(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Football Friday Blog is back today with a twist.
Ryan still leads the clubhouse after his 11-4 outing last week. Derek went 8-7 while Trevor and Nick had a rough go with 7-7 records.
Here's how we fare through four weeks.
Ryan: 44-16 (.733)
Derek: 39-21 (.700)
Nick: 34-21 (.618)
Trevor: 33-22 (.600)
In an attempt to break up some monotony, the gang has decided to pick the Iowa games against the "spread" listed on BCMoore.com. Please note, this doesn't necessarily indicate our pick to win the game. Huge thanks to Brent Moore for producing the greatest website known to man. Now, onto the picks.
Clarinda at Greene County -- BCMoore Line: Clarinda by 14.79
Greene County has owned this series with five wins in as many tries. The first three were decided by 13 total points while Greene County outscored Clarinda 65-0 in the last two -- a 41-0 rout last year and a 24-0 win in the postseason in 2020.
Ryan: Clarinda -14.79 -- The Cardinals had to sling it a little bit last week and came up with some big plays. I think this game could have some points scored it in. I'll take Clarinda to win and cover with a two-point conversion.
Derek: Greene County +14.79 -- Phew. That number is interesting, especially — again — with Clarinda on the road. Maybe I’m overplaying the home field thing. Maybe I’m not.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick has the call of this one tonight on the KMA Video Stream.
Trevor: Greene County +14.79 -- I think Clarinda gets the edge in this series, but I think it's closer than three possessions. Clarinda wins 34-26.
Red Oak at Des Moines Christian -- BCMoore Line: Red Oak by 23.67
Des Moines Christian has won the previous two games -- 22-13 in 2020 and 40-13 in 2021.
Ryan: Des Moines Christian +23.67 -- The Tigers continue to be impressive each week, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Is this the week they finally surrender a point? I'm not sure, but I expect this one to be within 24 points. I think Red Oak win, but DMC covers.
Derek: Des Moines Christian +23.67 -- That’s a mighty big number to cover on the road, and the Tigers are working on a shutout streak. Let's predict the shutout streak to come to an end, but only late when the game has been decided.
Nick: Des Moines Christian +23.67 -- Red Oak’s defense hasn’t allowed a point all season, but Des Moines Christian has, by far, the best offense the Tigers have faced all season. I think Red Oak wins this game, but I expect Tate Platte and Co. to end the shutout streak and keep this one within the number.
Trevor: Des Moines Christian +23.67 -- I think the Tigers move to 5-0, but this line is too rich for my blood. I think the Lions give the Tigers (oh my) their toughest test to date.
East Mills at Fremont-Mills -- BCMoore Line: Fremont-Mills by 21.63
This matchup has belonged to the Knights. They two Corner Conference foes have met 13 times since the inception of East Mills in 2007. Fremont-Mills has won the last 12. There has been some memorable games in this series. Let's revisit some of them
2007 -- East Mills wins 64-8: The Wolverines' memorable "9-0 with nowhere to go" team rolled to a win behind 203 yards and four scores from Jake Bolton. Levi Helbling torched F-M's defense with nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
2011 -- Fremont-Mills wins 80-49: Who can forget this game? Both teams entered unbeaten and there was understandably a lot of hype around this matchup. It lived up to the hype and then some. Nate Meier ran wild with 500 yards and nine touchdowns while Luke Schafer threw for 336 yards and five scores. What a game.
2011 -- Fremont-Mills wins 58-22 (State Quarterfinal): And they met again. Meier rushed for 348 yards and four touchdowns to send the Knights to Cedar Falls, where they ultimately rolled to a state title. An argument can be made East Mills was the second-best team in the state that year. They just ran into the greatest team ever in the quarterfinals.
2015 -- Fremont-Mills wins 24-22: The Wolverines had a late lead, but Fremont-Mills scored last and held on for another win. Sam Phillips had 189 yards and three scores to lead the Knights while Josh Hopkins churned for 151 yards and two scores in East Mills' loss.
2021 -- Fremont-Mills wins 54-48: This one was wild. According to Bound, there were 46 points in the fourth quarter. East Mills had a chance to take a late lead, but didn't. And Fremont-Mills responded with a game-winning touchdown in the final moments. We're in for a treat if tonight's game is anything like last year's
Ryan: East Mills +21.63 -- F-M has been one of the most impressive teams in KMAland following week one, especially with how fast they put Bedford away last week. Meanwhile, East Mills has found a formula to win. I think F-M wins this game outright, but 21 points is too much.
Derek: Fremont-Mills -21.63 -- Boy, this is a pick that’s sure to get me in trouble. But I’m starting to think the Knights have found their rhythm and fully understand what it takes to be successful.
Nick: East Mills +21.63 -- After a close win over the defending state champs, there’s writing on the wall that this could be a special season for East Mills. I’m not saying the Wolverines win this game, but I like them to make it a headache for Fremont-Mills.
Trevor: No Pick -- I'm calling this one tonight. You can watch it.
