(KMAland) -- There are three state championships in the great state of Nebraska for the KMA Sports crew to pick today. 

Trevor won the day on Saturday with a 13-4 outing while Derek and Ryan each went 10-7. Here are the standings

Ryan: 172-82 (.677)

Trevor: 146-93 (.610)

Derek: 152-104 (.593)

Nick: 130-93 (.582) 

Class A: Westside vs. Gretna

Ryan: Westside 

Derek: Westside 

Trevor: Gretna 

Nick: No Pick 

Class D1: Neligh-Oakdale vs. Clarkson/Leigh 

Ryan: Neligh-Oakdale 

Derek: Clarkson/Leigh 

Trevor: Clarkson/Leigh

Nick: No Pick 

Class D2: Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County

Ryan: Howells-Dodge 

Derek: Howells-Dodge 

Trevor: Howells-Dodge 

Nick: No Pick 

