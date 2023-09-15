(KMAland) -- It’s Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season, and time for the KMA Sports crew to make their picks.
Ryan led the way last week with a 10-5 record. Derek was 9-6, and Trevor went 8-6. Here’s how the regular season standings look:
Ryan: 31-14 (.689)
Trevor: 28-14 (.667)
Derek: 29-16 (.644)
Beginning this week, Derek, Ryan & Trevor will pick against the “spread” listed from BCMoore for Iowa games. Missouri & Nebraska games will still be selected as an outright winner.
Missouri Valley at Shenandoah – BCMoore Line: Shenandoah by 10.12
Missouri Valley has the 15-11-2 edge in this series. However, Shenandoah won the last meeting: a 36-24 victory last year.
Ryan: Missouri Valley -- The Mustangs were impressive last week with their ability to move the ball and slow down Nodaway Valley’s rushing attack. I think Shenandoah has enough to slow the Big Reds down, but I think this game is closer than 10 points.
Trevor: Missouri Valley – Missouri Valley has surprised me in their 1-2 start while Shenandoah took some lumps early on but get in the win column. I think the Mustangs’ offense makes just enough plays for a happy Homecoming, but Missouri Valley covers.
Derek: Missouri Valley -- The Big Reds have shown one very important thing when it comes to covering this line: They play close games. I expect it will be decided by 10 or less.
Exira-EHK vs. Sidney (at East Mills) – BCMoore Line: Sidney by 8.79
Exira-EHK has won five of the six meetings, including the last two. Their last meeting was a 46-44 Spartans win in 2019.
Ryan: Exira-EHK -- This is a big game when it comes to postseason implications. I expect plenty of points to be scored. I will take a big play by Exira-EHK’s Jameson Kilworth as the difference in the contest.
Trevor: Sidney – I’m all aboard the Shawn Thompson train. The Cowboys are showing they were a much better fit in 8-man. Give me Sidney to win 40-30 a game that likely has major playoff implications.
Derek: Exira-EHK -- I’m thinking this spread is bumped a little bit due to the algorithm thinking it is in Sidney, so I’m going to make a scientific decision and choose the Spartans.
East Mills at Stanton-Essex – BCMoore Line: East Mills by 3.89
The combo of Stanton-Essex is 3-1 against East Mills. Stanton was 7-2 against East Mills, and East Mills was 10-0 against Essex. East Mills was a 69-8 winner last year.
Ryan: Stanton-Essex -- The Wolverines have been a little banged up through the first part of the season, and I’m not sure what the status of some players are. Meanwhile, Stanton-Essex did some good things on offense late in their game with F-M. I’ll take the Vikings to win a close one.
Trevor: Stanton-Essex -- I think it’s safe to say the season hasn’t started the way either team hoped. I keep going back and forth on this win, but I’ll give the nod to Stanton-Essex because they seem to be a bit more experienced.
Derek: Stanton-Essex -- No clue on the availability of Zach Thornburg at this time, but this spread does include a game in which he was healthy and playing. If he doesn’t play, I would say it’s more of a pick’em.
Moravia at Southeast Warren – BCMoore Line: Southeast Warren by 14.91
Moravia has never beaten Southeast Warren in eight tries. The Warhawks were a 50-22 winner last year.
Ryan: Southeast Warren -- I also expect this one to feature plenty of points. In the end, I like what Southeast Warren’s defense has done a little more. Look for them to net a big turnover late in this one for a win.
Trevor: Moravia -- This is an interesting game because Southeast Warren lost handily to a Montezuma team that Moravia beat. I think Southeast Warren wins, but Moravia has played in several close games. This feels like another one.
Derek: Moravia -- I think I’m just going to pick all the underdogs this week.
Murray at Lamoni – BCMoore Line: Lamoni by 7.06
These two have gone back and forth. Murray has the 13-12 edge. Murray has won the last two by a combined 98-26. The last Lamoni win was a 32-30 thriller in 2020.
