(KMAland) -- The football season ends in Nebraska today, and the KMA Sports team is picking the final three games.
Derek went 2-1 yesterday while Ryan and Trevor were each 1-2. Here's how the standings look.
Ryan: 173-84 (.673)
Trevor: 147-95 (.607)
Derek: 154-105 (.594)
Nick: 130-93 (.582)
Class B: Gross Catholic vs. Bennington
Ryan: Bennington
Trevor: Bennington
Derek: Bennington
Nick: No Pick
Class C1: Aurora vs. Pierce
Ryan: Aurora
Trevor: Aurora
Derek: Aurora
Nick: No Pick
Class C2: Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic
Ryan: Norfolk Catholic
Trevor: Norfolk Catholic
Derek: Norfolk Catholic
Nick: No Pick