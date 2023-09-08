(KMAland) -- Week 3 of the 2023 football season is here, and with it comes the KMA Sports crew making their picks in a fun week of football action.
Trevor went 10-4 last week to lead the field while Derek and Ryan were both 10-5. Here’s the standings through two weeks.
Trevor: 20-8 (.714)
Ryan: 21-9 (.700)
Derek: 20-10 (.667)
Beginning next week, the crew will pick against the BCMoore spread.
Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley
These two have grown quite familiar with each other as they’ve met 11 times. They played nine times from 1993 to 2005 and have played each of the last two seasons. Nodaway Valley has the 7-4 edge, but Shenandoah has won the last two.
Trevor: Shenandoah – I make this pick with some pause because what Nodaway Valley prefers to do – run the ball – has been a struggle for Shenandoah to stop in the first two game. However, I think the Mustangs found some thing they like last week and will use their athleticism to get the dub.
Ryan: Shenandoah -- Both teams performed fairly well on defense last week and have had a few bright spots on offense so far this season. If Shenandoah can scheme up a way to slow down the rushing attack of Nodaway Valley, I like the Mustangs to get their first win of the season here.
Derek: Shenandoah -- I’m going back to the well. The Mustangs made major strides from Week 1 to Week 2, and it seems like they made some adjustments in defending the run by the second half against WCV. Those adjustments will need to stick because Nodaway Valley is going to run it.
Clarinda at Treynor
These two surprisingly never met until 2020. They’ve played three times since. Treynor won the first two while Clarinda won last year, 42-34.
Trevor: Clarinda – Give me the Cardinals! Oh, wait. They’re both named the Cardinals. I’ll take the Cardinals of Clarinda to win a close game, which is all these two know how to play against each other.
Ryan: Clarinda -- I’ve been very impressed with both teams and their respective starts to the season. For me, the difference in this one is in the trenches. Clarinda should have the ability to move the ball and play keep-away. I’ll take them to get a win.
Derek: Clarinda -- I’m officially on the Roger Williams/Conner Hanafan train, as the Cardinals (the Clarinda kind) are a punishing outfit right now. They know they’re massive and dominant upfront, and they’re going to stick with it.
Lenox at Bedford
The Taylor County foes have clashed 91 times. Bedford has won 56 of the meetings, but Lenox has won the last five. Let’s take a look at five memorable matchups in the history of the Back Forty Battle.
1920: Lenox wins 83-0: How can we forget the first ever matchup?
1981: Bedford wins 26-20: The Bulldogs notched an overtime victory. It started a stretch of six straight wins from 1981 to 1986.
1989: Lenox wins 13-6: This was the Tigers’ lone win in the series from 1981 until 2017.
2016: Bedford wins 20-12: These two quit playing each other when Lenox went down to 8-player in 2004. Bedford’s move to 8-player revived that rivalry in 2016. Sam McMillin ran wild for Bedford with 230 yards and two scores.
2022: Lenox wins 38-27: This game was fun. The Tigers erased a 27-8 deficit with 30 unanswered to grab the win.
Trevor: No Pick – Trevor has the call of Bedford/Lenox on the KMA Video Stream.
Ryan: Lenox -- Hang onto your hats in Taylor County. This game is going to be fast, physical and just plain fun football. I will lean to Lenox because they will have the best player on the field in Gabe Funk. I think he makes a big play late to get a win for the Tigers.
Derek: Bedford -- This is about the hardest pick I’ve ever had to make in my entire life. At least since the time I gave my with the final rose on The Bachelor Season 23. Yes, that was me.
East Union at Southeast Warren
Southeast Warren has the 12-4-3 edge in this series. The Warhawks have won the last five, including a 47-6 rout in their last meeting back in 2019. East Union hasn’t beat Southeast Warren since a 13-7 win in 2002.
Trevor: Southeast Warren – I really want to pull the trigger on East Union getting a statement win, but Shane Rowlands rocking the shirt and tie at home is tough to beat. I’ll take the Warhawks in a doozy.
Ryan: Southeast Warren -- I’ve gone back and forth on this one a few times. I really like what East Union has been able to do early in the year, but I think Southeast Warren might be just a hair ahead of them at this point.