Ryan: Lamoni -- The Demons have started to get that running game churning. If they can figure out a way to get a few stops on defense, I think they win here.
Trevor: Lamoni – Caden Page (Murray) and Ambrose Savage (Lamoni) might be two of the most underappreciated athletes in KMAland. This could be a treat. Give me Lamoni, 44-34.
Derek: Murray -- Yep, I’m still picking underdogs.
Underwood at AHSTW – BC Moore Line: AHSTW by 10.04
Underwood and AHSTW are 2-2 against each other. AHST had the 9-6 edge and Avo-Ha won 19 of its 21 games with Underwood. Their last meeting was a 55-6 Underwood win on August 30th, 2019.
Ryan: Underwood -- Both teams have played some darn good football in the early part of the season. Underwood will have to slow down what has been an explosive offense from the Vikings. In the end, I like Underwood’s experience in tight games over the years to win out here.
Trevor: No Pick – I have the call of this one on the KMA Video Stream.
Derek: Underwood -- Number one, I have never picked against Underwood. Number two, I’m only picking underdogs.
Southwest Valley at Earlham – BCMoore Line: Earlham by 22.57
These two have gotten to know each other quite well with six games in the last seven years. Both teams have won three, but Southwest Valley owned the last two: a thriller in 2021 and a 21-0 win in 2022.
Ryan: Southwest Valley -- This game might take a few more minutes than it would in previous years, but with two run-heavy teams, that line is too big for me.
Trevor: Southwest Valley – That spread is too rich for my blood. Especially in a game where positions could be at a premium.
Derek: Southwest Valley -- Southwest Valley and Earlham have routinely played tight games over the last several years. And I’m only picking underdogs.
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr – BCMoore Line: Mount Ayr by 25.98
Mount Ayr has won 24 of the 34 meetings, including the last five. Central Decatur’s last win was 34-22 victory in 2017.
Ryan: Mount Ayr -- The Raiders were that close to being 3-0 after a heartbreaker last week. I think they get a bounce back win this week.
Trevor: Central Decatur – Same deal here. I like Mount Ayr to win, but I think 25.98 is a lot of points. CD will hang around.
Derek: Central Decatur -- This number is way too high, considering the defense that Central Decatur can run out there. And I’m picking nothing but underdogs.
Lewis Central at Bondurant-Farrar – BCMoore Line: Bondurant-Farrar by 15.94
This is the first ever meeting between these two squads.
Ryan: Lewis Central -- I know Bondurant-Farrar is good, but Lewis Central hasn’t lost a game by double digits since 2020. If anything, I think the Titans keep this close.
Trevor: Lewis Central – Haha. You’re giving me Lewis Central as a 15-point dog? I’m taking that every day of the week and twice on Tuesdays.
Derek: Lewis Central -- Oh boy, this is an easy one. All Lewis Central needs to do is stay within 15.94? Give me that. And give me only underdogs.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln – BCMoore Line: AL by 3.61
These two have played 78 times. Abraham Lincoln has won 46 of those. Here’s a brief history:
1923: AL wins 7-0: This is the first battle between these two.
1986: AL wins 7-0: According to BCMoore, this game went to double overtime. Big ups to people that watched a 0-0 game and stuck around into double overtime.
2001: TJ wins 23-20: This one must have been a treat. It was TJ’s fourth consecutive win from 1998 to 2001.
2009: AL wins 55-7: This kicked off one of the most successful seasons in AL history. How about this line from the late great Austin Ebertowski: 10 carries, 156 yards, 5 touchdowns.
2018: TJ win 42-21: This is TJ’s latest win in this series. The beast that was Cameron Baker ran wild with 229 yards and two touchdowns in this game.
2019: AL wins 19-18: Lennx Brown threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Cade Nelson in this thriller. Brown was a beast that night with 175 yards and a score through the air and 109 yards and a score on the ground.
