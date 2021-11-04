(KMAland) -- Are you ready for some Thursday Football Thursday Picks? Yes, we are here one day early because the Boys in Boone have blessed us with four state quarterfinals in Class 8-Player. Tomorrow, well, I would prepare yourself for the biggest undertaking in the history of Football Friday Football Picks. Today is merely a warmup.
Last week, it was a tight battle, but Ryan took the 13-7 win. Trevor went 12-7 and Derek was 12-8. The latest standings:
Ryan: 105-52 (.669)
Derek: 103-54 (.656)
Trev: 94-54 (.635)
Here are the latest picks. As always, a big thank you to Brent Moore for his work, his rankings, his projections and the Iowa Scores Project for the series history.
Newell-Fonda (9-1) at CAM, Anita (10-0) – BCMoore Line: CAM by 24.06
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs.
Derek’s Pick: Newell-Fonda +24.06. I think that number is pretty crazy. I totally agree with any computer that tells me that CAM is the best team in the state, but I am having trouble believing Newell-Fonda will come into a big playoff game and lay down like that. It could certainly happen, but I see this as more of a grinder.
Trev’s Pick: Newell-Fonda +24.06. This might be an open mouth, insert foot pick, but I'm rolling with the Mustangs. They have the pedigree, an athletic quarterback and a defense that just held Lenox to 14 points. Not only do I think Newell-Fonda covers, I wouldn't be surprised if they win. Boy, I hope I'm wrong.
Ryan’s Pick: Newell-Fonda +24.06.
Audubon (9-1) at WACO, Wayland (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Audubon by 26.00
This appears to be the first meeting between these two programs.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick
Ryan’s Pick: Audubon -26.00.
Derek’s Pick: Audubon -26.00. I learned my lesson last week. The Wheelers are on a mission, and it’s not going to stop here.
Remsen, St. Mary (10-0) at Don Bosco (8-2) – BCMoore Line: Remsen, St. Mary by 27.77
This is the second matchup ever between these two programs. Don Bosco won a 2017 meeting 52-14.
Ryan’s Pick: Don Boscto +27.77.
Derek’s Pick: Don Bosco +27.77.
Trev’s Pick: Don Bosco +27.77.
Kee, Lansing (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0) – BCMoore Line: Easton Valley by 34.70
Easton Valley won a 51-46 meeting back in October to move their win streak in the series to four. They have a 7-2 advantage in the series dating back to 2008. The 51-46 game was the first close game since 2013 (the last time Kee won).
Derek’s Pick: Kee +34.70.
Trev’s Pick: Easton Valley -34.70.
Ryan’s Pick: Easton Valley -34.70.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.