(KMAland) -- It’s a Friday, and the football season is not as far away as you think. Given the quick turnaround from the end of the summer season into the fall and the number of previews needed to put together, I thought it might be fun to start some football previews NOW!
It’s a Football Friday preview, and as luck would have it, the random number generator landed on Class 2A District 8.
2022 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Greene County was a dominant winner of last year’s district, and they were the only team in the league to win a postseason game. Here’s how the standings looked last season:
Greene County (8-2 overall, 5-0 district)
Clarinda Cardinals (4-5 overall, 4-1 district)
Clarke Indians (5-4 overall, 2-3 district)
Red Oak Tigers (3-6 overall, 2-3 district)
Des Moines Christian Lions (3-6 overall, 1-4 district)
Shenandoah Mustangs (2-7 overall, 1-4 district)
COACHES
Clarinda Cardinals: Collin Bevins (1 postseason appearance)
Clarke Indians: Sean Quinlan (1 postseason appearance)
Des Moines Christian Lions: Matt Waring (1 postseason appearance)
Greene County Rams: Caden Duncan (3 postseason appearances)
Red Oak Tigers: Michael Nordeen (1 postseason appearance)
Shenandoah Mustangs: Ty Ratliff
Three coaches picked up their first career postseason appearance last year while Caden Duncan continued to add to his district-best number.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
Here are the returning quarterbacks in the league, sorted by passing yardage in 2021:
1. Tyler Martin, SR, Des Moines Christian — The top-returning passer in the league was listed as a wide receiver last year. Martin threw for 1,127 yard and 11 touchdowns.
2. Jack Cooley, JR, Clarke — Cooley threw for 956 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season.
3. Wyatt Schmitt, SR, Clarinda — Not a ton of passing in Clarinda, but Schmitt hit for 771 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
4. Max DeVries, JR, Red Oak — DeVries put the ball in the air just 75 times and had 274 yards last season.
Others of Note: Des Moines Christian junior Tate Platte (271 yards, 2 TD), Clarke senior Garrett Diehl (163 yards, 2 TD) and Red Oak senior Chase Roeder (129 yards) are other returnees that received plenty of time under center last season.
We have a pretty good idea of who will be the quarterbacks for four of the teams. The other two are Greene County, which lost their star Bryce Stalder to graduation, and Shenandoah, which lost Nolan Mount to the transfer portal. Let’s examine:
•Greene County: Junior Gabe Ebersole appears to be the heir apparent. He is one of only two others listed as a quarterback, and he is the only other player (other than Stalder) that passed the ball last season. Now, he was only 1/1 with 30 yards and a touchdown, but he looks to be the guy.
•Shenandoah: Shenandoah had to play without Mount at different points last season, and they turned to junior Hunter Dukes, who threw for 70 yards on 26 attempts. Dukes, though, was also one of the team’s top receivers. There’s a chance the offense is turned over to sophomore Cole Scamman — the only other QB on the Bound roster.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
Here are the top 10 returning rushers in the district, sorted by rushing yardage in 2021:
1. Tadyn Brown, SR, Clarinda — The only 1,000-yard rusher in the district last season, and he’s back. Brown averaged 8.1 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns to also lead the district.
2. Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak — Last year’s No. 2 ranked rusher is also back. Fouts had a district-best 161 totes and finished the season with 723 yards and five touchdowns.
3. Patrick Daugherty, Senior, Greene County — The next four rushers in last year’s district are gone, but Daugherty is back. He rushed for 459 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 10.0 yards per carry. Yes, 10!
4. Wyatt Schmitt, Senior, Clarinda — He’s a threat on the ground, too, rushing for 338 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
5. KJ Fry, Senior, Clarke — Clarke’s top-returning rusher is Fry, who scored seven touchdowns on 64 carries and finished with 282 yards.
6. Lamar Anders, Senior, Greene County — Anders is another returning rushing option for the Rams. He had 268 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries.
7. Karson Downey, Junior, Clarinda — The Clarinda junior could see a jump in his 32 carries in 2022. He had 156 yards and two scores.
8. Beau Gardner, Senior, Shenandoah — Gardner will be the team’s bell-cow, most likely, in 2022. He had 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 36 carries as a junior.
9. Landon Couse, Senior, Red Oak — Couse carried just 15 times, but he made the most of it with 95 yards and a touchdown.
10. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak — Another from Red Oak in this top 10, Bond carried 12 times for 82 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown.
