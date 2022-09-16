(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games.
Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6.
Here's how the standings fare after three weeks.
Ryan: 33-12 (.733)
Derek: 31-14 (.700)
Nick: 27-14 (.659)
Trevor: 26-15 (.634)
Shenandoah at Red Oak
BCMoore has some data missing from this rivalry, but I have obtained extensive records on this matchup (Thanks Craig Lundquist!). Red Oak and Shenandoah have met 108 times, per Craig's research. Shenandoah has the 64-37-7 edge. A rivalry this old deserves a look at 10 memorable results.
1894 -- Red Oak wins 69-0: This was the first meeting and Red Oak's first game in school history.
1909 -- Red Oak wins 6-5: I checked and neither team had Spencer Petras at quarterback.
1941 -- Red Oak wins 26-0: According to BC Moore's notes, there was "a large fan fight after this game." I have lots of questions about that.
1977 -- Shenandoah wins 19-18: This thriller started Shenandoah's run of 13 consecutive wins in the rivalry.
1980 -- Shenandoah wins 17-16: Fun fact, there have been seven games decided by one point in this series.
1998 -- Shenandoah wins 17-14: Another tight win sparks five consecutive wins in the series for the Mustangs.
2010 -- Red Oak wins 7-6: Legend has it Shenandoah lost this game on a "missed" field goal. Ryan Matheny still complains about that call to this day. He's a big complainer.
2011 -- Shenandoah wins 7-0. Ryan Matheny wasn't there anymore, but the Mustangs got revenge with a rushing touchdown from Sam Kroepl, snapping a 29-game losing streak.
2013 -- Red Oak wins 13-10: Connor Jansky's late-game heroics sends Red Oak to the playoffs. I remember listening to this on the Connection Show while on my way home from a Southwest Valley game in my junior year of high school.
2014 -- Red Oak wins 32-27: Brock Isaacson ran wild with 271 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries in this classic.
Ryan: Red Oak -- The Tigers have bought into what Michael Nordeen is teaching and it has paid dividends for them. I think this game is low-scoring and close. For me, the difference is Red Oak's defense and their ability to shut opponents down.
Derek: Red Oak -- The Tigers haven’t allowed a single point all season. It’s a fortress in that place. You know, they’ve got it locked down.
Nick: Red Oak -- I think after three weeks the Tigers have proven that they are legit. I don’t care who you’ve played, if you’re going into week four without having allowed a point yet, you’re good. Give me Red Oak to roll in this one.
Trevor: Red Oak -- Red Oak deserves every ounce of love they've gotten for their fast start and it's not done yet. The Tigers have speed all over the field and Michael Nordeen has these guys believing they can do anything, including reach 4-0.
KMA Sports Fans: Red Oak -- 100%
BCMoore: Red Oak by 40.26
Indianola at Lewis Central
These two have met four times. They played a pair of doozies last year. Indianola was a 14-9 winner in the regular season bout while the Titans laughed last with a 35-21 win in the state quarterfinals.
Ryan: Lewis Central -- The Titans continue to grind away and have navigated a challenging schedule to this point. I like their ability to control the clock in this one and pick up another one.
Derek: Lewis Central -- Lewis Central is that team.
Nick: Lewis Central -- If this game was two weeks ago, I may have been more conflicted, but Lewis Central went undefeated without its Division I running back. Now, Jonathan Humpal is back in a big way. He adds a new level to the Titan offense. I expect this to be close for a while but I’ll still take LC by double digits here.
Trevor: No Pick -- I get to call this battle between KMA State 4A No. 6 Indianola and No. 1 Lewis Central alongside Tom Moore.
KMA Sports Fans: Lewis Central -- 100%
BCMoore: Lewis Central by 17.88
Mount Ayr at AHSTW
The only meeting between these two teams happened last year. Mount Ayr was a 25-6 victor in that game.
Ryan: AHSTW -- This AHSTW defense looks legit with two shutouts and only 28 total points given up so far this season. Mount Ayr brings a little more firepower into this one, but I'll take the Vikings in a close one.
