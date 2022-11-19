KMAland Football.jpeg

(KMAland) -- There are 17 Missouri postseason games for the KMA Sports crew to pick today.

Yesterday, Trevor led the way with a 9-4 record. Ryan was close behind at 9-5, and Derek went 8-6. Nick was last at 7-7. Here’s how the standings fare heading into today.

Ryan: 162-75 (.683)

Trevor: 133-89 (.599)

Derek: 142-97 (.594)

Nick: 130-93 (.582)

CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Portageville at Duchesne

Ryan: Duchesne

Trevor: Duchesne

Derek: Duchesne

Nick: No Pick

East Buchanan at Gallatin

Ryan: East Buchanan

Trevor: East Buchanan

Derek: East Buchanan

Nick: No Pick

Lincoln at Monroe City

Ryan: Monroe City

Trevor: Monroe City

Derek: Monroe City

Nick: No Pick

Marionville vs. Adrian

Ryan: Marionville

Trevor: Marionville

Derek: Marionville

Nick: No Pick

CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Blair Oaks at Lift for Life Academy

Ryan: Blair Oaks

Trevor: Blair Oaks

Derek: Blair Oaks

Nick: No Pick

Bowling Green at Lafayette County

Ryan: Lafayette County

Trevor: Lafayette County

Derek: Lafayette County

Nick: No Pick

Liberty (Mountain View) at Seneca

Ryan: Liberty (Mountain View)

Trevor: Seneca

Derek: Liberty (Mountain View)

Nick: No Pick

Lamar at Holden

Ryan: Lamar

Trevor: Lamar

Derek: Lamar

Nick: No Pick

CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Pleasant Hill at Maryville

Ryan: Maryville -- Maryville has a gritty bunch this year that keeps finding ways to win games, especially late in the year. I will take the Spoofhounds at home to squeak another one out.

Trevor: Pleasant Hill – I’m doing the unthinkable – picking against Maryville at the Hound Pound. I’ll be more than happy to be wrong with this pick, but I’m chasing points right now. Pleasant Hill is loaded and will be a tough task for the Spoofhounds. Please prove me wrong, Spoofhounds.

Derek: Maryville -- You think the Roosters are just going to come into the Hound Pound and leave with a win? You’re crazy.

Nick: No Pick

Cardinal Ritter at Central (Park Hills)

Ryan: Cardinal Ritter

Trevor: Cardinal Ritter

Derek: Cardinal Ritter

Nick: No Pick

Reeds Spring at Boonville

Ryan: Reeds Spring

Trevor: Reeds Spring

Derek: Reeds Spring

Nick: No Pick

CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Hillsboro at St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Ryan: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Trevor: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Derek: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Nick: No Pick

Center at Smithville

Ryan: Smithville

Trevor: Smithville

Derek: Smithville

Nick: No Pick

Parkway Central at St. Dominic

Ryan: Parkway Central

Trevor: Parkway Central

Derek: Parkway Central

Nick: No Pick

CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Central (Cape Girardeau) vs. MICDS

Ryan: MICDS

Trevor: MICDS

Derek: MICDS

Nick: No Pick

Carthage at Lebanon

Ryan: Lebanon

Trevor: Carthage

Derek: Lebanon

Nick: No Pick

CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALS

Christian Brothers College at Liberty North

Ryan: Christian Brothers College

Trevor: Christian Brothers College

Derek: Christian Brothers College

Nick: No Pick

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.