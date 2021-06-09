(Shenandoah) -- Kenna Ford's stingy shutout and a late-inning offensive spurt propelled Riverside past Shenandoah to snap a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night.
"It was nice to get the monkey off our back," Coach Chris Conover said after his team's 7-0 win. "We've had some close games, so it was nice to pull that out and get some momentum."
Senior pitcher Kenna Ford was very workmanlike for the Bulldogs in the win, tossing a complete-game shutout and striking out three on three hits and two walks. Despite the stout performance, Ford felt there was a lot left desired.
"I'm not happy with how things went with my pitching tonight," she said. "My rise ball was getting them a lot, so that's always a plus."
While Ford wasn't thrilled with her pitching performance, her coach was because it allowed his defense to make plays. Something he emphasized in a preseason chat with KMA Sports.
"Our defense is best when they are moving," Conover said. "Kenna pitched perfect for our defense, and the defense came through. I'll take that."
Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf matched Ford's shutout performance for four innings, but Riverside's offense proved to be too much down the stretch.
It started with an Ari McGlade double in the fifth that scored Franny Maher to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
"I've been in a slump lately," McGlade said. "So I told myself it was about time to hit the ball for freakin' once. Today was the day."
McGlade's go-ahead run opened the door for a pair of three-run innings from Riverside in the sixth and seventh. Izzy Bluml tallied an RBI during that stretch.
"We got too aggressive in the fifth inning, and that cost us a couple of runs, but that sparked the momentum for our offense," Conover said. "After that, the girls took off and played our style of ball. The girls had to fight. They had to figure out how to get the win. We got things rolling, and the girls did an excellent job."
Lili McCready, Elly Henderson, Ford and Morgan Heiny recorded hits for the Bulldogs.
Two of Shenandoah's hits came from Macey Finlay. Burdorf tallied the other and struck out six batters in 6 1/3 innings of action in the circle. The Fillies (1-9) return to action on Thursday with a Hawkeye Ten Conference tilt against Creston.
Riverside's first win since June 2nd bumps them to 6-7. They face Missouri Valley on Thursday, Audubon on Friday and the Riverside Classic on Saturday.
"We are starting the second season of conference," Conover said. "We are also starting to look at teams we need to be seeding. That's also in the back of our mind."