Derek: AHSTW -- This is a very, very nice matchup, and we must all thank the folks that made this district that continually gives us these kinds of matchups each week. What it came down to for me: Home field advantage.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick gets the pleasure of calling this game alongside Jan "The Man" Harris tonight.
Trevor: Mount Ayr -- I've gone back and forth on this one. It should be treat. I think it's close, but I'll take Jaixen Frost and Braydon Pierson to make one more big play than the Sternberg brothers, 34-30 Mount Ayr.
KMA Sports Fans: AHSTW -- 55.0%
BCMoore: AHSTW by 10.03
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln has won 19 of the 24 games in this series, including the last four. Sioux City West's last win was a 27-23 victory in 2015.
Ryan: Sioux City West -- I just have a hunch that this one will have some points scored in it. The Wolverines have shown the ability to win games like that and the tempo favors what they want to do.
Derek: Sioux City West -- Keavian Hayes has already played once at The Wick this year, and it was some impressive stuff. Let’s roll with him again in a mild upset.
Nick: Sioux City West -- The Wolverines might not be great, but their quarterback is. Keavian Hayes is a certified baller. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I think he leads Sioux City West to a tight win on the road here.
Trevor: Sioux City West -- I went back and forth on this one, but I think Sioux City West has the best athlete on the field. His name is Keavian Hayes. The Wolverines will use him plenty tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: Sioux City West -- 56.5%
BCMoore: Abraham Lincoln by 8.35
CAM at East Mills
This is the 11th meeting between CAM and East Mills. CAM has won the last three, including both games last year by a combined score of 144-7. East Mills' last win in this series was a wild 57-56 game in 2017, covered by yours truly.
Ryan: CAM -- How do the Cougars respond after their first loss since November 2020? This CAM team has the right man at the helm to respond to last week in Barry Bower. I think the Cougars grind one out here.
Derek: CAM -- CAM brings the same type of physical style to this game that Lenox did. East Mills needs to be able to match that throughout the entire game, and it’s a tough task.
Nick: CAM -- The defending state champs finally suffered their first loss since 2020 at the hands of a really good West Harrison squad, but I still think CAM is one of the best 8-player teams in KMALand. I’ll take the Cougars in a close one here. East Mills is live for the upset, though.
Trevor: CAM -- I think this game will be physical and lower scoring than people anticipate. I also think CAM's physicality is the secret to this one. CAM 36, East Mills 20.
KMA Sports Fans: CAM -- 60.9%
BCMoore: CAM by 7.56
Riverside at Sidney
Riverside has won both meetings -- a 49-6 win in 2020 and a 24-0 triumph last year.
Ryan: Riverside -- Riverside hung around with Mount Ayr for a while last week and has been close one other time to tasting victory. This is the week the Bulldogs break through.
Derek: Riverside -- Riverside has played the seventh-toughest schedule in Class A to this point. They aren’t really that far away from turning themselves into a good ball team. Give me the ‘Dawgs.
Nick: Riverside -- The Bulldogs’ 0-3 record is misleading. They lost a heartbreaker to St. Albert and hung with Mount Ayr for three quarters. Give me Riverside to get its first win of the season on the road.
Trevor: Riverside -- I was impressed with the Bulldogs last week. Their 26-point loss to Mount Ayr was a bit deceptive because they hung around for nearly three quarters. I think this is where Riverside returns to the win column.
KMA Sports Fans: Riverside -- 73.9%
BCMoore: Riverside by 18.30
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Logan-Magnolia has won 16 of the 22 meetings in this series. They were a 26-14 winner last year, but Tri-Center won the meetings in 2018 and 2019.
Ryan: Logan-Magnolia -- The computers at BCMoore say Lo-Ma has played the toughest schedule in Class A. That will pay dividends for them as they move forward and I think that's the difference this week.
Derek: Tri-Center: This is hardly an easy choice. Tri-Center has a few more dudes with experience and **might** have an edge up front.
Nick: Tri-Center -- The Trojans finally righted the ship with a 63-0 rout of Missouri Valley last week. Michael Turner is the most productive running back in KMALand and I think Tri-Center rides him to another victory here.
