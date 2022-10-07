(KMAland) –- Ryan “The Mouth” Matheny grew on his lead in the KMA Football Friday Pick Extravaganza last week.
The man who loves meetings went 12-2 last week while Trevor went 7-6, Derek finished 7-7 and Nick was 6-7.
Here’s how the standings fare.
Ryan: 66-23 (.742)
Trevor: 50-32 (.610)
Derek: 56-33 (.600)
Nick: 49-34 (.590)
This week, the gang picks 15 more games. All picks for Iowa games are against the spread, per BCMoore.
Des Moines Christian at Clarinda – BCMoore Line: Des Moines Christian by 3.77
Clarinda has never lost in this series that dates all the way back to 2020. The Cardinals were a 36-7 victor in 2020 and a 27-12 winner in 2021.
Ryan: Des Moines Christian -3.77 -- Des Moines Christian has posted some impressive results this season, including staying with Greene County for four quarters and blowing the doors off of Clarke last week. I think they get it done here.
Trevor: Clarinda +3.77 – This has game of the night potential. Clarinda has found a way the last two times, so I’ll say they do it for a third.
Derek: Clarinda +3.77 -- Here I go, Here I go, Here I go again…KMAland, what’s my weakness? HOME DOGS!
Nick: Des Moines Christian -3.77 -- After starting 1-3, DMC is on a roll with wins over Red Oak and Clarke in the past two weeks. The Lions also nearly beat Greene County in week four. I’ll take them to get a big road win here.
Red Oak at Clarke – BCMoore Line: Red Oak by 26.37
Red Oak has a 4-1 advantage in this series. Clarke’s lone win was a 34-27 win in 2019 while Red Oak grinded out a 15-7 win last year.
Ryan: Clarke +26.37 -- I think Red Oak will win this week, but that number is just a little too big for me to take it. I think the Tigers control the ground game and run clock in this one to get a win.
Trevor: Red Oak -26.37 – This is a chance for the Tigers to get right and punch a playoff berth. They do those tonight.
Derek: Red Oak -26.37 -- Clarke may have to use more than the 20 players they brought to Shenandoah for this one, but it’s only because Red Oak’s run game will be difficult to slow down.
Nick: Clarke +26.37 -- Red Oak’s 4-0 start gave way to two straight losses. Fortunately for the Tigers, I think they get back on track here, but Clarke is good enough to keep this game well within the number, especially at home.
Central Decatur at Sigourney-Keota – BCMoore Line: Sigourney-Keota by 16.18
Last year’s 37-9 Sigourney-Keota win is the only meeting between these two.
Ryan: Central Decatur +16.18 -- Central Decatur is up there with the hottest teams in KMAland right now. They have posted back-to-back shutouts and have won four straight. The competition takes a step up this week. I think the Cardinals keep it within two scores.
Trevor: Sigourney-Keota -16.18 – The Cobras’ style can be tough to stymie. Oh, and they’re really good. I’ll take them to cover this.
Derek: Sigourney-Keota -16.18 -- Sigourney-Keota lost at home for the first time since 2019 earlier this year. There’s a reason for that. The Cobras are real, real good. I expect this will be about a 17-20-point game, but I’m pretty bad at this so maybe CD goes on the road and does the dang thing.
Nick: Central Decatur +16.18 -- These teams have had identical seasons so far. Both started 0-2 and both are now on a four-game winning streak. I think Sigourney-Keota wins, but Sam Boothe and Co. keep it within the number for the Cardinals.
Stanton-Essex at Bedford – BCMoore Line: Bedford by 9.98
Bedford is 5-2 against Stanton, 8-2 against Essex and 1-2 against Stanton-Essex. Stanton-Essex won last year’s meeting – a 64-34 shootout. One of the more memorable games in this series came in the final week of 2016, where Bedford erased a 28-0 deficit in a 54-42 win that put them in the playoffs and eliminated Stanton.
Ryan: Bedford -9.98 -- Bedford was close last week against East Mills. If they can cut down on the turnovers and win the battle in the trenches, I like their chances in this one.
Trevor: Bedford -9.98 – Bedford has playmakers. Playmakers drive the ball. Driving the ball usually results in points. It didn’t last week against East Mills, but I don’t see that happening twice in a row. I’ll take Bedford, 42-30.
Derek: Stanton-Essex +9.98 -- Three schools that Kevin Blunt had a major impact on. Frankly, the list is probably even longer. That guy was an incredible, incredible man and coach. I think they’ll put on a classic back-and-forth and tight battle on Friday evening.
Nick: Bedford -9.98 -- The three losses Bedford has this year are all to really good teams. Silas Walston is a certified playmaker and I expect the Bulldogs to come out with some fire after last week’s heartbreaker against East Mills.
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard – BCMoore Line: CAM by 35.55
CAM has won four of six meetings, including an 82-22 win last year. Coon Rapids-Bayard stunned the Cougars with a 32-26 victory – their first in this series since 2008.