Derek: Southeast Warren -- East Union is going to make things interesting, but the Warhawks made a big jump from Week 1 to 2. Now, as Coach Shane Rowlands said, they need to make that Week 2 to 3 jump.
AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic
Believe it or not…this is the first time these two have ever played.
Trevor: Kuemper Catholic – Some are calling Kuemper the best 0-2 team in the state. OK, it’s me calling them that. After tonight, they’ll be among the best 1-2 teams in the state.
Ryan: AHSTW -- This is another one where I’ve changed my pick a couple of times thinking about it. AHSTW has shown the ability to be both explosive on offense and nasty on defense. I think Kuemper slows their offense down a little, but I like the Vikings to snag a win.
Derek: Kuemper Catholic -- The Knights are due for a victory, as they play yet another challenging opponent this week. It won’t be easy, but I think they have just a bit more depth than their counterparts.
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne has won three of the first matchups, including a 52-23 win in the most recent contest back in 2019. Martensdale-St. Marys’ lone win was in 2011.
Trevor: Martensdale-St. Marys – I’ve gone back and forth on this one more than any. I flipped a coin and it landed on Martensdale-St. Marys.
Ryan: Martensdale-St. Marys -- The Blue Devils have shown the ability to move the ball in their return to 11-player, and I think that will just keep improving as the year goes on. I like them to get their first win here.
Derek: Martensdale-St. Marys -- Hmm. First time so far that I’ve had to seek out a little research before making my pick. The Blue Devils have played two 2-0 teams and played one of them pretty well. While Wayne has their positives, I am going to go with the home team this time.
Earlham at IKM-Manning
Earlham and IKM-Manning have never squared off. Manning and Earlham met twice in 1998 and 1999 while Manilla IKM and Earlham played in 1987. The schools that now make up IKM-Manning won all three of those matchups.
Trevor: IKM-Manning – My wife’s cousin is on the Earlham coaching staff. I hate to disappoint the 4,749 members of the Sheffield family, but I’m taking IKM-Manning. They have a knack for winning tight games. I think they do it again tonight.
Ryan: IKM-Manning -- The Wolves keep finding ways to win football games. They have moved some pieces around on offense and that has paid dividends. They will have to be on their “A” game this week to move to 3-0. I think they will.
Derek: Earlham -- BCMoore says IKM-Manning is a 0.34 favorite. That means this is a pretty evenly matched battle. However, Chris Caskey once helped Toby Franks win all kinds of running championships.
Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia
Woodbury Central has the 5-3 advantage in this series. They’ve won the last three, including a 41-6 rout last year and a 26-7 win in the 2021 quarterfinals.
Trevor: Woodbury Central – I hope I’m wrong but it just feels like Woodbury Central has Logan-Magnolia’s number. They have so many weapons. Prove me wrong, Panthers.
Ryan: Woodbury Central -- Another year and another great showdown between these two teams. I really wish the schedule makers would put this at the end of the year. Lo-Ma has struggled early in games this year, and I think that could do them in in this one.
Derek: Logan-Magnolia -- Call it a hunch! The Panthers’ offense best operates when they can hit every gap and make you defend them sideline to sideline. They have three stud backs, an outstanding offensive line headlined by a national recruit and a defense to go right along with it. Give me the Panthers!
Glenwood at Harlan
Like most series involving Harlan, the Cyclones have owned this one with 50 wins in 53 games. Glenwood’s wins in this rivalry came in 1994, 2016 and 2019.
Trevor: Harlan – Oooh boy. I almost considered becoming public enemy number one in Harlan. Then I remembered they have Cade Sears and Merrill Field is hard to win at if you’re not the Cyclones. Harlan 35, Glenwood 34.
Ryan: Harlan -- I’ve been very impressed with Glenwood’s start to the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The competition takes a significant step up this week. The Cyclones look like they are starting to round into form, and I like them to win.
Derek: Glenwood -- This figures to be a pick that will make all of the Harlan faithful feel the warm fuzzies. Or, I might have a ‘For Sale’ sign in my yard and egg on my house. Regardless, I’ve got a wild hair on this day, and I’m picking the upset.
