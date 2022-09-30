(KMAland) -- Thirteen games are on the docket today as Derek, Trevor, Ryan and Nick pick some of the top games in KMAland.
Ryan and Derek both nailed the BDS/Johnson-Brock pick while Trevor and Nick weren't as fortunate. Here's the standings.
Ryan: 55-21 (.724)
Derek: 50-26 (.700)
Trevor: 43-26 (.623)
Nick: 43-27 (.614)
Greene County at Red Oak -- BCMoore Line: Red Oak by 6.88
All seven games in this series have gone to Greene County, including the last two by a combined 104-0.
Ryan: Greene County +6.88 -- I have a feeling that this game is going to be a physical battle. In the end, I will take Greene County to grind out a key district win and put themselves in the driver's seat for the district title.
Derek: Greene County +6.88 -- Impressive stuff last week from Greene County at home against Clarinda. Can they do it on the road?
Trevor: Greene County +6.88 -- I'm curious to see how Red Oak bounces back from their first loss of the year, but Greene County was outright dominant last week against a hot Clarinda team.
Nick: Greene County +6.88 -- Class 2A District 8 is anyone’s for the taking right now. Greene County’s Gabe Ebersole is the best quarterback in that district. I think he leads the Rams to a tight one on the road here.
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon -- BCMoore Line: Audubon by 7.14
Audubon has never lost in this series. They were a 63-23 winner last year. This matchup always has a special place in my heart, because I covered their October 4th, 2019 meeting -- a 37-12 Audubon win -- on the same day I got hired full-time at KMA.
Ryan: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.14 -- Audubon by 7.14 - The Crusaders looked mighty impressive early on last week, jumping out to an early lead against West Harrison before they let it slip away. CR-B's ability to run the ball is the difference in this one.
Derek: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.14 -- Hey, a second straight road dog that I’m going with. Sounds like a formula another horrible week!
Trevor: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.14 -- This series finally goes the Crusaders' way. They had West Harrison on the ropes last week before some costly miscues doomed them. I think they avoid those tonight.
Nick: Coon Rapids-Bayard +7.14 -- The Crusaders led West Harrison for a good portion of last week’s game before losing it late. I expect them to ride RB Lance Clayburg to victory on the road.
Bedford at East Mills -- BCMoore Line: East Mills by 10.72
East Mils has won all four meetings. Their last win was a 51-27 a year ago.
Ryan: East Mills -10.72 - The Wolverines put Fremont-Mills on upset alert early last week but couldn't quite seal the deal. East Mills has a lot of speed and talent at the skill positions. If their defense can come up with a few stops or even a turnover or two, I think they take care of business.
Derek: Bedford +10.72 -- I think this is a one-score game one way or the other. East Mills has been playing a lot of teams that like to lean on you, and that can catch up to a team.
Trevor: No Pick: Feel free to watch this one tonight. I'll have the call alongside Tom Moore.
Nick: Bedford +10.72 -- Similar to CRB/West Harrison, East Mills kept it tight with Fremont-Mills for three quarters. I think they get right with a win here, but Bedford’s versatility on offense will help them keep this one within the number.
Moravia at Southeast Warren -- BCMoore Line: Southeast Warren by 19.56
Southeast Warren has never lost in this series. The Warhawks rolled to a 58-12 win last year.
Ryan: Moravia +19.56 -- This game should have plenty of points on the board. I like the Warhawks to force a few turnovers to get the win, but the points are too much.
Derek: Southeast Warren -19.56 -- I’m moving away from the road dogs and going with the physicality and run game of the Warhawks over the high-flying nature of Moravia.
Trevor: Southeast Warren -19.56 -- I'm big on the Warhawks this year. Moravia's air raid could produce turnovers, which might lead to points.
Nick: Moravia +19.56 -- It’s about freaking time we give Shane Helmick some recognition. I mean, the kid has 1,500 yards and 27 touchdowns through five games. Southeast Warren is the better team all around, but giving a team with a QB like Helmick 19 points is free money. WOOF WOOF! I’m all over the ‘dogs this week.
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va -- BCMoore Line: Ar-We-Va by 3.51
This series has been tight. Boyer Valley has an 8-7 advantage, but Ar-We-Va won last year, 33-30. These two have played some doozies recently, including a 32-26 Boyer Valley victory in 2017 (covered by yours truly), where the Bulldogs erased a 26-6 deficit in one of the most insane games I've ever seen.
