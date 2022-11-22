KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- The football season ends in Nebraska today, and the KMA Sports team is picking the final three games. 

Derek went 2-1 yesterday while Ryan and Trevor were each 1-2. Here's how the standings look. 

Ryan: 173-84 (.673)

Trevor: 147-95 (.607)

Derek: 154-105 (.594)

Nick: 130-93 (.582)

Class B: Gross Catholic vs. Bennington 

Ryan: Bennington

Trevor: Bennington 

Derek: Bennington 

Nick: No Pick 

Class C1: Aurora vs. Pierce

Ryan: Aurora 

Trevor: Aurora 

Derek: Aurora 

Nick: No Pick 

Class C2: Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic

Ryan: Norfolk Catholic 

Trevor: Norfolk Catholic 

Derek: Norfolk Catholic 

Nick: No Pick 

