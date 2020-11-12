(KMAland) -- There are 18 games remaining in Iowa, 18 left in Nebraska and a bunch more than that left in Missouri. You’re about to find out just how smart our trio of KMA Sports pickers really are.
Over the course of the rest of the football season, we will pick all the remaining Iowa and Nebraska games and all state semifinals and finals in Missouri. We’re not there yet in Missouri, but we will still pick the games that involve KMAland schools. You’ll see how it all plays out.
First, though, let’s take a look at the standings and how things stand as we hit the stretch run. Last week, Ryan and Trevor went 10-5 while Derek was 10-6. So, that tightens things up a little bit more.
Derek: 113-52
Trevor: 104-50 (3.5 GB)
Ryan: 108-55 (4.0 GB)
We will still provide commentary on our picks for area schools, but there will be no commentary for the others. That said, I will still have matchup history for all Iowa and Missouri games.
THURSDAY
Iowa 8-Man Semifinal: Montezuma (10-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0), 9:00 AM
The two schools have never played.
Derek’s Pick: Remsen St. Mary’s
Trev’s Pick: Remsen St. Mary's
Ryan’s Pick: Remsen St. Mary's
BCMoore: Remsen St. Mary’s by 12.13.
Iowa 8-Man Semifinal: Fremont-Mills (7-1) vs. Don Bosco (9-0), 12:30 PM
Surprisingly enough, two of the most (THE most?) frequent visitors to the Dome since 2010 have never played against one another.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear Trev and "The Viper" Mike Wood on KMA-FM 99.1 or live at this very website today.
Ryan’s Pick: Don Bosco - This year's version of Don Bosco is not as big of a world-beater as previous teams have been. Sure, the Dons are undefeated and have a quarterback with over 3,000 yards of total offense, but they have had some tighter games this year than normal. I think Fremont-Mills can hang close in this one with their rushing attack and ball control, but I think the Dons take a close one.
Derek’s Pick: Don Bosco – I think it’s going to be a great game, and it’s going to be tighter than the BCMoore spread. However, this pick is pretty simple: I want Fremont-Mills to post this on their bulletin board, go out there with an us against the world mentality and make me look like a fool.
BCMoore: Don Bosco by 32.51.
Iowa 3A Semifinal: Harlan (10-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2), 4:00 PM
Harlan and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – or some form of it – have met three times since 2000. They’ve all come in November, and they’ve all been Cyclone victories. Their most recent win came nine years and five days ago when Zach Osborn threw for 359 yards, rushed for 70 more and had four offensive touchdowns. Thanks, Varsity Bound/QuikStats.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan - Harlan has won several big games this year. They own wins over Pella, Grinnell, Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle and Lewis Central (twice), which is about as impressive of a resume as a team can have. I'll take the Cyclones to get into the state finals.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan – Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is an upstart and a bit of a Cinderella story. Major kudos to them for getting this far, and they are not going to make it easy on Harlan. However, I’m taking the Cyclones and the Koh-Coast Offense to look even faster on the turf.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trev and John Tiarks on KMA-FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
BCMoore: Harlan by 6.00.
Iowa 3A Semifinal: North Scott (7-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0), 7:30 PM
This matchup of should-be 4A schools is actually a rematch from last year’s 9-3 upset win in the opening round of the playoffs for North Scott. That appears to be the only meeting between two of the biggest 3A schools in America.
Derek’s Pick: North Scott
Trev’s Pick: Cedar Rapids Xavier
Ryan’s Pick: Cedar Rapids Xavier
BCMoore: Cedar Rapids Xavier by 0.99.
FRIDAY
Iowa Class A Semifinal: Saint Ansgar (10-0) vs. Regina Catholic (9-1), 9:00 AM
This appears to be the first meeting between two schools with a combined eight championships. Seven of those have come from Regina.
Trev’s Pick: Saint Ansgar
Ryan’s Pick: Saint Ansgar
Derek’s Pick: Regina Catholic
BCMoore: Saint Ansgar by 6.15.
Iowa Class A Semifinal: St. Albert (8-2) vs. Grundy Center (10-0), 12:30 PM
This looks to be the first meeting of these two schools. St. Albert, of course, has four state championships to their name while Grundy Center won three in the 80s.
Ryan’s Pick: Grundy Center - I give a lot of credit to the St. Albert coaching staff for their work this year. The Falcons started 0-2 and things weren't looking good. Since then, they've rattled off 8 straight wins and have been fairly dominant in playoff games this year. However, I think this Grundy Center team might be the one to stop that. They are big, fast, physical and have been on a collision course with the state title game all year.
Derek’s Pick: Grundy Center – This is a big hill to climb for St. Albert. I think they can do it, but I’m playing it safe with this slight lead. This should be a fantastic game.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear Trevor on the call with John Tiarks on the color tomorrow. KMA-FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com is the place to be.