Ryan: Thomas Jefferson -- It’s been five years since the Jackets won in this cross-town rivalry. Both teams have gotten off to good starts to the season, and I just have a hunch that TJ gets a win here.
Trevor: Abraham Lincoln -- Big ups to both Peter Kilburg and Jeremiah Watters for what they’ve done in their first years. This will be a fun one in the 712. I don’t feel confident about it, but give me AL by a score.
Derek: Abraham Lincoln -- Psych! I am picking one favorite. The Lynx win it by 6. Maybe.
Platte Valley at Nodaway Valley
Platte Valley was a 52-0 winner last year.
Ryan: Platte Valley -- Nodaway Valley is having a great season, but the competition gets significantly stiffer this week. Platte Valley is big, physical and can punish teams. I’ll take PV to get the win.
Trevor: Platte Valley – I made the mistake of picking against my man Johnnie Silkett earlier this year. He made me look dumb. Contrary to popular belief, I don’t like looking dumb. Give me Platte Valley.
Derek: Platte Valley -- Platte Valley lost a strong senior class, but Johnnie Silkett has this train rolling. And it isn’t slowing down this week.
Worth County at Albany
Albany got the edge in a 36-34 thriller last year. That was their first win over Worth County since 2014.
Ryan: Albany -- The Warriors have started to put some things together with a relatively new squad this year. I think they win a tight battle in this one.
Trevor: Worth County – This one is, in my opinion, the most intriguing game in this pick’em. It’s a good litmus test for Albany while they adapt to life without Kemper Cline. However, Worth County is really dang good.
Derek: Worth County -- The Tigers stumbled during the opening week of the season, but they’ve since responded with great fury and vengeance. That F&V mentality continues.
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood was a 35-3 winner when these two met in the postseason last year.
Ryan: Ashland-Greenwood -- Ashland-Greenwood responded from their loss to Wahoo with an impressive win over Aurora. Meanwhile, Auburn took one on the chin last week. I think A-G is just a little ahead of where the Bulldogs are at this point.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood – As I stated last week, I don’t think I’ve ever correctly picked an Ashland-Greenwood game. We’ll try again this week as I take the Bluejays.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood -- The Bluejays are coming off an impressive road win over Aurora. Now, they’re home in front of that incredible crown and in that outstanding atmosphere. It’s a win.
BDS at Lourdes Central Catholic
BDS was a 44-14 winner when those two met last year. Lourdes and BDS met once in the playoffs: a thrilling 50-42 triple-overtime win for Lourdes in 2005.
Ryan: BDS -- After a 3-0 start, the competition level jumps up big time here for the Knights. BDS hasn’t allowed a single point through the first three weeks of the season. I’m guessing Lourdes will score in this one, but I think the Eagles are too much in this one.
Trevor: Lourdes Central Catholic – I’ve gone back and forth on that. And when in doubt, take the KMAland team. I’ll take Jon Borer’s boys to put themselves on the map tonight with a big win over a really good BDS squad.
Derek: BDS -- BDS is always a power in Nebraska 8-Player, and the Knights could have a tough time holding court on their home field in this one. Or, I could be completely wrong. I might be. I probably am.
Norwalk at ADM – BCMoore Line: ADM by 5.44
ADM has won eight of the 10 prior meetings. The last contest was a thrilling 50-49 ADM win in 2020.
Ryan: Norwalk -- ADM is playing without Iowa commit Brevin Doll for the rest of the year, which means they have to re-tool in a hurry. Aidan Flora has run wild early on, but not having a home run hitter in the backfield can change schemes. Meanwhile, Norwalk QB Aidan Harder has already thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season.
Trevor: Norwalk – BCMoore doesn’t account for the absence of ADM star (and Iowa commit) Brevin Doll. His absence cannot be overstated. I’m taking Norwalk 29-28.
Derek: Norwalk -- I promised you all I would only pick underdogs (except for one).