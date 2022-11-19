(KMAland) -- There are 17 Missouri postseason games for the KMA Sports crew to pick today.
Yesterday, Trevor led the way with a 9-4 record. Ryan was close behind at 9-5, and Derek went 8-6. Nick was last at 7-7. Here’s how the standings fare heading into today.
Ryan: 162-75 (.683)
Trevor: 133-89 (.599)
Derek: 142-97 (.594)
Nick: 130-93 (.582)
CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Portageville at Duchesne
Ryan: Duchesne
Trevor: Duchesne
Derek: Duchesne
Nick: No Pick
East Buchanan at Gallatin
Ryan: East Buchanan
Trevor: East Buchanan
Derek: East Buchanan
Nick: No Pick
Lincoln at Monroe City
Ryan: Monroe City
Trevor: Monroe City
Derek: Monroe City
Nick: No Pick
Marionville vs. Adrian
Ryan: Marionville
Trevor: Marionville
Derek: Marionville
Nick: No Pick
CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Blair Oaks at Lift for Life Academy
Ryan: Blair Oaks
Trevor: Blair Oaks
Derek: Blair Oaks
Nick: No Pick
Bowling Green at Lafayette County
Ryan: Lafayette County
Trevor: Lafayette County
Derek: Lafayette County
Nick: No Pick
Liberty (Mountain View) at Seneca
Ryan: Liberty (Mountain View)
Trevor: Seneca
Derek: Liberty (Mountain View)
Nick: No Pick
Lamar at Holden
Ryan: Lamar
Trevor: Lamar
Derek: Lamar
Nick: No Pick
CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Pleasant Hill at Maryville
Ryan: Maryville -- Maryville has a gritty bunch this year that keeps finding ways to win games, especially late in the year. I will take the Spoofhounds at home to squeak another one out.
Trevor: Pleasant Hill – I’m doing the unthinkable – picking against Maryville at the Hound Pound. I’ll be more than happy to be wrong with this pick, but I’m chasing points right now. Pleasant Hill is loaded and will be a tough task for the Spoofhounds. Please prove me wrong, Spoofhounds.
Derek: Maryville -- You think the Roosters are just going to come into the Hound Pound and leave with a win? You’re crazy.
Nick: No Pick
Cardinal Ritter at Central (Park Hills)
Ryan: Cardinal Ritter
Trevor: Cardinal Ritter
Derek: Cardinal Ritter
Nick: No Pick
Reeds Spring at Boonville
Ryan: Reeds Spring
Trevor: Reeds Spring
Derek: Reeds Spring
Nick: No Pick
CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Hillsboro at St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Ryan: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Trevor: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Derek: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Nick: No Pick
Center at Smithville
Ryan: Smithville
Trevor: Smithville
Derek: Smithville
Nick: No Pick
Parkway Central at St. Dominic
Ryan: Parkway Central
Trevor: Parkway Central
Derek: Parkway Central
Nick: No Pick
CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Central (Cape Girardeau) vs. MICDS
Ryan: MICDS
Trevor: MICDS
Derek: MICDS
Nick: No Pick
Carthage at Lebanon
Ryan: Lebanon
Trevor: Carthage
Derek: Lebanon
Nick: No Pick
CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALS
Christian Brothers College at Liberty North
Ryan: Christian Brothers College
Trevor: Christian Brothers College
Derek: Christian Brothers College
Nick: No Pick