BCMoore: Grundy Center by 13.91.
Iowa Class 4A Semifinal: Southeast Polk (9-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (10-0), 4:00 PM
This also looks to be the first meeting between the two teams. As for championship history, Southeast Polk has never won a state title while Pleasant Valley won their only title in 3A in 1985.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Polk
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Polk
Ryan’s Pick: Southeast Polk
BCMoore: Southeast Polk by 24.06.
Iowa Class 4A Semifinal: Ankeny (9-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (8-1), 7:30 PM
The last meeting between the two came in the state quarterfinals last year, and it was Dowling rolling to a 42-14 win. That was their 12th win over the Hawks in the last 13 meetings. The only win for Ankeny came in 2012. As you know, Dowling has won seven straight state titles. The last team to win a 4A title before Dowling? That was Ankeny.
Trev’s Pick: Dowling Catholic
Ryan’s Pick: Dowling Catholic
Derek’s Pick: Dowling Catholic.
BCMoore: Ankeny by 15.25.
Missouri 8-Man District Final: East Atchison (7-2) at Stanberry (9-1), 7:00 PM
There have been 11 meetings since 2010, and Stanberry has won 10 of them. That includes a 20-18 victory about a month ago. East Atchison’s lone win came last year when they rolled to an 80-12 victory.
Ryan’s Pick: No Pick - Ryan will have the call from Stanberry on Friday evening along with Austin McNorton on KMA-FM 99.1 or streaming at this very website.
Derek’s Pick: East Atchison – I’m going for it. The Wolves were really impressive in housing Worth County last week, and they weren’t that far away from winning against Stanberry earlier this year. They’ll get the rematch.
Trev’s Pick: East Atchison - Man, I keep going back and forth on this one. East Atchison was so close the first time and they seemed dialed in. I'll take them to get revenge.
Missouri 8-Man District Final: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (8-1) at North Andrew (11-0), 7:00 PM
They’ve played seven times since 2010 and five of those came in the playoffs. North Andrew has won them all, although their last meeting was the closest – a 56-54 overtime victory in 2018.
Derek’s Pick: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – I’m going with two 275 Conference teams to advance to a state semifinal. I’m wild and crazy, but I feel like this is a pretty good matchup for SHNH.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew - SHNH will likely have the best player on the field Friday (Drew Quinlin), but North Andrew's style wins in November.
Ryan’s Pick: North Andrew - The Cardinals have relied heavily on their offensive line and a talented rushing attack to win games. That style tends to do well later in the year and in playoff football. Give me North Andrew.
Missouri Class 3 District Final: Maryville (8-3) at Richmond (8-1), 7:00 PM
This is the sixth time the two have played in a postseason event since 2004, and Maryville has won three, including the last two in 2016 and 2015.
Trev’s Pick: Maryville - No way am I picking against Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds. I don't want to look silly.
Ryan’s Pick: Maryville - Maryville might be the underdog to outside observers, but there is no way I'm picking against Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds in a postseason game.
Derek’s Pick: Maryville – Maryville’s three losses are to Blair Oaks (9-1), St. Pius (9-0) and Odessa (9-0). They’ve been tested, and they’ve played great opponents all year. This matchup won’t be a surprise to them. Get ‘em, Hounds.
Nebraska Class A Semifinal: Kearney (5-4) at Elkhorn South (9-1), 6:00 PM
Ryan’s Pick: Elkhorn South
Derek’s Pick: Elkhorn South
Trev’s Pick: Elkhorn South
Nebraska Class A Semifinal: Millard South (8-1) at Omaha Westside (10-0), 7:00 PM
Derek’s Pick: Omaha Westside
Trev’s Pick: Omaha Westside
Ryan’s Pick: Omaha Westside
Nebraska Class B Semifinal: Plattsmouth (8-2) at Aurora (8-3), 7:00 PM
Trev’s Pick: Plattsmouth - What a run for the Blue Devils. They continue to find ways to win. I really want to cover a game at Memorial Stadium, so I'm hoping they find another way.
Ryan’s Pick: Plattsmouth - This is another matchup where I think Plattsmouth's style could help them out. The lean on Christian Meneses and if he gets churning, I think the Blue Devils could pull this one out.
Derek’s Pick: Aurora – Playoff time is Aurora time. Plattsmouth had an outstanding performance in a win last week over Bennington, but….playoff time is Aurora time.
