(KMAland) -- There’s one more weekend of games to pick in the 2022 high school football season.
Ryan – who has clinched the title – went 9-4 last week, along with Derek. Trevor was 8-4. Here’s the standings.
Ryan: 184-89 (.673)
Trevor: 157-100 (.610)
Derek: 165-110 (.600)
Nick: 130-93 (.582)
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
THURSDAY
8-Player: North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond
Ryan: North Andrew
Trevor: No Pick – I’ll have reports from this game in Columbia tonight. It’s too bad they couldn’t play this in St. Joseph or something instead.
Derek: North Andrew -- North Andrew. The Cardinals had their toughest test in a district final. Something needs to change, maybe. What won’t change is my pick. The Cardinals will be the state champs!
FRIDAY
Class 2: Lamar vs. Blair Oaks
Ryan: Blair Oaks
Trevor: Blair Oaks
Derek: Blair Oaks
Class 4: St. Dominic vs.St. Mary's (St. Louis)
Ryan: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Trevor: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Derek: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Class 5: Francis Howell vs. Fort Osage
Ryan: Francis Howell
Trevor: Fort Osage
Derek: Francis Howell
SATURDAY
Class 1: Adrian vs. East Buchanan
Ryan: East Buchanan
Trevor: East Buchanan
Derek: East Buchanan
Class 3: Reeds Spring vs. Cardinal Ritter
Ryan: Cardinal Ritter
Trevor: Cardinal Ritter
Derek: Cardinal Ritter