Lewis Central at ADM
This is the ninth meeting between the Titans and Tigers. Lewis Central has won five of the eight previous battles, including the last three by a combined 93-17.
Trevor: Lewis Central – All Lewis Central did the last time they lost a regular-season game was take their anger out on the rest of Class 4A en route to a state title. I’m not saying that happens again, but I’m taking the Titans to bounce back in a big way.
Ryan: Lewis Central -- How do the Titans respond after a rare regular season loss last week? I’m guessing Coach Kammrad and company will have the team fired up and ready to go for this one.
Derek: Lewis Central -- ADM has the No. 1 offense in 4A (49 PPG), but Lewis Central has actually played two opponents so far this season that will have them prepared for a team like ADM. I think that helps them early, and the Titans hang on for the road win.
East Atchison at Nodaway Valley (MO)
East Atchison was a 64-6 victor in the 2022 meeting.
Trevor: East Atchison – This isn’t going to be your stereotypical, high-scoring 8-man game. This feels like a low-scoring bone bruiser. I’ll take East Atchison 26-20.
Ryan: Nodaway Valley -- The Thunder have been a pleasant surprise to the start of the season. I expect this one to be low-scoring and close late, so I’ll lean to the home squad.
Derek: East Atchison -- If you can hang in with East Atchison, you have a yearning for a bloodbath. I think Nodaway Valley can hang for a bit, but the Wolves’ style will wear on them before it’s all said and done.
Worth County at North Andrew
These two have history. According to MSHSAA’s less-than-great record keeping, North Andrew has won 11 of the last 20 meetings. The Cardinals swept last year’s bouts – a 56-48 regular-season thriller and 40-38 win in the quarterfinals.
Trevor: Worth County – These were the two best teams last year and I’m not afraid to say it. I think North Andrew will grow a lot throughout the year, but Worth County is definitely a top three team. That talent shines tonight.
Ryan: Worth County -- Worth County appears to still be a physical football team that found their stride last week. I think the Tigers have a few more options at this point in the season, so I’ll take them.
Derek: Worth County -- Would you look at this? It’s the 2022 state champion vs. the 2023 state champion. I’ll take the latter today.
Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora
Aurora was a 33-14 winner when those two clashed last year.
Trevor: Aurora – I’m saying this without doing any research but I feel like I rarely correctly pick an Ashland-Greenwood game. In other words: you’re welcome, Ashland-Greenwood peeps. Give me Aurora 21-14.
Ryan: Ashland-Greenwood -- Both teams have faced the gauntlet early on. Like most big games in Nebraska, I expect this one to come down to the wire and one possession. I think A-G comes out on top.
Derek: Aurora -- It’s a bad idea to pick against Aurora in football at any point in time. Once in awhile, they might lose. But this is just simply playing the odds.
Johnson County Central at Lourdes Central Catholic
Lourdes Central Catholic won a low-scoring 26-12 affair last year.
Trevor: Lourdes Central Catholic – I have a hunch this one is going to be a high-scoring treat. I’ll take the Knights to prevail by two scores.
Ryan: Lourdes Central Catholic -- Both teams have gotten off to fast starts to the year. I think the Knights have played a little tougher competition and I like them to get to 3-0 this week.
Derek: Lourdes Central Catholic -- I think Johnson County Central has made major strides this year, but Nolan Beccard is a senior quarterback that the state of Nebraska is going to know about before it’s all said and done.
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids, Xavier
Xavier has won six of the eight meetings. The two squads have played six times in the past five years. Xavier was a 31-14 winner last year.
Trevor: Western Dubuque – Former Kuemper head coach and current Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner loves KMA and this is how Derek & Ryan treat him? Not on my watch! I know Xavier is insanely good and rarely loses two in a row, but I’m not doing Coach Penner dirty. Plus, his team is also really good. Bobcats win, 24-21.
Ryan: Cedar Rapids, Xavier -- Xavier is another team that isn’t used to responding from regular season losses. The Saints have been tested early on, and I think they respond this week with a big win.
Derek: Cedar Rapids, Xavier -- I bet it’s pretty rare that LC and Xavier lost on the same week over the last several years. In fact, I would bet that it hasn’t happened since the new five-class system. This week, I think they both get big wins.