with a grain of salt. I think Tadyn Brown runs wild in this one and Clarinda picks up its first win at home in a really close battle. Regardless, the Cardinals will win this game no matter what.
Trevor: Treynor -- This feels like one I'm going to get wrong regardless, so my apologies to the fine folks in Treynor. Can I just say the Cardinals will win?
KMA Sports Fans: Treynor -- 56.5%
Bedford at Lenox
These two schools have been battling it out for Taylor County Bragging Rights since 1920, when Lenox won 83-0. Bedford has the 56-28-6 edge all-time, but they have not won since 2006. A matchup this lengthy deserves a deeper look, so here are five notable results.
1935 -- 7-7 tie (a barnburner!)
1979 -- 27-26 Bedford (this one had to be a treat)
1992 -- 29-14 Bedford (Bedford won a state title that year)
2017 -- 58-30 Lenox (the highest-scoring matchup in this rivalry)
2021 -- 54-12 Lenox (most recent meeting)
Derek: Lenox -- The Tigers have been in control of the Back Forty Battle for the past four meetings. Until proven otherwise, I’m going to stick with those fellas.
Ryan: Lenox -- I can guarantee you one thing from this one: it will be physical. I think this game will feature plenty of hitting and some high emotions. Like last week, I can see Lenox wearing on its opponent and eventually pulling away in the second half.
Nick: Lenox -- Back and forth, back and forth. This one is TOUGH. I’m going to take the Tigers solely because I think they have the advantage up front and Isaac Grundman is a certified playmaker. I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if I’m wrong, though.
Trevor: No Pick -- Trevor has the call of the Back Forty Battle tonight on the KMA Video Stream.
KMA Sports Fans: Lenox -- 77.3%
West Harrison at CAM
CAM has the 4-1 advantage in this series. West Harrison's only victory was 14-0 dub back in 2004.
Derek: CAM -- If I were Trevor Maeder, I might call this a “salty” matchup that “intrigues” me. I’m not, though, so I’ll just say this: This ought to be a real barnburner. I’ll stick with the champs, though.
Ryan: CAM -- CAM has some guys who are still settling into some new roles for the year. I think they have done a great job of buying in and taking care of the ball. That will be key against a ball-hungry West Harrison defense that's forced 10 turnovers already this year.
Nick: CAM -- A part of me really wants to take West Harrison to pull the upset, but I can’t pick against the defending state champs until they lose. Give me the Cougars to get to 3-0 here.
Trevor: CAM -- This is a salty matchup that intrigues me. I don't like picking against Barry Bower or Sage Evans, so this is a tough call. I'll take CAM to win this doozy.
KMA Sports Fans: CAM -- 91.3%
AHSTW at Southwest Valley
Southwest Valley and AHSTW have met four times with each program winning twice. The T-Wolves have won the last two, including a 14-12 delight last year. AHST had the 8-0 edge over Corning and Avo-Ha won their only matchup with Villisca -- a 32-0 victory in 1969.
Derek: AHSTW -- I made a special agreement with Coach Anthony Donahoo that I would pick against his team in all 50-50 games. He seems to think this helps them win. I have to honor the agreement regardless of it’s that true or not.
Ryan: AHSTW -- The Vikings have been very impressive through the first two weeks, taking down two very physical programs in IKM-Manning and Earlham. The physicality stays high this week with a Southwest Valley squad that likes to pound the rock. Give me the Vikings in a close one.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick has the call of this Class A District 7 showdown tonight. You can watch it here.
Trevor: Southwest Valley -- For some reason, this game reminds me of Southwest Valley's matchup with Riverside last year. They won that. I think they win this one, too. Southwest Valley 18, AHSTW 14.
KMA Sports Fans: AHSTW -- 72.7%
East Union at Stanton-Essex
Stanton-Essex has outscored East Union 136-28 in the last two meetings. Stanton has won all four meetings.
Derek: East Union -- Of all the people in the world that should have known it’s Homecoming in Stanton you would think Trev Maeder would know. (This was originally written after Trev sent the schedule with East Union hosting.) Anyway, I think there’s something brewing there in Eagle country.
Ryan: Stanton-Essex -- East Union has been a pleasant surprise after two weeks, winning a couple of games that they may not have in previous years. I think Stanton-Essex may have something putting the ball in the air and I think they find a way in this one.
Nick: East Union -- Emmet Long is one of the best running backs in 8-player this year and he’s shown it so far with 350 yards and 6 TDs in two games. I think the Eagles ride him to another victory here.
Trevor: Stanton-Essex -- This might be the toughest one of the week for me. I went back and forth several times on this one, but I've been falsely accused of Stanton bias for years. I might as well feed the trolls. Give me the Vikings.
KMA Sports Fans: East Union -- 52.2%
Sidney at Earlham
Last year's 51-0 Earlham win was the first-ever meeting.