Trevor: Tri-Center -- Tri-Center needed a "get right" game last week. They got that in a big way from Michael Turner. Now they must take down a battle-tested Logan-Magnolia team. Give me Tri-Center in a donnybrook.
KMA Sports Fans: Logan-Magnolia -- 52.1%
BCMoore: Tri-Center by 5.06
Clarke at Clarinda
Clarinda has never lost in this series. They have wins in 1990 (23-0), 2010 (12-7), 2011 (22-8) and 2021 (40-7).
Ryan: Clarinda -- Clarke is actually favored in every game for the rest of the season, according to the computers. That would be wild. However, I think Clarke's lack of a challenge in the first three weeks might come back to haunt them. I like Clarinda to control things and limit possessions to get a win.
Derek: Clarinda -- No doubt in my mind, Clarinda’s win last week is a season-changer. Here comes win No. 2.
Nick: Clarinda -- Clarke is 3-0 and I have nothing but respect for that, but the combined record of its opponents this season is 0-9. Clarinda is a big step up for the Indians. Tadyn Brown finally got going last week against Treynor and this is usually the time of year that the Cardinals start turning it on.
Trevor: Clarinda -- How about this stat from my dear friend, Tom Moore: Clarinda is 1-2 against opponents that are a combined 8-1 while Clarke is 3-0 against teams that are a combined 0-9. Don't get me wrong, I think Clarke is a solid team, but Clarinda's record is a bit deceptive. They show to be the better team in a shootout tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: 63.6%
BCMoore: Clarke by 8.31
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
IKM-Manning has won seven of the eight matchups, including a 49-8 win last year. Missouri Valley's lone victory was a 28-24 dub in 2016. The Big Reds were 2-2 against Manilla and 2-0 against Manilla-IKM.
Ryan: IKM-Manning -- IKM-Manning is 0-3 and their three opponents have a combined record of 8-1. This is the week the Wolves get off the Schneid.
Derek: IKM-Manning -- The Wolves have also played a challenging early slate, so don’t let that 0-3 record fool you.
Nick: IKM-Manning -- What did IKM-Manning do to deserve this non-conference schedule? I mean, sheesh. AHSTW and Woodbury Central are top 10 teams and Westwood has one of the most electric players in Class A. The Wolves might be the best 0-3 team in the state and I think they finally get in the win column here.
Trevor: IKM-Manning -- This program rarely starts 0-3, let alone 0-4. I don't think that happens tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: IKM-Manning -- 86.3%
BCMoore: IKM-Manning by 31.31
Southwest Valley at St. Albert
These two squads have grown to know each other quite well. They have played each of the last six years. St. Albert has the 4-2 edge while Southwest Valley's two wins came in 2017 (an 8-7 classic) and last year (30-0). St. Albert's last win was an impressive 31-7 win in 2020, broadcasted by one Trevor Rustin Donald Maeder.
Ryan: Southwest Valley: Those two teams seem to always stage fun matchups and I don't expect any different this week. This should be a low-scoring, physical battle; just like Anthony Donahoo wants it.
Derek: St. Albert -- Yet another from game in Class A district play that figures to come right down the wire. I am a little worried about the SW Valley health, but I have no inside knowledge of any kind.
Nick: Southwest Valley -- My pick here relies heavily on the status of Southwest Valley QB Evan Timmerman. Assuming he’s good to go, I really like the Timberwolves to get the win on the road in a slow, grinder of a game.
Trevor: Southwest Valley -- I'm making this pick with zero knowledge of Evan Timmerman's status for tonight. I think the T-Wolves use a hefty dose of Bradlee Grantz and Isaac Currin in a tight win tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: Southwest Valley -- 52.1%
BCMoore: Southwest Valley by 1.32
Maryville at St. Pius X
St. Pius was a 14-13 winner in the Hound Pound last year. They also won in 2020. Before that, this rivalry belonged to Maryville, who won every meeting from 2010 to 2019.
Ryan: St. Pius X -- Maryville has scored over 42 points in all three games this season but has struggled at times to slow their opponents down. St. Pius X brings a stout defense into this one that has only allowed 7 points all year. Something has to give and I like St. Pius X to win a close one.