Exira-EHK at Bedford -- BCMoore Line: Bedford by 21.21
There have seven bouts between these two teams, including a 56-16 postseason victory for Exira-EHK in 2016. The Spartans were a 37-30 winner last year. They've won the last three and have a 4-3 edge in the series.
Ryan: Bedford -21.21 -- The Bulldogs need a bounce back in a big way after last week. For me, this is a tipping point kind of game for Bedford, and I think they get it done.
Derek: Exira-EHK +21.21 -- Time for a Tom Petersen bounce back. He was unhappy with how the Spartans played last week against Audubon. I think they’ll play well enough to be right in this game to the end.
Nick: Exira-EHK +21.21 -- I think Bedford is probably the better team here, but I don’t think its three touchdowns better. Give me the Bulldogs to win but the Spartans to cover.
Trevor: Exira-EHK +21.21 -- I think this game closely resembles last year's close and high-scoring affair. I sense Bedford winning, but Exira-EHK covers.
Audubon at CAM -- BCMoore Line: CAM by 9.59
Hello, old friends. Audubon and CAM have grown accustomed to meeting each other. They've met 13 times with the 7-6 edge going to Audubon. They've played some dandies lately. CAM thwarted Audubon's playoff hopes in the final week of the 2018 season. Audubon ousted CAM from the playoffs in a 2019 state quarterfinal, but CAM got revenge last year with a 66-29 semifinal win en route to a state championship.
Ryan: CAM -9.59 -- This week could be about mentally bouncing back for the Cougars after consecutive one-score losses. I will take CAM to respond and grind out a win.
Derek: Audubon -9.59 -- The Wheelers hit the road, and the good news for them is that they should be used to the difficult tests by now. The bad news is that those things can wear on a team. I do think it will be close, because (almost) every game CAM plays in 2022 is close.
Nick: CAM -9.59 -- The Cougars are two plays away from being 4-0. Football is a cruel game. I think they bounce back and win this one handily.
Trevor: CAM -9.59 -- I went back and forth on this one. I flipped a coin and landed on CAM.
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard -- BCMoore Line: West Harrison by 7.91
Coon Rapids-Bayard has an 8-2 edge, but West Harrison won the most recent battle -- a 48-12 rout last year.
Ryan: West Harrison -7.91 -- The best Hawkeyes offense in the state resides at West Harrison High School. They have started to fire on all cylinders and have a group of guys that just know how to win.
Derek: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.91 -- West Harrison is small in numbers, but they sure are mighty on the field. Coon Rapids-Bayard has done nothing but take care of business all year. Do I think they’ll pull the upset? Maybe, maybe not. But I sure they can keep it within a touchdown.
Nick: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.91 -- This game is so tough. I don’t even want to pick a winner here. Dang. Uhhhhhh… alright I literally just flipped a coin. West Harrison wins, but Coon Rapids-Bayard covers. In the coin we trust.
Trevor: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.91 -- Not only do the Crusaders cover, I think they win. They've flown under the radar all year long. This would be 4-0 vs. 4-0 had they not done the right thing and reported the use of an ineligible player.
Martensdale-St. Marys at Murray -- BCMoore Line: Martensdale-St. Marys by 9.69
This series has been pretty lopsided with Martensdale-St. Marys holding an 8-1 advantage. Murray's lone win was a 72-6 victory in 2007.
Ryan: Martensdale-St. Marys +9.69 -- The Blue Devils have shown great balance through their first four games this year. I have a hunch that this game could turn into a shootout, so I'll take MSM and the points.
Derek: Murray -9.69 -- Let’s stick with the theme this week and take the home dog to cover the number.
Nick: Murray +9.69 -- Murray homecoming… gimme the Mustangs outright!
Trevor: Martensdale-St. Marys +9.69 -- In Kade Mullins I trust this week. Give me the Blue Devils with the backdoor cover via a 10-point win.
St. Albert at Earlham -- BCMoore Line: St. Albert by 0.44
St. Albert has the 3-2 advantage in the series, but Earlham has won the last two, including a 49-0 rout last year.
Ryan: Earlham -0.44 -- St. Albert has done some good things on defense this season, but the Earlham offense can be hard to prepare for. I expect this to be a dog fight, but I'll take Earlham.
Derek: Earlham -0.44 -- Both teams are trying to find their way, and this sure seems like it could be a big game for the winner to use the momentum from it to push them the rest of the way.
Nick: St. Albert -0.44 -- Brendan Monahan is electric and St. Albert is due for a breakout game on offense. This one will be close but I’ll take the Falcons on the road here.
Trevor: Earlham +0.44 -- I don't have a good vibe on this game. So I'll pick the Cardinals to appease Brian Sheffield -- my wife's cousin and an Earlham assistant coach.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center -- BCMoore Line: Tri-Center by 8.35
IKM-Manning has a 5-1 advantage in this tilt with Tri-Center's lone win coming in 2020. Tri-Center and Manilla-IKM met twice (2-0 Manilla-IKM).
Ryan: IKM-Manning +8.35 -- Both teams have played a brutal schedule to this point. I think Tri-Center will win outright, but I expect this to be a one-score game.
