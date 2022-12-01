KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- There’s one more weekend of games to pick in the 2022 high school football season.

Ryan – who has clinched the title – went 9-4 last week, along with Derek. Trevor was 8-4. Here’s the standings.

Ryan: 184-89 (.673)

Trevor: 157-100 (.610)

Derek: 165-110 (.600)

Nick: 130-93 (.582)

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY

8-Player: North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond

Ryan: North Andrew

Trevor: No Pick – I’ll have reports from this game in Columbia tonight. It’s too bad they couldn’t play this in St. Joseph or something instead.

Derek: North Andrew -- North Andrew. The Cardinals had their toughest test in a district final. Something needs to change, maybe. What won’t change is my pick. The Cardinals will be the state champs!

FRIDAY 

Class 2: Lamar vs. Blair Oaks

Ryan: Blair Oaks

Trevor: Blair Oaks

Derek: Blair Oaks

Class 4: St. Dominic vs.St. Mary's (St. Louis)

Ryan: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Trevor: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Derek: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Class 5: Francis Howell vs. Fort Osage 

Ryan: Francis Howell

Trevor: Fort Osage

Derek: Francis Howell

 SATURDAY

Class 1: Adrian vs. East Buchanan

Ryan: East Buchanan

Trevor: East Buchanan

Derek: East Buchanan 

Class 3: Reeds Spring vs. Cardinal Ritter 

Ryan: Cardinal Ritter 

Trevor: Cardinal Ritter 

Derek: Cardinal Ritter