Nebraska Class B Semifinal: Elkhorn (9-2) at Hastings (9-1), 7:00 PM
Ryan’s Pick: Elkhorn
Derek’s Pick: Elkhorn
Trev’s Pick: Hastings
Nebraska Class C1 Semifinal: Kearney Catholic (9-1) at Adams Central (9-2), 7:00 PM
Derek’s Pick: Kearney Catholic
Trev’s Pick: Kearney Catholic
Ryan’s Pick: Kearney Catholic
Nebraska Class C1 Semifinal: St. Paul (10-1) at Pierce (10-0), 6:00 PM
Trev’s Pick: Pierce
Ryan’s Pick: Pierce
Derek’s Pick: Pierce
Nebraska Class C2 Semifinal Yutan (10-1) at Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 7:00 PM
Ryan’s Pick: Yutan
Derek’s Pick: Archbishop Bergan
Trev’s Pick: Archbishop Bergan
Nebraska Class C2 Semifinal: Oakland-Craig (10-1) at Ord (10-0), 6:00 PM
Derek’s Pick: Oakland-Craig
Trev’s Pick: Oakland-Craig
Ryan’s Pick: Oakland-Craig
Nebraska Class D1 Semifinal: Dundy County Stratton (10-0) at Tri County (10-0), 6:00 PM
Trev’s Pick: Dundy County Stratton
Ryan’s Pick: Tri County
Derek’s Pick: Tri County
Nebraska Class D1 Semifinal: Burwell (11-0) at Cross County (11-0), 6:00 PM
Ryan’s Pick: Burwell
Derek’s Pick: Cross County
Trev’s Pick: Cross County
Nebraska Class D2 Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (11-0), 5:00 PM
Derek’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart – The road for the Irish has not been easy with meetings against former D1 power Creighton and an outstanding Osceola team. They’ll need to bring it again this week, but they have one thing no other team has – the legendary Doug Goltz.
Trev’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart - There are only a few certainties in life....death, taxes, Matheny going to the gym, Matheny scheduling meetings and Falls City Sacred Heart winning playoff games. I have a feeling those will all happen.
Ryan’s Pick: Falls City Sacred Heart - FCSH will have to find a way to slow down Dane Pokorny, who is a beast. I trust Doug Goltz to have a solid gameplan in place and for the Irish to have enough on offense to get a win.
Nebraska Class D2 Semifinal: Central Valley (9-0) at BDS (10-0), 5:30 PM
Trev’s Pick: BDS
Ryan’s Pick: BDS
Derek’s Pick: BDS
Nebraska Six-Man Semifinal: Sterling (9-0) at Arthur County (8-2), 2:30 PM
Ryan’s Pick: Sterling - I've been on the Sterling bandwagon since about week 2 of the season. The Jets are a really fun team and get to make the trip way west on Friday. Arthur County is balanced. In fact, they've thrown for 1,777 yards and ran for 1,777 yards. That is incredible. I like Sterling to continue their winning ways and keep things marching to Kearney.
Derek’s Pick: Sterling – Sterling has been running roughshod over some of the top teams in six-man. It’s a looooong drive, but I think they’ll be ready to go immediately. The Jets get to the final.
Trev's Pick: Sterling - Matheny has been looking forward to a potential trip to Kearney to cover a 6-man state title game all year. Please don't let him down, Jets.
Nebraska Six-Man Semifinal: McCool Junction (9-0) at Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2:00 PM
Derek’s Pick: Cody-Kilgore
Trev’s Pick: McCool Junction
Ryan’s Pick: McCool Junction
SATURDAY
Iowa Class 1A Semifinal: Van Meter (10-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (9-1), 9:00 AM
Van Meter beat South Central Calhoun, 10-6, in last year’s state quarterfinal round and also won 28-26 in a 2015 quarterfinal.
Ryan’s Pick: Van Meter
Derek’s Pick: Van Meter
Trev’s Pick: Van Meter
BCMoore: Van Meter by 16.13.
Iowa Class 1A Semifinal: OABCIG (10-0) vs. Sigourney-Keota (10-0), 12:30 PM
OABCIG won the Class 2A championship last season and dropped down to 1A. That should maybe be illegal. These two programs have never played.
Derek’s Pick: OABCIG
Trev’s Pick: OABCIG
Ryan’s Pick: OABCIG
BCMoore: OABCIG by 38.35.
Iowa Class 2A Semifinal: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. Camanche (9-1), 4:00 PM
Camanche has never had the pleasure of meeting any of the teams from Lyon County. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – or some form of that combination – has won three state championships in its history, including most recently in 2006.
Trev’s Pick: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Ryan’s Pick: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Derek’s Pick: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
BCMoore: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock by 24.79.
Iowa Class 2A Semifinal: Waukon (8-1) vs. PCM (10-0), 7:30 PM
There is one meeting between the two programs, according to the Iowa Scores Project on BCMoore’s website. It happened in September 1993, and it was a 14-13 win for PCM. Both teams are recent 2A champions with Waukon winning in 2017 and PCM the next year.
Ryan’s Pick: PCM
Derek’s Pick: Waukon
Trev’s Pick: Waukon
BCMoore: Waukon by 14.81.