(KMAland) -- There are four more games left to be picked by the KMA Sports crew this week.

The quartet of Ryan, Derek, Trevor and Nick picked 21 games yesterday. Nick went 15-5 to lead the clubhouse while Derek was 14-7. Trevor and Ryan each went 13-7.

Here are the season-long standings.

Ryan: 149-68 (.686)

Derek: 132-87 (.602)

Nick: 121-85 (.587)

Trevor: 119-85 (.583)

IOWA STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS 2A

Wahlert Catholic vs. Williamsburg – BCMoore Line: Williamsburg by 10.88

Ryan: Williamsburg -10.88

Derek: Williamsburg -10.88

Nick: No Pick

Trevor: Williamsburg -10.88

OABCIG vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – BCMoore Line: CLGLR by -25.27

Ryan: CLGLR -25.27

Derek: CLGLR -25.27

Nick: No Pick

Trevor: OABCIG +25.27

CLASS 3A

Harlan vs. ADM – BCMoore Line: Harlan by 16.25

Ryan: Harlan -16.25 -- I do think this game will be a little closer than the first time these two teams played. However, Harlan has just been absolutely dominant all season long and I don't see that stopping here.

Derek: Harlan -16.25 – Harlan is that dude (Editor’s note: great analysis from Derek.)

Nick: No Pick

Trevor: No Pick – I have the call of this one on KMA 960.

Mount Vernon vs. Humboldt – BCMoore Line: Mount Vernon by 13.45

Ryan: Humboldt + 13.45

Derek: Mount Vernon -13.45

Nick: No Pick

Trevor: Humboldt +13.45

