(KMAland) -- Former Abraham Lincoln standout Miranda Hennings has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this year.
Hennings had a career-high 24 points in Bellevue’s win over Iowa Wesleyan last week, hitting eight 3-pointers — the second-most in a single game in school history. For the week, the Bellevue graduate student averaged 16.5 points and 3.0 assists per game for the Bruins.
View the complete release from the NSAA linked here.