(KMAland) -- There's one game in KMAland Sports Pick'em today, and it's a doozy in Nebraska Class D2.
Trevor led the KMA Sports crew last week with a 10-3 record in the first week picking ATS for Iowa games. Derek and Ryan were each 10-5 while Nick went 9-5.
Here are the season standings.
Ryan: 54-21 (.720)
Derek: 49-26 (.700)
Trevor: 43-25 (.632)
Nick: 43-26 (.623)
BDS at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock won a 32-30 thriller at the expense of BDS last year. That win came after BDS rolled to a 70-22 win in 2020.
Ryan: BDS -- This one should be fairly high-scoring and fun to watch. I think BDS has a little more firepower to be able to squeak this one out.
Derek: BDS -- Editor's note: Derek didn't explain himself, but he did say this three weeks ago, "It’s very rare that I would ever bet against Mitch Roberts in this here pick’em thing." I guess this is the rare occasion.
Trevor: Johnson-Brock -- Am I chasing points? Maybe. I'd say BDS is favored in this matchup, but Johnson-Brock's defense is hard to score on and their ground game might control the tempo.
Nick: Johnson-Brock