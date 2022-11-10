(KMAland) -- Four Iowa state semifinals are on the docket for Ryan, Derek, Trevor and Nick to pick today.
Yesterday, Ryan got a backdoor cover from St. Mary's, Remsen to go 2-0. Nick and Derek were 1-1, and Trevor went 1-0.
Here are the standings.
Ryan: 133-60 (.689)
Derek: 115-79 (.592)
Trevor: 104-76 (.578)
Nick: 103-79 (.565)
CLASS A SEMIFINALS
Lynnville-Sully vs. West Hancock -- BCMoore Line: West Hancock by 10.16
Ryan: West Hancock -10.16
Derek: Lynnville-Sully +10.16
Trevor: West Hancock -10.16
Nick: West Hancock -10.16
Woodbury Central vs. Grundy Center -- BCMoore Line: Grundy Center by 2.72
Ryan: Grundy Center -2.72
Derek: Grundy Center -2.72
Trevor: Grundy Center -2.72
Nick: Grundy Center -2.72
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
Carlisle vs. Lewis Central -- BCMoore Line: Lewis Central by 7.30
Ryan: Lewis Central -7.30 -- This line is right near what happened the first time these two teams played. I like LC to control things with their running game, which really opens up what Braylon Kammrad can do through the air.
Derek: Carlisle +7.30 -- This was closer than 7.30 the first time around, and I could definitely see a scenario where the team that won the first, tight game rolls to a dominant win. However, I think it’s a 4-7 point win for the Titans.
Trevor: No Pick -- Trevor has the call of this one on KMA-FM 99.1.
Nick: Lewis Central -7.30 -- These two teams played early in the regular season and Lewis Central won by seven. I think the Titans are a much better team than they were at that point, especially with Jonathan Humpal at full speed and tearing up opposing defenses.
North Scott vs. Cedar Rapids, Xavier -- BCMoore Line: CR Xavier by 12.10
Ryan: CR Xavier -12.10
Derek: CR Xavier -12.10
Trevor: North Scott +12.10
Nick: CR Xavier -12.10