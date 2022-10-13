(KMAland) -- There's one game on the docket tonight for the KMA Sports Football Picks Blog.
Last week, Ryan led the clubhouse with an 11-4 record while Trevor was 10-4 and Derek was 10-5. Nick brought up the rear at 7-7. Here's how the standings look heading into tonight.
Ryan: 77-27 (.740)
Trevor: 60-36 (.625)
Derek: 66-38 (.600)
Nick: 56-41 (.577)
Now, onto tonight's game.
Freeman at Palmyra
Ryan: Freeman -- - I'm hoping Freeman doesn't have a letdown after a fun win over Thayer Central last week. I'm going to bank on them figuring a few things out. I'll take Freeman to keep it going.
Derek: Palmyra -- Palmyra gets another dub….is something someone might say. Not me, though. I offer much more analysis in my picks. Like…Drew Erhart is one of the best quarterbacks in all of Nebraska 8-Player football. I like him to shine here, despite Freeman riding high after their win over Thayer Central.
Trevor: Palmyra -- I know they knew they wouldn't be in the postseason, but it's unfortunate for the kids at Palmyra. They've worked all year, put together a big season and it ends tonight. I think it ends with another big night from Drew Erhart and another Palmyra dub.
Nick: Freeman -- Another doozy (Trevor’s favorite word!) here. Give me the Falcons in a tight one.