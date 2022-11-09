KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports crew is picking 31 games this week, beginning with the two 8-player semifinals on tap Wednesday. 

The gang picked 28 games last week. Ryan paced the way with a 21-6 outing while Nick was 17-10. Trevor went 16-11, and Derek brought up the rear with an 11-17 record. 

Here's how the standings fare. 

Ryan: 131-60 (.685)

Derek: 114-78 (.593) 

Trevor: 103-76 (.575)

Nick: 102-78 (.566)

8-PLAYER SEMIFINALS

Lenox vs. Remsen, St. Mary's -- BCMoore Line: Remsen by 20.22

Ryan: Remsen, St. Mary's -20.22: The Tigers have put together an impressive season to this point, but St. Mary's is on a whole new level. I think Lenox can keep this close for awhile, but I think a late score gets a cover. (Editor's note: Ryan is picking against his dad's hometown.)

Derek: Lenox +20.22. I don’t believe there’s been a single team in the state that has stayed within three scores of Remsen, St. Mary’s, but that’s not stopping me from making this homer pick. Go Tigers!

Trevor: No Pick -- I have the call of this one at 4 bells on KMA-FM 99.1.

Nick: Lenox +20.22 -- SMR appears to be an absolute juggernaut in 8-Player this year, but this point spread is too big for the high-flying Tigers. I think SMR wins, but Lenox gives them quite the scare.

Newell-Fonda vs. WACO, Wayland -- BCMoore Line: WACO by 11.44

Ryan: Newell-Fonda +11.44

Derek: Newell-Fonda +11.44 

Trevor: Newell-Fonda +11.44 

Nick: Newell-Fonda +11.44 

