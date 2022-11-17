(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports crew is picking 40 games this week, beginning with today's state championship contests in Iowa.
Trevor closed last week with a 3-0 Saturday while Ryan was 2-1. Derek went 1-2, and Nick didn't make any picks Saturday. Here's how the standings fare.
Ryan: 151-69 (.686)
Derek: 133-89 (.599)
Trevor: 122-85 (.589)
Nick: 121-85 (.587)
Here's the games on tap for today.
IOWA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
8-Player: WACO, Wayland vs. Remsen, St. Mary's -- BCMoore Line: RSM by 21.93
Ryan: Remsen, St. Mary's -21.93
Derek: WACO +21.93
Trevor: Remsen, St. Marys -21.93
Nick: Remsen, St. Mary's -21.93
CLASS A: Grundy Center vs. West Hancock -- BCMoore Line: West Hancock by 2.57
Ryan: Grundy Center +2.57
Derek: Grundy Center +2.57
Trevor: Grundy Center +2.57
Nick: Grundy Center +2.57
CLASS 4A: Lewis Central vs. Cedar Rapids, Xavier -- BCMoore Line: CR Xavier by 1.68
Ryan: Lewis Central +1.68 -- These two teams have staged a pretty fun game at the Dome before. This Lewis Central team seems to have it all figured out with their ability to establish the run and then throw the ball downfield. I expect this one to be tight, but I'll take the Titans to win a second-straight title.
Derek: Lewis Central +1.68 -- Look, I’m not going to be the jerk that picks against the area school. We’re doing this for fun, I want the Titans to win and I want to root for that win. Simple as that.
Trevor: No Pick -- Trevor has the call of this one tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
Nick: Lewis Central +1.68