Ryan: CAM -35.55 -- I was pretty shocked with how CAM dominated in a win over Audubon. I was even more shocked when Audubon beat CR-B by 36. I’m done being shocked. I’m expecting anything, but I’m taking CAM here.
Trevor: Coon Rapids-Bayard +35.55 – This district confuses me more than Ryan Matheny’s meaningless diatribes. I think CAM wins, but 36 points is too rich for my blood in a district that produces at least one baffling result per week.
Derek: Coon Rapids-Bayard +35.55 -- This district has some interesting results -- especially when it comes to the margin of victory. I think CAM gets the win in this one, but that's a mighty big number for two good teams.
Nick: Coon Rapids-Bayard +35.55 -- CAM has righted the ship and is playing like the defending state champs again behind stellar play from QB Chase Spieker (recognize that last name?). CAM should win this one handily, but 36 points is a lot, so I’ll take the Crusaders to cover.
Audubon at West Harrison – BCMoore Line: West Harrison by 7.45
West Harrison has never won a game in this series. The closest they’ve come was a 40-0 loss in 2018.
Ryan: West Harrison -7.45 -- The Hawkeyes just continue to march along with workmanlike performances each week. I think this week will push them a little bit, but I like West Harrison to do enough offensively to get the win.
Trevor: Audubon +7.45 – Consider this the Maeder Upset Special. There’s a good chance this pick blows up in my face, but hear me out. Audubon has routed two teams that West Harrison struggled against (Exira-EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard). This might not mean anything, but October is when Sean Birks’ teams play their best. Maybe I’m just rooting for chaos in this district, but I’m picking the Wheelers.
Derek: Audubon +7.45 – I’m going to the Audubon well again. I just believe in Sean Birks’ ability to game plan a big game like this. Not that I don’t believe in West Harrison, but I’m taking the chance that the Wheelers can keep it within a touchdown or win.
Nick: West Harrison -7.45 -- Audubon picked up a big win over the aforementioned CRB last week, but this line is disrespectful to West Harrison. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 and looking every bit a top-5 team in 8-player. I’ll take them in a statement win here.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia – BCMoore Line: AHSTW by 29.54
Logan-Magnolia won 49-20 last year while AHSTW won 46-14 in 2017. Logan-Magnolia and AHST went 5-5 between 1991 and 2013.
Ryan: Logan-Magnolia +29.54 -- I think the Vikings win this one outright, but Logan-Magnolia plays a style that shortens the game. I think the Panthers hang with 29.
Trevor: Logan-Magnolia +29.54 – I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see the Panthers put a scare in the Vikings. Twenty-nine points is at least four possessions. That’s a lot when you’re playing Logan-Magnolia. I’ll take AHSTW to win 28-16.
Derek: Logan-Magnolia +29.54 -- That number is just way too high for any team visiting Logan, USA.
Nick: Logan-Magnolia +29.54 -- I’d like the record to show that I’ve been all aboard the AHSTW hype train since week three and they keep proving me right. The Vikings are freaking good. Still, 30 points is a big margin and Lo-Ma has really turned things around with four straight victories entering this week. AHSTW wins, but the Panthers cover.
St. Albert at Sidney – BCMoore Line: St. Albert by 25.43
St. Albert has never lost in this series that dates all the way back to 2020. St. Albert won a 9-8 barnburner last year.
Ryan: St. Albert -25.43 -- The Falcons have some athletes that are waiting to get some space to work. I think this is the week that they get loose and get a win.
Trevor: St. Albert -25.43 – There’s a path for St. Albert to still make the playoffs. That path requires a win by at least 17 points. I think they do it tonight.
Derek: St. Albert -25.43 -- St. Albert by 25.43: As the season has advanced, both of these teams have been losing key players due to injury. I’m not sure the status on any of the players that have sustained bumps and bruises or worse, so I’m taking a St. Albert shot-in-the-dark.
Nick: Sidney +25.43 -- Both of these teams have struggled this season, but both have a solid opportunity to get a win here. I think the Cowboys keep it close.
Kuemper Catholic at Treynor – BCMoore Line: Kuemper by 34.28
Treynor’s 35-21 win last year is the only meeting. That’s kind of surprising.
Ryan: Treynor +34.28 -- This is another instance where I think the favorite (Kuemper) will win the ball game. But that number is way too big for me to take.
Trevor: Kuemper Catholic -34.28 – I don’t like doing this with a line that huge, but Treynor is dealing with some injuries and the Knights are pretty darn talented.
Derek: Kuemper Catholic -34.28 -- The Knights have gone from a team feeling their way through their superiority over most of the teams they have played to absolutely mashing teams. If they were ever unsure of their greatness, that is gone now.
Nick: No Pick – Nick has the call of this one alongside Keith Christensen.