Derek: Tri-Center -8.35 -- Michael Turner is going to get some carries. We know that. How does IKM-Manning handle it? My guess is he gets loose enough to cover that 8.35.
Nick: Tri-Center -8.35 -- We are blessed to watch a multitude of insanely talented running backs in KMALand. Michael Turner is a member of that club. I think he runs wild in this one and the Trojans win big.
Trevor: Tri-Center -8.35 -- When I was kid, there was a running back for the San Diego Chargers and Atlanta Falcons named Michael Turner. He was pretty good. Well, Tri-Center's Michael Turner is also pretty good. He's the difference tonight.
Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial -- BCMoore Line: Sioux City East by 1.61
These two have met each of the last two years. Ankeny Centennial won 55-14 in 2020 and 30-0 in 2021.
Ryan: Sioux City East -1.61 -- Sioux City East has been very efficient in moving the ball through the air this year. Cole Ritchie is completing nearly 73% of his passes so far this year, which is very good. I'll take the Black Raiders to snag a tough road win.
Derek: Ankeny Centennial +1.61 -- Sioux City East jumps into a bit of a new world here with their biggest and toughest test of the season. The Black Raiders also have to do it on the road against a team that picked up a huge victory last Friday.
Nick: Sioux City East -1.61 -- Sioux City East has run roughshod through its first four games and I think Cole Ritchie leads them to a really close win on the road here.
Trevor: Ankeny Centennial +1.61 -- I really want to pick the Black Raiders, but Ankeny Centennial is no small task. This will be Sioux City East's toughest test to date.
Rock Port at East Atchison
This matchup has belonged to East Atchison the last five times. They won both meetings last year by a combined scored 98-0. Rock Port's last win was a 50-0 dub in 2017.
Ryan: East Atchison -- Aside from their South Holt game, East Atchison has put teams away early this year. The Wolves ability to start fast has been key for them this year and I think they do that here.
Derek: East Atchison -- A little Saturday afternoon football for ya on our KMAX-Stream. I like the Eastern side of this rivalry to win out.
Nick: East Atchison -- The Wolves are on a roll and looking like a serious threat in Missouri 8-player. Give me East Atchison big here.
Trevor: No Pick -- I have the call of the Atchison County Super Bowl alongside Tom Moore tomorrow afternoon. Platte Valley was a 56-38 winner last year.
Platte Valley at Albany
Ooh boy. A battle between two of the top five teams in the state.
Ryan: Platte Valley -- Hello, Albany. The Warriors got on my radar this last week with their win over Worth County. However, Platte Valley is another animal with their ability to run the ball and play defense.
Derek: Platte Valley -- Albany just got done beating the No. 2 team in the state (Worth County), and now they are being tasked with doing it again? I think it’ll be a great, fun game, but let’s go with the team without a mascot to win it.
Nick: Albany -- This is a tough one, so I’m going with the home team. Warriors with the W.
Trevor: Platte Valley -- This one will be a dandy. I'll take my man, Johnnie Silkett in a nail-biter.
Parkview Christian at Sterling
Sterling was a 49-16 winner in last year's meeting.
Ryan: Parkview Christian -- This should be the best six-player game in the state this week. I think Parkview Christian might be a little more battle-tested at this point, so I'll take them by one score.
Derek: Sterling -- I don’t bet against Brent Heusman. Ever.
Nick: Sterling -- I just found out that 6-player football exists, so that’s pretty crazy. Give me Sterling!
Trevor: Sterling -- Love me some 6-Man football. I'll take the Jets.
Raymond Central at Auburn
These two have some postseason history -- a 16-12 Raymond Central win in 1996.
Ryan: Auburn -- The 40-0 loss to Ashland-Greenwood might be a little deceiving for the Bulldogs. They hung with A-G until the second half. I like Auburn to bounce back this week with a win.
Derek: Auburn -- The Bulldogs are even at 2-2, and the one thing in this world that I have always believed is that Auburn will not fall under .500 through five games.
Nick: Auburn -- Bulldogs all the way.
Trevor: Auburn -- The Bulldogs have ran into some buzzsaws lately. Tonight's a good chance to bounce back.
OABCIG at Spirit Lake -- BCMoore Line: Spirit Lake by 17.52
These two have played each of the last two years. OABCIG won 27-21 in 2020 and 28-21 last year.
Ryan: OABCIG +17.52 -- Spirit Lake has a flat-out stud in Sophomore RB Bode Higgins. He averages over 7 yards per carry, and you couple that with a strong defense, I think Spirit Lake wins the game outright, but I have a tough time thinking the margin will be 17.
Derek: OABCIG +17.52 -- This is a number that is just too big to believe. OABCIG actually may go ahead and win this thing outright. Because that’s what KMAland natives (Larry Allen) do.
Nick: OABCIG +17.52 -- This line is absurd. I’ll take the Falcons outright.
Trevor: OABCIG +17.52 -- History shows these two are going to play a close game. History also shows OABCIG typically wins those games.