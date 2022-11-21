(KMAland) -- There are three state championships in the great state of Nebraska for the KMA Sports crew to pick today.
Trevor won the day on Saturday with a 13-4 outing while Derek and Ryan each went 10-7. Here are the standings
Ryan: 172-82 (.677)
Trevor: 146-93 (.610)
Derek: 152-104 (.593)
Nick: 130-93 (.582)
Class A: Westside vs. Gretna
Ryan: Westside
Derek: Westside
Trevor: Gretna
Nick: No Pick
Class D1: Neligh-Oakdale vs. Clarkson/Leigh
Ryan: Neligh-Oakdale
Derek: Clarkson/Leigh
Trevor: Clarkson/Leigh
Nick: No Pick
Class D2: Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County
Ryan: Howells-Dodge
Derek: Howells-Dodge
Trevor: Howells-Dodge
Nick: No Pick