Derek: Earlham -- It’s a long, winding trip to Earlham. I’ve been there and done that, and I covered a thrilling Mount Ayr regional final softball win that night. While I was driving to the field, I passed the Earlham football field. Boy, it’s a beauty. If you ever get the chance…
Ryan: Earlham -- Sidney gets back-to-back weeks of really physical teams. Earlham will not waver from its ground and pound style. Sidney will need to force a few turnovers and keep Earlham behind the sticks if they want a chance in this one.
Nick: Earlham -- Similar to Clarinda, Earlham has played two really good teams to start the year, so the 0-2 record is misleading. Give me the Cardinals at home in a tight, low-scoring affair.
Trevor: Earlham -- Earlham hasn't had an easy start to the year. I think they get in the win column tonight, though.
KMA Sports Fans: Earlham -- 91.3%
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic
Kuemper Catholic has the 6-3 edge on Greene County, but Greene County has won the last two. Kuemper is also 9-3 against JSPC, 1-1 against Jefferson-Scranton and 2-2 against Jefferson.
Derek: Greene County -- This game is also not at Greene County. “Carroll Athletic Stadium” means it is in Carroll, which would be hosted by Kuemper. (Again, Trev has the schedule backwards.) Anyway, Greene County seems to be pretty, pretty loaded. I suspect this game will be very good, though, because I feel the same about Kuemper.
Ryan: Greene County -- This Greene County team may look a little different than years past in that they need to run the ball a little more to win. Meanwhile, Kuemper struggled last week against Atlantic before finding it in the second half. I will take Greene County to grind one out.
Nick: Greene County -- I have Kuemper as a sleeper to make a deep playoff run this year, but Greene County QB Gabe Ebersole is a versatile signal-caller. I see him leading the Rams to a victory on the road in what should be an awesome game.
Trevor: Greene County -- I really want to pull the trigger on the upset, but I just can't do it. Give me Greene County.
KMA Sports Fans: Greene County -- 69.6%
Audubon at Fremont-Mills
Audubon has the 2-1 edge in this battle, including a 63-20 win last year. Tabor was a 27-6 winner over Audubon in 1958, though.
Derek: Fremont-Mills -- This Fremont-Mills team remains fast, physical and all kinds of fun. If you’re a Knights fan, of course.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills -- This Fremont-Mills team is one that will continue to get better each week as they start learning some new roles. I expect this game to feature plenty of running the ball. For me, the difference is in the trenches, where I will take F-M to come out on top.
Nick: Fremont-Mills -- After an 0-2 start, Audubon got back on track with a 50-13 trouncing of Boyer Valley last week, but I think F-M’s size and physicality will be too much for them here. Give me the Knights.
Trevor: Fremont-Mills -- Sean Birks vs. Greg Ernster is a coaching matchup that I'll take any day of the week. I just think Fremont-Mills has more known commodities at the moment.
KMA Sports Fans: Fremont-Mills -- 82.6%
Mormon Trail at Moravia
There has been 18 matchups and each team has won nine. Mormon Trail won the most recent -- 40-22 clash last year.
Derek: Moravia -- Pick a number 1-100, and I will say “over” in this one. These two teams are going to throw the ball a lot, and it’s going to lead to a lot of points. Give me the home team. Yes, Trev, you got this one right!
Ryan: Moravia -- Buckle up. This game could turn into a shootout, much like Moravia's matchup with Martensdale-St. Marys last week. The Mohawks have found something with their passing game, they will just need to get a few stops or force a turnover and they will win.
Nick: Moravia -- If I were an oddsmaker, I’d set this O/U at around 160 points. These boys can light it up. Moravia QB Shane Helmick already has 951 passing yards (!) and 16 TDs (!!) through three games. Just absurd. I think he puts up another crazy stat line in a total shootout here.
Trevor: Moravia -- I'd like to send my thoughts and prayers to the scoreboard operator and any degenerates that take the under. This game should have a lot of points. I think Moravia scores more than Mormon Trail, and that's how you win football games, kids.
KMA Sports Fans: Moravia -- 90.9%
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Missouri Valley leads the series 23-11-1. Tri-Center won 56-30 last year, but Missouri Valley had won the previous two, in 2016 and 2017.
Derek: Tri-Center -- Once again, Trev, you have given me this game with the wrong home team. It is in Neola, and I still am not giving up on the Trojans having a special year.
Ryan: Tri-Center -- This might be a game where Tri-Center can work a few things out after playing a tough first two weeks to the schedule. I like the Trojans to establish the run and win the battle up front.
Nick: Tri-Center -- It’s been a rough start to the year for Tri-Center, but I still think it's a playoff-caliber team. The defense is solid and Michael Turner is a great ball-carrier. I’ll take the Trojans to put one in the win column here.