Ryan: Boyer Valley +3.51 -- It had to be a big letdown for the Bulldogs last week after building an early lead against Woodbine, before it slipped away. If Boyer Valley can find a little more consistency on offense, I think they get a win here.
Derek: Ar-We-Va -3.51 -- The Rockets have won three straight! I’ll take the young dudes to lead them to No. 4.
Trevor: Ar-We-Va -3.51 -- This game is tough to me. It appears Ar-We-Va is never going to run out of Ragallers, so I'll take them.
Nick: Ar-We-Va -3.51 -- Alright, going with the favorite this time. The Rockets are on a roll with three straight wins after starting 0-2. Wade Ragaller is one of the better all-around playmakers in KMALand, and he’s only a sophomore. Give me Ar-We-Va big here.
Treynor at Underwood -- BCMoore Line: Underwood by 36.59
These two Western Iowa Conference pals have been going at it for a long time. Treynor has the 24-17 edge, according to BCMoore. Let's relive five memorable meetings.
1980 -- Treynor wins 32-26: One year after winning a state championship, Underwood gave Treynor a scare. I would like to learn more about this game.
1993 -- Underwood wins 18-16: KMA Sports analyst John Tiarks was on this team and helped the Eagles win a thriller thanks to his mean long-snapping skills.
1994 -- Underwood wins 12-6: Mr. Tiarks was also on this team, and he helped the Eagles win another low-scoring dandy.
2018 -- Treynor wins 28-26: This is the game that made me say, "Oh. Treynor is back." Kyle Christensen was a beast and the Cardinals used this win to claim a district title. Remember Brent Barnett? He did that game. I kinda miss that guy.
2019 -- Treynor wins 24-20: Another thriller. Treynor used a Hail Mary to end the half and a touchdown run by Jake Fisher in the final minute to steal the win in an instant classic.
Ryan: Treynor +36.59 -- Underwood has been mighty impressive this whole season and usually gets out to a fast start. Treynor will need a few things to go their way to come out on top. I think Underwood wins, but that's a big number to cover.
Derek: Underwood -36.59 -- That is a big, big number, but it doesn’t seem like anything is too big for this Underwood team.
Trevor: Underwood -36.59 -- This line is big, but Underwood has proven to be really good. I'm going to make some people unhappy either way, so my apologies.
Nick: No Pick -- Nick has the call of this one alongside the aforementioned John Tiarks.
Earlham at Southwest Valley -- BCMoore Line: Southwest Valley by 1.49
These two have grown to know each other quite well with five meetings since 2016. Earlham has won three of them, including a 32-0 win in 2018 that I covered. However, Southwest Valley was a 15-13 winner last year.
Ryan: Earlham +1.49 -- We know that when these two teams meet up there is going to be some hitting. I expect a physical battle that might not take very long because of both teams' ground game. I think Earlham wins a tight one.
Derek: Southwest Valley -1.49 -- Big matchup in district play here, and I like the fact that the Timberwolves seem to be getting healthier and healthier.
Trevor: Southwest Valley -1.49 -- The real question is...will this game last over/under 90 minutes? These two squads are going to pound the rock all night long. I'll take Evan Timmerman to guide the Timberwolves to a tight dub.
Nick: Southwest Valley -1.79 -- With Evan Timmerman back and healthy, this spread is shockingly low. Earlham has put together a nice stretch as of late, but Southwest Valley is just better. Give me the T-Wolves.
Winterset at Glenwood -- BCMoore Line: Glenwood by 9.12
Glenwood has a 6-5 edge, but Winterset won the most recent battle, 40-11. The Rams' most recent dub was a 28-21 doozy in 2019.
Ryan: Glenwood -9.12 -- Glenwood has settled in the last couple weeks, but the big question mark for the Rams all season is how they can come up with stops on defense. Winterset has struggled at times to move the ball this year. I like Glenwood to pull away in the second half.
Derek: Glenwood -9.12 -- The high-flying Rams use their big-play ability to cover this 9.12 up.
Trevor: Winterset +9.12 -- I think Glenwood wins, but 9.12 is a weird number. Rams by a touchdown.
