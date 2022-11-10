KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Four Iowa state semifinals are on the docket for Ryan, Derek, Trevor and Nick to pick today. 

Yesterday, Ryan got a backdoor cover from St. Mary's, Remsen to go 2-0. Nick and Derek were 1-1, and Trevor went 1-0. 

Here are the standings. 

Ryan: 133-60 (.689)

Derek: 115-79 (.592) 

Trevor: 104-76 (.578)

Nick: 103-79 (.565) 

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

Lynnville-Sully vs. West Hancock -- BCMoore Line: West Hancock by 10.16

Ryan: West Hancock -10.16

Derek: Lynnville-Sully +10.16

Trevor: West Hancock -10.16 

Nick: West Hancock -10.16

Woodbury Central vs. Grundy Center -- BCMoore Line: Grundy Center by 2.72

Ryan: Grundy Center -2.72

Derek: Grundy Center -2.72 

Trevor: Grundy Center -2.72

Nick: Grundy Center -2.72

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Carlisle vs. Lewis Central -- BCMoore Line: Lewis Central by 7.30

Ryan: Lewis Central -7.30 -- This line is right near what happened the first time these two teams played. I like LC to control things with their running game, which really opens up what Braylon Kammrad can do through the air. 

Derek: Carlisle +7.30 -- This was closer than 7.30 the first time around, and I could definitely see a scenario where the team that won the first, tight game rolls to a dominant win. However, I think it’s a 4-7 point win for the Titans.

Trevor: No Pick -- Trevor has the call of this one on KMA-FM 99.1. 

Nick: Lewis Central -7.30 -- These two teams played early in the regular season and Lewis Central won by seven. I think the Titans are a much better team than they were at that point, especially with Jonathan Humpal at full speed and tearing up opposing defenses.

North Scott vs. Cedar Rapids, Xavier -- BCMoore Line: CR Xavier by 12.10 

Ryan: CR Xavier -12.10 

Derek: CR Xavier -12.10

Trevor: North Scott +12.10 

Nick: CR Xavier -12.10