Clarinda and Red Oak have three each in the top 10 while Greene County has two and Shenandoah and Clarke have one each. Des Moines Christian is the only team not represented here. Their top-returning rusher is senior Gavin Phillips, who had 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
Here are the top 10 returning receivers in the district, sorted by receiving yardage in 2021:
1. Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah — The top-returning receiver last year is the top-returning receiver for 2022. Herold had 60 grabs for 712 yards and three touchdowns. He was a game planning nightmare for opposing defenses every week.
2. Brody Cullin, Junior, Shenandoah — Cullin was a big-time playmaker for the Mustangs in 2021, averaging 20.3 yards per catch while finishing with 27 catches for 549 yards and five touchdowns.
3. Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda — A star high jumper with enough speed to keep defenses honest, Jones pulled in 36 balls for 518 yards and six touchdowns.
4. Richard Daugherty, Senior, Greene County — The No. 2 receiver for the Rams last year, Daugherty will have top billing in 2022 after 21 receptions for 367 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Owen Fadden, Senior, Des Moines Christian — The Lions bring back their top receiver in Fadden, who had 22 receptions for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
6. Carsen Theis, Senior, Des Moines Christian — They also have their No. 2 coming back. Theis was not far off from Fadden, finishing with one more reception (23) and one less yard (331) to go with one touchdown.
7. Jesus Vega, Junior, Clarke — Clarke’s top receiver last season is also back. Vega had 13 receptions for 275 yards, averaging 21.2 yards per catch, and finished with three touchdowns.
8. Gavin Phillips, Senior, Des Moines Christian — Another receiving threat for the Lions. Phillips had 28 receptions for 274 yards and three touchdown grabs.
9. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak — The top-returning receiver for Red Oak is Bond, and he was also their top receiver last season when he had 15 receptions for 181 yards and a score.
10. Beau Gardner, Senior, Shenandoah — Gardner was also a threat out of the backfield with 12 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.
Both Des Moines Christian and Shenandoah have three of the top 10 returning receivers while Clarinda, Clarke, Greene County and Red Oak can all tout one each. Among the next five, Shenandoah has two more and Clarinda, Greene County and Red Oak have one more each.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are the top 20 returning tacklers in the district, sorted by total tackles in 2021:
1. Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah — Herold ranked second in the district last season with 73.0 tackles and added 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He was/is a beast on this side of the ball, too.
2. Mason Fry, Senior, Clarke — Fry’s 55.0 tackles ranked third in the district while his 12.0 tackles for loss compared favorably with the rest of the top havoc wreakers league.
3. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak — A strong junior defensive season for Bond, who finished with 54.5 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss.
4. Owen Laughlin, Junior, Shenandoah — Laughlin had a big year as a sophomore with 45.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
5. KJ Fry, Senior, Clarke — Another top-five returning defender from Clarke, and it’s another Fry, who had 43.0 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
6. Patrick Daugherty, Senior, Greene County — Daugherty ranked 11th in the district last season with 40.0 tackles and finished with 4.0 tackles for loss to go with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
7. Jack Cooley, Junior, Clarke — Cooley had a strong season from his linebacker spot, too, finishing with 39.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
8. Jase Wilmes, Junior, Clarinda — This is Clarinda’s top-returning tackler. Wilmes did his work from the defensive line and finished with a strong 38.5-tackle, 10.5-TFL and 2.0-sack season.
9. Hunter Dukes, Junior, Shenandoah — There’s certainly some returning experience on the defensive side for the Mustangs, and Dukes was 14th in the district with 38.0 tackles last year. He also had a pair of fumble recoveries and tied for the district lead with four interceptions.