Nick: Winterset +9.12 -- Winterset’s 1-4 record is incredibly misleading because the Huskies schedule has been an absolute nightmare. I’ll take Glenwood to win a close one here.
Creston at ADM -- BCMoore Line: ADM by 23.47
This will be the 14th meeting between these two. ADM has won the last two -- a 42-28 win in 2020 and a 42-0 victory in 2021. Creston's last win was a 16-13 victory in 2018. In fact, the Panthers won five straight from 2014 to 2018.
Ryan: Creston +23.47 -- This game is going to be fun. Creston has consistently found ways to win football games this season. I don't think they keep it going here, but I have confidence they will keep it close.
Derek: ADM -23.47 -- Well, the test is officially here for Creston. If they can move it on the ground, as they have all year, it will be an easy cover for the Panthers. However, I keep looking at that 42-0 score from last year.
Trevor: Creston +23.47 -- I think ADM wins, but this is too big of a number for two teams this good. ADM by 14.
Nick: Creston +23.47 -- Not often you see a spread like this with two 5-0 teams and it speaks to just how good ADM really is. That said, Creston can ride Brennan Hayes all night long. Nobody can tackle that guy. Tigers win, Panthers cover.
King City at Rock Port
This is the fifth consecutive year these teams have met. King City has won the last two, including a 74-0 rout last year. Rock Port's lone win was a 36-16 victory in 2019.
Ryan: Rock Port - I'm really high on the Bluejays after seeing how they hung with a very good East Atchison team on Saturday. My only apprehension here is the potential for a letdown after coming so close to beating a rival. I have confidence in Rock Port's ability to run the ball and grind one out.
Derek: King City -- This could be a sneaky game of the week candidate. I’ll take King City, given the tests they’ve already seen this year.
Trevor: Rock Port -- It's not easy to make up 74 points, but King City was the more experienced team last year. That nod goes to Rock Port this year, who impressed me against East Atchison last Saturday.
Nick: Rock Port -- The Blue Jays went tit-for-tat with East Atchison in a game I thought they’d lose handily. Once again, I have no clue what I’m talking about. Give me Rockport in this spot.
Benton at Maryville
MSHSAA's records date back to 2010. The Spoofhounds have won all 11 of those matchups, the last six by a combined score of 303-46.
Ryan: Maryville -- The Spoofhounds got some new life in the race for the MEC crown when St. Pius X was knocked off by Chillicothe. Maryville will need to win out and get a little help, but I think they take care of business here.
Derek: Maryville -- Hey Trev, mark me down for Maryville anytime you post a game in the Hound Pound.
Trevor: Maryville -- I will not bet against Maryville in the Hound Pound. I will not bet against Maryville in the Hound Pound. I will not bet against Maryville in the Hound Pound.
Nick: Maryville -- Maryville’s only two losses are close ones to a pair of good teams. The Spoofhounds can put up some points, and I think they do that again here at home.
Nebraska City at Falls City
Ryan: Falls City -- The Pioneers grab their first win in one of the most beautiful facilities in all of KMAland.
Derek: Nebraska City -- The Pioneers grab their first win in one of the most beautiful facilities in all of KMAland.
Trevor: Nebraska City -- I flipped a coin. Give me Kaleb Walker and the Pioneers to grab their first dub of the year.
Nick: Nebraska City -- I have family ties to the Pioneers, so I’ll take them here.
West Hancock at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn -- BCMoore Line: West Hancock by 5.55
West Hancock has never lost a game in this series, including a pair of wins last year -- 20-6 in the regular season and 27-0 in the quarterfinals.
Ryan: West Hancock -5.55 -- The Eagles continue to run one of the most efficient ground games in the state, averaging over 8 yards per carry. Both teams are physical and this will be hard-hitting. I'll take WH by one score.
Derek: West Hancock -5.55 -- West Hancock is some kind of nasty, and while they may not have some of the studs from last year’s team, they are a plug-and-play type program.
Trevor: West Hancock -5.55 -- Yeah. West Hancock's grip on this series stays put.
Nick: West Hancock -5.55 -- This game is at HMS, but West Hancock runs the ball a lot and plays elite defense. That style travels. Give me the Eagles.