Derek: Maryville -- Time for Maryville to get back that win from last year when Pius knocked them off in the Hound Pound.
Nick: St. Pius X -- The Warriors are the Red Oak of Missouri. They’ve allowed just six points through three games. I like the way Maryville has looked so far, but this is a tough task on the road.
Trevor: Maryville -- I know St. Pius X is really, really good, but I don't like picking against Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds.
KMA Sports Fans: Maryville -- 65.2%
Worth County at Albany
According to MSHSAA's records, this series has belonged to Worth County. The Tigers have won the last eight, including a 74-54 postseason win in 2019.
Ryan: Worth County -- The Worth County machine continues to roll with a familiar formula. The Tigers have only thrown the ball 20 times all year and have averaged 11.3 yards every time they run the ball. That is really good.
Derek: Worth County -- Worth County is a wrecking ball, and it’s headed down a hill right now.
Nick: Worth County -- Toughest pick on the slate this week right here. Worth County’s offense is absurd (it scored 92 points in week two) and offense travels, especially in 8-player. Albany is great, though. I’ll reluctantly take the Tigers in a barn burner.
Trevor: Worth County -- The 8-player field is wide open in the Show-Me State. Worth County *might* be the favorite after the unfortunate injury to Drexel star Jacob Coffey. They show why tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: Worth County -- 78.2%
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Johnson-Brock
These two schools have not played since 2007, when HTRS rolled to a 54-0 victory.
Ryan: Johnson-Brock -- J-B has shown the ability to be efficient on the offensive end. It's the defense that will have its hands full against JJ McQueen and the HTRS offense. Something has to give here, but I'll take the Eagles.
Derek: Johnson-Brock -- It’s very rare that I would ever bet against Mitch Roberts in this here pick’em thing.
Nick: Johnson-Brock -- Another tough one. Give me the Eagles at home.
Trevor: Johnson-Brock -- Little bit of contrasting styles here. HTRS prefers to sling it a little more while the Eagles have leaned on several dudes in the ground game. I think Johnson-Brock's vast amount of playmakers is the difference tonight.
KMA Sports Fans: Johnson-Brock -- 73.9%
Adams Central at Syracuse
It does not appear these teams have met since at least 2004.
Ryan: Adams Central -- It's been a heck of a start to the season for the Rockets, but the competition really steps up this week with a good Adams Central squad. The Patriots average 8 yards per carry and have nice balance in their passing game.
Derek: Adams Central -- Hey, I’m enjoying this Rockets story, but every story has a rocky point. Adams Central might be that point.
Nick: Syracuse -- Home team. Good defense. I’ll take the Rockets.
Trevor: Adams Central -- I tip my cap to the job Dave Purdham has done to turn Syracuse around and I'll be pulling for them to oust this non-KMAland school, but the Patriots are pretty darn good.
KMA Sports Fans: Syracuse -- 52.1%
Cedar Rapids, Xavier at North Scott
North Scott has won all three matchups, all of which have happened in the last two years. The Lancers were a 9-3 victory in the 2020 regular season, then won a 17-10 overtime thriller in the state semifinal on their way to a title. North Scott had Xavier's number again last year with a 20-8 win.
Ryan: North Scott -- Both teams have gotten off to expected hot starts and this one will be fun. North Scott junior QB Kyler Gerardy has had an amazing debut commanding the Lancer offense. I think he's the dynamic difference-maker that leads his team to a win.
Derek: North Scott -- North Scott has had Xavier’s number in this series, winning the last three years. That’s not all that uncommon. North Scott has had a lot of numbers.
Nick: North Scott -- It’s usually a rule of thumb for me not to pick against Xavier, but North Scott is really, really good. I have a feeling home field will play a big part in this one, too. I’ll take the Lancers in a high-level matchup.
Trevor: North Scott -- Ooh boy. This one is a doozy. I think North Scott has the best player on the field tonight. His name is Kyler Gerardy and he makes plays with both his arm and legs. North Scott wins 21-17.
KMA Sports Fans: North Scott -- 52.1%
BCMoore: North Scott by 0.95