ADM at Harlan – BCMoore Line: ADM by 1.31
This is the 14th meeting. Harlan has won 12 of them. ADM’s lone win was a 35-30 dub in 2014 while Harlan was a 58-30 victor last year.
Ryan: Harlan +1.31 -- While I think this will be Harlan's biggest challenge since Lewis Central, there is no way I'm picking against the Cyclones. ADM relies heavily on its speed and running ability, while Harlan controls things in the trenches.
Trevor: No Pick – Trevor has the call of this state-rated treat tonight on the KMA Video Stream.
Derek: Harlan +1.31 -- You’re out here giving me the Harlan Cyclones as a home dog? A team that hasn’t lost to anyone other than Lewis Central or North Scott since about 1975? Give me the Cyclones.
Nick: Harlan +1.31 -- What a game we have here. Harlan is the defending state champ and still the best team in 3A, but ADM is not far behind. The quarterback battle between Teagon Kasperbauer and Aiden Flora is going to be something to behold. I like Harlan’s experience and home field advantage to boost them to a win here.
North Andrew at Albany
North Andrew has won each of the last six meetings. They’ve all been high scoring – 68-12 (2016), 70-20 (2017), 62-28 (2018), 68-32 (2019), 50-46 (2020) and 66-40 (2021).
Ryan: North Andrew -- Can Albany take down another top five team? I don't think it happens this week. North Andrew is physical and dominates all phases of the game each week. As long as they can slow down the option attack from the Warriors, they will be in good shape
Trevor: North Andrew – Hayden Ecker vs. Kemper Cline has me excited. I think Ecker has the final say.
Derek: North Andrew -- Albany is well-tested with wins over Worth County and Platte Valley. Can they possibly make it a trifecta? I’ll take the top-ranked Cardinals to do top-ranked things and escape with a close win.
Nick: Albany -- I’ve been backing Warriors on these picks all year and I’m gonna keep doing it. They’re a legitimate state title contender in Missouri 8-player.
East Atchison at Stewartsville-Osborn
Stewartsville-Osborn was a 68-52 winner in 2016. East Atchison has since won the last four by a combined 212-40.
Ryan: East Atchison -- The Wolves continue to be impressive with how they start games. If they get out to a fast start again this week, I like their chances.
Trevor: East Atchison – You think I’m picking against Aaron Behrens? Forget about it. At least for this week.
Derek: East Atchison -- The Wolves keep on rolling along and get a strong road test here. I’m not picking against Aaron Behrens’ boys.
Nick: East Atchison -- Similar to Albany, East Atchison is 6-0 and looking like a serious threat to make a deep playoff run in Missouri 8-player. I’ll take them here.
Syracuse at Auburn
The last meeting was a 41-0 win for Auburn on October 13th, 2017,
Ryan: Auburn -- The Bulldogs have found ways to gut out wins in a variety of styles this year. They utilize some unique schemes and mix personnel well on offense. I think they get a key district win this week.
Trevor: Auburn – Sneaky good matchup here. I think Auburn is headed in the right direction and it shows tonight.
Derek: Auburn -- Syracuse has been a nice story, making a major jump from last year (0-9) to this (4-2), but the Bulldogs are starting to come into their own. It’ll be another win for Coach Tony Janssen and the ‘Dogs.
Nick: Auburn -- Tough one to pick here. I typically ride with the home teams in toss ups. Give me Auburn in a close one.
Palmyra at Southern
The last time these two played? A 60-59 victory for Palmyra
Ryan: Palmyra -- Palmyra simply has too much firepower for Southern in this one. I think the Panthers run wild.
Trevor: Palmyra – Palmyra gets another dub tonight.
Derek: Palmyra -- Instead of picking Palmyra here, I’m going to pick the great battles between Elwmood-Murdock & Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart & Johnson-Brock. Give me the Knights and the….Eagles!
Nick: Palmyra -- The Panthers are really good. That is all.
Carlisle at Indianola – BCMoore Line: Carlisle by 1.73
Last year’s two meetings are the only between these two schools. Indianola won both, including a 41-0 rout in the postseason.
Ryan: Carlisle -1.73 -- Carlisle can be a difficult team to prepare for with what they do offensively. I think they have just enough wrinkles to get the big win this week.
Trevor: Carlisle -1.73 – Prepping for Carlisle’s grueling rushing attack is no easy task. I think the Wildcats do just enough to snag a big win.
Derek: Carlisle -1.73 -- Carlisle continues to impress week to week, and you might remember that they gave No. 1 Lewis Central a heck of a battle a bit earlier this season. It’s a tough road test, but I’ll take the Wildcats to win and cover.
Nick: Indianola +1.73 -- Ah yes, the battle of top-5 teams whose only loss is to Lewis Central. Indianola’s offensive attack is much more versatile than Carlisle’s and I think that propels them to a big win here. Give me the Indians.