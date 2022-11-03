KMAland Football.jpeg

(KMAland) -- There are 32 games on tap for Trevor, Ryan, Derek and Nick to pick this week. Today, we start with the 8-Player semifinals.

The crew picked 25 games last week. Derek led the field with a 16-9 record. Trevor was 15-9, and Ryan went 15-10. Nick brought up the rear with an 11-13 record.

Here’s how the standings fare.

Ryan: 109-51 (.681)

Derek: 101-59 (.600)

Trevor: 86-63 (.577)

Nick: 82-67 (.550)

8-PLAYER

Fremont-Mills at Lenox -- BCMoore Line: Lenox by 14.42

Ryan: Lenox -14.42 -- What Lenox has done all season has been impressive, especially on the defensive side. I think F-M might have a little more offensive success this time around, but I still think Lenox gets it done.

Derek: Fremont-Mills +14.42 -- The familiarity between the two teams keeps this one closer than the first one and closer than the 14.42.

Trevor: No Pick – I have the call of this one tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.

Nick: Lenox -14.42 -- Fremont-Mills’ win over Southeast Warren last week was a classic F-M victory. We mustn’t forget, though, what Lenox did to the Knights just three weeks ago. If that game had been closer, I would be on F-M, but Lenox seems to be an absolute buzzsaw right now. Give me the Tigers to punch their ticket to the dome.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Newell-Fonda -- BCMoore Line: Newell-Fonda by 14.87

Ryan: Newell-Fonda -14.87

Derek: Newell-Fonda -14.87

Trevor: Newell-Fonda -14.87

Nick: Newell-Fonda -14.87

GTRA at Remsen, St. Mary's -- BCMoore Line: Remsen by 38.83

Ryan: GTRA +38.83

Derek: Remsen -38.83

Trevor: GTRA +38.83

Nick: Remsen, St. Mary’s -38.83

Montezuma at WACO, Wayland -- BCMoore Line: WACO by 33.47

Ryan: Montezuma +33.47

Derek: Montezuma +33.47

Trevor: Montezuma +33.47

Nick: WACO -33.47

