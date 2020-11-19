(KMAland) -- We are getting down to the best of the best. There are six state championships in Iowa and seven in Nebraska, plus another three in Missouri that we are picking this week.
Last week, Derek was 19-10 while Trevor went 16-10 and Ryan had a 17-11 weekend. Here are another 16 picks coming at you. But first, the latest standings...
Derek: 132-62
Trevor: 120-60 (5.0 GB)
Ryan: 125-66 (5.5 GB)
THURSDAY
Iowa 8-Player: St. Mary’s, Remsen (11-0) vs. Fremont-Mills (8-1), 10:00 AM
This marks the third meeting between the two teams since 2017, and they all came in the playoffs. St. Mary’s, Remsen won each of those two matchups – 51-6 in 2017 at the Dome and 34-20 last year in a state quarterfinal.
Derek’s Pick: Fremont-Mills – The Knights have already beat a team that was a 32-point favorite, and they controlled the game from the beginning. I picked against them last week, and only a jerk would pick against them again. That’s not me. Not a jerk.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick – Hear the call with Trev and Mike Wood on KMA-FM 99.1.
Ryan’s Pick: Fremont-Mills - I picked against F-M last week and I was wrong. The Knights may just now be playing their best football of the year after having three straight weeks off in the middle of the season. Plus, I'm pretty sure St. Mary's used up all their points in the semifinals.
BCMoore: St. Mary’s, Remsen by 26.18.
Iowa A: Grundy Center (11-0) vs. Regina Catholic (10-1)
This appears to be the first meeting between the two schools. Grundy Center won titles in 1984, 1987 and 1988 while Regina has won seven championships (2005 and 2010-15).
Trev’s Pick: Grundy Center
Ryan’s Pick: Regina Catholic
Derek’s Pick: Grundy Center
BCMoore: Grundy Center by 10.52.
Iowa 3A: Harlan (11-0) vs. North Scott (8-1)
This is the first meeting between the two schools. Harlan is a 12-time state champion while North Scott – mostly a 4A school in their history – has never played for a championship.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan - This Harlan team is no frills and they just play good football. That sounds very familiar to several of their previous state championship teams, so let's not mess with that.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan – Hardly an easy pick, but the Cyclones have the dudes up front to hang with North Scott’s 4A-ness. And there’s no doubt they’re the more explosive team. Harlan gets lucky No. 13.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick - Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight!
BCMoore: Harlan by 6.34.
FRIDAY
Iowa 1A: OABCIG (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
This appears to be the first meeting between the two schools, which will be vying for their second state championships. Van Meter won the 1A title in 2017 while OABCIG captured the 2A championship last year.
Derek’s Pick: OABCIG
Trev’s Pick: OABCIG
Ryan’s Pick: OABCIG
BCMoore: OABCIG by 9.80.
Iowa 2A: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. Waukon (9-1)
Another first meeting of two programs in the state final. Waukon won a state championship in this class in 2017 while Central Lyon/George-Little Rock won the 2006 title in 2A. Central Lyon also won in 2A in 1976 and 1977.
Trev’s Pick: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Ryan’s Pick: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Derek’s Pick: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
BCMoore: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock by 7.39.
Iowa 4A: Southeast Polk (10-0) vs. Ankeny (10-1)
This marks the 12th matchup between the two schools since 2008, and Ankeny has dominated the series with wins in 10 of the 11. The Hawks won 24-14 the last time they played – in November of 2019. Ankeny is a two-time champion (1997 and 2012) while Southeast Polk has never won a football title.
Ryan’s Pick: Ankeny
Derek’s Pick: Ankeny
Trev’s Pick: Southeast Polk
BCMoore Pick: Southeast Polk by 12.72.
Missouri 8-Man: North Andrew (12-0) at Stanberry (10-1)
This series has been pretty tight with North Andrew holding a 6-4 edge in their last 10 meetings, dating back to 2012. This is the sixth time they’ve played in the playoffs, too, with the Cardinals holding a 3-2 edge. North Andrew won by a 36-6 score earlier this year.
Derek’s Pick: Stanberry – I’m not lying when I say I’ve actually pushed delete on my pick twice already. I’m going to go with the home team Bulldogs to get the win this time around. They weren’t completely healthy in the first meeting, and I think that will make a big difference this time.
Trev’s Pick: North Andrew - I think the gap will be closer than the first meeting, but 30 points is a lot to suddenly flip. I'll take the Cardinals to get back to the 'ship
Ryan’s Pick: North Andrew - Stanberry is very talented up front with the likes of Austin Colvin and Collin Sager and Tucker Schieber is a very tough runner. However, this is a North Andrew team that owns a 30-point win over the Bulldogs earlier this year. I don't think the margin will be that much this time, but I'll take the Cardinals to get it done.
Missouri 8-Man: Drexel (11-1) at Southwest Livingston (10-1)
Trev’s Pick: Southwest Livingston
Ryan’s Pick: Southwest Livingston
Derek’s Pick: Southwest Livingston
Missouri 2: Butler (10-0) at St. Pius X (10-0)
Ryan’s Pick: St. Pius X
Derek’s Pick: Butler
Trev’s Pick: St. Pius X
Nebraska A: Elkhorn South (10-1) at Omaha Westside (11-0)
Derek’s Pick: Westside
Trev’s Pick: Westside
Ryan’s Pick: Westside
Nebraska B: Aurora (9-3) at Elkhorn (10-2)
Trev’s Pick: Elkhorn
Ryan’s Pick: Elkhorn
Derek’s Pick: Elkhorn
Nebraska C1: Adams Central (10-2) at Pierce (11-0)
Ryan’s Pick: Pierce
Derek’s Pick: Pierce
Trev’s Pick: Pierce
Nebraska C2: Ord (11-0) at Archbishop Bergan (12-0)
Derek’s Pick: Bergan
Trev’s Pick: Bergan
Ryan’s Pick: Bergan
Nebraska D1: Dundy County Stratton (11-0) at Burwell (12-0)
Trev’s Pick: Dundy County Stratton
Ryan’s Pick: Burwell
Derek’s Pick: Burwell
Nebraska D2: Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at BDS (11-0)
Ryan’s Pick: BDS
Derek’s Pick: BDS
Trev’s Pick: BDS
Nebraska D6: Sterling (10-0) vs. McCool Junction (10-0)
Derek’s Pick: Sterling – The Jets have been on a mission all season. Their senior class all sustained serious injuries throughout the year, and for the most part, they’ve remained healthy. One more.
Trev’s Pick: Sterling - I don't have any logical reason to pick the Jets, but I will be rooting for them, so I will pick them.
Ryan’s Pick: Sterling - I've been on the Sterling bandwagon all year long. The Jets haven't had much luck against McCool Junction since they moved to six-man in 2017. The Mustangs are big and can run the ball, but I think Sterling has an advantage in speed, which is amplified in the six-man game. I'll take Sterling to win late.
SATURDAY
Missouri 3: Maryville (9-3) at Summit Christian Academy (8-3)
This is a first-time foe for the Spoofhounds, who are hoping to advance into a state quarterfinal with a win.
Ryan’s Pick: Maryville - This section of the bracket is now wide open after Odessa had to forfeit last round. Summit Christian is playing with house money, but I like the Hounds to control the ball and the line of scrimmage to move on.
Derek’s Pick: Maryville – The ‘Hounds have seen the best of the best, and I think that will pay off on a Saturday afternoon in beautiful Missouri.
Trev's Pick: Maryville - I said it last week and I will say it again.....I'm not picking against Matt Webb and the Spoofhounds. This feels like one of those magical championship runs that people in Maryville will talk about for years to come. I say it continues.