Trevor: Tri-Center -- Tri-Center might the best 0-2 team on this side of the Mississippi. I think they're 1-2 after tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: Tri-Center -- 82.6%
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra
The last meeting between these two was a 92-36 Elmwood-Murdock win in 2019.
Derek: Elmwood-Murdock -- The Knights have Cade Hosier and nobody else in the state does. Still, Palmyra should be able to put up some points of their own. I’m just not sure they will be able to keep up with Elmwood-Murdock. Not many can.
Ryan: Elmwood-Murdock -- The Knights have been about as impressive as anyone in the state through their first two weeks. Cade Hosier has picked right back up where he left off last year. I think there will be plenty of points in this one, but I like E-M to come away with a win.
Nick: Palmyra -- I faded the Panthers last week and they stomped Lourdes Central Catholic. I’m not making that mistake again, especially with them being at home.
Trevor: Elmwood Murdock -- Another game where my condolences are to the scoreboard operator. This should be a shootout. I'll take the team with the best player on the field. Elmwood Murdock 66, Palmyra 56.
KMA Sports Fans: Elmwood-Murdock -- 60.9%
Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood
This is a rare matchup between two perennial powers in the Cornhusker State. Aurora and Ashland-Greenwood have combined for 49 playoff appearances, but their paths have never crossed.
Derek: Aurora -- Well, I’m going to have to be that guy. Aurora would be a power in Class B (they were just that not long ago). Now, they’re back in C-1, and it’s definitely going to be a very tough one for the Bluejays.
Ryan: Aurora -- All eyes will be on this one in Nebraska Friday night. Aurora is a team that moving down a class doesn't seem fair. The Huskies are physical at every position and I think this one will be a battle down to the end.
Nick: Ashland-Greenwood -- I refuse to pick against the Bluejays. Sorry, not sorry.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood -- It wouldn't be any fun if we all picked Aurora. It helps that Ashland-Greenwood is really good and has found a way to post two big wins already.
KMA Sports Fans: Ashland-Greenwood & Aurora -- 50%
East Atchison at South Holt
East Atchison has controlled this series lately with the last five wins. South Holt's last victory was a 58-0 rout in 2016.
Derek: East Atchison -- The Wolves are off to a strong 2-0 start, but they’re about to meet their toughest test so far. I expect we will see a full game in this one, and it might very well come down to the final few possessions.
Ryan: East Atchison -- East Atchison has pulled away early from each of its first two opponents and I think they could do the same in this one. The Wolves' running game has had success so far this year and that should be key in them getting a win in this one.
Nick: East Atchison -- This one is really tough. South Holt has so much talent but its depth is a problem. East Atchison has Jarrett Spinnato, who’s one of the most dynamic players in Missouri 8-player. I’ll reluctantly take the Wolves in a close one here.
Trevor: East Atchison -- Sneaky good matchup in the 275. I'll take the Wolves in a physical battle. Aaron Behrens has built something there.
KMA Sports Fans: East Atchison -- 86.4%
Stewartsville/Osborn at Rock Port
According to MSHSAA, Rock Port has won the last five meetings. The last was a 72-26 win in 2020.
Derek: Rock Port -- Well, it’s not that easy of a pick to make, frankly. Stewartsville/Osborn is off to a dominant start, but can they deal with the Rock Port run game? I’m betting on the no portion of that question.
Ryan: Rock Port -- This is a game that I think could easily go either way. I have a hunch that Rock Port may be able to play keepaway on offense and win this one late.
Nick: Rock Port -- Man, another tough one. You can’t judge how good Rock Port is based off last week, because Platte Valley could win it all in Missouri. I’ll take the Blue Jays at home.
Trevor: Rock Port -- Props to Stewartsville/Osborn for their fast start, but I'm taking Rock Port. Their run game is scary.
KMA Sports Fans: Stewartsville -- 52.2%
West Sioux at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
This is the fifth meeting ever. CL/GLR has won three of the five. The lone two West Sioux wins were under the guidance of current Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers in 2018 and 2019.
Derek: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock seems to be even better this year than they were last. And that team rolled to a win over West Sioux.
Ryan: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock: CL/GLR has two very impressive wins under its belt to start the year against really good opponents. At this point in the year, I think the Lions are just a shade ahead of where West Sioux is. Iowa commit Zach Lutmer has done some nice things running their offense, and he could be the difference with a big play late.
Nick: West Sioux -- It’s CyHawk week, and out of solidarity with MY quarterback Hunter Dekkers, I’m taking his alma mater. Give me the Falcons.
Trevor: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock: I'll take the Lions behind Iowa commit Zach Lutmer. It's too bad Lutmer can't play quarterback for the Hawkeyes right now. Oh wait, Lutmer will play defensive back at Iowa because Kirk Ferentz doesn't let talented athletes play the most important position in football.
KMA Sports Fans: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock -- 81.8%