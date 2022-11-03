(KMAland) -- There are 32 games on tap for Trevor, Ryan, Derek and Nick to pick this week. Today, we start with the 8-Player semifinals.
The crew picked 25 games last week. Derek led the field with a 16-9 record. Trevor was 15-9, and Ryan went 15-10. Nick brought up the rear with an 11-13 record.
Here’s how the standings fare.
Ryan: 109-51 (.681)
Derek: 101-59 (.600)
Trevor: 86-63 (.577)
Nick: 82-67 (.550)
8-PLAYER
Fremont-Mills at Lenox -- BCMoore Line: Lenox by 14.42
Ryan: Lenox -14.42 -- What Lenox has done all season has been impressive, especially on the defensive side. I think F-M might have a little more offensive success this time around, but I still think Lenox gets it done.
Derek: Fremont-Mills +14.42 -- The familiarity between the two teams keeps this one closer than the first one and closer than the 14.42.
Trevor: No Pick – I have the call of this one tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
Nick: Lenox -14.42 -- Fremont-Mills’ win over Southeast Warren last week was a classic F-M victory. We mustn’t forget, though, what Lenox did to the Knights just three weeks ago. If that game had been closer, I would be on F-M, but Lenox seems to be an absolute buzzsaw right now. Give me the Tigers to punch their ticket to the dome.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Newell-Fonda -- BCMoore Line: Newell-Fonda by 14.87
Ryan: Newell-Fonda -14.87
Derek: Newell-Fonda -14.87
Trevor: Newell-Fonda -14.87
Nick: Newell-Fonda -14.87
GTRA at Remsen, St. Mary's -- BCMoore Line: Remsen by 38.83
Ryan: GTRA +38.83
Derek: Remsen -38.83
Trevor: GTRA +38.83
Nick: Remsen, St. Mary’s -38.83
Montezuma at WACO, Wayland -- BCMoore Line: WACO by 33.47
Ryan: Montezuma +33.47
Derek: Montezuma +33.47
Trevor: Montezuma +33.47
Nick: WACO -33.47