10. Beau Gardner, Senior, Shenandoah — Add another returning Mustang, as Gardner had 34.5 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a junior.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Brody Cullin, Junior, Shenandoah — 29.0 tackles, 3 FR
11. Owen Fadden, Senior, Des Moines Christian — 29.0 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 3 INT
11. Michael Rumley, Junior, Greene County — 29.0 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 FR
14. Chase Roeder, Senior, Red Oak — 27.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL
15. Tyler Martin, Senior, Des Moines Christian — 26.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL
16. Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda — 26.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT
16. Gavin Scheuermann, Junior, Greene County — 26.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
18. Lamar Anders, Senior, Greene County — 26.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
18. Braden Woods, Senior, Red Oak — 25.5 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
20. Carsen Theis, Senior, Des Moines Christian — 24.5 tackles
Others of note:
-Cody Allen, Junior, Greene County: 8.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda: 20.0 tackles
-Richard Daugherty, Senior, Greene County: 23.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 4 INT
-Gabe Ebersole, Junior, Greene County: 15.0 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2 INT
-Owen Elam, Senior, Des Moines Christian: 7.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks
-Teagan Fichter, Senior, Clarinda: 4.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Riley Fouts, Senior, Red Oak: 14.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Jack Kling, Senior, Red Oak: 3 INT
-Ben Labrum, Senior, Shenandoah: 23.5 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
-Ethan McAndrews, Senior, Clarinda: 11.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL
-Jesse Miller, Senior, Greene County: 18.0 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks
-Gavin Phillips, Senior, Des Moines Christian: 22.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 3 INT
-Tate Platte, Junior, Des Moines Christian: 15.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Nate Saucedo, Senior, Clarke: 20.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Sam Smith, Senior, Des Moines Christian: 9.0 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Levi Spire, Junior, Clarinda: 21.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack
-Cole Thornton, Senior, Red Oak: 8.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL
-Jesus Vegas, Junior, Clarke: 22.0 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 4 INT
-Cole White, Junior, Clarke: 14.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
RETURNING SPECIALISTS
Here are some of the notable specialists returning to the 2022 district:
-Nathan Behne, Junior, Greene County — 42/46 PAT
-Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak — 134 punt return yards; 2/3 FG
-Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda — 27.5 yards per kick return, 1 TD; 193 punt return yards (27.6 average)
-Caden Butt, Junior, Clarinda — 18/26 PAT; 26 punts, 31.6 average
-Jack Cooley, Junior, Clarke — 25 punts, 33.4 average
-Richard Daugherty, Senior, Greene County — 48.5 yards per kick return, 1 TD
-Blake Herold, Senior, Shenandoah — 15 punts, 32.0 average
-Gavin Phillips, Senior, Des Moines Christian — 18.7 yards per kick return, 1 TD
-Wyatt Schmitt, Senior, Clarinda — 14 punts, 33.4 average
-Carsen Theis, Senior, Des Moines Christian — 35 punts, 35.4 average
-Braden Woods, Senior, Red Oak — 42 punts, 34.4 average
-Seth Zwickel, Junior, Shenandoah — 13/18 PAT
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players for each team:
Clarinda (5): Tadyn Brown (First Team RB), Isaac Jones (First Team WR), Wyatt Schmitt (Honorable Mention QB), Eli Vorhies (Honorable Mention OL), Jase Wilmes (Second Team DL)
Clarke (5): KJ Fry (Second Team RB), Mason Fry (Second Team LB), Shawn McAfee (Honorable Mention OL), Nate Saucedo (Honorable Mention LB), Jesus Vega (First Team DB)
Des Moines Christian (7): Joel Bayens (Second Team OL), Owen Elam (Second Team DL), Owen Fadden (Second Team WR), Gavin Phillips (Honorable Mention UT), Owen Schlapkohl (Second Team DB), Logan Soppe (Honorable Mention OL), Carsen Theis (Second Team WR & P)
Greene County (10): Lamar Anders (Second Team LB), Nathan Behne (Second Team K), Noah Cornell (Second Team OL), Patrick Daugherty (Second Team UTL), Gabe Ebersole (Honorable Mention DB), Kamden Kinne (Honorable Mention OL), Richard Daugherty (First Team DB), Jesse Miller (Second Team TE), Michael Rumley (First Team DL), Gavin Scheuermann (Honorable Mention LB)
Red Oak (7): Dawson Bond (First Team LB, Second Team K), Logan Conn (Second Team OL), Landon Couse (Honorable Mention WR), Riley Fouts (Second Team RB), Chase Roeder (Second Team DB), Cole Thornton (Honorable Mention DL), Braden Woods (Second Team DL)
Shenandoah (6): Brody Cullin (First Team WR), Hunter Dukes (First Team DB), Beau Gardner (Honorable Mention LB), Blake Herold (First Team TE), Ben Labrum (Honorable Mention DL), Owen Laughlin (Honorable Mention LB)
PICKING THE ORDER
Something I’ve done over the last couple years but never really revealed is to simply count up the top returnees add them to the district wins from last year and then add that number to the returning all-district choices. Then, I add a little personal thought to it before making a prediction. I’m done with the personal thinking. Here’s the order of top returnees + district wins + all-district choices:
Greene County (30)
Clarinda (23)
Red Oak (22)
Des Moines Christian (21)
Shenandoah (20)
Clarke (19)
What this tells me: Greene County, despite losing their star quarterback and others in a standout senior class, should be the favorite. After that, it’s going to be an absolute battle for the remaining three playoff spots. Clarinda may have an edge, but it’s not much ahead of the rest of the league. The games don’t start for another five months or so, but at least I’ve raised your interest. Or at least I raised mine.
